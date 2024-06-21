Justin Timberlake told his wife that ‘he was barely drinking’ the night of his DWI

Jessica Biel has historically put up with a lot from Justin Timberlake. Even before their wedding, Justin was cheating on Jessica and she turned a blind eye to it or parlayed his infidelities into getting what she wanted. Then he turned the wedding into The Justin Timberlake Show. He did the same for Jessica’s first pregnancy. I’m wary of boxing Jessica into some “long suffering wife” role though – while she has suffered (as have we all), she also did the most to get the ring and she always done the most to keep the ring. So what if her husband just got arrested for drunk driving? At least he’s not cheating on her (again). So we keep getting all of these “how is Jessica reacting to JT’s DWI?” pieces. Long story short, she’s upset but it’s not like she’s actually telling him he needs rehab or anything.
Jessica Biel has been “extremely upset” following husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.
“Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “She was really worried about him.”
Biel, 42, who has not publicly addressed Timberlake’s arrest, is currently filming The Better Sister in New York City. The actress has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and they share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. Per the source, Timberlake told Biel that “he was barely drinking.”
“She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt,” the insider adds.
A second source, meanwhile, tells Us that Timberlake was “taking a quick break” from his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
“Justin was at dinner with friends and … [and he] wanted to enjoy some down time and have fun,” the insider says. “He and his friends didn’t even really drink that much so they were shocked he was pulled over.”
According to the source, Timberlake has not really “been drinking” while touring. “[He’s] been really healthy with the ongoing tour,” the insider notes.
Timberlake told Biel that “he was barely drinking.” Just my opinion: Justin is either an alcoholic or he’s in profound denial about his social drinking, and in either case, no one believes that he was “barely drinking.” The whole reason the cop pulled him over was because he blew through a stop sign and he was driving on the wrong side of the road. That’s not “oh, I just nursed one beer the whole night.” We have enough evidence that Justin is a habitual sloppy drunk. Now, whether his wife sees him enough to understand that, I don’t know.
Meanwhile, TMZ has quickly become Timberlake Media Zone with all of their men’s rights activism on Justin’s behalf. TMZ’s sources swear that JT has never had a documented problem with alcohol and he will not check into rehab or do any kind of 12-step program or anything like that. Page Six’s sources confirm that Justin’s tour will continue without any pauses or cancelations too. Some people theorized that a DWI might be a convenient excuse to cancel a tour with lackluster ticket sales. But no, the “world tour” will limp on. Drunkenly stumble on.
I’m sure he did tell her he was barely drinking, I’m also sure he has gaslit her at every opportunity during their entire time together. Look at his eyes, he’s hammered.
I have never seen a person who was barely drinking with those glassy eyes. His eyes are the dead give away that he was most certainly not just “barely drinking”.
Add in the reckless driving and no, just no.
He looks as bad in the photo with her and the one on stage as he does in his mugshot. Time is not being kind – although Karma seems to be having fun.
Garbage in, garbage out. She can do better.
She’s trash herself; they deserve each other. She’s in lock step with that kook Robert Kennedy Jr. she back peddled later for optics. But she is anti-vax.
I hate to beat a dead horse here, but looks like the whole family is in denial. If nothing changes, nothing changes. There is no incentive for him to stop drinking.
TMZ is the platform of male abusers. They love giving excuses for abusive men, while punishing famous women for every little mistake, slip up. I am sure they are also getting paid, but the misogyny is their bread and butter.
That site is simply awful. It is so full of misogyny that I don’t even look at it or believe half the crap.
He is not aging well. I mean, how did he lose that baby face so fast? Is the drinking causing the tired look? Or maybe his bitter personality.
The man is 43 years old. Why would he still have a baby face? He lost that many years ago when he became an adult.
He easily looks 10 years older though. That’s definitely not normal aging!
In some photos more than others you can see he is aging terribly.
I hope they release whatever video footage they have of the entire arrest. I was always under the impression if you refused a breathalyzer they would arrest you and have blood work done anyways🤔 (curious about his blood alcohol levels).. but honestly I’m not a drinker so I’ve personally never had this problem.
