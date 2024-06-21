People: Princess Kate & William ‘are still able to command all this secrecy’

As we discussed, People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about the Princess of Wales’s public reappearance. A lot of people are milking this for all its worth. Which I understand in some sense – Kate’s disappearance for nearly six months was one of the strangest and craziest things to ever happen to the Windsors. It is legitimately major news that she came outside. I think what’s bothering me about the post-Trooping conversation is the complete lack of answers about what the hell happened in the past six months. Why the lies, why the frankenphotos and faked “sightings”? I still don’t really get it. But in lieu of answers to those questions, we’re getting soft-focus sh-t about Kate saving the monarchy. More highlights from People’s cover story:
William & Kate command secrecy: “It is really impressive how they are still able to command all this secrecy,” royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “They are totally running this.”
Few people know what’s going on with the Waleses: Wary of leaks to the press, Princess Kate had been open about her cancer diagnosis to some, but other close friends and confidants were unaware. A former palace aide previously told PEOPLE: “The circle of knowledge was very tight.”
William is a huge support: “To use the late Queen’s language, they are each other’s strength and stay for all these years; she will continue to be a real source of strength for him as he prepares to be the next King,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “But since this befell them, he has been a huge support for her — not only behind closed doors but also in going out in public and carrying out his job. Watching the two of them on the palace balcony, you could see their bond — and their bond with the children.”
The same emotions as lesser mortals: “She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be,” Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story.
Unforgiving: The Princess of Wales, 42, radiated strength during her first public appearance in nearly six months at King Charles’ official birthday parade in London on June 15, but a source close to the royal household adds, “The treatment is punishing, and it is different for different people. And the side effects can be unforgiving.”
The way the post-Trooping PR has played out, it feels like Kensington Palace is back in charge of their own messaging once again, and that’s not a compliment. The messaging is chaotic: Kate is the bravest, most important higher mortal ever but she’s also just-like-you, with the same peasant emotions. The quote is bonkers given everything that’s gone down: “It is really impressive how they are still able to command all this secrecy…They are totally running this.” They were not, in fact, running this. Kensington Palace’s clownery had international media agencies like AFP, AP, Getty and Reuters publicly calling out their lies and lack of credibility. Their whole operation had to be taken over, for several months, by Buckingham Palace because KP made such a hash of it. Even if all of this was simply about “William and Kate demand secrecy and privacy for every part of their lives,” that alone is a horrible message from two supposed public servants who live on the taxpayer’s largesse.
They command nothing. They just suck at telling the truth and their web of lies create chaos.
The more I look at the untouched photo’s of Kate the more I’m leaning into the theory that she had a facelift – she’s not as jowlly as she used to be, her face is overall tighter looking. Plus she looked rather tanned, something that is not from a spray tan as her derangers are trying to say – she’s not orange for a start.
They ‘command’ all this secrecy though misuse of super injunctions. How many do they have now against the UK media?
I don’t need the photos. I just know that a woman as vain as Kate will get a facelift.
I’m not seeing the facelift, at least, if she had one, it wasn’t a great one. However, as an old wrinkly myself, I have been investigating facelifts and people look normal enough to go out in public with make-up on 2 to 3 weeks later. Even allowing for close-up photography, a couple of months would do it. You don’t need six months off, so, she may or may not have had plastic surgery but she certainly didn’t need to take as long as she did to recover from that Massive scar on the face to fade so it’s not so noticeable? Yeah, that would take the time that she has taken.
A good face-lift makes you look rested. She’s had an eye lift and lower face lift. Doing a full would be too obvious, so you can see her jowels and eye bags are gone. Only surgery can do that. Look at the horse’s wedding pics to Chuck. She had a full face-lift and neck lift. She looked rested and refreshed. She had a good surgeon bc she didn’t look pulled.
So someone just had a 6 month vacation…
Digital Unicorn, Last weekend I watched Bridgerton 3, and the Cressida Cowper character reminds me of K a bit. Mean girl, tough family and sad backstory, still a mean girl.
In truly untouched photos, I honestly do not see that she’s had a facelift. I don’t understand if she did, why it was so poorly done—to me the facial changes scream reconstruction. Which pictures are giving you the impression that she stayed away for half a year with the other royals cooperation for a facelift?
If you look at the photos of her in Denmark from the Danish press as well as one where she has a red turtleneck on, you can see she was tightened up in the face and no cream does that.
The side views are where you really see the difference. She’s smiling a lot in the trooping photos to hide the obvious effects but I bet we will see it more at Wimbledon where she doesn’t smile most of the time.
A facelift would explain the puffy face in the car with Carole and how suddenly her under eye bags are 3/4 reduced, jowls much better and neck tighter.
