Matt Gaetz apparently got a lot of Botox in Milwaukee ahead of his RNC speech

On his best day, Rep. Matt Gaetz looks like an adult, live-action version of Beavis from Beavis and Butthead. On his worst day, he apparently looks like someone auditioning for Botched. The orange makeup, the Botox, the runaway eyebrows, the too-hard blush, the awful rhinoplasty. Please, this is hilarious.

Gaetz, a credibly accused human trafficker, appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night. I haven’t been watching any of this and I could only get through about twenty seconds of Gaetz’s speech. It’s only worth it to see how the badly the Milwaukee cosmetic surgeon botched Gaetz’s Botox. That man cannot move his fivehead at all.

LOL. Clock the poor attendance too. Is that what it’s been like in the convention center throughout the RNC? I can’t believe Democrats are insisting on shooting themselves in the d–ks at every turn, all while Republican enthusiasm is way down, Trump is too broke-ass to book indoor arenas (which he wouldn’t be able to fill) and the Republicans’ next-gen leaders are Drag Race rejects and human traffickers.

77 Responses to “Matt Gaetz apparently got a lot of Botox in Milwaukee ahead of his RNC speech”

  1. AmyB says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:23 am

    Good Lord – that is terrifying. He has literally morphed into a cartoon villain 🤣🤣

    On a side note, I found it deeply satisfying that some random guy at the RNC, told Gaetz he was an “asshole” after Gaetz attempted to interrupt Kevin McCarthy as he was speaking to CNN, like the little troll boy that he is.

    Reply
    • Chantal1 says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:36 am

      @AmyB. I laughed at that clip. He did successfully heckle Kevin McCarthy bc Kevin was actually talking about Matt and his problematic history with minors. I forgot that guys name but after he called Matt an a-hole, Matt acted like he was going to keep on, decided better and quickly walked away 😂😂😂 Matt has the face he deserves!😂

      I haven’t watched much of it for obvious reasons but the media is still acting like a bunch of bullies and degenerates trying to steamroll, lie cheat and steal their way into the White House is perfectly normal. Ugh!

      Reply
      • AmyB says:
        July 18, 2024 at 10:21 am

        @Chantal1 – SAME lol. I have watched it several times, laughing more each time!! The party of “unity” huh?

      • Sherman says:
        July 18, 2024 at 11:53 am

        I know the guy who called him an asshole! He’s a retired attorney at a very large law firm. I used to work with him. I got a good chuckle from that and wondering about the internal emails flying around the firm about that whole scene.

    • SA says:
      July 18, 2024 at 10:11 am

      I was never more proud of my city – Milwaukee, when I saw 4 different bars within the RNC security zone (who originally decided to close for the week) instead shift to nightly drag performances.

      Reply
    • VegasSchmegas says:
      July 18, 2024 at 12:42 pm

      Groupon plastic surgery.

      Reply
    • Another Anna says:
      July 18, 2024 at 12:58 pm

      He looks like Robbie Rotten from LazyTown. Same hair and everything.

      Reply
  2. ML says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:24 am

    He looks like a Temu version of himself.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:30 am

      His pre cosmetic procedures and surgeries photos are just as comical and concerning.

      Reply
      • elle says:
        July 18, 2024 at 10:35 am

        The fact that he is paying to look like that makes it all the more hilarious. It’s as if, no matter what he does, the universe is like, “Nope, must reveal your evilness.”

    • Mil says:
      July 18, 2024 at 11:28 am

      He was already a Temu version of a human.
      How’s the investigation going?

      Reply
  3. Jks says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Botox or face lift?

    Reply
    • Noodle says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:39 am

      Yes to both, but also way too much bronzer. You can see his lines in the picture. He needs a better cosmetician.

      Reply
      • Jks says:
        July 18, 2024 at 11:00 am

        The plastic surgeon didn’t do a great job either. He looks like a caricature! I would have fixed his ugly mouth by taping it shut, for starters. His brows are lifted and I don’t know if that is upper blapheroplasty still settling in but it sure looks really unnatural.

    • Rnot says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:57 am

      and filler too

      Reply
    • Another Anne says:
      July 18, 2024 at 11:32 am

      Looks like some new veneers as well

      Reply
  4. Meg says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:25 am

    My god! I think he’s carrying around a photo of Donny Osmond to show his esthetician!

