Prince William & Kate ‘don’t want to rush things’ when it comes to learning Welsh

It’s become a regular thing these days, where GB News’ resident royalist Cameron Walker gets all kinds of suspicious exclusives from Kensington Palace. These are the kinds of exclusives which would normally go to Becky English at the Mail, or Roya Nikkhah at the Times or Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph. I just find it interesting that KP has pulled in a competing rota reporter for their exclusives. Is there drama in Kensington Palace’s comms office? There should be – the KP comms office has been an incompetent clownshow all year. Maybe with the new private secretaries come new media alliances. Speaking of new staff and stenographers, Walker’s exclusive is all about Prince William and Kate looking to make a special new hire. They want an “advisor” who can step in for them (ie, do work on their behalf) in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. There’s some interesting gossip in here about how people should not expect the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales to explore or support Welsh culture or the Welsh language as well.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to be on a drive to win over further support in Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish communities by hiring a key adviser to be part of their expanding ‘on the ground’ team. Although the new hire would be responsible for Prince William and Catherine’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the future King and Queen want their new Assistant Private Secretary to specifically focus on Wales and believe it is “essential” that they speak conversational Welsh. Unlike Prince William’s father in 1969, he has no plans for an investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales, conscious of the grumbling tensions within certain local communities. The Plaid Cymru Senedd group is thought to be hostile to the future King’s ‘Prince of Wales’ title, previously declaring it has “no formal place or responsibility within Welsh life”. However, when The King made his eldest son The Prince of Wales shortly after his accession, a royal source told GB News William had begun learning Welsh, and wanted to deepen the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time. It is understood The Prince and Princess wanted to support Welsh language and culture in their own way, and not follow the customs set out by older generations of the Royal Family – insisting they did not wish to rush things. Almost two years after taking on their Wales titles, and after a testing year so far with The Princess’ major abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, it appears Prince William and Catherine are driving forward with their plans, seeking “specific expertise on Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business”. Handled by the largest executive search firm in the United Kingdom, Odgers Berndtson has posted a job advert for an Assistant Private Secretary (“APS”), Wales & UK on behalf of Kensington Palace. The successful candidate, according to the job description, will be required to deliver “written advice” to Prince William and Catherine, as well as carry out “ad hoc responsibilities” when the royal couple requests them. Most of The Prince and Princess’ public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be planned and delivered by the new aide, who will also be expected to build and manage relationships with different communities across the country on behalf of William and Catherine. The APS will also be writing speeches for Their Royal Highnesses, and briefing their security team – an essential part of keeping the future King and Queen safe on public engagements. Conscious of the intense public interest in the British Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine want their new hire to “remain discrete at all times and maintain confidentiality”.

[From GB News]

As always, the bar is in hell for Huevo and Keen. “When The King made his eldest son The Prince of Wales shortly after his accession, a royal source told GB News William had begun learning Welsh…” William was 40 years old at the time and he only thought to begin learning Welsh when his grandmother died. In the two years since then, William and Kate still haven’t learned any Welsh or anything about Welsh customs or culture, but “it is understood The Prince and Princess wanted to support Welsh language and culture in their own way, and not follow the customs set out by older generations of the Royal Family – insisting they did not wish to rush things.” LMAO. They don’t want to RUSH things after two years of not learning jacksh-t? Please, this is all so f–king funny. William and Kate could not be any more apathetic or disrespectful towards Wales. William didn’t even bother going to the anniversary event in Cardiff last week to celebrate the Senedd. Charles went instead.