I keep seeing people saying a facelift only takes week to recover from, but that’s not true for a public figure – especially one who will be photographed from every angle. doctors say it takes 6 months even a year to be at the ideal results.
none of us know what’s happened, but she looks remarkable refreshed for someone on chemo. Either they’re photoshopping her way too much or she had work done.
She had recovered enough for the bench video. I will say that one was her without eye makeup.
(Also notice how much her hair covers the left eye in that video).
I don’t think that’s the REASON for the 6-month hiatus, but sure, why not, throw in a facelift if you’re going underground for an indeterminate length of time.
I wish George Orwell was around to give us his take on all of this. I think the man who invented the term “memory hole” would have thoughts.
Well for sure we know the Fiction Department is up and running, and well maintained by the RR.
Positively Orwellian.
Orwell (like most British people) was never overly concerned with the Royal family. He’d ben focused on things like Putin, Xi, Trump, silicon valley, AI, social media and poverty.
No, he would be on this. The current batch of royals is living proof of everything he detested about elites. He could walk and chew gum.
If you asked him a direct question, then yes of course he’s not going to be complimentary about any aristocrats (including Harry and Meghan). The man was a democratic socialist.
That said, the Royal family have no real power so they wouldn’t have been in his top 100 concerns.
He also wasn’t in favour of abolishing the monarchy as from a pragmatic stand point, he thought they served as a buffer to prime ministers becoming dictators. It’s a weird contradiction that constitutional monachies are less vulnerable to dictatorships because they make it harder for the Orbans, Erdogans and Trumps to present themselves as the sole personification of patriotism and national loyalty.
The British monarchs since Victoria have tended to not overtly express their abuse of power and keep it behind the scenes. That might change with William.
But they don’t have to be openly dictatorial because the British people give them all that they want anyway.
Interesting how they are allowed “secrecy”, but the media thought H&M didn’t deserve any privacy at all.
Meghan was told we pay you pose.
When is the South Park episode about the Wales going around the world asking for secrecy airing ?
Why in the hell do they need secrecy? What exactly are they doing behind closed doors? Using the word secrecy sure sounds sinister.
Oh, FFS. It’s really easy to command secrecy when you have permanent boot on the neck of your country’s media and a work ethic that sloths envy.
The WaPo fiasco is really showing how corrupt a lot of the British editors tend to be. And the access journalism that Maggie Haberman was called out on is basically par for the course for British journalism well beyond just one paper or network.
None of this is credible and I think in the long run will have done more damage than they anticipate. On the other hand – the “peasants” in the UK have been treated like this for centuries and may just continue to swallow it whole.
You only have to look at long term polling trends when it comes to the monarchy and the lack of interest and enthusiasm from the young to know that this royal soap opera has had an effect on the way people view the monarchy. I’m not saying the monarchy is about to be abolished but the respect that Elizabeth II commanded in no longer there.
Was it only 8% of all Britons had heard about Kate at TOC? It was really low and of that mostly older white women.
Yes, all these antics just accentuate the feeling that these are not real people, that they’re just characters in a TV show and whose actions and experiences don’t matter in real life. Maybe if W&K had done more real work that actually helped people and showed empathy, they wouldn’t need ass-kissing stories and fake photos to get the people to love them.
All I’m getting is that they have a lot of secrets to hide.
Yes, we’re soooo great at keeping secrets! One of went to MI-6, and even they agreed. Haha!
Edit: One of us went to MI-6…
People is just trolling us 🙃
W is doing a piss-poor job of being a huge support. He’s been less industrious than usual this year, he’s not been going to visit her in the hospital, nor did he seem to be running to-and-from, repeat: to-and-from school, and he certainly wasn’t supportive in public during Trooping.
I wonder how much People got bribed to print this?
So, you don’t think day drinking is supportive?
Cheersh *hic*
They are so bad at This praising themselves for hiding things when they are so obviously inept.
Kim Jong Un palace praises itself for telling big lies. Media claps.
They can command secrecy because they’re the great hope of the royal family, lot of people have a vested interested in ensuring it’s continuing. Harry and Meghan were gonna play the game but it became clear that even if they played the game, the papers will not leave them alone it was literally a lose lose situation for the Sussexes.
I still feel like this is all a play to pull the focus off of both Kate snd Charles being racists by being concerned about how dark Prince Archie’s skin could possibly be.
Mention cancer and usually the public attention will just move to get well wishes, sympathy, caring and just letting other issues about a person go…which is mostly what happened for both of them. I don’t like questioning whether a person is really sick or just faking it but I have to admit…what are the odds of the two people being named as racists BOTH being diagnosed with cancer and at the same time?
