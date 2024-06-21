Prince William spent time with Denmark’s King Frederik at the EUROs in Germany

I actually forgot about this, and I forgot that this is one of the big reasons why the Princess of Wales had to step out for Trooping the Colour last weekend. Before Kate made her big announcement, one week ago, that she would attend Trooping, Prince William had already confirmed his travel plans this week to Germany. It would have been bad messaging for William to jet off to Frankfurt with Kate still missing-in-action for six months. So, Kate made an appearance and William’s travel plans to Germany were a go. Suddenly, the Football Association President thinks it’s his job to travel to other countries to watch England’s national teams. He conveniently forgot that is his job last year when England’s women’s team, the Lionesses, made it all the way to the Women’s World Cup final. The poor baby would have needed to travel to Australia during his VACATION! Nevermind that Queen Letizia made the journey to support the Spanish ladies.
So, yes, William was in Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday for the Euros. England played Denmark in the round robin stage. The match was a draw – 1-1. William traveled without his wife, although I think he was seated with some of the FA big-wigs in the VIP section. Also in the VIP section? Denmark’s King Frederik and his 13-year-old daughter Princess Josephine. King Frederik understands that it’s nice to bring his daughters to fun sporting events too, and not just bring his sons. I wonder if Fred mentioned that to William. They did greet each other and likely bantered about football for a moment. William’s staff also posted a photo with Fred and Josephine on Kensington Palace’s social media.
How do I say this the right way? I’m always sort of surprised by William’s body language on the rare occasions when he’s around foreign royals, dignitaries or heads of state. William never carries himself like a man who belongs, like a man who is comfortable in those kinds of man-of-the-world situations. He looks, at times, like an awkward groupie. I’m trying to be polite…there is just a profound absence of rizz, which is made even more noticeable when you see Prince Harry interact with world leaders, foreign royals and NATO high command.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Kensington Royal.
Josephine comes across more confident than Huevo.
Even in the photo of William and Josephine shaking hands William some how manges to seem less confident
Yes she does, he’s so dull and unattractive 😏😏
Exactly. Zero rizz (and why does he insist on nothing that weird thing with his mouth?)
Princess Josephine has more presence than egg does.
She really does. Someone needs to point out to William that habitually covering his penis while posing with world leaders makes him look like a cowering schoolboy.
She does and she is only 13.
Very true he absolutely has no rizz. He isn’t the sexy global statesman he thinks he is and it shows when he is with other dignitaries.
Exactly! William always comes off in one of two ways. He is either acting like a fangirl or he’s shows a utter lack of assuredness when he’s around celebrities and dignitaries.
And this is willi’s biggest problem – harry is the absolute definition of rizz 😹 He will spend his life chasing after this quality.
Hard to not acknowledge each other if they were at the same game and sitting in the same area. If they didn’t see each other beyond that, is there any sort of bond there?
He’s a dork. Play acting at diplomacy. Frederick & Josephine are casual and relaxed and William is cheesing. Embarrassing.
He’s incompetent because he was never trained to. Wee Willy Winkie was never made to do the work since he’s the heir. He was allowed to tantrum and bully instead. Because he was always the big fish in the little pond, he has no idea how to act with leaders of foreign countries, his perceived peers. The manchild is so lazy that he is taking no initiative to improve himself or maybe he is so delusional that he may feel that he doesn’t need to because he is “the future king!”
Bring your daughter to a game William
Now that he sees someone else doing it, I bet he will start putting Charlotte to work to bump up his standing in the press.
Good grief I thought Kaiser was exaggerating but yikes, no. He looks like such an idiot. How embarrassing.
Thank you for the Cyclops photo 🤣
Frederik is putting a power move on W with that handshake. His putting his hand on W’s upper arm is something world leaders do when they show that they’re in charge. You kind of see that reflected in how they stand next to each other, too.
That photo where he sits next to a woman in the stand and looks like he’s braying is priceless. He needs a mentor to stop him from making weird expressions
Two adulterers
Yikes the difference between William and Frederick in that photo is so jarring. Frederick looks relaxed and confident and William just looks like an awkward man. Looking forward to this getting worse as he ages and looks worse and worse. Yes I’m petty lol.
