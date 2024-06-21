Eden: Prince William is really committed to slimming down the monarchy

Immediately after Trooping the Colour last Saturday, two divergent storylines appeared. One was “the Princess of Wales is a saint for doing her first public event since Christmas.” The second storyline was “even with Kate’s miraculous reappearance, the monarchy is in pretty sad shape.” Not even Saint Keen could fill the gaping holes in that balcony. QEII seemed to enjoy bringing out the entire extended family for Trooping the Colour, with lots of cousins, grandkids and dodgy uncles all included. They stopped doing that specifically because they wanted to ban Prince Harry’s Black wife from ever stepping onto their all-white balcony again. So now we have all of these made-up rules about “working royals” and “who is allowed on the fakakta balcony.” Meanwhile, the British media can’t hide their disdain for how threadbare everything looks and feels. Speaking of, the Mail’s Richard Eden wrote a piece about how Prince William is committed to keeping the monarchy as threadbare as possible.
The Princess of Wales on the balcony at Buckingham Palace was a sight to lift the spirits of every royalist. There was, however, something about that balcony scene after Trooping the Colour last Saturday that left me feeling uneasy. And my sense of disquiet was deepened by a conversation I had later with a friend of Catherine’s husband, Prince William.
At the weekend, though, the junior royals were asked not to join the more senior members of ‘The Firm’ on the balcony. Instead, there was the sad sight of Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, glimpsed behind the curtain in the Centre Room at the palace. Like his recently bereaved sister, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Lord Freddie was asked to stay out of sight, like some embarrassing relative. This is because King Charles chose to stick with the post-pandemic policy of his late mother and allow only ‘working royals’ on the balcony.
Queen Elizabeth abandoned her tradition of decades because of the ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ as well as the ‘Duke of York dilemma’. She felt that she could not exclude those who had stepped down from royal duties if she allowed other ‘non-working royals’ to join her on the balcony. So we were left with the wide empty spaces there last weekend that would previously have been filled with the smiling faces of younger royals.
When I later spoke to the friend of Prince William, I had hoped that he would bring news of a change to this uninspiring policy. However, what he told me left me worried about the future of the monarchy. The friend said William was in ‘full agreement’ with his father about the need for a ‘slimmed-down monarchy’. He told me: ‘When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals. It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals.’
At 59, the Duchess of Edinburgh is the only other member of ‘The Firm’ under the age of 60. This means that by the time William ascends the throne, he and Catherine may be the only full-time royals. ‘That is what William wants,’ the source claims. ‘He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future.’
In my opinion, it would be a mistake for William to continue with his plans for a radically slimmed-down monarchy when Harry and Meghan are no longer there to support him. Instead, he should ask his cousins, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex, to share the burden with him when the time comes. Queen Elizabeth, who asked her own cousins to help her carry out engagements, showed that the monarchy is stronger when it’s a team effort. I put what I was told to Kensington Palace and it was a ‘no comment’
For years, there’s been the undercurrent of “William is incapable” in some reporting. But we all saw it with our own eyes this year, when he was showing everyone just how unsteady, unprepared and incapable he really is when the chips are down. But like most temperamental narcissists, William likely believes that he’s crushing it, and that everyone is buying what he’s selling. William probably believes that he’ll really have a slimmed-down monarchy too, that he doesn’t need anyone’s help, that he’ll show everyone that he’s much keener than Harry! The result will be pretty funny.
Ah, the embodiment of Dunning-Krugar effect!
If you’ve gotta be good at something… that’s not a thing you want to be good at.
LOL! This! Billiam is the Master of the Dunning-Krugar effect! If someone told him that he would probably demand a medal for it and wear it proudly on his chest.
Whatever his reasons, becoming more like the European monarchies sounds like a good plan IF he also slims down the amount of money that the BRF takes up. His plan is probably to have all the money and all the property to himself. I doubt it was QE’s plan to have only “working” royals on the balcony since KC was probably in control by then. If he sold her on it, he probably put it in terms of not hurting Andrew’s feelings. Otherwise, why could H&M and all the other non- “workers” not be on the balcony?
That’s exactly it- the appearance of being slim/modern/European but what about the cash, slim down on that too?
QEII made it a point to say Harry and Meghan were very much-loved members of the family. It was Chuck who kept them off of the balcony.
Unfortunately, the Europeans may be slimmed down, but they’re still heinously expensive. What has happened in the NLs in that the royals have off-loaded a couple of properties. The British royals have far more estates—maybe start by having the State acquire most of them. W might be in favor of creating housing for the homeless?
The stories about the UK monarchy evolving to a “European model “, smaller, royals with real jobs etc, has been bandied about since the 1980’s. Will believe it when I see it! But I do believe the tax payer expense angle is going to become increasingly hard to ignore.
From what I’ve read, the European royals do not have the huge price tag the Windsor’s come with.
Ah, and it’s the working royals who divvy up all that sweet sweet money, the property, etc. in exchange for their “work.”
Slimming down has very lucrative benefits for these grifters, consolidating all money and power in their hands, leaving everyone else subject to their grace and favor. So much money. So much control.
Of course, it also means there are fewer people to do the work and the excuse for even the remaining ones to “have to” work less as this stuff can’t be quantified. Win-win for these lazy folks.
