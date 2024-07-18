Princess Kate’s Wimbledon appearance ‘will have given her sustenance’

One of the weird things about the Princess of Wales’s appearance at Trooping the Colour last month was the short shelf-life of the big reveal. Kate had not been seen in public for almost six full months and it was a big deal that she finally came out and showed her face at Trooping. There was a huge fuss on the day and for a few days afterwards. And then… everyone just kind of moved on. It felt like most people reacted with “oh, good, she’s well enough to be in public, let’s move on.” I wondered if the same thing would happen with her appearance at Wimbledon. It’s not like it was a state occasion, and she only had one of her kids with her, and William was in the wind – logically, that would make it less important than Trooping. But Kate’s Wimbledon outing has been much more buzzy, right? How was this a bigger story than Trooping? It’s weird. Anyway, People Magazine had an exclusive about her Wimbledon appearance too, some highlights:
Her Wimbledon appearance will sustain her: “This will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “And this was it.”
The world was watching: The rare outing (announced the day before and just her second public appearance of the year) didn’t come without much thought, planning and steely preparation on the royal’s part. “It showed a lot of courage and character, as she knew that the world was watching,” says Robert Jobson, author of the new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, out Aug. 6.
Photographer Karwai Tang captured her memorable entrance: “She usually comes in, walks down and into her seat,” Tang tells PEOPLE. “But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special. Wimbledon had been waiting with bated breath for her to return, and she was back.”
Kate is gradually returning to her duties behind the scenes. A palace source confirms that Princess Kate has been making calls, speaking with staff and staying informed on the latest research for her royal causes while doing “a little work from home,” as Kate described on June 14. Adds a source close to the royal household: “It’s good not to feel under pressure and just take her time and have slow days if she needs to.”
A shift in priorities. “Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after,” Jobson says. “She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”
“Before, she used to live her life by the calendar” LMAO. One of the funniest parts of the 2024 Kate Missington Rebrand is that they’re trying to make it sound like she was the most perfect and most hard-working princess ever before all of this. Spoiler: she was not. And did you catch the fact that she’s being praised for “acknowledging” the applause? Please, she was feeding on it, she was reveling in being the center of attention. The sustenance line is interesting though… like, the Wimbledon outing is enough to “sustain” her during her months of summer vacation.
WHen will the British public tire of the DM push to bestow sainthood on this shallow woman? When is enough enough?
Mr jobson the whole world does not care about Kate. She is not the center of the world. People can get sustenance that does not involve behaving like Kate
Is the “sustenance” line a shady way of laying breadcrumbs about a possible ED? Or am I dreaming?
Also, that dress was hideous and that shade did her no favours…with a closet like hers I’m sure she could have picked something better?
The way her just appearing in public is over-dramatized makes it sound like that or some other MH issue. Other cancer patients appear in public daily without so much drama.
@equality, not that I like the guy, but Charles has been working with cancer for months. Where are his applauses?
I think Charles is doing very well for a man of his age, I used to like him until the Archie conversation.
@sunnysideup that’s one of the things I dont get about how Charles treated Harry and Meghan. He got so much good press for walking Meghan down the aisle. had he just continued to publicly support his DIL, I think he would have continued that run of good press. Meghan is affectionate and charming in public and she made Charles and Camilla appear more charming (remember the garden party where she was giggling because a bee kept buzzing around Harry’s head during his speech/remarks.)
He didn’t support her, and in fact he and Camilla played a large role in driving her out and then acted surprised when she actually left.
Supporting Meghan would have been an win for Charles from a PR perspective and he just could not do it.
I took ‘sustenance’ to be ‘a narcissist in dire need of an attention fix’ which so def got at the final.
Makes her sound like a psych vampire.
Thats how I interpreted it too, whether or not it was meant that way. She got the standing ovation, she can now go back into hiding for a few months.
Becks – your comment about Charles supporting Meghan is so true. And the same could have been said for Diana. If Charles had shown her real support that would have been a win too.
I actually love this kind of shite for Jabba. This is the level of Pablum he’s been reduced to writing. I’ve seriously seen third-graders write more serious stuff.
She looked like the cat that got the cream lapping up the attention. She’s vain and narcissistic so it feeds her ego.
The journalist could be using a play on words re her eating disorder as someone else said.
Personally I found her gloating a bit nauseous.
That’s how I read it. Breadcrumbs. They really want to say what’s going on but can’t.
She looks so smug.
