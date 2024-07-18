Kim Gordon: ‘I don’t know if it’s controversial but I’m not really a fan of Taylor Swift’

Kim Gordon is the 71-year-old icon who co-founded Sonic Youth. She is a bassist, guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, everything. She was married to Thurston Moore for nearly 30 years (they divorced in 2013). Kim is still around and she still has opinions about pop culture, music, travel and life in general. She recently spoke to the Guardian about all of the above, and she happened to mention that she’s not really a fan of Taylor Swift. What happens if the Swifties come for Kim Gordon?

Guardian: Who is the most famous person in your phone?

KG: Kristen Stewart. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

My mother once said, “Never give any money to political causes, because they won’t leave you alone after that.” I didn’t adhere to it. But it is true. Do you have a party trick?

Leaving without saying goodbye. Which word that you hate the most?

“Creative”. Or “creatives”. I feel like that’s overly used, along with “trigger” and “trauma” and “journey”. What’s your most controversial pop culture opinion?

I don’t know if it’s controversial but I’m not really a fan of Taylor Swift. I couldn’t tell you what her music sounded like, actually. When it comes to pop icons, I would choose Billie Eilish.

Kim actually mentioned her ambivalence (?) towards all things Swift in an interview several months ago. She was asked if she would ever tour with someone like Taylor and Kim admitted, “I don’t think her audience would like it” and “I couldn’t tell you what her music sounds like, but I was on a plane with all her fans recently on the way to Utah and they were all wearing merch. That I quite like. I think I’d just take a sweatshirt.” LMAO – it’s like Aretha Franklin’s “beautiful gowns” comment! Could not tell you the name of a Taylor Swift song but the merch is nice. My hope is that the Swifties treat Kim Gordon’s comments as a minor swipe from an icon. Kim didn’t even trash Taylor, Kim just said she’s not really a fan. Just say “fair enough, Taylor’s not for everybody” and move on, Swifties.