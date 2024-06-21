Jon Hamm never wanted to ‘just be a leading man’, he wants Jeff Goldblum’s career

Long-time readers will remember, I used to adore Jon Hamm. Then we found out about his gross behavior when he was in a fraternity in college, and I sort of lost my crush. So do a lot of people. Around the end of Mad Men, Hamm also went into rehab and he left his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt. A few years later, he took up with Anna Osceola and they got married. I think one of the strangest parts of Hamm’s journey in the public eye is that we genuinely believed he was a throwback to an old-Hollywood movie star, and it turns out he was just a cliche frat-bro (at best) the whole time. Now that I’m not part of the Hamm fandom (Hammdom?), I can admit that I think it’s funny that his career has faltered so steadily post-Mad Men. He was supposed to transition from Mad Men into movie stardom and it hasn’t worked out that way in the past nine years. So Hamm covers the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter and we should take this as his attempt to rebrand himself. The headline of the piece is “Jon Hamm Doesn’t Want to Be Your Leading Man.” Good? Because I’m over it. Some highlights:
He has vitiligo: “It’s waxed and waned. It’s a pigmentation thing. Michael Jackson had it. It affects the Black community significantly more because you have melanin in your skin and it goes away. But I remember waking up one day while shooting the pilot, and it looked like someone had dropped bleach on my chin. Then I looked at my hands and shins, and they had these patches on them. I went to see a couple of doctors, and they were like, “You can try this cream. We don’t really have a solution. But you’re white, it’s probably fine.” Which is what people have said to white people their whole life: “You’re white, you’re probably fine.”
His perspective on ‘Mad Men’ has changed: “You go through it and it’s happening to you — all the notoriety, the press, the fame. But it’s a thing where I look back on it, and I wish I would’ve paid more attention…because it’s happening to you so viscerally and it’s such a swirl all at once and there’s no guidebook, and you go, “Sh-t, man.” But it’s fun to be at the center of the conversation for our business. I’ve had a bit of that with Fargo. And it’s nice to be back in the conversation, to be part of something you’re proud of and that’s hitting people in a way that they want to talk about it.
He’s in therapy: “[I first went] After my dad died [a decade later]. My [half] sister was like, “You are spiraling. You need help.” And I was like, “No, I don’t. No, I don’t.” Then you eventually go, “Oh, yeah, I do.” And if you’re smart enough or present enough in your own feelings, you go, “This is actually tremendously helpful.” And that’s what it was. I went to therapy; I got put on Prozac and was pulled out of the spiral that I was in. I got my brain chemically altered, and I was like, “OK, this is clearly something that I needed.” I check in with it all the time. I’m still in therapy. I have a wonderful therapist. And I understand that when I’m — “distracted” is the wrong word, but when I’m not present — that’s when I can start to spiral into something that’s not healthy. And I go, “I don’t want to do that. I want to be healthy. I want to be happy.”
His thoughts on Matthew Weiner being accused of harassment: “That was a fun time with all of that coming down and going, “Where does anything fall? And are we allowed to have the conversation or is it just immediately shut down? And is it binary or is it a continuum?”… listen, there definitely needed to be a reckoning of some sort. But the binary situation felt very unhelpful because it was tarring a lot of people with a similar brush, where you’re like, “Oh, is that the same? Because it doesn’t feel like it’s the same at all.” I felt that with Aziz Ansari, like, “Wait a minute, this doesn’t feel the same as Harvey [Weinstein].”
He really was vying for roles that went to Matt Damon & Ben Affleck: “There was certainly a version of, “Is this what you want? Do you want to be Ben Affleck?” And I worked with Ben on The Town, and I was like, “OK, I get that, that’s a certain path, but I don’t know if I want that.” I love Ben, he’s a wonderful actor and filmmaker, but I was like, “I don’t know if that’s for me.” I wanted to do different things instead of just being a leading man, whatever that is. And I don’t know how different my career would have been, but I know it hasn’t been the traditional leading man thing. Maybe it’s because I am a little more quirky. I know I look like I should be that guy.”
He’s been talking to Marvel for a while: “It’s not like they were saying, “We want you to be Iron Man.” But there were a lot of conversations, and I’m still in those. I talk to the guys that run Marvel and DC. And I’m a comic book nerd. So, we’ll see. Even that part of the industry is changing… I’ve pitched myself for a couple parts of the Marvel universe, I don’t want to say what exactly, but it was a part of a comic book that I really liked. I was like, “Are you going to do this story?” And they were like, “Yeah, we’re actually thinking of that.” I go, “Good. I should be the guy.” So maybe it’ll work out.