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:32 am

      omg he does look like Donny Osmond 😎

      Reply
    • Joanne says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:42 am

      Please don’t insult Donny Osmond. He is a truly nice man and a great entertainer. His show is the number one Las Vegas show. My sister met him at an after show meeting as part of a contest and he was nice and thoughtful to her.

      Reply
      • Meg says:
        July 18, 2024 at 9:52 am

        I certainly meant no disrespect to living legend Donny Osmond. Gaetz looks like the evil twin version.

    • OriginalMich says:
      July 18, 2024 at 10:02 am

      I’m getting more Kenneth Copeland televangelist vibes.

      Reply
  5. seaflower says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:26 am

    Seen on twitter in response to his new look::

    “Matt Gaetz is two white tigers and a life partner from having a Vegas act.”

    https://x.com/GretaGrace20/status/1813734032674562060

    Reply
  6. Lurker says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:26 am

    • Spice cake 38 says:
      July 18, 2024 at 11:02 am

      He looks like one of the “Capital “ people from the Hunger Games.

      Reply
  7. Gwendolyn says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:28 am

    He looks like Tim Allen in Christmas With the Kranks, lol, when his character got Botox ahead of a cruise. His face was frozen, plastic, big arched eyebrows, slobbered his drink down the front of himself. What a joke. Good times.

    Reply
  8. Hypocrisy says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:28 am

    He wants to look like his hero Liberace…

    Reply
  9. MY3CENTS says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:29 am

    It’s like what happens when you stand in front of the mirror and start pulling at your face at weird angles.

    Reply
  10. Mina_Esq says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:30 am

    I can forgive the Botox, but not that terrible makeup application. Teach this man to blend out his blush and go easy on that highlighter. Let’s not even touch the eyebrows…yikes.

    Reply
    • Dia says:
      July 18, 2024 at 9:57 am

      Here is the kicker regarding his makeup — he once admitted in a documentary interview that he learned how to apply makeup from Ron DeSantis. DeSantis learned how to apply makeup from his wife, an ex newscaster. Knowing that fact always makes me cackle, especially when I see either of them doing a speaking appearance wearing makeup, contouring and all.

      Reply
      • Mina_Esq says:
        July 18, 2024 at 12:28 pm

        That is absolutely hysterical that they do their own makeup for these events! Now that you ladies have said it, I won’t be able to un-see the contouring and eyeliner whenever I see Matt and JD coverage from the convention.

    • Kitten says:
      July 18, 2024 at 11:05 am

      JD Vance is also getting eyeliner tips from SJP and it’s not really working for him. Trump’s orange makeup and Giuliani’s melting sideburns….all these Republicans obsessed with their cosmetics but want to ban drag queens smdh…

      Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:31 am

    When I saw this photo last night I was sure it was photoshopped. No. No this is real. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  12. sevenblue says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:38 am

    Is his plastic surgeon democrat? OMG, what did they do to him? OR, did he ask for all the botox in the shop? He looks like an SNL character.

    Reply
  13. Maggie says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:46 am

    I hope Donnie is pissed no real celebrities showed up to kiss his orange ass🤣all he got was a huge clown huge that he mostly slept through.

    Reply
  14. Nanea says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:47 am

    Poor Matt Gaetz!

    Doesn’t he own a mirror, or hasn’t he just not gotten around to reading the owner’s manual yet?

    Splurging on all those cosmetic procedures, and people still remember that he is a pedo…

    Maybe he should have saved that money and bought himself into a witness protection program instead.

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:49 am

    This makes me ridiculously happy that his villainous nature is now so clearly visible on his exterior.

    Reply
  16. TN Democrat says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:51 am

    Good lort. He looks like a figure in a wax museum. Icky, icky man. Ick.

    Reply
  17. UpIn Toronto says:
    July 18, 2024 at 9:59 am

    He looks like Butthead(of Beavis and Butthead) crossed with Walter Mercado

    Reply
    • Tursitops says:
      July 18, 2024 at 10:25 am

      We need a vote on this. Is he:
      – The Joker
      – Wayne Newton
      – Butthead
      – Siegfried and/or Roy
      – Liberace
      – Quagmire
      – Donny Osmond’s Evil Twin
      – Young John Boehner
      – Tim Allen as Luther Krank

      Have I missed any options?

