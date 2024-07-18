Prince William & Kate ‘don’t want to rush things’ when it comes to learning Welsh

It’s become a regular thing these days, where GB News’ resident royalist Cameron Walker gets all kinds of suspicious exclusives from Kensington Palace. These are the kinds of exclusives which would normally go to Becky English at the Mail, or Roya Nikkhah at the Times or Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph. I just find it interesting that KP has pulled in a competing rota reporter for their exclusives. Is there drama in Kensington Palace’s comms office? There should be – the KP comms office has been an incompetent clownshow all year. Maybe with the new private secretaries come new media alliances. Speaking of new staff and stenographers, Walker’s exclusive is all about Prince William and Kate looking to make a special new hire. They want an “advisor” who can step in for them (ie, do work on their behalf) in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. There’s some interesting gossip in here about how people should not expect the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales to explore or support Welsh culture or the Welsh language as well.
The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to be on a drive to win over further support in Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish communities by hiring a key adviser to be part of their expanding ‘on the ground’ team. Although the new hire would be responsible for Prince William and Catherine’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the future King and Queen want their new Assistant Private Secretary to specifically focus on Wales and believe it is “essential” that they speak conversational Welsh.
Unlike Prince William’s father in 1969, he has no plans for an investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales, conscious of the grumbling tensions within certain local communities. The Plaid Cymru Senedd group is thought to be hostile to the future King’s ‘Prince of Wales’ title, previously declaring it has “no formal place or responsibility within Welsh life”.
However, when The King made his eldest son The Prince of Wales shortly after his accession, a royal source told GB News William had begun learning Welsh, and wanted to deepen the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.
It is understood The Prince and Princess wanted to support Welsh language and culture in their own way, and not follow the customs set out by older generations of the Royal Family – insisting they did not wish to rush things.
Almost two years after taking on their Wales titles, and after a testing year so far with The Princess’ major abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, it appears Prince William and Catherine are driving forward with their plans, seeking “specific expertise on Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business”. Handled by the largest executive search firm in the United Kingdom, Odgers Berndtson has posted a job advert for an Assistant Private Secretary (“APS”), Wales & UK on behalf of Kensington Palace.
The successful candidate, according to the job description, will be required to deliver “written advice” to Prince William and Catherine, as well as carry out “ad hoc responsibilities” when the royal couple requests them. Most of The Prince and Princess’ public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be planned and delivered by the new aide, who will also be expected to build and manage relationships with different communities across the country on behalf of William and Catherine. The APS will also be writing speeches for Their Royal Highnesses, and briefing their security team – an essential part of keeping the future King and Queen safe on public engagements.
Conscious of the intense public interest in the British Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine want their new hire to “remain discrete at all times and maintain confidentiality”.
As always, the bar is in hell for Huevo and Keen. “When The King made his eldest son The Prince of Wales shortly after his accession, a royal source told GB News William had begun learning Welsh…” William was 40 years old at the time and he only thought to begin learning Welsh when his grandmother died. In the two years since then, William and Kate still haven’t learned any Welsh or anything about Welsh customs or culture, but “it is understood The Prince and Princess wanted to support Welsh language and culture in their own way, and not follow the customs set out by older generations of the Royal Family – insisting they did not wish to rush things.” LMAO. They don’t want to RUSH things after two years of not learning jacksh-t? Please, this is all so f–king funny. William and Kate could not be any more apathetic or disrespectful towards Wales. William didn’t even bother going to the anniversary event in Cardiff last week to celebrate the Senedd. Charles went instead.
Charles speaks fluent Welsh. Get on with it, William.
The only ones who should be “getting on with it” are the Welsh people. They need to gain independence, which will do the job of banishing that insulting title. And not too soon.
100% this! If the “Prince and Princess of Wales” can’t be bothered to support the people, language and culture of Wales, then Wales can tell them to get gone. Because literally what is the point of them if they won’t stir themselves?
The couple have had 12 years to prepare for this day, and suck it up and learn the Welsh language. We still haven’t seen Huesa master her own native language in public, for all that.
MR AND MRS DOOLITTLE 😍😍😍
Rather “Daisy and Onslow” from “Keeping Up Appearances”.
Translation.. They are to LAZY to be bothered!
Baldemort is already making the independence decisions much easier. I expect that there will be no UK, just individual countries looking to re-open EU ties. Get your stuff back from the colonialists! Lands, castles, jewels, money, INDEPENDENCE.
