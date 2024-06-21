A Reform UK candidate called the Windsors ‘benefit scroungers’ in 2022

Britain’s general election is on July 4th, America’s Independence Day. Less than two weeks away. I will give Britain credit for this one thing: I love how your election cycle is so streamlined and brief. Here in America, the presidential election cycle basically lasts for three years. Britain spends six weeks trying to figure out who they’ll vote for and then it’s over and you guys have a new government. Smart. The two major political parties in Britain are the Conservatives (Tories) and Labour. Labour hasn’t been in charge since Gordon Brown in 2010. Fourteen years of Tory rule have brought the people Brexit, a terrible economy, a prime minister who couldn’t outlast a head of lettuce, and a marginalized standing on the world stage. None of that is actually the British royal family’s fault, which is probably why both Labour and the Tories are both pro-monarchy to varying degrees. It’s left to the smaller political parties to voice strong anti-monarchy sentiments. Parties like Reform UK. One Reform UK candidate is currently “in trouble” with the British media because of just how much she hates the monarchy.

A Reform UK candidate reportedly shared a post on social media branding the Royal family “benefit scroungers” and calling for the monarchy to be abolished. Jo Hart, who is running to be the MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, shared the rant on Facebook in 2022, during the Bank Holiday weekend to mark Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, according to the Daily Mail. The post reportedly claimed the royals had “never experienced the kind of hardship” faced by Britons struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and described the celebrations as a “hugely wasteful light show” and a “slap in the face to all of us common folk”. Ms Hart admitted to sharing the comments, but said she did not write them herself, the Mail reported. The emotive message was also said to include the phrases “f— the royals” and “make Lizzy the last”. Ms Hart is the latest in a string of Reform candidates to face criticism after controversial remarks emerged in the media, and the second aspiring MP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East to become embroiled in a row after Labour’s candidate Andy Brown was accused of sharing pro-Russian material online in the wake of the Salisbury poisonings. The post reportedly shared by Ms Hart stated: “But then the Jubilee comes along, for our ‘glorious monarch’ who has never experienced the kind of hardship having to choose between heating or food, she doesn’t have to worry about keeping the lights on or not, in fact, the many MANY millions that have been p—-d away on the Jubilee celebrations haven’t even come from her pocket, but from the public purse.”

[From The Telegraph]

Is she wrong?? LMAO. I love the British media’s air of indignance too, like how DARE a reform candidate not support a colonizer family which represents inherited wealth, white supremacy, dynastic privilege and institutionalized misogyny and racism?? That’s the whole point of the system! This is the whole circus! Anyway, the Windsors are not on the chopping block during this election. But make no mistake, Jo Hart and her anti-monarchist ilk seem to be growing in support and power.