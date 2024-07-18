2024 Emmy nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

The 2024 Emmy nominations came out on Wednesday, and keeping with our new theme, we are covering them one day late. I apologize, but… the television landscape is so chaotic these days, it’s honestly kind of difficult for me to get worked up one way or the other about the Emmys. Long gone are the days of water-cooler shows or quality network dramas, although there are absolutely some good network comedies still doing their thing. The broad strokes of this year’s Emmy nominations show that television is more fractured than ever. The two most-nominated shows were Shōgun and The Bear, and it feels like literally everyone who breathed on screen in The Morning Show got an acting nomination. Notable nominees: Selena Gomez, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Idris Elba, Notable snubs: The Curse, Emma Stone, Shōgun’s Cosmo Jarvis, Kate Winslet, Expats, Nicole Kidman, Capote vs. The Swans (for limited series). Here are the big categories and you can see the full nominations list here.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)
Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
I know Feud: Capote vs. The Swans wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I enjoyed about 80% of that limited series and it had two episodes with some of the best writing on TV (the James Baldwin episode and the Black & White Ball episode). Tom Hollander absolutely deserves his nomination, as do the actresses nominated. Love that Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey got noms, love that Native American actresses Kali Reis and Lily Gladstone got noms. What else? I love The Gilded Age, the stupidest fancy show (of the fanciest stupid show) on TV, and I love Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon’s noms. I saw that Carrie was mad that Morgan Spector didn’t get a nom but honestly… this is not a show for world-class acting. It’s just a silly soap opera with period costumes, much like Downton Abbey. Anyway, I’m sure y’all will have thoughts, enjoy!
I’m here for Matt Berry & WWDITS.
All the actors deserve nominations imo.
Well, Ripley. Andrew Scott was amazing, the show in black/white to represent how Ripley viewed the world & why everyone was always suspicious was extremely well done & nailed it as always. Seeing it through his eyes in black/white made his acting all the more fantastic, it couldn’t have been easy to do.
But Dakota? Meh. She was the weakest part of it for me.
I watched Ripley twice & agree with you on Dakota, as she seemed rather one note. Fargo was amazing this time around, imho!
I couldn’t watch Ripley for many reasons (the movie set the bar so high and the new cast….aside from Ripley, NONE of them had charisma…was that Alexa Chung as Freddie Miles???), but Dakota sealed the deal. She’s wooden in every role post-“I am Sam”…just unable to let loose and inhabit a character (most evident in “The Runaways.”).
I’ve postponed watching it for ages because it’s in black and white (my eyes don’t cope well with it), and I am a little torn because I love Andrew Scott in basically everything! However, I’m afraid I’ll have to rely on other people’s reviews for his performance at present….
Andrew Scott was absolute perfection in that role! I agree Dekota wasn’t at her best, but she was still better than her Goopyness in the movie version so I give her a pass 😀
Matt Berry is LONG overdue a nom. WWDitS is delicious, delicious comedy.
Christine Baranski is a national treasure and deserves all the gongs. The Morning Show is blah. Apple must have really campaigned ($$$) hard. I enjoyed Only Murders in the Building.
I loooveeee Only Murders in the Building but I’m totally baffled why Selena Gomez was nominated for the last season….
Hard agree on Selena. IMHO her acting is like a block of wood. It always takes me out of a scene.
I also think its hard because she’s up against real talent. OMITB has made me fall back in love with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Their comedic timing is just pure gold and they are fantastic together. Throw Meryl Streep in the mix…….and yeah Selena stands out and not in a good way.
Completely agree. Only Murders is hilarious, but Selena, bless her heart, is the weakest link.
Aniston has 0 chances to win in a category with Staunton and Sawai.
Anna Sawai for the win! She delivered an outstanding performance in such an understated way.
Aniston is an industry darling and heavily connected so while I don’t think her work deserves to win against the other two, I wouldn’t say she has no chance or be shocked to see her win.
I’m happy to see some nominations for Reservation Dogs. One of the best shows of all-time. 3 perfect seasons.
YES!! late to the party on Reservation Dogs but you’re so right, 3 perfect seasons, absolutely satisfying. Would be brilliant if they won!
❤️ Unique. Ground-breaking. Sometimes lol, sometimes heart-breaking.
“S’up White Jesus?” always made me crack up!
In addition to the wonderful newcomers playing the main roles, the supporting actors were tremendous and represented a “Who’s Who” of Native American actors and actresses, I was so glad to see them all!
One of my favorite parts was the magical realism, like Deer Lady was shown to be simply a fact of life for all of them on the rez. There was no need to make those scenes read “special” by filming them in a different way than the rest (like with different lighting or something) – the spirits were there just as the “real” people were. So well done
Oh, my goodness, I felt for those kids! Every single one! That show was absolutely wonderful, I just don’t have enough superlatives for it.