Wasn’t Charles in his 20s when he took residence in Wales to learn it? Not by choice, of course, and reportedly his Welsh isn’t great. But at least he did it.
William is 100% a colonizer in attitude and thinks he is too good for this s***. If he actually cared, he could have started this years ago. It’s not like he didn’t know he would be Prince of Wales.
LOL
chucky does not speak fluent Welsh. LMAO He learned a speech written in Welsh so he could address the Welsh people on the occasion of his ascension to the post of PoW about 100 yrs ago. They made a big deal about that achievement at the time. He could hardly pronounce the words. …..I heard that Welsh is a difficult language so Im not taking anything away from that effort.
But to believe that he kept up with honing his fluency in the language is bonkers!. Half the people n Wales dont even speak Welsh.
I love how “doing things their own way” has become defined as “doing as little work, with as little results, as possible.” Remember the whole RR briefing after the Caribbean tour disaster about the “Cambridge Way”? Good times…
Also, I’m glad that this new assistant Private Secretary will remain separate from everyone else at all times (“discrete”). Gave me a good cackle
Hahahahahah. I really wish the media would stop running stories like this. Everyone knows they are lazy and have no interest in understanding the culture, and history of these countries.
Imagine knowing that you would be the price of somewhere your whole life and never bothering to learn the language. JFC.
Didn’t they LIVE in Wales when they first got married and Will had his fake air ambulance job?
So they lived there, knowing they would one day be Prince and Princess of Wales, and they didn’t bother learning the language?
They are such a waste of all the resources and opportunity they have been (unfairly, unearned) given.
Right? And they always describe things as if him becoming the Prince of Wales is something that just popped up out of nowhere unexpectedly, or that he will eventually be king is something that he just realized in the last 7 months. There is literally no excuse for someone in their early 40s who has known (and been fine with since he has not stepped down like his brother) what his role was going to be for at least 30 to 35 years to be this unprepared for the ceremonial aspects at bare minimum.
Exactly! they “dont want to rush things” is code for “they don’t want to do any work.” Doing things “their own way” is code for “not doing anything at all.”
They seem to be asking a lot from this person in the hiring notice; I wonder what the salary is….
Becks1, the salary they’re offering was the first thing I thought of, too. Why do I think it will compensate for what they want this individual to do?
Also, this part: “Most of The Prince and Princess’ public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be planned and delivered by the new aide”. When they say delivered, do they mean that this individual will be the one going to the engagements that are planned?
I looked up the job announcement online, there’s no mention of the salary. It does say the hours per week are 37.5. The job duties are explained in two run-on sentences, the requirements in two more run-on sentences, with a fifth being ‘follow this link to apply’. That’s it. Closes tomorrow, so get those apps in!
Before the queen passed, it was called the Cambridge way. So the wales way is the equivalent of doing less than was done before. That’s really all it is.
They will be kept in a separate room and pass notes through an opening in the door?
He’ll be like Carlton the Doorman on the old Rhoda show just communicating through the speaker system all the time.
Perfect—someone needs to get on this
What a clown show WanK are.
The jokes just write themselves, perfectly illustrated by the Celebitchy choice photos
Rob and Ryan have done more in Wales than these two, I believe Rob even speaks Welsh in an effort to connect with the town and people. That is for a football team. Royals with unlimited resources doing nothing at all – no surprise. Not my Royals.
I was just going to say this! Rob has learned some Welsh for events too!
Ditto.
The Wrexham Football Club has hired a Welsh language tutor. Imagine! A football club owned by a couple of North Americans are doing more for Wales, Welsh language & culture than the Prince of Wales.
Um, there’s a free online taster course, if you’re interested, W&K.
https://www.wrexhamafc.co.uk/news/2024/june/21/community—wrexham-afc-team-up-with-national-centre-for-learning-welsh-/
From what I understand the Welsh LOVE Ryan and Rob – they seem like great guys who have really taken both the club, team and towns people to their hearts which has been reciprocated right back at them.
Kate could have been learning Welsh during those 6 months. William and Kate are lazy
Honestly I would be embarrassed if I had that level of laziness. They just look stupid at that point.
The support staff required for Prince William is astonishing,
Private Secretary
Asst private secretary
Communications staff,
Events and engagements teams etc
It will be interesting to know how other European heirs staff their PR and other support team
It’s especially astonishing considering that he does nothing. Must be a sweet job to assist someone with no work ethic, no engagements, no desire to learn something new or do anything.
