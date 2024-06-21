Kylie Jenner: ‘It’s a miracle… I can still look in the mirror & still think I’m pretty’

Out of all of the Kardashian-Jenners, I tend to give Kendall and Kylie Jenner the widest berth when it comes to how they deal with fame and celebrity. They became famous through Keeping Up with the Kardashians when they were 12 or 13 years old, before they had any concept of what they were doing, before they could really “consent” to being part of this circus. They still choose to be part of the family business as adults, to varying degrees, but I’m not surprised that Kendall and Kylie both seem to have a really f–ked up relationship with their “celebrity.” Speaking of, Kylie had some sh-t to say in this week’s episode of The Kardashians (the Hulu show) about how people still have so much sh-t to say about her appearance. Keep in mind, Kylie has been getting cosmetic work on her face and body since her teenage years.
On the June 20 episode, Kylie Jenner, 26, said to her sister, “It’s a miracle I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and still think I’m pretty.”
The Kylie Cosmetics creator shared that after Paris Fashion Week in September, she got a lot of negative comments about her looks. She said she wanted to do a more minimal makeup look, because people tell her she wears too much, but then she’s criticized for doing too little.
“I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” she said in a confessional. “I think it’s just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting.” She said she’s “so numb” to people talking about her looks all the time and wonders why “the internet” thinks it’s okay.
“I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” Kylie continued. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change.”
Kendall wrapped her younger sister up in a hug, seeing how much the criticism weighed on her.
“Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” Kylie admitted. “People have been talking about my looks since I was 12 or 13, before I even got lip filler.”
“I think I’m a really strong and I was put in this position for a reason,” Kylie said in a confessional. “I do think of myself as a confident person… but I’m also human and there’s only so much someone can take.”
I remember those photos of Kylie at the Gaultier show six months ago, when it was a major headline that people said Kylie looked “old” when she was doing a more natural makeup look. I do think she’s changing up her cosmetic work these days because she doesn’t want to look so “Instagram filtered in real life.” Kylie, Kim and Khloe all have that look in real life, like they’ve gotten so much done to their faces that they look permanently “filtered.” Anyway, I know people are yelling at Kylie because of the years of problematic messaging from the K-Js, but again… Kylie herself is damaged by her own family’s relationships with plastic surgery, image and fame. I find it sort of remarkable that Kylie is a somewhat functional person, because she would have been better off being raised by wolves.
Hopefully she will remember this when it comes to putting her own kids in the family business, which to me, has always been the business of humiliating yourself for fame and clicks, and using anyone that can help in that endeavor.
She has the ability and money to step away, to protect herself, and to protect her kids. But she won’t.
Kylie was actually 9 years old when the show started and her first appearance was being silly with a stripper pole in their home which immediately caused a huge conversation in pop culture. So she’s been essentially encouraged to be controversial since she was NINE. And I remember when they were teens, full grown adults would talk about how Kylie was the ugly sister and Kendall was so pretty.
I think her cosmetic work looks awful, but I have empathy for her too. You’re right- she would have been better off being raised by wolves.
I know it’s mean, but if pointing out how Kylie destroyed her face with excessive cosmetic procedures will get others in her generation to not follow her lead, it’s a net win.
It’s a miracle that she can recognize her*self* in that mass of repacked plastic that makes up her face/body now.
Wonder what the kids think when they pull out “old” family pics… do they even recognize their mothers/aunts???
How long do you think Pimp-Mama is going to wait before making “suggestions” to the grandkids??
I mean, she is incredibly beautiful now – can’t she just stop the procedures? Say “I got where I wanted to be, I’m good right here.” Or is it a kind of addiction that you can’t ever stop tweaking?
I absolutely think it’s an addiction. Maybe a form of something like body dysmorphia, people getting hyper-fixated on their “flaws”. I think if you find the wrong doctor who is willing, if not encouraging, constant modification, and a family all doing it and pushing it on impressionable young people as well, it’s a bad combination. I feel bad for her pushed into it so young and never having the chance to mature and truly decide for herself what she wanted to do.
At the same time, she and her entire family base their careers on appearance – it’s all “beauty” products and photographs of themselves. I wish just one of those women had said “f- it, I’m going to do something else with my life.”
I think, you need to maintain fillers. They don’t stay like that forever. Other than that, she can stop in theory, but I am sure it turns into addiction especially getting old means losing influence on social media.
I think incredibly beautiful is a real stretch, considering her face barely moves when she talks.
Here is the thing: Kylie has been the victim of her upbringing and beauty standards since she was a public figure as a little girl. Now? She is the face of all of her companies, product lines. She is heavily sharing her life through social media. There is a video where she is showing her getting a shower even. These videos, photos are all edited, photoshopped. Even on their reality show, they are using video filtering. The only time we are seeing their real faces is when they go to events and get photographed by professional photographers. That is why a new discussion gets started about their looks whenever they go to events and we have a chance to see the reality.
If she is fed up by these discussions, she can hire professional models for her promotions and enjoy her millions out of public light. Her brother did it, went away and no one is looking for him anymore. You can’t sell an idea of beauty with your ads, then get shocked when people realize even you don’t look like that in real life. She is also showing her children on social media. She is continuing the cycle with that. Keep your children away from social media and commentary of strangers.
I mean – she is still a human being. And I think people sometimes believe what they say on the internet about famous people exists in a bubble or somehow doesn’t count. And I’m sure it can feel quite dehumanizing to be on the other side of that. Kylie isn’t a villain though people like to portray her as one because of her family. And people who criticize her for plastic surgery seem to conveniently forget that she was being called “ugly” or not pretty pre-surgery. I remember reading comments about her way back when. So is it a surprise that a young woman who is known by millions and who was publicly called ugly for YEARS may want to change how she looks? Not really.
The before/after photos of her face that are running with some of these stories are crazy. Everything is changed, nose, eyes, lips, even her hairline, and she’s so young.
“Like,” you should, because everything in you/on you is plastic, bought, and paid for.