A career he admires: “I look at a guy like Jeff Goldblum’s career — and I know Jeff a bit, we used to have the same therapist — and I’m just like, “God, how awesome to be able to do all the things he’s done.” He had his leading man phase, and he does Marvel and he’ll just roll through and steal the scene, and then he’s doing commercials and he’s funny as sh-t. I see him out and he’s happy. So, consciously or not, I’m modeling my life to be that: varied and happy and fulfilled.
So, I’ll backtrack a little bit and say that it’s not that Hollywood wasn’t into Hamm, it was a combination of Hamm not knowing which projects to do and Hamm not really having a plan for what should come after Mad Men. Clearly, there were some big offers or job opportunities and he just hasn’t taken them. A decade ago, people wanted him to be the next Ben Affleck and he was like, no, I’d rather be Jeff Goldblum? A character actor masquerading as a leading man.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of THR.
I have not followed his career but I did enjoy his work in Fargo. He does a great bad guy.
But there is only one Jeff Goldblum. He has a charm that few have. I highly recommend the series, The World According to Jeff Goldbum. It’s great family fare.
He was SO GOOD in Fargo.
A bit off topic here: Is it true about the rumor that nature was generous to him? Or was it an internet bs?
Everything is photoshoppable but if pictures of the concealed hammaconda in tight trousers are to be believed, then whoah. It’s the first thing my mind goes to whenever I read about him.
I am glad to learn that I am not the only one with my mind in the gutter lol.
I had not heard about this. The “Hammaconda,” lol. Good for him, I guess. Or not.
I will quote Elaine from Seinfeld: “I don’t know how you guys walk around with those things.”
Was waiting for someone to bring up the Hammaconda…
If you search enough pap photos. Jon clearly does not like boxers or briefs. And you can see a good outline of his big peepee lol.
Hammaconda is real. I say at least 7.5-8 inches on that bad boy. And that’s flaccid. I wouldn’t want to be in the room when he gets excited.
For a while it seemed like his post Man Men career was centered on being one of the Tina Fey players, showing up in small roles on whatever projects she did.
Fargo was a step onto a different path. I found myself not really interested in watching that … partially due to him, partially due to the whole vibe of the promo.
This profile though? He just comes across as put upon (yet somehow also entitled) and whiny. The word salad about the Weiner accusations, the yeah, I should do a Marvel thing, the “you’re white, you’ll be fine” generalization.
Maybe I haven’t had enough coffee this morning, or maybe the specter of his frat boy cruelty still haunts, but I just can’t with him today.
Yeah, this interview did him no favors.
I don’t know what he was thinking with his Weiner comments. It’s never a good look to equivocate about abuse and harassment, and especially so if you’re someone who has participated in egregious abuse yourself!
And a lot of the comments came off as more thirsty (esp the Marvel ones) and/or justifying a lackluster career – I did not get the same impression that he’s turned down a bunch of big roles, but rather that he wasn’t chosen for ones he put himself up for.
@north of Boston and @dk 100% some *really* bad quotes in the interview and overall seems so entitled and frankly boring.
Jeff Goldblum didn’t physically assault someone and cause them grievous bodily harm, so that might be part of why Hamm isn’t enjoying the same kind of career. Hamm has never shown any remorse, indeed he barely felt any consequences for it.
Also, spilling Goldblum’s private information like this? “we used to have the same therapist…” That’s not Hamm’s information to reveal, he needs to keep his mouth shut.
He just sounds like a tool in this interview.
Not to excuse Hamm but Jeff Goldblum is super open about going to therapy — he’s mentioned it in more than one interview.
That’s what they all say when their leading man hopes and dreams fall apart. They never wanted to be a leading man! They wanted to be a character actor. ::eyeroll::
Years ago Hamm said in an interview that he wanted to play Batman. Shortly thereafter it was announced that Ben Affleck had been cast. Marvel didn’t want him and most of Hollywood realizes he’s simply not movie material. He comes off as arrogant at times but I doubt that’s the reason for his stalled career.
Yes. There is something about him that works as an unfeeling ad-man in a suit and not as a well-rounded, emotive character or likable action star. He’s got the height and remove, not the relatability.