Two of the laziest bums of the royals. Disgraceful.
doing things their own way, i.e. doing nothing, pretending ‘school runs’ are work and so ob . how f… lazy can you you get.
Here is what I don’t understand, since Peggy’s birth they have known his future including the titles he would inherit when the Queen died, why wasn’t he taught Welsh from birth? They could have hired Welsh nannies and then tutors he would have been fluent at a young age. Lazy parenting and preparation by the Monarchy. Peggy and his wife should have their children learning Welsh, especially George, at least that might show some respect to the people of Wales because we all know that WanK is not doing Duolingo in their free time.
William just cares about bringing George to sports events never mind his learning Welsh
he should have been learning Welsh his whole life and he should have spent considerable time in Wales as he was growing up. The royals spent heaps of time in scotland as we all know (well at Balmoral) but there seems to be this gaping hole for Wales. and no, living there for the RAF doesn’t really count since we know Kate wasn’t really there that often and who knows how often William mingled with the peasants.
ETA and its not just Welsh. How does he not speak at least one other language? French, Spanish, German?
That is what I don’t understand either.. especially since everyone knew exactly what his future job would be.
Not only all of that, BUT THEY LIVED IN WALES FOR SEVERAL YEARS RIGHT BEFORE AND AFTER THEY WERE MARRIED!!!!!!! They LIVED there!! God, they are so dumb, lazy, incurious, and short-sighted.
They did not live together she was mainly with her parents she spent weekends with him. I remember articles where she was said to draw Williams bath when she was there.
I tried doing Welsh on duolingo. It isn’t easy, Our language is mainly French and German which makes both languages fairly easy to learn but it bears no resemblance to Welsh, I gave up, but I am over 70 so that is my excuse, George should be starting on Welsh now if he hasn’t already.
Absolutely alot of this is on QEII and Charles. William and Harry (as the spare) should have had welsh nannies and then tutors as they got older. William could have been sent to Wales each summer for a month. He could have studied in uni in Wales for a semester. Learning languages is hard for many as an adult so if I were William I would be making sure my kids were learning Welsh at a young age now so to not repeat mistakes. They don’t need to be perfectly bilingual but exposure as a child is so important. George will be POW at a much younger age than his father and eventually his siblings will likely be the only other working royals along with their parents. All 3 should be able to speak and understand some Welsh.
Didn’t nanny maria teach the Wales children spanish
Diana barely out of her teens and just married in managed to learn Welsh to use the language and used a Welsh phrase in part of her speech. Her 40 something son can’t be bothered.
Diana never learnt Welsh. She learnt verbatim a sentence to use in her speech. That’s a 15 minute work max. It was cute but lets not pretend it was anything more than that. Only Charles actually made some effort to learn Welsh, the rest of the royals can eff off with it.
I mentioned she did learn phrases. Better than not bothering. It is not known if Diana learned to be proficient or advanced in Welsh. She was said to be good at learning other languages.
This pair is a disaster, but this issue is the complete responsibility of his parents, including Diana, they knew from birth that one day William would be the Prince of Wales. They had to give him language classes since he was little, for example, Princess Leonor of Spain speaks the language of several regions of the country fluently.
And the queen herself could have insisted on it. Even if William did not learn as a child how come the lessons were not given during his years at Eton and maybe later at university. Also William had meetings with the queen while he was at school. I Wonder if she encouraged him to learn Welsh and he ignored her. Odd.
Elizabeth and Charles couldn’t wrap their heads around Will-not’s lack of work ethic and never adapted their approach in dealing with him. They assumed he would be duty oriented (and wanted to be monarch) like them and once he turned 18, as heir, they lost a lot of their leverage without going scorched Earth in the media, which they didn’t want to do because of his temper (and the fact that he clearly doesn’t want to be King). It didn’t dawn on them that his failure to launch was a problem until Meghan came into the picture.
William has been an adult since he has turned 18, which is around the time Charles learned welsh. William could easily have taken course then instead of his various hunting trips and sunny vacations.
I am so over these two lazy entitled individuals. They are in their 40s and they have shown who and what they are. It’s apparent they like all the perks and want none of the work. And what makes it worse is that they try to destroy H&M because they embody the work ethic and empathy that the FK and FQC should have. Just a disappointing couple all around.
Didn’t William and Kate live in Wales for something like two years? And in all that time, they never once thought to download Duolingo or Babbel to learn Welsh.
They supposedly lived in wales when William was at the base in Anglesey but William was at the base and kate was mostly at her parents in Buckleberry except for a few photo ops of her pretending to shop for groceries.
