King Charles & Camilla dusted off the jewels for the state opening of Parliament

Here are some photos from today’s State Opening of Parliament in London. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the opening in their regalia and crowns, while Keir Starmer and the MPs all wore their business looks, because it’s the middle of the day and it’s insane that the queen consort is expected to show up in a full gown, dripping in stolen diamonds.
Charles wore one of his military dress uniforms – the Admiral of the Fleet Royal Naval Number 1 Dress uniform. The Imperial State Crown rode shotgun in the gold carriage on the way to Parliament. Then when Charles got to the building, they put the ermine cape (the Parliament Robe of State) over his uniform and the crown was placed on his head. Is there a technical reason why he didn’t wear the crown for the carriage journey? I would assume he didn’t wear it because it’s insanely heavy.
As for Camilla, she wore the Diamond Diadem for the opening. This was one of QEII’s favorite pieces and she wore it often for state occasions. Today is Cam’s birthday too – she really looted the Royal Collection for her birthday, huh?
At last year’s state opening, Republic protestors were positioned strategically on the route, and their yellow “Not My King” posters were widely photographed alongside the gold carriage. This time around, it looks like photographers changed their positions so that it wouldn’t be so obvious that there were hundreds of republican protestors on the route, because I have not seen many photos with the yellow signs. Still, Republic posted this:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
There are pictures on X showing barely no one on the streets. Is that normal?
I noticed that too! For big chunks of the way, there was hardly anyone. There were crowd barriers so I assume those areas were open to the public. It was quite shocking to see.
I also noticed that when Charles and Camilla were leaving, the camera deliberately never panned out so as to not reveal just how unpopular they are.
I find older pieces to read about Diana and she and Chuck attended a Parliament opening with the Queen. There was a big kerfuffle because Diana had a new hairstyle with her crown/tiara that got a lot of attention, so, of course, stealing oxygen. Lol. There were crowds for that. So less popularity and a dropped expectation that the heir attends also (no surprises on either).
What I find curious is that Republic regularly protested QEII, but we never heard about it.
Those are a lot of diamonds between the two of them. Is this the first time we’ve seen Camilla in the diadem?
No, she wore it to last year’s opening of parliament.
They didnt wear those crowns in the carriage because they wouldn’t want those stolen diamonds to get stolen.
The crown Cam is wearing is fine and probably more comfortable than the big jiffy pop one used for coronation. My problem is with the necklace situation. The gold chain above the rather hideous diamond necklace is so embedded in her skin that it looks like a zipper!
How does she make even a formal gown look like a housecoat?
She needs a better bra.
How does one keep the diadem on one’s head? It looks precariously perched on Camilla’s head.
Tiaras, which are usually not a full circle, are usually anchored by strategically sewing them into the hairdo. Usually the hairdresser makes a small braid as a “headband” and whip stitches them in with a color thread coordinating with the base wrapping and the wearer’s hair. (*) Classically there should be enough volume in front to mask this join a little bit.
“crowns” or full circles usually sit easier on the head but there might be some size mismatch issues because it’s not adjustable. (someone could add a soft lining to the interior if it’s “too big”). I don’t know if hairdressers usually sew those in.
* when Sophie rocked up in the lotus flower recently, the base wrapping stood out a bit because the recent wearers were brunettes not blondes.
When I saw Charles in the carriage, I thought he wasn’t going to wear all the royal regalia this year. But I should have known that he’s never going to give a chance to wear the cape and crown because he’s been waiting to whole life to do so.
Depending on what he’s been told about his cancer prognosis, he may already know that he won’t have very many future opportunities to open parliament. His mom did it 67 times. He may be lucky to do it 3 or 4 times.
As far as we know, Charles didn’t have cancer when he had his grand coronation and knowing that he was very eager to become King I don’t believe it’s cancer diagnosis that making him dress up in full royal regalia while other people are struggling financially.
charles is never going to miss a chance to break out all the regalia. Like you said, he’s been waiting his whole life for this.
He’s riding through the streets of London in a gold carriage; of course he’s going to wear full royal regalia!
The abject ridiculous optics of adorning themselves with a staggering amount of diamonds and other rare stones, opulent crowns, pageantry attire and being maneuvered within a gilded carriage as they head towards their castle is quite literally, insane.
Chuck and Cammie appear to be signaling that they’ll have to be dragged out by their royal fingernails.
I agree. I don’t understand how the entire nation is not deeply, deeply disturbed and embarassed by this display. Grown, useless adults playing dress-up to what end? Abolish the monarchy and reclaim your money to actually help your country.
You’re so right, Josephine. I just can’t believe there isn’t a more substantial movement to abolish.
I looked at these images again, and it almost looks comical except when I remember the economic suffering of the citizens.
Then I think of the arrogance, the sheer hubris it takes to make the decision to proceed in this outdated, vulgar capacity.