Do they have footage? I’m surprised that PageSix hasn’t gotten their hands on it yet.
There is body cam but they aren’t releasing it due to it being ‘an ongoing investigation’. I assume after the trial or plea deal. They will have to release it. Though Justin’s attorney will fight to keep it under wraps.
All I want to hear is that young cop say ‘what tour’ to his face.
If they aren’t releasing the footage and his attorney is fighting to keep it under wraps, then that footage is not helpful to JT at all, right?
I can understand why anyone wouldn’t want their DUI arrest footage out there (of course the solution is to NOT drive intoxicated) but I have a feeling sooner or later someone will release it or sell it.
I don’t assume to know a thing about either of them, or their marriage – but why TF does Jessica put up with his crap, and constant humiliation by his behaviour?!
Now Britney Spears song “Criminal” is now #68 on iTunes. Cry me a river Justin.
She did a post a short while back about cutting her hair. I don’t remember what she said exactly but at the time I thought it was a sure signal that she was done putting up with nonsense and it was a fresh start. Like a post break up haircut. I remember thinking we were going to hear any time that they had split.
So did I, but the haircut might have been for her role.
Alexa, play Liar by Britney Spears.
As to Jessica… Does she honestly believe that her husband just had one single drink and was pulled over by a cop, refused a breathalyzer, had a pink-eyed mugshot taken, was jailed for 9 hours, and he’s not at fault??
Yes. Look up their wedding photo from the cover of People magazine. She is sitting on the GROUND while he is jumping around like a narcissistic goofball. It looks like he’s jumping on her head. That photo tells me everything I need to know about their relationship. He can’t even be bothered to embrace her the way a husband would proudly and sweetly embrace his wife ON THEIR WEDDING DAY.
Oof – the emphasis on JT not having a “documented problem with alcohol” is pretty darn noticable. Like, yeah, it hasn’t been publicly known or documented – that’s part of the problem!
I hope, without snark, that this was a wake up call and he gets help.
I fear, with snark, that he will go to rehab half-heartedly without taking any responsibility at all and then subject us all to an acoustic album and an insufferable press tour all about what he has “learned about himself”.
He’s a functioning alcoholic. I’m sure he thinks downing 10 drinks in a row isn’t a lot…..
His photo should be shown as a definition for “backpfeifengesicht.”
The name of the tour is kind of unfortunate/hilarious now. Forget Tomorrow? Dude can barely remember today.
Public defender here. Our office has 0.02 DUIs, suboxone DUIs, and an array of prescription drug DUIs where the levels are well under our client’s prescribed therapeutic dosage. Some of these do fit within the definition of A DUI in my state. But I take DUIs to trial and frequently win in front of juries.
But if Timberlake refused the breathalyzer, they have no idea yet what, if any levels of a substance are in his system. It sounds like there is some bad driving and other indicators of substance use here. But there is a reason people are innocent until proven guilty – an arrest alone doesn’t prove it.
Who’s going to see Justin Timberlake in concert? Anyway, it does seems like Jessica is willing to put up with a lot.
As someone who grew up with an alcoholic father, please do not judge Jessica or prescribe what she should or should not do. Not so much here but i have seen many posts and comments elsewhere that also seems to extrapolate from that deciding whether or not her choices regarding him somehow damn her entire character in their estimation). This angle focused on her is toxic and i feel many are harsh and oversimplifying the complexities of love and family in the context of addiction and problematic behavior.
Jessica is toxic herself she a Robert Kennedy Jr supporter and is anti-vax.
He trash and she trash they are perfect for each.
I dont agree. I may not share her views but she is not trash. NO human being is trash. But i guess that is too complex for the netizens of today who like to see everyone as 100 percent good or bad.
When his wife on the phone told me to hire him for PALMER little did I know how toxic he was or he would even try to hit on me, the disgusting pig. I’m an aging nearly 60 year old lesbian but I do have a drinking problem so maybe that’s the common denominator.