Kate could not even be bothered to join the group for the spouses of the RAF personnel.
This also irks me so much about Kate. She had so many opportunities to get to be a real RAF wife, host events for the wives stationed there, and really do some good in that community. Instead she flew up there on William’s days off and spent the rest of her time with her mom at their house and shopping in London.
Honestly, he probably downloaded Duolingo to his phone but never got to the bit about actually using it.
Right now, it’s WILLIAM who must learn Welsh. Technically, George should be getting introduced to it as well, but William needs to play catch up here.
Why not Kate at the moment? As someone who has learned a couple of foreign languages, it’s incredibly tiring and it gets more difficult as you get older. Right now it’s fairly clear to me that K is very thin, exhausted-looking, and has health problems. Plus, I don’t know how well Prince Phillip (or even Queen Elizabeth), Diana or Camilla spoke/ speak Welsh. It really aggravates me that when William needs to learn something or do work, it’s so often linked to someone else needing to do so as well. Here, William has known that the chances he would be PoW were pretty fricking high and the language issue should have been resolved long ago.
William should have started much sooner but Kate is perfectly fine being called princess of wales and knew that was likely since 2011. Both are way too lazy to pretend to give a shit about welsh language or culture outside kate wearing a stupid leek when they do bother to visit.
@Nic919, exactly this.
Nic919, I absolutely agree that both of them should have learned Welsh already, but well, these two have always been incredibly lazy. Right now though, I don’t know if K could effectively learn a foreign language at the moment. William on the other hand should have, but there is nothing stopping him right now. It was easier for me to learn foreign languages in my 20s than my 40s and I remember being dead tired at first.
Tessa, You’re right: all 3 should learn Welsh.
I think all the children should lead. Welsh.
Learn. Welsh.
I live in Brittany, the local children spend a couple of hours a week learning Breton and some more time learning English from the age of five.
He’s been an adult for more than two decades and has known that this would someday be his title and role, so if he hadn’t spent any of that time doing the most obvious of learning Welsh, why would we expect him or his lazy wife to spend too much effort to learn it now. She’s been with him since he’s been an adult and married for 12 years, yet hasn’t bothered to use any of her down time when she does absolutely nothing to learn either. None of this is a surprise that neither of them is making any real effort, when they should have done it a long time ago. They have already shown how little they value Wales and the Welsh people by not bothering to learn any Welsh in all this time already.
I’m gonna play devil’s advocate and give Kate a teensy tiny pass. William’s laziness preempts 🦴’s learning Welsh. He’s like Charles. He hates to be outshined.
He’d never allow his Stepford wife to learn the language of HE doesn’t. She’s probably been cowering from his wrath after her UNDESERVED standing ovation.
Although his tantrums give her laziness slim cover.
If so I doubt Kate cared If she was forbidden from studying the language
There’s an app for that!
So nobody in the press is going to ask why William and Kate keep adding new staff?
They can’t question it, it might be seen as criticism.
The photos of William on this post say it all. Dim, lazy, and entitled.
Unfortunately there is no cure for dim, lazy and entitled.
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.
There’s no cure and those infected with the malady love inflicting it on others.
They are on the six-decade IEP, okay? Back off!
This could be deliberate (plus lazy). Most of the Welsh people don’t speak Welsh and those who do are more likely to be against the monarchy anyway. While more right wing Welsh folk often not only don’t speak Welsh, they resent the Senedd for putting a lot of money into Welsh programmes and Welsh being a requirement for some jobs. So Will-loss here loses nothing by ignoring the language, sadly.
Apart from learning Welsh, which at least William should have started doing when he was stationed on Anglesey, it’s remarkable WanK never really cared for languages at all.
I know (modern) languages are part of the curriculum at Eton, but Willnot is barely able to read aloud a French text, it always comes with major mishaps and mispronounciations included.
Kate never bothered to learn any language, although the few art historians I know speak at least French and Italian fluently, some also Spanish and/or German too.
So somehow I don’t really trust KP when they say that the Wailses would eventually… in their own way, not wanting to rush things…
Lazy, entitled, incurious, wilfully ignorant.
Abolish the monarchy!
Around the time Harry and Meghan left the UK, I stumbled across a documentary about Charles and the Duchy of Cornwall (very interesting). William said gleefully that unlike his father he had NO interest in architecture, and, in response to an onlooker’s question, proudly announced that he spoke NO other languages.
What a waste living in the finest residences and having no interest in architecture.