Hamm doesn’t need to tell us that there are talks with Marvel—no one is holding their breath and that universe is passé. The only thing I remember him in, post-Mad Men, is Bridesmaids. Literally the only thing (haven’t watched Fargo), and once again, he’s good as the dbag player.
He had his moments on SNL where he proved he can do comedy, but the only other thing I saw him in was a weird show with Daniel Radcliffe about doctors. He’s good in small doses and since the Jeff Goldblum ship has sailed, maybe he can aim for . . . Gerard Butler?
Coming off as arrogant never stopped John Malkovich’s career lol. Marvel probably isn’t biting because they’re looking for younger actors to play in a long-running franchise. On top of that, Hamm looks older than a lot of his peers 🤷♀️
LOVED Mad Men. There’s something to be said for shows before streaming, when you had to wait a whole week to watch the next greatly anticipated episode. I do think Hamm has an old movie star glamour to him . . . he reminds me of William Holden.
Absolutely loved him in Mad Men, it’s still my favourite TV show of all time. I’m an “Account Woman”, partially in advertising, and Mad Men shows how much women have evolved in the workplace office. Also, John Slattery’s Roger has some of the best one-liners for sales people.
Hamm had a few good roles after Mad Men but nothing stands out as really “career defining”.
Personally, I think he should do more comedy. He has the chops and timing for it. I especially liked his brief role in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Bridesmaids. He plays a good sleezeball too.
Re: Batman. He has the looks and the talent but I think he was a bit old already for the part.
Apparently, his inability to take off as a leading man has been a combination of his own personal issues (I can’t but read the whole ‘spiraling’ as involving some trouble or substance abuse), the fact he might have aspired to roles in years-long cast franchises (again, age) or movies that are seldom done these days. Also he’s a good actor, but he hasn’t developed star quality. It’s a matter of aura more than actual craft.
Other than that, I think Hollywood just
doesn’t like him. He got the MM role on pure meritocracy, meaning there was no big producer or agent backing him up. He wasn’t awarded for MM (which he totally deserved) until pretty much last seasons. If you add the fact that he seems to be problematic and not quite there as viewers draw, then there’s that.
I loved JH in Mad Men. If he had been able to take advantage of the popularity and critical success of that show to do a movie or two while it was still on air, that might have helped propel him more in the film world. I mean, George Clooney did “Batman” and he was poorly received, but that didn’t hurt him in the long run. It might have been stepping stone at least.
I’ve seen him in a few movies, including the “Top Gun” sequel. He’s fine, but his leading man charisma on the small screen doesn’t quite translate onto the big one. But he is good in secondary roles, comedies, quirky villain parts etc. But who knows? Men are allowed to age and they get all sorts of second chances. He might be a Marvel Man yet.
He definitely has issues. Maybe he is more like Don Draper than I knew. But I still like him as an actor.
Did nobody Else watch the series where Jennifer gets to kill her ex-husband with his Baby from another wife? I thought it was quite telling that she chose this role…. there must have gone down something with them..
Yeah, probably all the cheating and drinking that drove her away. She supported him when he was a cater water.
And to be clear, from everything I have read. Jennifer never wanted to marry. It’s not like she was pining for some ring. She dumped him. She moved on.
I think his sweet spot is dramatic TV series. He was so good and mean in Fargo. And nothing can top Mad Men. When you start at Everest all there is, is going down the mountain.
He really isn’t a leading man; he has done well in smaller roles like Bridesmaids and Top Gun 2. But he can’t carry a movie alone. He tried so hard to make Fletch work. But I couldn’t get through it watching it on Paramount +.
Plus, the booze has really hit his looks. He isn’t sober and admitted it in his interview with Howard Stern.
I too had a mad crush on him, but hearing what he did to that poor young man was horrific. And legally got a slap on the wrist for it, and the college expelled him. But he was convicted of it. He didn’t just walk away from it. I don’t see him in the same light either.
Apropos of nothing, the photo in the truck looks like he is missing a foot……
That HP cover is doing him no favors.
I’d love to see what he can do with a Yellowstone type role. Give him a scruffy look and a villain character on a Western drama, and I think he’d do really well with that.
He just did on the last season of Fargo. Playing a wife murdering, pedo, racist Sheriff. And he was hella scary in it.
For Yellowstone, now Kevin Costner has confirmed he is not coming back for season 5B or ever. I read they want Matthew McConaughey to replace him.
But I could see Jon Hamm taking over also. I think they will go for a big name. I think Matt is the bigger get.