Hold on, Jobson’s writing a book about her? Sorry, that’s all I got from this- we’ve got another few weeks of royal pandering to look forward to.
Which will be read by Jabba, his mother, and Carole.
And loads of attacks on H and M most of them are really silly and their readers are swallowing them hook line and sinker.
Exactly. She stood there and took the standing ovation as if it was her do. Not one sign of humbleness or surprise
>>steely preparation on the royal’s part. “It showed a lot of courage and character<<, oh please she put a dress on, overdid her make up, got a blow out and sat down in the open air for a few hours to watch her favourite game.
Is it her favorite game? I mean, I’ve seen pre-Harry photos of Meghan at Wimbledon. But none of Kate. When did tennis at Wimbledon become her favorite game?
Tennis has long been said to be Kate’s favorite. There’s a tennis court at Anmer. She has consistently attended Wimbledon since she married William, long before Meghan came on the scene.
The irony is that she attended Wimbledon more frequently before she became the patron, lol. Once it became work it wasn’t as fun for her anymore.
But seriously if you google there are tons of pictures of Kate at Wimbledon before 2018. I just did a quick search and her first royal box appearance was 2011.
The big change with Meghan was that Kate started attending the women’s final, which she usually hadn’t before.
…..while sitting in the sunshine and showing off her tan. Isn’t it odd that a supposed cancer patient has been exposing herself to cancer-causing solar rays at Wimbledon? I bet she’s laughing at all the suckers showing their support while she’s been on strike!
So admiration is what sustains her, applause sustains her, being placed on a pedestal sustains her, but I thought the Royals told us they live to serve, anything else was for gauche Americans?
Yeah, it’s a very weird thing to say. That she needs flattery and attention to sustain her. I do think competition gets her going so she needs to see herself getting wins.
Yep, but the haters want to convince that Meghan’s the narcissist.
Her appearance at Wimbledon is more notable probably because for normal people (non-royal watchers) it was the first time she was in public. Trooping isn’t on most people’s radars.
I think that trooping is something you watch once and after that you just see the bits they put on the news, I used to like watching the late Queen riding side saddle on Burmese but once Burmese retired that was it.
The Bar is so in the depths of hell for Will and Kate that I don’t know where it can go from here. The enabling by the UK media will backfire on them, because the minute they feel that they’re not getting enough scoops they will savage them both.
I saw a tweet recently where someone was analysing how Charles and Diana used to attend the opening of UK Parliament, yet since Chuck’s investiture WanK are still to attend. It’s patently obvious at this point that they’re separated and using Kate’s illness as a ruse to further cover that will backfire on them.
She is very tan in those pics. Long vacatipn abroad or spray tan?
I honestly don’t know and whereas I understand about the right to privacy, it might be helpful to tell people what is going on. Tbf to K, my FIL is 193 cm and has been losing weight like crazy this year after pneumonia and whooping cough in addition to cancer. He’s about 67 kilo now and he looks awful. So the weight loss K has might be something similar, but showing up in public leads to both questions and expectations. We see tiredness and skinniness, but tans usually don’t go with cancer.
If I were putting out info that I was so ill for the past six months I couldn’t be seen “working” in public, or even so much as send thank yous from home for good wishes received, I wouldn’t choose to show up with a spray tan. Either it’s been sunny in the UK and she’s spent a lot of time outdoors, or, it being Kate, good chance she’s been on vacation. I vote, a recent vacation.
@ML, so sorry to hear what your FIL is going through…
Thanks, WindyRiver
It has not been sunny, with the exception of the odd nice day we’re not really having summer. On the plus side I’m barely having to water my garden as the rain is doing that for me.
SarahCS. The weather is truly dire. Better tomorrow onwards, apparently. Our lawn is mush.
O Kate ~ you are no Diana. Not even close.
She’s not well. The RR is desperate to have her back because they need clicks and she’s the most effective at getting them of the remaining royals. KC needs her back because he doesn’t generate enough attention on his own. W needs her back because he’s been under pressure to explain his disappearance and general lack of work ethic. I remain convinced that she was “encouraged” to show up at Wimbledon due to W wanting to jet over to the EC for the 3+ time. She sucks up bad publicity for the rest by showing up.
https://www.celebitchy.com/880403/fitzwilliams_more_appearances_by_princess_kate_might_very_well_be_on_the_horizon/
The Hench mentioned “tea” in the comments: someone they know has seen K and she’s lost weight these past 6 months. For whatever reason, K is thin and exhausted. (I don’t believe it was really her in the Farm Shop video though.)
https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-delivers-sunflower-in-memory-of-boy-as-she-helps-create-sensory-garden-hospice/
In her recent Wimbledon appearance, there’s a panel of purple fabric over her chest. In that picture from June 2020, you can see her ribs. If she’s lost weight since then, she has got to be incredibly fragile health-wise.
