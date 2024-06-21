Queen Camilla wore the rarely-seen Delhi Carved Emerald Brooch to Ascot

Here are some photos of Royal Ascot Day 3 (Thursday). I actually just learned this week why King Charles avoided Day 2 and why Prince William attended Ascot on Wednesday – that was the day of the “Prince of Wales’s Stakes,” a specific race. So, that’s why Charles skipped Ascot on Wednesday but he attended Day 1, Day 3 and he’s scheduled to appear today as well. As we’ve heard, he’s trying to become a late-in-life horse enthusiast (as opposed to a long-time one-horse man). Unfortunately, the horses he inherited from his late mother are a bunch of chokers and scrubs! His horses keep losing the big races. On Thursday, his horse finished 12th. Ouch!
I’ve mentioned this before, but I have some begrudging respect for the fact that Queen Camilla is bringing out some Royal Collection jewelry which haven’t been seen for years/decades. That’s what happened on Thursday – Camilla dusted off an epic emerald brooch called the Delhi Carved Emerald Brooch. It was a gift to Queen Mary in 1911, when she visited India. It’s a hexagon-shaped emerald surrounded by round-cut diamonds. According to a jewelry expert, the brooch has rarely been worn by queens and queen consorts because it’s so heavy. It also feels like Camilla’s hats are getting bigger and bigger, right??
Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh also attended Ascot on Thursday. I actually sort of like the floral on Sophie’s dress but I don’t get why she’s been wearing such heavy maxi dresses. Zara’s dress is just awful.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Meghan”s slanted hat at Jubilee really got them shook. Copy the model, but you will never look as good. BtW, did Sophie get fashion cues from a Mormon polygamy camp? Camilla, what an ugly woman. Inside and out.
Camilla is looking better in the one where she is puffing out her cheeks.
I feel she looks refreshed
None of them look happy. I guess, day 2 was hug and look happy day.
😂😂😂
Seem to have exhausted themselves with that one day of “Happy Warm Royals” and Zara’s husband seems to be rubbing off on her, which isn’t good.
I actually like all the outfits today!
The one thing I can say in Camilla’s favour is that she has a good hat game. She’s often worn big hats, and I think she suits most styles- maybe it’s her poofy hair?
I feel that Zara’s finally started to dress for her body shape. Has she invested in a stylist?
That brooch is rather spectacular!
Intricately carved gemstones (emerald, ruby, Sapphire) was a feature of Indian Mughal jewelry. Cartier created a lot of amazing pieces with historical carved gemstones that were supplied either directly from Indian princes for their splendid pieces or bought from them.
Check out the big emerald brooch for Marjorie Merriweather Post.
IMO the broach looks like a turtle.
Yes, Zara is the only one who doesn’t look like she makes her dresses out of upholstery remnants, even when she goes floral. She must have a new stylist because lately all her clothes fit. Eugenie and Sophie could use some serious help. Camilla has A+ brooch and zip-up housedress game, and her over-sized hats take the attention off her smoker lines.
I think the queen side-piece is pulling out all of the jewels because she suspects that she’s going to lose access soon. I don’t think charles looks well.
What’s with Camilla expressions. Was she caught sighing out of boredom.
The Chief Royal Nag is upset that Sandringham’s Stables are letting the King down.
You can almost hear her in some of these pictures, can’t you? “I could have run that better!”
Every day her lip liner drops lower and lower on her bottom lip. It’s going to be halfway down her chin next week.
Today Horsilla looks like she has caught the flies and is now chewing them. Another great picture!!
But that brooch is outstanding and – I really, really hate to say it – but she wears it well.
Sophie must have an issue with her legs wearing 2 days in a row a too long dress? I kinda like zaras dress. Same color as my cottage bathroom tiles that I am learning to like. It came with the house.
The brooch looks cheap from afar, really nice up close
Varicose veins are so unpleasant.
I have them – I’m not going to knock anyone who wears longer dresses to cover their veins. I do the same thing.
