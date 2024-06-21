Prince William spent time with Denmark’s King Frederik at the EUROs in Germany

I actually forgot about this, and I forgot that this is one of the big reasons why the Princess of Wales had to step out for Trooping the Colour last weekend. Before Kate made her big announcement, one week ago, that she would attend Trooping, Prince William had already confirmed his travel plans this week to Germany. It would have been bad messaging for William to jet off to Frankfurt with Kate still missing-in-action for six months. So, Kate made an appearance and William’s travel plans to Germany were a go. Suddenly, the Football Association President thinks it’s his job to travel to other countries to watch England’s national teams. He conveniently forgot that is his job last year when England’s women’s team, the Lionesses, made it all the way to the Women’s World Cup final. The poor baby would have needed to travel to Australia during his VACATION! Nevermind that Queen Letizia made the journey to support the Spanish ladies.

So, yes, William was in Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday for the Euros. England played Denmark in the round robin stage. The match was a draw – 1-1. William traveled without his wife, although I think he was seated with some of the FA big-wigs in the VIP section. Also in the VIP section? Denmark’s King Frederik and his 13-year-old daughter Princess Josephine. King Frederik understands that it’s nice to bring his daughters to fun sporting events too, and not just bring his sons. I wonder if Fred mentioned that to William. They did greet each other and likely bantered about football for a moment. William’s staff also posted a photo with Fred and Josephine on Kensington Palace’s social media.

How do I say this the right way? I’m always sort of surprised by William’s body language on the rare occasions when he’s around foreign royals, dignitaries or heads of state. William never carries himself like a man who belongs, like a man who is comfortable in those kinds of man-of-the-world situations. He looks, at times, like an awkward groupie. I’m trying to be polite…there is just a profound absence of rizz, which is made even more noticeable when you see Prince Harry interact with world leaders, foreign royals and NATO high command.

May the best team win 🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽#ENGDEN #EUROS2024 pic.twitter.com/T38P53rQyu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2024