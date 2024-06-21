People: Princess Kate & William ‘are still able to command all this secrecy’

As we discussed, People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about the Princess of Wales’s public reappearance. A lot of people are milking this for all its worth. Which I understand in some sense – Kate’s disappearance for nearly six months was one of the strangest and craziest things to ever happen to the Windsors. It is legitimately major news that she came outside. I think what’s bothering me about the post-Trooping conversation is the complete lack of answers about what the hell happened in the past six months. Why the lies, why the frankenphotos and faked “sightings”? I still don’t really get it. But in lieu of answers to those questions, we’re getting soft-focus sh-t about Kate saving the monarchy. More highlights from People’s cover story:

William & Kate command secrecy: “It is really impressive how they are still able to command all this secrecy,” royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “They are totally running this.” Few people know what’s going on with the Waleses: Wary of leaks to the press, Princess Kate had been open about her cancer diagnosis to some, but other close friends and confidants were unaware. A former palace aide previously told PEOPLE: “The circle of knowledge was very tight.” William is a huge support: “To use the late Queen’s language, they are each other’s strength and stay for all these years; she will continue to be a real source of strength for him as he prepares to be the next King,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “But since this befell them, he has been a huge support for her — not only behind closed doors but also in going out in public and carrying out his job. Watching the two of them on the palace balcony, you could see their bond — and their bond with the children.” The same emotions as lesser mortals: “She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be,” Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. Unforgiving: The Princess of Wales, 42, radiated strength during her first public appearance in nearly six months at King Charles’ official birthday parade in London on June 15, but a source close to the royal household adds, “The treatment is punishing, and it is different for different people. And the side effects can be unforgiving.”

[From People Magazine]

The way the post-Trooping PR has played out, it feels like Kensington Palace is back in charge of their own messaging once again, and that’s not a compliment. The messaging is chaotic: Kate is the bravest, most important higher mortal ever but she’s also just-like-you, with the same peasant emotions. The quote is bonkers given everything that’s gone down: “It is really impressive how they are still able to command all this secrecy…They are totally running this.” They were not, in fact, running this. Kensington Palace’s clownery had international media agencies like AFP, AP, Getty and Reuters publicly calling out their lies and lack of credibility. Their whole operation had to be taken over, for several months, by Buckingham Palace because KP made such a hash of it. Even if all of this was simply about “William and Kate demand secrecy and privacy for every part of their lives,” that alone is a horrible message from two supposed public servants who live on the taxpayer’s largesse.