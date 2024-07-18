Matt Gaetz apparently got a lot of Botox in Milwaukee ahead of his RNC speech

On his best day, Rep. Matt Gaetz looks like an adult, live-action version of Beavis from Beavis and Butthead. On his worst day, he apparently looks like someone auditioning for Botched. The orange makeup, the Botox, the runaway eyebrows, the too-hard blush, the awful rhinoplasty. Please, this is hilarious.
Gaetz, a credibly accused human trafficker, appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night. I haven’t been watching any of this and I could only get through about twenty seconds of Gaetz’s speech. It’s only worth it to see how the badly the Milwaukee cosmetic surgeon botched Gaetz’s Botox. That man cannot move his fivehead at all.
LOL. Clock the poor attendance too. Is that what it’s been like in the convention center throughout the RNC? I can’t believe Democrats are insisting on shooting themselves in the d–ks at every turn, all while Republican enthusiasm is way down, Trump is too broke-ass to book indoor arenas (which he wouldn’t be able to fill) and the Republicans’ next-gen leaders are Drag Race rejects and human traffickers.
Matt Gaetz yesterday vs. Matt Gaetz today #RNCConvention pic.twitter.com/qWN6CPifsq
Lowkey need him to gimme the name of that eyebrow pencil he’s using pic.twitter.com/JCP6rybhi2
Good Lord – that is terrifying. He has literally morphed into a cartoon villain 🤣🤣
On a side note, I found it deeply satisfying that some random guy at the RNC, told Gaetz he was an “asshole” after Gaetz attempted to interrupt Kevin McCarthy as he was speaking to CNN, like the little troll boy that he is.
@AmyB. I laughed at that clip. He did successfully heckle Kevin McCarthy bc Kevin was actually talking about Matt and his problematic history with minors. I forgot that guys name but after he called Matt an a-hole, Matt acted like he was going to keep on, decided better and quickly walked away 😂😂😂 Matt has the face he deserves!😂
I haven’t watched much of it for obvious reasons but the media is still acting like a bunch of bullies and degenerates trying to steamroll, lie cheat and steal their way into the White House is perfectly normal. Ugh!
@Chantal1 – SAME lol. I have watched it several times, laughing more each time!! The party of “unity” huh?
I know the guy who called him an asshole! He’s a retired attorney at a very large law firm. I used to work with him. I got a good chuckle from that and wondering about the internal emails flying around the firm about that whole scene.
I was never more proud of my city – Milwaukee, when I saw 4 different bars within the RNC security zone (who originally decided to close for the week) instead shift to nightly drag performances.
Now that’s GENIUS!!! LOL!!!
Groupon plastic surgery.
He looks like Robbie Rotten from LazyTown. Same hair and everything.
He looks like a Temu version of himself.
His pre cosmetic procedures and surgeries photos are just as comical and concerning.
The fact that he is paying to look like that makes it all the more hilarious. It’s as if, no matter what he does, the universe is like, “Nope, must reveal your evilness.”
He was already a Temu version of a human.
How’s the investigation going?
Botox or face lift?
Yes to both, but also way too much bronzer. You can see his lines in the picture. He needs a better cosmetician.
The plastic surgeon didn’t do a great job either. He looks like a caricature! I would have fixed his ugly mouth by taping it shut, for starters. His brows are lifted and I don’t know if that is upper blapheroplasty still settling in but it sure looks really unnatural.
and filler too
Looks like some new veneers as well
My god! I think he’s carrying around a photo of Donny Osmond to show his esthetician!
omg he does look like Donny Osmond 😎
Please don’t insult Donny Osmond. He is a truly nice man and a great entertainer. His show is the number one Las Vegas show. My sister met him at an after show meeting as part of a contest and he was nice and thoughtful to her.
I certainly meant no disrespect to living legend Donny Osmond. Gaetz looks like the evil twin version.
I’m getting more Kenneth Copeland televangelist vibes.
Seen on twitter in response to his new look::
“Matt Gaetz is two white tigers and a life partner from having a Vegas act.”
https://x.com/GretaGrace20/status/1813734032674562060
Perfect!
Perfection! The Twitter post. Not the face.
He looks like one of the “Capital “ people from the Hunger Games.
He looks like Tim Allen in Christmas With the Kranks, lol, when his character got Botox ahead of a cruise. His face was frozen, plastic, big arched eyebrows, slobbered his drink down the front of himself. What a joke. Good times.
He wants to look like his hero Liberace…
It’s like what happens when you stand in front of the mirror and start pulling at your face at weird angles.
I can forgive the Botox, but not that terrible makeup application. Teach this man to blend out his blush and go easy on that highlighter. Let’s not even touch the eyebrows…yikes.
Here is the kicker regarding his makeup — he once admitted in a documentary interview that he learned how to apply makeup from Ron DeSantis. DeSantis learned how to apply makeup from his wife, an ex newscaster. Knowing that fact always makes me cackle, especially when I see either of them doing a speaking appearance wearing makeup, contouring and all.