Frederik in sport coat, no tie, open shirt. William dressed like a banker. If George was there, he would be dressed like a little banker too.
Right!? He looks so out of place and childish. He lacks the self-assuredness one should have at his age. He seems to think the suit is what makes him royal which is why he looks so off.
Will looks like Fred’s butler who is getting a photo with his boss for his mantel piece.
It was so interesting to see the different royals at the Euros yesterday and their different styles. King Felipe of Spain was stylish as ever, tailored to perfection, but still somehow manages to give of an air of “I’m having a relaxed evening watching our boys play this beautiful game” (he also was interviewed at half time by Spanish TV and sounded like a true football commentator in his analysis of the game, LOL). Fred looked the most “normal” of all the royal men, and despite being pretty much dressed entirely opposite to Felipe, he also gave of the “Very Important Dude” vibes. But then William… (badly) tailored suit and tie, like Felipe, but with none of the class. And even when he dresses down a bit, he still never looks as relaxed as Fred.
Frederick is dressed more causally and brought his daughter to a football game. William looks like a banker in his tie. All those years of sending Harry around the world just honed his skills. While William was doing…something else.
Yup, I’ve always said that while William was playing and hiding from work with his new wife, Harry was essentially out in the world learning how to do William’s job. Now Harry is the one, not only with the natural charisma, but the skill set to know how to network and conduct himself on a world stage. William played himself.
This! It’s awesome to watch.
We talked about this a few weeks ago, but I think its interesting because to me it says that William, on some level, knows how inadequate he is. If you are an international statesman or whatever, you don’t have to run to all your favorite news outlets and tell them that you are. Harry doesn’t run to the press yammering about how important he is. He’s just respected when he walks into a room because of his actions, his character and yes, his personality and how he interacts with people.
William always comes across like a child playing at being important and as very insecure in these settings. He’s pompous but not confident.
What’s the saying, no matter how you sneak up on a mirror you can’t avoid your reflection? I think when he’s around actually accomplished people ( which the other royals seem to be outside of their hereditary titles) his sense of how much he’s burnished by the BM and how he isn’t an intellectual heavyweight is apparent to him. Which is why he always looks so awkward, he may try to convince himself he’s this global statesman but he knows the truth.
Fred has an MA in Political Science, travelled with the Sirius Patrol on the inland ice of Greenland ( very hash conditions) and went the the Frogman training program (the Special Forces of the Danish Navy).
He is also pretty knowledgeable about modern art, which is rarely publicized because he is more well-known for being very athletic and outdoorsy.
He is also fluent in French and English (perhaps also Swedish).
Frederik looks like a yummy mix of Michael Sheen with a pinch of Mads Mikkelsen.
Wills is a thumb.
Perhaps he’s smart enough to know that nothing he does really matters, that he doesn’t matter as a person, but not smart enough to know what to do about it.
It is like his childhood brain latched onto the idea that everything wrong with his life is Harry’s fault, and he cannot mature beyond that point. He looked more like a statesman at Eton, and now he’s a dried out husk of a “man”.
There was a photo taken years ago of WandK with the King and Queen of Belgium, WandK looked like 2 children who were suddenly invited to sit at the adults table and had no idea how to act. Stiff, awkward and out of place is WandK’s default pose.
Just my opinion, but most of the little that W&K have done has been British events where usually they are the Most Important People In The Room and they haven’t adjusted well when they aren’t.
The future King.. truly sad that he is so unprepared and ill at ease. How on Earth will he function ? Worse than Charles I imagine. Be careful what you wish and plot for Willie.
I wonder if Will wants Fred’s tips on how to keep girlfriends in other countries.
LOL.
Although I think Fred’s wings have been clipped on that.
With that said, Fred looks well and happy. He does enjoy the sporty stuff. I’m glad he brought Josephine, it’s good to include the younger children in stuff.
I honestly hate having to knock Fred on that because I’ve always liked the Danish royals.
One of the reasons that Joachim’s first marriage ended because he installed his mistress at his estate as an “employee”.
Just a piece of vintage gossip I learned after Margrethe announced her abdication. A friend of mine knows Joachim and Alexandra’s nanny who divulged this.