Hi ML – you are not alone – quite a few CBs disagreed with my info that it was Kate at the Farm Shop and I understand why. All I can say is that the source is in a position that, if they tell me it was Kate at the shop then they are far more likely to be right than any of us commentating on here!
@ML – that’s what I’m trying to wrap my head around with Hench’s comment yesterday. I completely believe what she is telling us about what her friend said, but I just can’t imagine Kate significantly thinner than she normally is. She’s already scarily thin. After that 2020 picture I think she stopped wearing anything that “low cut” because there was a lot of online chatter about how thin she was. And now she’s even thinner?? She really must look very sick in real life, and its interesting because I didn’t think she looked that much thinner at Wimbledon, but if the dress is a heavier fabric with the extra material around the chest, it could be hiding significant weight loss.
That was not Kate. Please stop.
The Hench, I did read the other comments this morning. My difficulty with the Farm Shop is that there was the 5-wheeled car photo and she has a few nasty new scars. That and her energy reads wrong to me—though I would buy the W might have shown up with one of her doppelgängers himself for this video. The official reason she was not seen was because she was recovering from serious abdominal surgery, and if that’s true I have difficulty seeing her bouncing around with bags. I do believe that she’s even thinner and is looking quite tired and frail.
Becks1, I don’t know if she has (had) cancer, though she absolutely might because chemotherapy is not good for weight gain or appetite. But I honestly don’t think she is well at all—I know that this is probably making me sound like a K sympathizer, but I can’t really attack her for being unhealthy—especially when she’s still married to someone like W.
Yes, that’s the really scary thing about the weight loss info. Kate was already disturbingly thin before her op/illness and the tea was that she has lost even more weight to the point of being now skeletal as well as looking exhausted. I have never seen Kate IRL myself but, looking at photos of her at this and past Wimbledons, her top frame and arms do seem even more reduced to me.
As for the Farm Shop stuff, I get the arguments for it not being Kate although the appearance was three months after her surgery, the whole ‘bouncy walk’ thing was probably due to the fact we normally see her walking in skyscraper heels and she was in trainers and she looked ‘different’ because when have we, the public, EVER seen Kate not in full make-up? Add to that the further weight loss etc…Given that we now know that Kate was definitely still alive and around, on what basis would William participate in a charade with a looky likey for his shop walk??
Oh Hench, I have no idea why W would be seen with a “looky likey” in a video (just a guess on my part which may not be true—I realize it sounds insane). He was acting strangely and he kept insisting that she was healthy around this time though. Maybe a motive to show her as such?
K was supposedly operated on January 17th, stayed in the hospital 10 days, and the video came out March 18th. A 10-day hospital stay for abdominal surgery (if this is indeed truly what happened) is for something complicated and life-threatening. And presumably with a long and difficult recovery period. A week later she was being treated for cancer in her bench video. My neighbor believes that the video was altered. There’s the odd Frankenphoto which changes everything about K. I just can’t see her looking like bursting with energy 6.5 weeks after the hospital stay with a bag in her hand. I also don’t understand why she was not photographed when everyone was wondering what had happened to her. I understand that you trust your friends. I do trust the weight loss and fatigue information, I just have difficulty understanding the video being real. And I do think she is not at all healthy.
I agree proud mary. The person imo was a lookalike not even as tall.as kate with different shapes ears.
Hey ML – you are totally allowed to have your doubts about the video! I wasn’t interrogating I promise but thank you for responding. I think we are all agreed that, whatever it is that’s going on with Kate it is really taking its toll on her.
“Given that we now know that Kate was definitely still alive and around, on what basis would William participa. ,te in a charade with a looky likey for his shop walk??”
The Sun and BRF literally know the answer to this question and don’t want it disclosed. That’s why they are so rabid about shutting down scrutiny and refuse to retract it. If they admit it wasn’t Kate then they are are left with two disagreeable issues. Either the ‘William’ was also a lookalike and the Sun looks stupid/manipulative scammers or it was actually the Prince of Wales and they ALL look devious manipulative scammers.
The Sun’s editor boxed them all in by doubling down and saying KP knew and approved of the video on the record. William can’t squirm out of it either way.
