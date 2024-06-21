Queen Camilla wore the rarely-seen Delhi Carved Emerald Brooch to Ascot

Here are some photos of Royal Ascot Day 3 (Thursday). I actually just learned this week why King Charles avoided Day 2 and why Prince William attended Ascot on Wednesday – that was the day of the “Prince of Wales’s Stakes,” a specific race. So, that’s why Charles skipped Ascot on Wednesday but he attended Day 1, Day 3 and he’s scheduled to appear today as well. As we’ve heard, he’s trying to become a late-in-life horse enthusiast (as opposed to a long-time one-horse man). Unfortunately, the horses he inherited from his late mother are a bunch of chokers and scrubs! His horses keep losing the big races. On Thursday, his horse finished 12th. Ouch!

I’ve mentioned this before, but I have some begrudging respect for the fact that Queen Camilla is bringing out some Royal Collection jewelry which haven’t been seen for years/decades. That’s what happened on Thursday – Camilla dusted off an epic emerald brooch called the Delhi Carved Emerald Brooch. It was a gift to Queen Mary in 1911, when she visited India. It’s a hexagon-shaped emerald surrounded by round-cut diamonds. According to a jewelry expert, the brooch has rarely been worn by queens and queen consorts because it’s so heavy. It also feels like Camilla’s hats are getting bigger and bigger, right??

Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh also attended Ascot on Thursday. I actually sort of like the floral on Sophie’s dress but I don’t get why she’s been wearing such heavy maxi dresses. Zara’s dress is just awful.