Omg. That’s a pretty d*ck move. The brazenness. These guys are no prize, jeez.
He poses like every middle school student I photographed, he slouches and pulls “into” himself. I took school photos for enough years to not see it🤷🏻♀️. (Most kids grow out of it) Peggy should feel inferior because he is, his posture says deep down he knows it also.
I assume both he and his wife have been the ‘dolittles’ all this time because they really are uncomfortable in public, know they don’t come off well and really dislike the job.
Practice makes perfect when it comes to something that does not come to you naturally. That is why William being allowed to hide away was such a disservice to him. He really lacks experience.
Wow, I am so impressed the way William is picking up the slack for his father and wife! Another sporting event! What a statesman! Seriously, why aren’t more people seeing how useless this guy is? (I don’t mean people on this board!) He is such an embarassment.
I’ve always thought it was a mistake that they sent Edward and Sophie to all those royal weddings even after William & Kate married. All the European Royals have known and socialized with each other for years. Felipe and Frederick are first cousins. The British Royal family has always kept themselves somewhat aloof from the European Royals, which I’ve never understood, especially since the Kings of Norway and Sweden are in the line of succession (way down, but still).
The crown princes/couples used to have regular social get togethers outside of events where they would … go hang out with each other for a weekend. This did continue to a lesser extent after 2013-4 when the heirs of Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain got promoted and weren’t part of the Crown Princely Club any more although might pick up again now that the new heirs of NL/BE/ES are adults.
Due to the previous habit of “Royals marrying other royals” there are a lot of familial relationships (first, second, third cousins) but that’s definitely been reinforced by Social Time. They go on vacations together, are godparents to each other’s children, and have a very collegial relationship.
The Brits are closest in blood/emotional ties to the Norways – Charles himself was named for King Harald’s father, who lived in London during WWII – but Will-Not has been allowed to skive on this. Charles has been personally close to Juan Carlos of Spain (like, they went on vacations together) so William has known Felipe from go but, again, Will’s kind of stuck on himself. (And Felipe is very personable.)
I do remember that when K was pregnant with Louis, they got sent on a remedial Meet the Distant Family tour of the Scandinavian monarchies. Like, “You need to know who these people are”.
On the one hand Sophie appears to have Actual Social Skills and is a much welcomed guest, but Will hasn’t put in the work.
William and Kate could have attended but they didn’t want to, hence why Edward and Sophie went. They were playing part time royals for years. Now they don’t do much more but just pretend it’s full time.
At the Jordanian royal wedding you could tell that William and the CP were good friends, they seemed to be well acquainted when you watched them interact. Speaking of which, the royal couple are expecting their first child in the summer.
But yeah Sophie and Edward usually attend these events and are much better networkers than the Wails.
Impostor Syndrome
The European royals are much less stuffier than the BRF – Peggy is uncomfortable as he knows he’s not in their league and never will be. He doesn’t know how to be around people who are more intelligent and self assured than he is. Same with Kate – she often looks like a lady in waiting when meeting other royals.
William’s big issue is that he thinks he’s better than the other European royal families – that he somehow out ranks them. Will be interesting to see how he behaves toward the Emperor of Japan.
Frederick is dressed to match the occasion – and he also looks good.
Letizia not only hauled herself from Spain to Australia on short notice, she brought one of her daughters with her. (Both would have likely come, as would the King, but the elder girl was in military academy and the King had important engagements at home.)
Sofia, who is Spain’s “spare”, joined her mom in pictures and in politely congratulating the players (both Spanish and English teams).
What I’ve noticed is the difference in how the Danish royals are dressed compared to William.
@Amy Bee – I watched the match and the male presenters sounded genuine with their compliments on how well the king was dressed. They said nothing about William in his smart suit and tie, instead they were openly admiring about how well the king wore his open shirt and jacket. They even made the point of saying they were talking about King Frederick was dressed and not William. I did have a quiet chuckle to myself because:
1. They were talking like me and my friends would talk if we see another woman dressed well and
2. William will be incandescent when he finds out that a “foreign” king was seen as being the better dresser on British TV. 😆
Odd how William is photographed closer to Frederick than he was to his own wife at TOC. And the press managed to capture a photo of the same expression on his face while greeting a man.