The Morning Show really cleaned up with acting noms, didnt it?
I just feel like there are so many shows out there that I can’t keep up with all of them – I’ve only seen a handful of these across the board. I really loved Night Country though, and of course Only Murders but I feel like I can’t actually root for those because there are so many I haven’t seen.
Imelda Staunton seems a lock for QEII though, right?
Anna Sawai is a lock in Staunton’s category, her performance in Shogun is mesmerising (plus she jumps from Japanese to English flawlessly).
I hope that Sanada and Asano also walks from the stage with the award.
I’d be absolutely furious if Staunton wins for the umpteenth portrayal of QEII.
i haven’t seen Shogun so I hope you’re right! It just seems like portraying the late queen has long been a surefire way of getting an Emmy win. Didn’t Clare Foy and Olivia Coleman both get a win for the role? (or maybe Coleman was just nominated?)
Ditto. Sawai ought to be a lock.
Shogun is the best tv show I’ve have seen this year (along with s2 of Interview with the Vampire).
I loved that the POV was mainly Japanese, though Cosmo Jarvis’ was an important character, this show was much less the white man’s POV than the first adaptation from the 1980.
In many respects, Anna Sawai’s Lady Mariko is the hearty of the show and she is amazing.
okay so it seems my husband and I should give that one a go rather than rewatching West Wing yet again lol. We are always trying to find new shows and it just feels overwhelming sometimes so we end up watching West Wing or Simpsons or something lol.
Shogun as a whole was flawless. It’s one of the very few shows that I sat down and fully watched without multi tasking on my phone or tablet. The choice to have so much of it in Japanese was incredibly bold and I think paid off. Everything about it was mesmerizing.
Ditto about Anna Sawai and Shogun.
And the actor Tadanobu Asano, who played Kashigi Yabushige, the misfit shogun was mesmerizing. He was funny, irreverent, forever scheming, and so, so dastardly.
Shogun was one series that I wanted more episodes.
@arthistorian, thank you for bringing up interview with a vampire S2. It’s sooo good, omg. It wasn’t in the time frame for noms but the actors were amazing and I loved it.
I like The Morning Show. I’m OK with Reece’s nomination. John Hamm was great last season. What gets me is The Bear. I love The Bear, but that is NOT a comedy. On what planet is that a comedy? When they do nominations like this, it takes away from the truly good comedies. Have the balls to go up in the drama category where you belong, Bear!
Slow Horses is fantastic. I’m glad What we do in the shadows is finally being recognized.
Wow, the Morning Show with all those nominations? Is it really that good? And the Crown was so tired this last season, it’s boring seeing it get nominated constantly regardless of the actual quality (s1 and 2 were the best IMO)
Very glad that Jon Hamm in particular and Juno Temple and Fargo s5 were all nominated, but it’s criminal that Jennifer Jason Leigh didn’t pick up a supporting actress nomination – the show wouldn’t have been the same without her. Major snub!
SOOO glad to see Shogun get all the love, especially the main Japanese actors. Definitely one of the greatest drama series released in the past few years….Cosmo Jarvis was good, even great in a limited role so maybe he’ll get a nom next time?
I’d really liked Cosmo in the first episodes but he seemed to get a bit lost among the Japanese actors towards the end and, language barrier apart, he looked like he didn’t seem to get what anything was about and looked a bit of a fool (something he isn’t in the book). It certainly wasn’t his fault but the writers’, however I think that affected the perception of his performance.
I’ve only seen him in Persuasion previously and he seems a good actor.
He is pretty good in Lady Macbeth as well – with Florence Pugh.
Happy to see nominations for Shogun! I hope it sweeps.
3 Body Problem has no business being nominated. A boring show with terrible acting.
Thank you! I agree about 3 Body Problem it was trash
I don’t know most of the shows, but I will say that 1) I’m sick of Larry David LOL, and 2) Jonathan Pryce acted rings around Dominic West in The Crown. It feels like they had to nominate him simply because they nominated everybody else.
The Bear continues to run from the grind and submit itself for consideration in the comedy genre, and the television academy continues to let it. Are there no adults in the room?
Has none of the academy seen The Bear??? It is NOT a comedy!
I think the series submitted itself as a comedy?
I get so tense watching that show! It’s not exactly a ‘feel good comedy’, is it?
This really annoys me. Probably because I love “Abbott Elementary” so much and it keeps losing to “The Bear,” which is not at all a comedy.
Exactly! I love The Bear, but it is not a comedy.
Ive never watched Fargo but so happy for Lamorne! He’ll always be Winston Bishop to me 💚👟🧩
Winnie the Bish!
Gilded Age is right in my wheelhouse and I just didn’t love it. It plodded along and only liked a few minor characters. The Bear is amazing to watch, though it stresses me out.
