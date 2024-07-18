King Charles snapped at a page boy at the state opening of Parliament

As we discussed, King Charles and Queen Camilla were the main event for the state opening of Parliament on Wednesday. While the new prime minister and the MPs were all dressed in business attire – befitting a daytime state event – Charles and Camilla were bizarrely expected to show up in all of their state regalia. Camilla wore a white gown, an ermine cape, and the Diamond Diadem. Charles wore one of his dress uniforms, then the ermine robe was added at Parliament, as was the Imperial State Crown. As such, I don’t think Charles had enough time to get comfortable in his heavy gear. When one of his page boys tried to “fix” something on the robe, Charles’s reaction was predictably ill-tempered.
Now, do I honestly think this is the worst thing in the world? No, of course not. It was just an awkward moment between an ill-tempered king and a child who should have been enjoying his summer vacation rather than fuss about with an ermine robe in the middle of g–damn July. But it’s yet another in an increasingly long list of Charles being ill-tempered and rude in public. The man couldn’t even get through his big Proclamation Ceremony (the day after his mother died) without being ill-tempered at an ink pot. Days after that, he threw a tantrum about a leaky pen. Even earlier this week, Charles apparently “snapped” at an aide over Camilla’s coat when they were in Jersey. Maybe Charles is just a rude, unpleasant man, have you ever thought about that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Entitlement is a helluva drug.
It’s also important to have a strong team of competent professionals around you who can manage difficult egos and shield any child labour caught up in your charade.
Haha. The charade gets more and more boring. CRex was probably upset there were no crowds to watch his carriage except for Republicans (the good kind.) So of course he had to vent his spleen on the weakest link (no pens being handy.) What a jerk.
Charles snaps at people who work for him
Where is the investigation .lol.charles did not need to be blanketed in those robes. Why did not Charles help Camilla with the umbrella himself
Yes he could of held it over her while she put on the coat, clearly his brain wasn’t engaged.
But he is the “king” and cannot be bothered to do such menial tasks as helping your wife with the umbrella or coat…after all that is what boot lickers are for
That wouldn’t even have crossed his mind; he doesn’t help people, people help HIM. LOL
Regarding, where’s the investigation, I said the same thing numerous times when they raised that fake bullying investigation against Meghan. I recall a French TV discussion at the time, where one of the panelists talked about the royal family’s history of bullying. Charles is not the only one who treats servants poorly. Anne, who has now been sainted, also has a well-documented history of being abusive towards staff and media who covered her. Same for Andrew. And lets not forget that image of Sophie berating her security guy. But Meghan is supposed to be the bully.
For such a great love affair, he didn’t seem to give two hoots about her and was openly annoyed that she was struggling. But sure, keep trying to sell that these two are in love.
As for his snapping left and right, I firmly believe that he is in very bad health and is probably feeling awful and fearful. I get that he’s always been a spoiled hothead, but it feels like it’s getting worse. He looks pretty awful.
Charles behaved the same way when he was in his thirties. He was openly annoyed at Diana when she fainted during one if their tours
In addition to his physical issues, I also think that being king hasn’t turned out to be as rewarding as he thought it would be. He is let down, disappointed and unhappy.
Harry would have stood in a goddamn downpour to make sure Meghan didn’t get wet.
Valentine Low went into great detail in his book, Courtiers, how Chucky and Peggington are both impatient screamers.
He sure is not the warm hearted grandpa figure
No he looked more like the verbally abusive one.. yikes no wonder no one attends his events.
Don’t think we have to worry about the pages being slave labour. All part of the aristocracy I think and 2 were Camilla”s grandchildren.
As for Charles, he’s had people doing everything for him since birth. Doesn’t someone even squeeze the toothpaste onto the brush? I think Camilla must have a difficult life with him at times.
Seems like the people that work for them are in a bit of a pickle. You see them struggling with something and try to help you get yelled at, you see them struggling with something and don’t try to help you get yelled at. You would think people that are supposed to be the pinnacle of soft diplomacy, class, and who every person should to try to emulate in an social environment would be able to handle pretty minor things like this, and leaky pens without exploding in anger. How do they handle stuff that you should be pissed off about?
People who wait on them are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
Better to snap at a serf than to blithely run ahead and leave her without any umbrella in the rain, as his son did to Kate!
He let Camilla navigate the steps out of an airplane by herself as he got out of the plane first.
What a douche.
Was it Rose’s kid that got yelled at?
How much did Chuck and Cam’s literal pony show cost tax payers?
