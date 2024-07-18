2024 Emmy nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

The 2024 Emmy nominations came out on Wednesday, and keeping with our new theme, we are covering them one day late. I apologize, but… the television landscape is so chaotic these days, it’s honestly kind of difficult for me to get worked up one way or the other about the Emmys. Long gone are the days of water-cooler shows or quality network dramas, although there are absolutely some good network comedies still doing their thing. The broad strokes of this year’s Emmy nominations show that television is more fractured than ever. The two most-nominated shows were Shōgun and The Bear, and it feels like literally everyone who breathed on screen in The Morning Show got an acting nomination. Notable nominees: Selena Gomez, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Idris Elba, Notable snubs: The Curse, Emma Stone, Shōgun’s Cosmo Jarvis, Kate Winslet, Expats, Nicole Kidman, Capote vs. The Swans (for limited series). Here are the big categories and you can see the full nominations list here.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple) Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video) Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix) Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX) Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+) Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix) Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX) Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX) Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

[From THR]

I know Feud: Capote vs. The Swans wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I enjoyed about 80% of that limited series and it had two episodes with some of the best writing on TV (the James Baldwin episode and the Black & White Ball episode). Tom Hollander absolutely deserves his nomination, as do the actresses nominated. Love that Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey got noms, love that Native American actresses Kali Reis and Lily Gladstone got noms. What else? I love The Gilded Age, the stupidest fancy show (of the fanciest stupid show) on TV, and I love Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon’s noms. I saw that Carrie was mad that Morgan Spector didn’t get a nom but honestly… this is not a show for world-class acting. It’s just a silly soap opera with period costumes, much like Downton Abbey. Anyway, I’m sure y’all will have thoughts, enjoy!