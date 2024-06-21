A vanilla body cream, an under desk treadmill and a solar phone charger



From CB: I got this new bathroom cleaner, Oxiclean plus bleach (it used to be called Kaboom), and am surprised how well it works to erase the mildew on the caulk in my shower. It doesn’t have harsh fumes and smells fresh like a pool. You can get two for $20 on Amazon, but this is on sale right now at Walmart if that’s an option for you. I also got this quilted headboard in pearl tufted diamond. It was really easy to attach to my metal bed frame and it looks so nice! Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Gel that makes your eyebrows look laminated



From CB: Makup Brow Me is a brow gel and wax that’s vegan, paraben free and comes with a brush and comb for easy application. It helps define and flatten your brows to give them that coveted laminated look. This gel has 4.2 stars, over 1,045 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say that this gives an excellent, long lasting finish at a fraction of the cost of other products. “I love this product more than any expensive… brand one I’ve tried such as the Refy brand! I get so many compliments about my brows when I use this product!” “Just like a lamination brow look without the price of a lamination treatment. Also lasts all day and night.” “I’ve tried others and NOTHING compares. Nyx brow gel, elf, other fancy brands…I always come back to this.” “

A bracelet making kit for hours of summer fun



From CB: This bracelet making kit comes in a separated box filled with 18 different color clay beads plus letters, fruits, tiny charms, clasps and everything you need to make bracelets and necklaces. These would be great for a summer activity for families or kids groups and for making gifts. It’s currently on sale for just $6! This listing has over 7,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say their kids love it and it’s fun for the whole family. “I bought this for us to make with our kids & granddaughter. Everyone loved it & they loved making their own bracelets. We really enjoyed all the options it came with.” “My kids loved this! It has so many beads and extra charms more than what were shown. I love how it come with its own organization box to keep it together and to store. Super good quality and would be a perfect gift for a kid that loves crafts!”

A deep moisturizing vanilla body cream with shea butter



From CB: Cake heavy cream body balm is formulated with shea butter and aloe vera and is vegan and paraben free. It’s said to smell like French vanilla with “notes of cake batter and whipped buttercream frosting.” It’s priced at $9 for about seven ounces and has over 3,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it leaves their skin soft and hydrated and that it has such a delicious, light scent. “Always get compliments lol that I smell so sweet. If you have a date, definitely use this it seems to be captivating to some people lmao. Oh yea and it’s actually a good moisturizer lol, it’s thick so hard to spread a bit so rub in your hands to melt it a bit and it should spread just fine.” “My hands are no longer cracking and splitting. My husband has commented on how soft my hands are now. The scent is a nice vanilla scent that is not overpowering. I have tried other lotions and hand creams in the past and none of them compare to this one.” “When you put this lotion on people will be attracted to you. It feels amazing on your skin and smells really good!!”

40% off the most popular under desk treadmill



From CB: It can be tough to block off an hour just for fitness. This under desk treadmill might be just the thing for to add in gentle, effective exercise without sacrificing too much time. This Sperax walking pad is the most popular treadmill on Amazon. The classic version is currently on sale for 40% off at $180. It has over 5,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love how easy it was to set up and say it’s fun to use. “This walking mat is much more sturdy and heavy duty that I thought. As I am working from home more and more, I have zero time to get my steps in, and I needed something to get 10minutes walking time in between my meetings. I have a very tiny work space, and I really didn’t want to go out of the work space to get my exercise as there just isn’t enough time. I was looking for something I could move in and out of the area under a couch, and picked this product to try. I love it!” “This walking pad is super easy to use, the instructions were easy to follow and it isn’t bulky. It has wheels for easy moving and a remote control while you’re walking. It is very sturdy and worth the money. The display is easy to read and shows time, distance, calories, and speed.”

A stylish bathing suit with tummy control



From Rosie: I bought this bathing suit in the hot pink style last year and love, love, love it. It’s really cute and has great tummy control! Not a fan of wearing pink? There are 27 different colors/styles to choose from. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 1,820 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers love how flattering the fit of this swimsuit is. “Hands down best suit. I’m 9 months postpartum and have a mommie pooch that is taking longer to get in shape. I love that it covers it in a flattering way. It hugs my waist and supports the girls.” “Looks very cute, very flattering, love the adjustable straps and the little skirt.” “I absolutely love this bathing suit. It hugs me in all the right places without being tight. The shirt is cute for the mamas that wanna flaunt it but be a bit more modest.”

A dermatologist-recommended eye mask for dark circles



From Rosie: I saw my dermatologist recently and asked her for recommendations on products that can help with the puffy dark circles under my eyes. She recommended these brightening eye masks by DRMTLGY. They contain hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and niacinamide to help depuff and brighten your under-eye. They’re also great for people with sensitive skin. They have a 4.2 star rating, more than 1,330 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who use them are thrilled with the results they’re seeing. “They definitely work. They reduce puffiness and brighten up my under eyes. I should have taken a before and after. I notice when I don’t use them now.” “These are my GO TO for removing puffiness and dark circles! I have tried a ton of other brands and keep coming back to these! They are super moisturizing, and do not irritate like others.” “After just one use, my eyes looked brighter, puffiness diminished, and dark circles vanished. The cooling sensation feels luxurious, and the gentle ingredients are perfect for my sensitive skin. Highly recommend for a quick pick-me-up or pre-event prep.”

A portable solar phone charger for on-the-go and outdoor fun



From Rosie: This portable phone charger is “water-resistant and shock-resistant,” which makes it great if you spend a lot of time outdoors or are traveling. It recharges via solar power or outlet and comes with two USB ports, a micro USB outport, an LED flashlight, and a compass. It comes in five different colors and is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Nexus, and HTC products, Go-pros, and more. Right now, it’s on sale for $20 with an additional 10% off coupon. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 12,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People say it has come in really handy for on-the-go charging. “ Worked great on a 4 day camping trip where we boated into a beach and camped. Most of us used our phones for cameras/videos and downloaded music so we were able to keep the phones and speakers charged without an issue…It’s been great. I definitely recommend.” “This is great for hunting, fishing, camping we even take ours to ball games. So far they hold up well and the battery life is great!” “I use this all the time to charge my phone when traveling. Works great.”

A tiered shelf to make life more organized



From Rosie: I’ve mentioned this before, but I recently reorganized my pantry, closets, kitchen, and bedroom. I bought several of these organizers for my pantry because I wanted to put condiments and spices in different groups and sections so I’d easily know where to go. I love them because they are tiered and I can see everything without having to move things around. It comes in different sizes, including one that fits in the corner or a lazy susan, which is awesome. There’s also one that expands so you can fit it to your space. On Review Meta, it has a 4.7 star rating and almost 5,000 reviews. Reviewers really like how it’s upped their organization game. “The expandable feature is amazing, space for a little bit bigger of spice bottles as well. So durable and super high quality.” “Love the edges that keep the spices from falling off. Perfect height to view everything at a glance. Really a great little organizer for almost any area be it kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.” “This was used for medicine cabinet in the kitchen. Too many medicines kept accumulating, so I had to get it organized.”