There is a video of Cowmilla waiting for someone to take off the same blue coat inside, and when no help appears, she rudely dropped it from her shoulders with attitude.
Chucky is an uncouth person, just like Cain, too be honest all the late Queen’s children lack manners.
I don’t know where Harry got his manners from, but damn! Not from the Windsors or Philip.
Diana.
I saw a documentary where former palace servants talked about their experience working for Charles. The anecdotes including having to iron his underwear and shoe laces; putting toothpaste on his toothbrush; filling his bathtub at an exacting level, daily; boiling dozens of eggs, and then trashing them repeatedly because Charles was late for his meal; and Charles ringing for a servant to travel several flights of stairs, just to remove a piece of paper Charles had dropped in a waste basket. Those may sound trivial, but it showed a very spoiled man living in pre-world war era. But the worst was when the servants talked about Charles’ violent temper, like the time he violently grabbed a servant by the throat and shoved him. The poor guy had to hide in a closet to escape Charles. Yes, William inherited Charles’ temper.
Stephen barry one of Charles valets some years ago wrote that Charles had to have his bath towel made ready just so as he stepped out of the bath. Then his days wardrobe had to be made ready specifically placed.
Also, in that same docu, there’s a footage of teenage Harry cleaning his own riding boots, and Charles saying to Harry, “why don’t you have the servants do it.” And Harry says something to the effect of “I can do it, just because you would have the servants do it, doesn’t mean I should.”
Charles treating staff like that is ghastly. Andrew has been known to yell at them to eff off when they waken him with his breakfast. And shout at maids if they don’t line up the teddy bears on his bed in the right order (yes reallly)
He’s an awful man, and she looked hilarious in that video, utterly lacking in grace and elegance.
I’ll say it a million times if I had to: she thought that by putting herself in Diana’s place, she would have the same admiration from the public. The jokes on her. She will never have Di’s grace, beauty, empathy and altruism.
Didn’t Charles attack one of his aides physically in the past? Looking at his temperament in public, I assume it is much worse in private, just like his elder boy.
I’d believe it!
He also ripped a sink from the wall. Anger issues run in this family.
He grabbed a footman by the throat. The poor man had to run away and hide in a closet.
Entitled privileged man who thinks he is higher than the rest of the peasants because of who birthed him is rude to people who are beneath him??? Color me shocked.
He’s a terrible person. Diana told us this.
How old even is that boy? I know he wasn’t screamed at but these moments stay with children. It looks to me like the boy went to move the robe and Charles moved his arm as if to signal for it to be left alone.
Charles is really a baby. Can you imagine Meghan or Harry behaving this way in their royal duties with a child? They never would.
This is all so thirteenth century.
According to my mom, QE2 was also a stickler for protocol and she hauled out at people who didn’t measure up—KC has definitely inherited part of his crass behavior from her. He’s also looking more and more like her grumpy, red-faced male twin.
I feel so badly for that poor kid (and all the other unseen people who need to deal with KC’s attitude)!
This is the inevitable product when you raise someone to believe that they are better, different, and endowed by god and country with more rights. His son is the same way; likely his grandson, too.
I just wish the DM would stop pretending that such behaviour is cute because it’s not. He needs to chill. Also I find it weird that they still get children to be page boys, isn’t it considered child labour ?
Good grief. How pathetic of a person do you have to be to snap at a child in this situation?
Two thumbs pointing inward: “THIS GUY”
This is the second time we have seen Chuck lash out at people close to him VERY publicly, yet there are NO op-eds about his bullying or narcissism or other ad-hominem attacks for the sake of othering him.
Just a spoiled , endulged , arrogant , impatient , rich , self centred old man .
Am I seeing the same video? I see him waving his hands to open up the robe and indicating to the child that it lays open, and clearly hear him whisper thank you to the child. I hate the man as much as anyone but this video isn’t the smoking gun.
I’ve seen other people claim that Charles was saying thank you twice but even at top volume, I don’t hear it.
Maddy, I am seeing and hearing the same thing as you. Except, I only heard Charles say thank you once. Charles is motioning with his hand so the page boy knows what he needs and when the page boy folds back the robes Charles says thank you. Charles’ problem is that he always looks grumpy and brusque when motioning for something he needs.
I once saw the queen at an opening of Parliament yank her robe really hard because a page boy was not following her quickly enough. She did it so hard I was surprised the page boy didn’t fall over! To her credit though, unlike Charles, she didn’t look grumpy when she did it!
