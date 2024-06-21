Ben Affleck: ‘I have resting hard face… I also don’t like a lot of attention’

Ben Affleck is the first guest on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart Season 4. That’s Hart’s interview show, which (full disclosure) I’ve never watched. I’m actually surprised that Ben would agree to this kind of interview, but the man does love to talk. No one is saying when this was recorded, but given the lack of questions about the state of his marriage, I would think it was probably recorded two months ago (easily). Ben does talk about his wife, Jennifer Lopez, but the conversation is mostly about how he deals with his wife’s fame, given that he’s so uncomfortable with paparazzi and his kids being photographed.

Explaining to Hart why he slightly preferred directing movies to acting, Affleck begins, “I’m also a little bit shy. I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, OK, here we go.” “You have resting bitch face,” Hart jokes. “Bitch? Now,” Affleck responded, with mock outrage. “I have resting hard face. People are projecting onto me something that I don’t feel about myself at all….I also don’t like a lot of attention. This why people see me [and] they’re like, ‘Well, this dude always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face. I don’t mind you taking my picture about a club, a premiere, whatever. My wife, I don’t give a f—. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you,” he said before adding, “My children, that’s a different thing.” As the conversation continued, Affleck remarked on the different ways fans express their affection for him and Lopez. “We went somewhere with [Jennifer]—I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this—people love her. And she really represents something important to people,” Affleck explained. “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AHHHH! J-LO!’” he shouted. “It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

He also told a story about forgetting about Jennifer Lopez’s crazy fame when he was with her and the kids and they were trying to walk through Times Square, and basically they were crushed by J.Lo’s fans who freaked out as soon as they saw her. In their first go-round, I often thought that Ben was jealous of the kind of attention Jennifer commands, but this time, I buy that he’s more annoyed by it than anything else.

As we discussed, Jennifer is currently on vacation in Italy without Ben. I genuinely hoped that they would spend the summer together and give their marriage one last shot, but these photos are definitely giving off “I want to be out of the country when he files for divorce” vibes. I hope Ben doesn’t file. But it’s not looking good, is it?