It was not Kate in that Farm Shop video.
Not getting into the was it her wasn’t it her at the shop. One thing we overlook is how thin this woman has been for years. She’s been fading away before our eyes. She’s been far thinner than Di ever was for most of the time she’s been with William, and yet no one seems to show any concern in the BRF /press. We’ve become conditioned to accepting that this woman went from her natural slim bodyweight to extreme slenderness very quickly. I see no difference in her Wimbledon photos – same thin very drained looking woman. But if she is truly thinner than usual, then heaven help her. I truly hope not. ps it wasn’t her at the shop! 🙂
The men’s final had one of the lowest ratings for BBC in years so it really wasn’t something people cared about. These articles are KP trying to make it a thing. No one outside of the people who pay attention to kate even noticed.
Here in the UK it was a one day story for everyone except tabloid readers. I’m sure it was covered extensively in the Mail, Sun and Hello magazine but a lot of us never even glance at those publications so we saw pics of her Sunday in the purple dress and nothing since. The only place I have read about her is this site.
Trump being shot at was a bit of a distraction.
Same, if you don’t pay attention to the tabloids the BRF are barely on anyone’s radar.
Trump knocked her off top billing. But yes Wimbledon. It’s lost its shine. I think it’s since the big names left. I was such a massive fan growing up. My mum used to take leave to be at home for the entire final week. Kate’s attendance at the final made me not bother completely this year.
I honestly think that prior pieces about Kate not coming back to the same royal role are spot on! I don’t believe that next year or for many years to come will we see Kate doing much more than she has this year. As many have said, there’s something going on with WandK and I don’t think it’s her health.
I’m with you. I mean, two to five years from now, are they still going to use the cancer excuse?
I think this is their version of Sussexit or whatever crap term the press came up with. I think William has been frothing with jealousy that Harry left the family for a better and happier life. This is his version. Royal life lite. WanKsit.
Are they to anoint her for sainthood next? Funny she had to go to Wimbledon to get noticed and applauded because if she was that loved by her subjects they could have done better than that lonely bouquet set at the gate for her, just the one.
This is annoying. I would praise her if she had continued to work during treatment like regular people. All she did was go to a tennis match. She deserves no praise for this.
It was so convenient for her to have good days for the TOC and the men’s final.
Well, goes without having to say, but I must move in different circles from y’all at CB, because I haven’t seen all the “buzz” about her Wimbledon appearance. And at least 3m viewers who didn’t bother watching, probably share my view.
She showed character by going to a tennis match. Okaay.
Look, Mr Jobson, all I have to say on Kate’s previously demanding calendar is that in 2022 she was outworked by a 96 year old with bone cancer who died in early September – whilst on holiday. When your numbers for the year are worse than a pensioner who was literally dead for a third of it, that doesn’t say ‘jam packed commitment’ to me.
LOL good point. the whole “kates life revolved around her work schedule before this” – what work schedule???
@Becks1 – if the person who tallies up Kate’s ‘engagements’ was in charge of QE II’s, they probably would have added ‘attended her own state funeral – six hours” to the list for 2022…
I thought it revolved around the school run?
JFC, they will need to build a 10th circle of h3ll to put the bar for WanK. I tried watching the Wimbledon coverage, but when the standing O for Kate (because she managed to get herself dressed that day), I had to turn it off and take diabetes medication.
Ah, so everyone agrees that Kate is conceited and needs constant praise for simply existing. Moving on from this dullard.
Sustenance… she needs to eat some thing….. FGS….
“It’s good not to feel under pressure and just take her time and have slow days if she needs to.”
I bet other people with cancer would LOVE to have those luxuries.
And aren’t the royals supposed to be offering sustenance to their subjects, not the other way around?
Not defending her other failings but, every cancer patient SHOULD have those choices. They shouldn’t be luxuries. Ideally, her unpressured recovery would lead to the public demanding the same options for themselves. Everyone should have economic security. Everyone should have access to top notch medical care. It’s not unfair that she gets it. It’s unfair that everyone else doesn’t.
She acknowledge the peasants clapping for her! Oh, huzzah! We are so grateful! Barf. 🤢
Here’s the key part: “when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”
Her role will be different going forward. Whether that means a dutiful divorce to “set William free” to find a stronger partner to help him shoulder his heavy burden, or else some degree of retirement from public life on health grounds, or something else. I’m guessing we’ll get an announcement within the next 6 months.