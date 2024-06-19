“Ariana Grande radically changed her speaking voice in one minute” links

Happy Juneteenth, we will be back to a regular schedule tomorrow!

I’m obsessed with this clip of Ariana Grande speaking in her normal voice, then remembering that she needs to do her “sexy baby” voice. [Socialite Life]

Lily Gladstone went to a premiere! [LaineyGossip]

The MAGA cult is super-salty at The Boys. [Pajiba]

Matt Bomer in Milan… hot. [Go Fug Yourself]

Katy Perry is trying to launch some kind of comeback. [OMG Blog]

Georgia May Jagger is pregnant! (She looks so much like her mom.) [Just Jared]

Lupita Nyong’o wore pink tweed Chanel. [RCFA]

Jimmy Smits has been around forever! [Seriously OMG]

This is some Lizzie Borden sh-t. [Starcasm]

Gisele Bundchen is still with Joaquim Valente! [Hollywood Life]

What happened to your high school’s most likely to succeed person? [Buzzfeed]

Ariana Grande comments on viral video of her voice change:

“i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭 i’ve always done this BYE” pic.twitter.com/E4LYyWwpnO

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024