Bad tempers run in that family. Elizabeth’s father was called “Nashville” by his aides because he would get so angry and upset he would yell and scream and gnash his teeth. Scary!!! I always figured that this was why the Queen never reigned in her children’s bad behavior, or William’s for that matter, because to her it was normal Royal behavior – having seen her father throw fits.
Same. I was expecting to see something along the lines of Charles literally snapping at a child. Instead, he moved his hand a bit due to the fabric. I couldn’t hear what he said but nothing in this video matches the vitriol being aimed at it.
I mean, Charles *is* an ahole but this video isn’t what I would call a smoking gun.
Same. Same in the video with Camilla. He tried to help her, then somebody else stepped forward. I’m not seeing snapping, so I wonder if it’s the DM trying to create a narrative, as per usual. Now the pen & ink pots from last year, those actually happened, but maybe the DM is simply building on that whether anything actually equates with that or not.
🙄 they look so silly in that first pic
Isn’t there something in the anthem ‘God save the king’ about “gracious king”? He sure doesn’t fit the bill!
I wish the protesters were getting more coverage. The monarchy needs to fade into history.
He’s been very irritable lately, is he doing too much ??
Probably
He was in a foul mood because he had to give a speech laying out the new government’s agenda to end hereditary privilege in the House of Lords. I hope Starmer gave him a heads up that he’ll be cutting the sovereign grant too. The timing of Diana’s death spared the monarchy of some intended reforms during the last Labor government. The public doesn’t have the same respect or deference (or inertia) for Charles that they had for QEII, so there’s less reason for restraint. Charles is going to get the slimmed down monarchy but not the way he imagined.
Part of being entitled seems to never having to lift a finger which all the royal family seem to buy into to a greater or lesser degree. Anne strikes me as arrogant, but independent. All the Queen’s sons seem to be arrogant, demanding, and consider themselves above everyone and act accordingly. I think the Queen was gracious and empathetic as much as she was able to be considering her position and environment. She at least seem to have a group of friends she kept all her life.
I imagine Harry and William were both taught manners by Diana. Unfortunately, any attempts by Diana probably were sabotaged by people around William who contributed to his sense of entitlement, notably the Queen Mother. One time when Diana was visiting Niagara Falls with the boys, she was caught on tape, telling Harry who was scampering off, to return immediately and thank their guide properly. Harry probably inherited Diana’s empathy. William only inherited his mother’s looks. Kindness, decency and thoughtfulness towards others seem to have missed William completely. Hard to develop those qualities anyway when you are being waited on hand and foot.
William may at one time resembled Diana. But he has matured into a vile person. Diana snatched away those good looks with a vengeance. Now Pegs is as unattractive on the outside as he is on the inside.
He has none of dianas good looks now. I keep thinking how he censored her interview.
I’ve joked that the minute William said Diana was paranoid she started snatching her good looks back and left him with only the Windsor genes.
If Chuck would wear a normal suit, he wouldn’t have these problems. The cape & crown are a bit much. I think a sash would suffice.
Is Chuck taking his frustration out on the boy because the route to Parliament was not lined with adoring fans and the Republic Not My King crew were out with the signs? I don’t see why the BBC doesn’t cover the whole thing. Cell phones and social media will undermine their reporting all the time.
This has always been Charles but in his prime he was able to keep this side of him out of public. We always heard stories of him abusing staff, like his valet. The heir apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
This is a a man who has toothpaste placed on his toothbrush every morning.
A man who doesn’t carry several writing pens within his expensive blazers.
A man born into royal privilege.
Of course he snapped at service staff.
His chinchilla probably snagged, or his crown was possibly askew.
I’ll never understand anyone who has any positive interest in him or of his Rottweiler.
No sense, any of them. As for Camilla & her umbrella/coat dilemma–stepped back a couple of paces under the awning, put the umbrella down or hand it off, put your coat on, then pick up the umbrella & step forward. And Charles in his throne, let the kid do whatever he thought helpful then adjust to your own comfort level later. It’s not hard.
They are the kids Beaniebean. Spoilt brats even when they’re geriatrics.
Yes, this is exactly the sort of grumpy old, entitled man that Harry and Meghan should want their children to be around!
And the way he models concern for his spouse — H&M are missing out on the chance to show their little ones how to demonstrate true love!
Archie and Lili are not missing out on anything good.
IMHO some things are iconic and should have a rest for a generation. I thought that about Diana’s engagement ring, not that there is anything wrong with Kate having it but is always Diana’s ring to this(my) generation. I feel the same about the Diamond Diadem – that is QEII’s crown. The portrait/stamp with her wearing it is iconic. Camilla does herself no favors wearing it and inviting comparisons to QEII.