And having the privilege of being able to meet people the world over but no desire to learn any of their languages.
Especially when he’d have the finest tutors available to help him with both.
I saw that! Don’t remember the part about languages, but I’m interested in architecture, and absolutely remember Will saying he had NO interest in that, and yes, he did seem very happy about it. I’m wondering if the program was Prince Charles at 70, the timeline fits.
William has always been quite proud of his ignorance, which he portrayed as a rebellion against duty and his father rather than stupidity.
I honestly feel like we should be talking about George learning Welsh by this point. William has known that he’ll be Prince of Wales one day since the day he was born. He is about 30 years behind schedule.
I am absolutely shocked that Carole hasn’t stepped in and ensured that George is learning Welsh, but then again she seems to think only of her family’s status in England. I’m not shocked that WandK haven’t learned themselves or ensured that the children speak it, but I am appalled. They all should at least speak conversational Welsh at this point.
William and Kate are hiring more staff as they seem to do less and less. Kate acquires a new private secretary in a year that she is going to just be invisible. I don’t know what all these people do with themselves, since not much “planning” actually seems to come to fruition, meaning that their principals actually do something or accomplish something or even make an appearance. If you look at the current crop of royal couples who be will be William and Kate’s cohorts, they are all more educated and accomplished than WanK. All the female consorts did something with their education in the work world before becoming royals.
Charles spent time studying in Wales as a young man. William should have spent a semester in wales.
THIS!!! There is that amazing secondary school in Wales that all the European royals have been going to. George should go there for at least part of a year or better yet a year or longer, but I’d bet my pinky toe he won’t. Can you imagine the PR boost the Wales would get if George went to a Welsh school? And obviously it’s top notch since all the European Royals trust it.
Atlantic College is an IB school, and a sister school to Schloss Salem that Prince Philip attended until he left for Gordonstoun in Scotland because of WWII. QEII was their patron.
A colleague graduated in the same class as Willem Alexander, and he said it’s quite competitive and challenging. But he liked it, especially for the extracurricular activities.
Unlike Eton, it’s a co-ed, and I think it’s nowhere near as classist as Eton.
From OK Magazine: ‘Prince William has set a daunting example for his son when it comes to learning languages. The Prince of Wales can reportedly speak seven different languages fluently; English, French, German, Welsh, Gaelic, Spanish and also Swahili. He taught himself while at university.’
William is a FRAUD. He doesn’t speak any foreign language. In French he can barely read a sentence and be understood, when it’s supposedly the language he’s most fluent in.
This made me absolutely die with laughter. Has anyone actually heard William speak French? Its abysmal. I can’t think he speaks anything else, either based on how atrocious his French accent is. The way William speaks French is the level of effort he appears to put into everything.
oui, I could tell his French pronounciation was off in the D-Day video. Maybe he should start watching Netflix in French and practice his accent that way. When I took French in college, all we had were some old video cassettes and TV5, and lots of pronounciation drills. YouTube & cheap Ryanair flights weren’t around yet. He has so much access to resources and he is too lazy to bother.
He gave Irish a go in a St Patrick’s Day video. It bugs me to say it because I can’t stand him, but he did a better job of reading out the Irish Gaelic greeting than Harry.
TBF, I never expect foreigners to nail Irish, but we appreciate it when they try.
William said himself (in a documentary about the Duchy of Cornwall) that he spoke no other languages.
Which, for someone who has known practically his whole life that he is going to be head of state, is absolutely abysmal.
I guess to Wiliam “speaking fluently” means you can say Good Morning in that language. 😀
William has another son and a daughter who should also be learning languages. Not just George
William most likely speaks multiple languages like I speak multiple languages. In that it’s a personal hobby of mine to learn as many swear words in different languages as possible. I can say F*ck (or the equivalent) in 14 languages and “your mother is a whore” (or the equivalent) in 19.
I only really speak English fluently and Spanish conversationally.
The Wails gave me a new excuse to put off my chores. The trash needs to be taken out, but I don’t want to rush it. My child is hungry, but I will not follow customs set out by older generations and feed him. It’s my way or the highway. lol.
I see how you’re being inspired by Wailses – you’ll be taking the modern approach by not doing anything!
Like they will support Welsh language and culture by not learning the language! Because they need to take this slow, they are only in their 40ties! So much time!
I cannot stop laughing. If someone wrote such a piece about me I would die from shame.