That is absolutely hysterical that they do their own makeup for these events! Now that you ladies have said it, I won’t be able to un-see the contouring and eyeliner whenever I see Matt and JD coverage from the convention.
JD Vance is also getting eyeliner tips from SJP and it’s not really working for him. Trump’s orange makeup and Giuliani’s melting sideburns….all these Republicans obsessed with their cosmetics but want to ban drag queens smdh…
When I saw this photo last night I was sure it was photoshopped. No. No this is real. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Is his plastic surgeon democrat? OMG, what did they do to him? OR, did he ask for all the botox in the shop? He looks like an SNL character.
Speaking of SNL – Gaetz reminds me of Will Ferrell in this skit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAr8A_gQfR4
🤣🤣
😭😭It honestly looks the same. The cheapest doctor’s most expensive procedure indeed.
That is hilarious! 😂 So true!
OMG, I needed that laugh, AmyB.
I hope Donnie is pissed no real celebrities showed up to kiss his orange ass🤣all he got was a huge clown huge that he mostly slept through.
Just saw on my local news site that Hulk Hogan is showing up tonight 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Poor Matt Gaetz!
Doesn’t he own a mirror, or hasn’t he just not gotten around to reading the owner’s manual yet?
Splurging on all those cosmetic procedures, and people still remember that he is a pedo…
Maybe he should have saved that money and bought himself into a witness protection program instead.
This makes me ridiculously happy that his villainous nature is now so clearly visible on his exterior.
Good lort. He looks like a figure in a wax museum. Icky, icky man. Ick.
Same. I didn’t think this was a real person; bot? AI? Wax figure?
He looks like Butthead(of Beavis and Butthead) crossed with Walter Mercado
We need a vote on this. Is he:
– The Joker
– Wayne Newton
– Butthead
– Siegfried and/or Roy
– Liberace
– Quagmire
– Donny Osmond’s Evil Twin
– Young John Boehner
– Tim Allen as Luther Krank
Have I missed any options?
Syndrome from the OG “Incredibles” movie (I linked a pic a few posts down)
Wax Museum Eddie Munster
I hereby add Jimmy Neutron to the list.
Please Google Jack Nicholson from Batman. I didn’t think MG creep factor could go any higher but here we are.
I was going to say he looks like a romulan but I would say Andorran without the blue paint and cute little antennae.
Gaetz to Botox doctor: “Gimme the Wayne Newton special”
Syndrome from the first Incredibles movie
https://sites.duke.edu/dukeiff/files/2020/06/incredibles-syndrome-widescreen-wallpaper-image-mac.jpg
Matty keeping it tight for those high school girls. So gross
This is what he looks like
https://plus.unsplash.com/premium_photo-1714618882514-ee0d1e6da402?q=80&w=2085&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D
I’m aware it’s low hanging fruit to disparage someone’s looks and weight.
Yet I reserve the right to do so when someone exhibits White Supremacy vibes and is hell bent on destroying Democracy to benefit their generational wealth and power.
This predator looks like a botched real housewife of DC.
And I hope he chokes on his own vomit brought about by post procedural edema.
I deleted what else I wish for 👹
This is a much needed moment of hilarity in this political hellscape.
This is the post I needed today! What a demented, evil clown. He needs to up his eyeliner game – it transferred to his lids.
I don’t see Beavis. Some here may be too young to remember the computer generated image of Max Headroom from the eighties, but that’s who I see. I love that somebody did him dirty.
He looks even more like a real-life Butthead now than ever.
https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/pabreo/matt_and_marjorie_beavis_and_butthead/
The entire RNC convention is a walking ad for Sephora!
And THESE are the people ragging against DRAG?
Holy hell – I can see his face somewhere there in this photo but, in that home-page story-link photo I absolutely didn’t recognize him. (same photo seen on a twitter-comment but wasn’t identified – I thought it was just some random weirdo at the RNC and not this specific weirdo …)
Evan Hurst at Wonkette is going to have a field day!
PS – Democrats excel at grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory, don’t they?
In the immortal words of Will Rogers: “I’m not a member of an organized party – I’m a Democrat”
The Botox is bad, but that subsides… it’s the fillers, my god. The only excuse for a job this poor is that the doctor is a Democrat doing God’s work.
That doctor is a gorram patriot trying to warn us about Gaetz. Give that doctor a medal because damn, message received.
And here I thought he was drunk when he was heckling Kevin McCarthy. Well, maybe he was, in addition to having Botox face.
When your forehead is already that massive maybe don’t use that much botox. He looks like a barely human-shaped balloon.
I didn’t know that Matt Gaetz could make his face more punchable… but here we are.
My fellow Bitchies, thank you for the laughs in this post. It was much needed and I appreciate all of you who took the time to rag on this freakshow manchild.