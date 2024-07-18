Matt Gaetz apparently got a lot of Botox in Milwaukee ahead of his RNC speech

On his best day, Rep. Matt Gaetz looks like an adult, live-action version of Beavis from Beavis and Butthead. On his worst day, he apparently looks like someone auditioning for Botched. The orange makeup, the Botox, the runaway eyebrows, the too-hard blush, the awful rhinoplasty. Please, this is hilarious.

Gaetz, a credibly accused human trafficker, appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night. I haven’t been watching any of this and I could only get through about twenty seconds of Gaetz’s speech. It’s only worth it to see how the badly the Milwaukee cosmetic surgeon botched Gaetz’s Botox. That man cannot move his fivehead at all.

LOL. Clock the poor attendance too. Is that what it’s been like in the convention center throughout the RNC? I can’t believe Democrats are insisting on shooting themselves in the d–ks at every turn, all while Republican enthusiasm is way down, Trump is too broke-ass to book indoor arenas (which he wouldn’t be able to fill) and the Republicans’ next-gen leaders are Drag Race rejects and human traffickers.

Lowkey need him to gimme the name of that eyebrow pencil he’s using pic.twitter.com/JCP6rybhi2 — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) July 18, 2024