I can’t believe they never gave Emmy to Susie Essman for Curb. She was perfect in that role. It is a shame she didn’t even get nomination.
I am always gonna be happy for Quinta’s success. Abbott is one of the best shows right now.
The Bear is a comedy show? I’ve never seen it, but it never came across as one when I see it promoted or spoken about (which is shoved down my throat on literally every media platform). Our Flag Means Death and Rhys Darby should have been nominated at least, for comedy.
It has funny moments but is decidedly *not* a comedy. But they are allowed to submit their work in the less competitive comedy categories and they do.
It might have something to de with their eps being around the 30 min mark.
It isn’t because it is less competitive, and way to degrade comedies. They put them there (the academy) because the show runs 30 minutes.
Not sure I understand why The Bear is a comedy. Have I laughed while watching it? Sure. But mostly I’m clutching my seat, clenched everywhere, and I don’t take a deep breath the whole time. Definitely a drama.
Lone remaining card-carrying member of the Hiddles Fan Club here.
Loki should have gotten a nomination for Limited. And Tom and/or Ke for the male acting categories. Not only was it better than much of what usually comes out of the Marvelverse, but the acting was miles above some of the nominees.
I am soooo happy for Walton Goggins!!! I LOVE him and he has been criminally underrated for decades. So happy Fallout (which was great) is a popular success for him, and getting award attention.
I’m also happy WWDITS and Matt Berry got recognized. I love that show and he’s always fantastic.
Glad to see Reservation Dogs got a couple of nominations, should have been more.
I liked “Capote and the Swans” but with anything Ryan Murphy, he goes over the top. I still think “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” was his best show because he showed real restraint.
Was surprised that Calista as Lee Raziwell was my favorite swan. Naomi is gorgeous but too vulnerable/openly emotional all the time. Babe is supposed to be ice cold and unapproachable in her reserve, someone who you had to breakthrough/win over. While I like Jessica Lange I don’t think her inclusion is necessary in ALL RM’s works…and with this show, I did not enjoy any of her “lingering ghost” scenes with Truman. Would’ve worked better as flashbacks.
I loved that show, too! So much so that I went back to watch the first series, Joan vs Bette (Bette vs Joan?); that was really fascinating to watch.
…continued thoughts about casting: Diane as Slim…no, love her but no. Slim is supposed to be the most thrilling, terrible gossip who is drunk all the time and just as entertaining as Truman. She played it like a school marm with her calm demeanor and stern looks. Chloe Sevigny did not even bother to affect the speech patterns/accent of that era, ditto Demi Moore. It’s such a great subject and I’m the biggest Capote fan who bought and read “Answered Prayers” years ago…really wish RM didn’t just cast all his friends.
I was so looking forward to this series but opted out after the black and white ball. I can’t put my finger on it exactly but somehow this juicy story the series waws kind of boring. I was never looking forward to the next episode, just trying to get through them until I stopped.
I find it very on the nose that the only nomination for The Sympathizer went to RDJ, a white man, in a sea of Asian actors and actresses.
I will admit of those nominated I have only watched Abbott and The Bear, I couldn’t make it past season 1 of morning show so shocked it’s on there.
I am THRILLED with how many nominations the Bear got just thrilled especially for acting. Season 2 of that show was just amazing so it did deserve them all. Same with abbott but I think the actor who plays Jacob got screwed he deserved one.
I also know the work of some of the other actors nominated like Lily so happy for her. I do think it’s a miss not nominating any actor from shows like ghost, I don’t watch but most the public does and from what critics say that one in particular is brilliantly acted.
I don’t want to be mean but Selena? Really?
The Bear is not a comedy…sheesh…
Really disappointed no Ewan McGregor and A Gentleman in Moscow. It was the best TV I’ve watched in years and he was just wonderful in it.
The Bear is pure trauma with some graveyard humor thrown in. NOT a comedy.
Expats SUCKED. Great premise, lousy script and terrible acting. Nicole Kidman literally could not emote, her face was so frozen.
The Morning Show is one episode away from jumping the shark. Other than Greta Lee, I don’t get all the love.
Can we please retire the whole “snub” thing? It’s insulting to people who got nominated, and it’s also ridiculous. A snub is when there are an unlimited number of slots, but you don’t get picked for mean girl reasons. This is a professional award recognizing people for their work. The fact that shows like Reservation Dogs got in should be celebrated, not overshadowed by pettiness.
Much like Carrie Coon, I’m upset Morgan Spector’s biceps didn’t get a nom.
Sorry, what?
The Bear is not a comedy, imo, and will probably cancel out Hacks or Rez Dogs from their chances of winning.
The Curse! So effing good. Major snub there; maybe they figured ES got her Oscar or something. Can’t understand how The Morning Show is still going because it’s SO BAD. But the love for Baby Reindeer—now that’s something to applaud for.