Omg these pictures of Egg have me 😂
As with all things W&K, their plans involve doing less and being less committed. Charles purchased a home in Wales to show his commitment and spent meaningful time there. Charles learned the political niceties himself. Charles attempted to ingratiate himself. William will do none of these things and spent no more than a few overnights. The Wales actually claimed last year that rather than own a home in wales they would rather “support the local economy” by spending overnights. He’s suppose to be the “prince.” And it will be couched as if he is doing less *because* of the controversy over the prince of wales title but that’s just used as an excuse after the fact for both his and Kate’s unwillingness to perform what the press and public have defined as royal duties. Kate speaks out of both sides of her mouth about living in Angelsey. On one hand they claim it was wonderful etc because they were left alone and on the other she has given several interviews discussing being isolated with Prince George and finding it difficult.
He’s a middle-aged man now, I can’t see how much slower the learning should be done in order not to rush it, geez! Maybe by the time he’s 70 he’ll be able to order a pint and ask where the library is?
It’s astounding to me that all the children in the BRF don’t get taught basis of Welsh, Scott or Scottish Gaelic and Irish from a very young age. If you wanna rule over the United Kingdoms, the very least you can do is to learn the languages spoken throughout the kingdoms. I get why it wasn’t done in the past given how the non-English cultures were seen as barbaric but they should have learned by now that if they want to keep the throne and all the benefits that come with it, they must at least pretend to give a crap about the folks they “rule over”.
High time the Welsh said ” Not My Prince ” and broke away . I cannot believe the royals between them cannot speak the languages of the British isles they are supposed to be sovereigns over . I think the Queen had a working knowledge of her country’s spoken dialects ..her generation knew their history and traditions , like Victoria she loved Scotland. Charles grouchy as he is isn’t a total loss ..at least he learnt Welsh and is passionate about gardens .I bet I would beat W&K hollow on any quiz about their country..why are they keeping these people who are not even as decorative as potted plants
WC tweeted that Anne was a super trouper for returning to work before her bruises had healed and a poster commented that really they believe she’s a mug for putting herself to any trouble when she doesn’t have to?
I mean why should they apply themselves to learning Welsh if they get paid regardless? I’d think it might be rewarding to learn just as I have never regretted learning French at O level and trying it out on holidays to the amusement of the locals! It is enriching and essential to learn languages especially if you are involved in foreign diplomacy but anything that smacks of work is a double nope from them!
Send the duolingo owl after them, he’ll sort them out.
How is it that my 8 year old has more language skills than the Wails? He took on learning French, Spanish and Ukrainian via Duolingo last summer and has been doing his lessons everyday for over a year! (He originally was learning French since he will learn it starting in grade 4 but decided for an assortment of reasons to also take on the other two as well!)
They are just trolling the people of Wales and England at this point with this not-wanting-to-rush nonsense.
This has to be trolling, right?
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spoke fluent French. Charles made an effort to learn Welsh.
I would have thought WanK learned a bit when they lived in Angelsey, but IIRC reports were that they only hung out with other posh people and kept to themselves (what’s new there? St Andrew’s, Windsor, Norfolk…)
What a wasted opportunity. Bill & Cathy’s bone idle laziness must surely come back to bite them eventually. The media have nothing to work with at the moment, and with a new Labour government, maybe some chains will get rattled.
These people. They should have hired a Welsh nanny-governess to teach them starting at age 3. But a Welsh nanny,governeess prob ably would have taught them real manners as well as the Welsh language… And the royal machine doesn’t want that!
It is astounding to me that William’s ancestor Elizabeth I was able to read, write and speak fluently in at least 6 languages while he insists on knowing only English. Obviously Elizabeth I’s hold on the throne was at a different time, so understandably she wouldn’t want to rely solely on interpreters for matters of national importance or her literal life and death. William doesn’t face the same threats and all that stability and assurance that he will not have to work for anything allows him to be lazy. He is such a shameful waste of all that vast wealth, privilege and time. The royals really dropped the ball in terms of educating their children to be contributing members of society.
So they’re going with Odgers Berndtson again? The same headhunter company that advertised for a COO for them & couldn’t find anyone? This is going to go well.
PWT (penis with teeth) really suits him, doesn’t it. How unfortunate looking he is …
GB News don’t even know that “discreet” and “discrete” are two completely separate, unrelated words with completely separate meanings? FFS. If you hold yourself up as the arbiter of England and protector of Englishness, at least learn to blood speak English.
And then you have Meghan who speaks fluent Spanish and decent basic French…another reason the Wails disliked (AKA were jealous of) her.