I have terrible spider veins on the top part of my left leg and my right ankle is a cankle so I have taken to always wearing maxi skirts and dresses! It’s annoying as I am a runner and other than the cankle have well shaped legs but I can’t show them off!
Sophie looks like a tea cosy
Sophie just misses no matter what – that bag doesn’t go with hat or dress but also doesn’t quite contrast either.
There’s this trend of over-lining your lips to make them appear bigger… Camz should ignore that trend in the future.
KC might not have been on-call for the PoW race, but the interesting thing is that everyone seemed to be kissing W’s ring yesterday.
Birthday wishes? Or celebrating something else not announced yet?
That’s lipstick drift into the lines around her mouth. When you are older, you have to be careful to use lip liner and the right sort of lipstick so the color doesn’t spread into the lines.
That’s why I don’t wear it anymore. Just sheer gloss for me.
Queen Camilla looks kind of nice in these pics I will give her that. I have red-green color vision deficiency so that brooch looks like jade not emerald to me. It is nice regardless. And yes, her hats are getting a bit huge especially that gigantic blossom on the side. I am not forgiving her for trying to alienate the king from Harry.
Horrid thing to do, love me, love my children.
Now this is the right place to wear that kind of hat as opposed to a dday memorial. And those are some impressive jewels.
Camilla has always liked big hats (and can pull them off) so I don’t find anything super unusual about her hats this week. That one is a little poofier with the side……well, ribbon, bow, fake flower, I dont know what to call it, lol….but overall I think its a pretty typical Camilla look. And that brooch is gorgeous and shows up really well against the white.
Zara looks nice, and Sophie would look a lot better with a few inches chopped off that skirt.
Chucky Trips looks more every day like the royal whom Paul Reubens played on 30 Rock.
“long time one-horse man🤣
Wow, her skin looks ironed and pressed. Like it just came back from the dry cleaners.
The queen studied pedigrees to get the best runners. Charles apparently can’t be bothered.
Didn’t Charles rush to sell TQ’s horses almost immediately after her death? Probably sold the better ones that would bring the most money. That the ones left are mediocre neatly symbolizes the mediocrity of the RF that remain post TQ, Philip, and of course, Harry.
Sophie’s dress would have been much nicer if it was shorter. I think the person who was the happiest that the Queen died, besides Charles, was Camilla. She now gets to wear all the jewels that was prevented from wearing when the Queen was alive.
That brooch is amazing. Zara looked nice. Sophie’s dress pattern is reminiscent of the one offered by Temu.
The MO for Sophie for years is to wear the dowdiest outfit of the bunch to hide the fact that she’s the only naturally attractive royal in that generation of the family. If she were fashionable as well as pretty, god forbid, but people may actually notice her or compliment her. Unbearable thunder stealing.
Maybe Camzilla is smuggling the crown jewels out in those big hats if the writing is on the wall!
I actually like Zara’s dress. The colour is bland but I like the shape. Sophiesta looks shockers! Don’t force your daughter to wear that, fiesta.
I like Zara’s dress too. I just don’t like Zara. She’s part of the privileged class enjoying its privilege.
That shade of blue also looks amazing on her.
badly put up hem on Zara’s dress.
Don’t hate on me, I think they all look nice in these pics. Not my style choices but still nice. Camzilla can’t help with all the weird gawking faces, I think photographers do not like her and pick these photos on purpose which is funny! That emerald brooch is spectacular!
Ah… “gifted” was it? These people have been thieves and grifters from the start.
I don’t mind Zara’s dress, better than Sophies.
As for Cams, she does love the big bling bling and it suits her. She is one royal who can wear those big statement pieces.
Kaiser, I truly admire your shady photo game– it’s a gift. Thank you for continuing to bring the lols with your Camilla photo choices. <3
Nothing about this lifestyle looks enviable . Bunch of corrupt, racist adults with the petty minds of middle schoolers.
I like Sophie’s dress and I wear long sleeves and skirts in summer. I run cold, even in the heat. I dress for my comfort. 🤷🏾♀️