Kylie Jenner: ‘It’s a miracle… I can still look in the mirror & still think I’m pretty’

Out of all of the Kardashian-Jenners, I tend to give Kendall and Kylie Jenner the widest berth when it comes to how they deal with fame and celebrity. They became famous through Keeping Up with the Kardashians when they were 12 or 13 years old, before they had any concept of what they were doing, before they could really “consent” to being part of this circus. They still choose to be part of the family business as adults, to varying degrees, but I’m not surprised that Kendall and Kylie both seem to have a really f–ked up relationship with their “celebrity.” Speaking of, Kylie had some sh-t to say in this week’s episode of The Kardashians (the Hulu show) about how people still have so much sh-t to say about her appearance. Keep in mind, Kylie has been getting cosmetic work on her face and body since her teenage years.

On the June 20 episode, Kylie Jenner, 26, said to her sister, “It’s a miracle I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and still think I’m pretty.” The Kylie Cosmetics creator shared that after Paris Fashion Week in September, she got a lot of negative comments about her looks. She said she wanted to do a more minimal makeup look, because people tell her she wears too much, but then she’s criticized for doing too little. “I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” she said in a confessional. “I think it’s just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting.” She said she’s “so numb” to people talking about her looks all the time and wonders why “the internet” thinks it’s okay. “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” Kylie continued. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change.” Kendall wrapped her younger sister up in a hug, seeing how much the criticism weighed on her. “Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” Kylie admitted. “People have been talking about my looks since I was 12 or 13, before I even got lip filler.” “I think I’m a really strong and I was put in this position for a reason,” Kylie said in a confessional. “I do think of myself as a confident person… but I’m also human and there’s only so much someone can take.”

[From People]

I remember those photos of Kylie at the Gaultier show six months ago, when it was a major headline that people said Kylie looked “old” when she was doing a more natural makeup look. I do think she’s changing up her cosmetic work these days because she doesn’t want to look so “Instagram filtered in real life.” Kylie, Kim and Khloe all have that look in real life, like they’ve gotten so much done to their faces that they look permanently “filtered.” Anyway, I know people are yelling at Kylie because of the years of problematic messaging from the K-Js, but again… Kylie herself is damaged by her own family’s relationships with plastic surgery, image and fame. I find it sort of remarkable that Kylie is a somewhat functional person, because she would have been better off being raised by wolves.