This is why they have turned to targeting the Sussex Squad. It’s because there’s tremedous truth in this. Caroline Malone said months ago that Charles did not have cancer. Neery a peep was said about that. I’m not saying he isn’t sick. But is it cancer? As you say (being the “Emperor of all Maladies) , has a way of engendering the public’s sympathies in a way that no other illness can.
I also still can’t get over the similarity between Kate’s and Charles’ story about how their cancer’s were discovered; and those doctors on CNN saying Kate’s story just didn’t make sense. Those who keep saying it’s not possible these people would like about cancer, need to stop being so naïve. Yes they would. They are that desperate. I’m also starting to believe the claim that this is just a get-out-of-work card for William and Kate. She is now half-in, half-out. Both of them.
Someone in media need to come of with a really good timeline of events
Seriously, people who think they wouldn’t lie about cancer: this family killed each other not too long ago. Diana was conveniently cut off from security and then killed in a car chase, followed by this family lying about her security.
They lied about H and M’s security after pulling it and then outed their location to the media. They mocked H and M after the near catastrophic car chase in NYC.
Of course they would lie about cancer. It’s abhorrent to consider but that doesn’t make it improbable.
Young mother gallantly battles cancer..that’s the image she was going for and it immediately erases all her mean and vicious shenanigans . In my experience , most people dread the C word so much that they keep it from everybody except immediate family. We never knew about the Queen did we . I have had friends and family who similarly kept it quiet till the end ..it seemed to be a pattern. So if Kate used cancer to give a free pass to whatever she was up to , she deserves everything she got. You cannot cosplay cancer survivors for your own ends .
I seriously doubt she had cancer at any stage.I see enough people at my work that have or had the C to see none of the signs….
She is truly an ugly person and the kids really seems very unhappy, more than usual at least…
Why do they need to command secrecy? That’s the real question. What do they need to hide?
Well they wanted to hide that she had cancer. Kate admitted that. She wanted the children to get used to the fact before/instead of the rest of the world (i.e. other kids at school) found out. It’s pretty obvious that they would not have said anything were if not for the fact that the tabloids started jumping on the conspiracy bandwagon and sending photographers to get photos of her on the school run or going shopping.
My point is , she didn’t have cancer or leprosy or AIDS or the plague , so the question of hiding it doesnt arise . Have lost too many people to malignancies and invasive treatments to not recognize the look , and I can bet my bottom dollar they are all lying .
Kate never had cancer.
I still believe the secrecy conceals domestic violence.
They didn’t command secrecy. Becky English literally ruled out cancer as soon as the abdominal surgery was announced. So they lied.
This is all so stupid. Of course, they’re able to command secrecy – they’re royals, they’re super rich and they have a deal with the press.
It’s very interesting that the press have allowed William and Kate to have privacy and secrecy when they demanded to know everything about Harry and Meghan. Furthermore, this whole situation has shown that the Palace has the ability to protect of the Royal Family and that all the leaks about Harry and Meghan were coming from the Palace.
Like, literally. They literally proved every word Harry and Meghan said about the conspiracy between the royals and the media to abuse the Sussexes was the absolute truth.
BP and KP could have supported and protected Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lily. But they choose to attack them and *encourage* the public to hate them.
These two are really going to be sh!t at the top job.
At the moment we are dealing with a divorce in the family and the person being divorced is a malignant narcissist with coercive control issues. He writes a lot of emails where he simply states what he wishes to be true in defiance of the facts. It’s quite a thing to read when you know what actually happened and you know that he knows that you know what actually happened and yet the emails are self assured, calm, apparently logical and entirely believable if you didn’t know the truth. This press release sounds exactly the same as those emails to me.
That single photo of Waity smiling at Bill that’s been all over the place to show “See? They are still madly in love!!” — she’s not even looking at him.
It really struck me this time how they’re really grimacing at each other. And you’d swear they’re actively wishing death on each other.
They do this ALL the time @Grimly Fiendish. It drives me up the wall. Rarely, in recent years, is there a true photo of them actually both looking at each other and interacting. Most often, it’s Kate over compensating with a manic expression looking at Will and he’s looking somewhere past her.
They’re also photographed to make it look like they are holding hands when they are walking staggered, one slightly in front of the other, with arms at sides. Whatever Chris Jackson gets from them in the way of money, favours, etc is not enough…he helps in a big way to sell their “loving marriage” narrative.
There is video of that moment and it is very obvious in the video that while Kate turned in his direction with a large smile, she wasn’t really looking at him directly.
The press were given ordered to watch for that brief moment because they don’t even have anything else. And there is video where William clearly snapped at her on the balcony too.
So, let me get this straight, they’re on the public dole and get to have privacy but when Harry and Meghan asked for it, they were told no. When Harry and Meghan got off the public dole they still had no right to ask for privacy. Wow…..
That’s it in a nutshell.