The upswell in calls to cut the sovereign grant and demand they self-sustain with the considerable money and properties they already have will only grow, though … That’s also the European way…
I think PW is really committed to convincing people that the sad state of things is how he wants it… so it looks intentional and not like he’s a pathetic, incapable loser who is part of a crumbling institution.
He want’s to slim down but who the hell is going to work, because one thing is sure he and his fake cancer wife does not want to do it, and also if he is slimming down then they should slim down the money they get but Charlie boy just raised it from 86 million to 125
@LILY that’s hurtful,how do you know she’s faking cancer, stop judging
Zoom King will not require any others to take away his spotlight. It’s all about ME. He is his father’s son.
I have wondered whether the real reason that Kate emerged out of her hibernation-cum-estivation for the Trooping & Balcony set piece was because the Royal Family were worried no crowds would turn up otherwise. It’s pretty much one of the biggest events in their calendar.
Was she dragged out just to drum up numbers?
I agree with you but how did that work out? The overhead pic’s crowds were sparce. Maybe they should have announced Kate possibly attending more than 24 hours ahead. She did upstage the King though.
“We want a slimmed down monarchy “ also, “if someone doesn’t want to be an extended member of this regime, the vitriol will never end”. It makes no sense.
That’s because they get to choose who is in and who is out, no one else is allowed to decide for themselves.
The queen did not abandon the custom. Charles forced it on her. Harry and Meghan had nothing to do with it. This was during the first jubilee after William and kate married. They sailed down the Thames on barges. Philip got sick and it was understood he and the queen wanted all the relatives on the balcony. Philip was too sick to attend balcony appearance then Charles decreed only the queen and himself along with Kate William and harry. Charles siblings were quite put out.
Isn’t it disrespectful of huevo to talk about this now. I suspect there will be a reprisal from c and c
Fine, slim down the money you mooch from the public also. I read somewhere this week that the BRF rakes in more money, by a grotesque margin than any of the current royal families. Slim down and cut that money down, that’s more than fair but these greedy baboons are getting even more money.
You can sense the panic from the British media. They have pushed out Harry and Meghan and have no access to them or their kids. The media have put all of their efforts behind William and Kate who are clearly going to do as little as possible. The balcony will soon just be the Wales’ family and a few aging relatives.
When he becomes king he’ll probably declare that only him is allowed to be on that balcony.
Has someone sat the bland bald keener down and given him the “French Revolution in 10 minutes” Ted talk? Because for real: Pegs is more Marie Antoinette than Louis XIV. #ApresMoiLeDeluge
Ha, they listed William’s cousins but not the Tindal’s.
Maybe time to put the monarchy to ‘storage’.
The Queen had integrity, humour, work ethic…..so many traits not apparent with these leftovers
Showing up for photo ops is not a ‘job” but sure pays extremely well , money that could be spent so much better in a country with so many issues.
What a bunch of baloney. They may well be only a handful of “working” royals in this future plan but they won’t give up any of their over-abundant properties or cash benefits, will they? Why don’t they all just quit pretending that their activities deserve to be called “work?”
Don’t worry Richard Eden, the Middleton clan will be on the balcony, you can write crap about them.
The bloody monarchy is more or less the only interesting thing the island has. Many things about the UK, with the castles and grand houses and traditions are connected with the monarchy. From my point of view british monarchy, like Elizabeth I have been the more interesting ones in history. So while it is totally dumb and useless today it is part of the countries DNA. But this only works if it has to offer anything interesting and is not effectively dying in front of us. Billy thinks people actually care about the “work” he does. They do not. They want the spectacle and sth. to look at…
Okay, setting aside who is a working royal and who is not and the whole slimmed down monarchy that somehow costs more, what does that have to necessarily do with the trooping balcony? I get that it’s been turned into a whole thing of who’s in and who’s out. But essentially, trooping is the monarch’s birthday and they should be able to invite whoever the hell they want onto the balcony, whether they’re a family member that has never been a working royal or not. The monarchy could simply invite friends into the balcony if they wanted. They turned it into this strict policy thing and it doesn’t have to be a reflection of who’s a working royal or not. It could just be who they invite to celebrate with them on the balcony.
My controversial theory on this is that William very much is aware of the curse of the spare and the pitfalls of the institution, and doesn’t want his children to deal with it (though totally okay with his brother taking that role and for Harry kids to have taken that role). William wants his kids to be able to choose, and work how they want. Kate and William want the kids to have the perks of royal life without the burdens (press attention, expectations lol, everything they themselves don’t want with the power). However the piper needs to be paid at some point- William and kate run the press right now but only because the press is banking on access when the kids are older. If they are cut out of that, then it’s going to be rough because the spotlight will only be on William, kate and George and none of them want that smoke either. Someone has to give the press something, that’s largely why the BRF are there (that and because no one is going to overhaul an entire governmental system over William and co.). So this article is a way for Eden to ring the alarm of “hey, don’t forget why y’all are REALLY here. For the press, for the stories.” You need more bodies for that.
They have a Tory government helping them too. Sure Starmer isn’t going to turf the Windsors, but at some point they will have to review the Sovereign Grant and how the money keeps going up as the number of royals shrink and those there do far less.
He can’t ask Beatrice and Eugenie to be half working royals because if would beg the question why didn’t they accept Harry’s offer. They are boxed in due to spite and jealousy.
I’m sure this isn’t going to come with a reduction in the allowance. Bill wants the attention and money for himself.