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      July 18, 2024 at 1:21 pm

      I hereby add Jimmy Neutron to the list.

      Reply
  18. K says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:03 am

    Please Google Jack Nicholson from Batman. I didn’t think MG creep factor could go any higher but here we are.

    Reply
  19. Noo says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:06 am

    I was going to say he looks like a romulan but I would say Andorran without the blue paint and cute little antennae.

    Reply
  20. Tursitops says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Gaetz to Botox doctor: “Gimme the Wayne Newton special”

    Reply
  21. Bklne says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:21 am

    Syndrome from the first Incredibles movie

    https://sites.duke.edu/dukeiff/files/2020/06/incredibles-syndrome-widescreen-wallpaper-image-mac.jpg

    Reply
  22. olliesmom says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Matty keeping it tight for those high school girls. So gross

    Reply
  23. Dawn Roy says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:42 am

    This is what he looks like

    https://plus.unsplash.com/premium_photo-1714618882514-ee0d1e6da402?q=80&w=2085&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D

    Reply
  24. Lindsay says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:46 am

    I’m aware it’s low hanging fruit to disparage someone’s looks and weight.
    Yet I reserve the right to do so when someone exhibits White Supremacy vibes and is hell bent on destroying Democracy to benefit their generational wealth and power.

    This predator looks like a botched real housewife of DC.
    And I hope he chokes on his own vomit brought about by post procedural edema.
    I deleted what else I wish for 👹

    Reply
  25. Lucy2 says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:49 am

    This is a much needed moment of hilarity in this political hellscape.

    Reply
  26. Jennifer says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:50 am

    This is the post I needed today! What a demented, evil clown. He needs to up his eyeliner game – it transferred to his lids.

    Reply
  27. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 18, 2024 at 10:58 am

    I don’t see Beavis. Some here may be too young to remember the computer generated image of Max Headroom from the eighties, but that’s who I see. I love that somebody did him dirty.

    Reply
  28. NotSoSocialB says:
    July 18, 2024 at 11:44 am

    He looks even more like a real-life Butthead now than ever.
    https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/pabreo/matt_and_marjorie_beavis_and_butthead/

    Reply
  29. Renae says:
    July 18, 2024 at 11:44 am

    The entire RNC convention is a walking ad for Sephora!
    And THESE are the people ragging against DRAG?

    Reply
  30. martha says:
    July 18, 2024 at 11:50 am

    Holy hell – I can see his face somewhere there in this photo but, in that home-page story-link photo I absolutely didn’t recognize him. (same photo seen on a twitter-comment but wasn’t identified – I thought it was just some random weirdo at the RNC and not this specific weirdo …)

    Evan Hurst at Wonkette is going to have a field day!

    Reply
    • martha says:
      July 18, 2024 at 11:58 am

      PS – Democrats excel at grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory, don’t they?

      In the immortal words of Will Rogers: “I’m not a member of an organized party – I’m a Democrat”

      Reply
  31. Chichi says:
    July 18, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    The Botox is bad, but that subsides… it’s the fillers, my god. The only excuse for a job this poor is that the doctor is a Democrat doing God’s work.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      July 18, 2024 at 1:15 pm

      That doctor is a gorram patriot trying to warn us about Gaetz. Give that doctor a medal because damn, message received.

      Reply
  32. Janice Hill says:
    July 18, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    And here I thought he was drunk when he was heckling Kevin McCarthy. Well, maybe he was, in addition to having Botox face.

    Reply
  33. Lau says:
    July 18, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    When your forehead is already that massive maybe don’t use that much botox. He looks like a barely human-shaped balloon.

    Reply
  34. Elo says:
    July 18, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    I didn’t know that Matt Gaetz could make his face more punchable… but here we are.

    Reply
  35. BlueNailsBetty says:
    July 18, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    My fellow Bitchies, thank you for the laughs in this post. It was much needed and I appreciate all of you who took the time to rag on this freakshow manchild.

    Reply