Charles did not wear the state crown on his way to Parliament because it is brought separately. This crown and other state objects are held in the Tower of London.
The ceremony takes place in the House of Lords. All members of the Lords wear their ceremonial robes. The traditions include a search of the cellars beneath the Palace of Westminster to check for explosives and the taking of a hostage MP from the Commons. The ‘hostage’ watches the ceremony on TV from Buckingham Palace. When everyone is in place in the Lords ‘Black Rod’ (formally ,the Lady or Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod) is dispatched to the House of Commons to summon MPs to the House of Lords. By tradition the door to Commons is slammed in Black Rod’s face and Black Rod has to strike the door three times and shout the command to attend the King and Lords in the Upper Chamber. After that the door is opened and the MPs file through led by the Speaker. Again by tradition the MPs do not hurry and do not walk in formal procession. Instead they walk in informal groupings and chat to each other. This is to signify their independence from the Lords and to emphasise that Parliament and not the King has ultimate authority. The King’s Speech is written for him by the Prime Minister.
Your firm hold of royal history and knowledge is impressive!
Although I reject monarchy rule and ideology, I love learning about it.
When you put all that tradition and theater around it, it does add some context for the jewelry and ermines and stuff.
Otherwise it just looks like they’re really overdressed for a business meeting.
The state crown was at Buckingham Palace before the ceremony, the royal family’s IG account posted a video of it being carried through BP.
Yes, the crown was brought to Buckingham Palace from the Jewel House in the Tower of London along with the Cap of Maintenance and the Sword of State. These objects travelled in a separate carriage following the King to Parliament .
Right, that was the point Kaiser made – why didn’t he wear the crown in the carriage? it didnt go from the Tower to Parliament, it went Tower – BP – Parliament.
I’m just assuming its too heavy and uncomfortable to wear for the carriage ride lol.
No monarch wears the Crown of State en-route to the opening of Parliament. It always travels in a separate carriage along with the Cap of Maintenance and Sword of State. Charles put on the Crown in the robing room at the House of Lords.
Oh, brother. I do find it curious, though, that you have a state opening of Parliament in mid-summer–wouldn’t most of those folks be on vacation? Is the timing because of the recent election? Does it open mid-summer in non-election years? Too lazy to google, sorry!
A State Opening of Parliament happens every year, usually in November unless there has been a general election. It marks the beginning of the annual Parliamentary Session.
There are a lot of traditions for the State opening of Parliament as @Anotherlily has explained.
https://news.sky.com/story/kings-speech-what-is-it-and-why-does-someone-have-to-be-taken-hostage-13175100
The “Cap of Maintenance.” You really can’t make this sh*t up! 🫢
Ha!! The yellow signs are awesome, they stand out so much! Abolish the monarchy!
Glorious protest signs
Someone tell mumsnet or the Telegraph – it looks like they are holding hands. GASP!
Shock, Horror, Probe!
😂
Her smug look again. Elizabeth the queen could carry this off. The ceremonial robes. C and c can’t.
I just absolutely detest the monarchy. It is so outdated and ridiculous! These people look so stupid draped in all this nonsense. It maddens me that they are so lauded and analyzed and discussed and revered.
I like the monarchy in general and I’m American. The English monarchy is fun to watch because it is so old and obsolete. The regalia, pomp and circumstance is awesome to watch, something from,what 1000 years ago tweaked a bit. No other monarchy in Europe does that anymore. But I don’t like the people at the top. Charles and Wills leave a lot to be desired , can’t get fully behind them. When QEII was the head, how could you not root for her in her gold coach and sparkling crown. Monarchy is not the problem, the people at the top are.
Most things date to the Victorian era not even close to 1000 years ago
Well, now, according to the bit of googling I just did, bits & pieces of this whole show originate with the establishment of Parliament itself, with other bits & pieces chosen from across the centuries. The whole searching the basement thing & holding someone hostage–that dates to the Gunpowder Plot, which happened way before Vickie ascended the throne.
I’m British and I detest living in an undemocratic society. The head of state should be elected and every boy and girl should be able to aim for the position if they want to. Why should I have to accept a dysfunctional family who by accident of Birth get to reign over me? It’s all very well for people in other countries to enjoy watching the pomp and circumstance but they don’t have to pay for it or put up with their national media fawning over these people 24-7 and telling us that we must love them and bow down to them. The whole thing is bizarre and grotesque displays of wealth in a country where children are starving is obscene.
Monarchy is absolutely the problem — it is the anchor, the dead weight, keeping the whole class system in place. And the classes in their respective places.
I’m American, too, and I could never be a subject rather than a citizen. The thought makes me sick.
As Americans, we are close to being controlled by a dictator, making the British monarchy look like beatniks by comparison. 🥲 May God in her wisdom save the United States of America.
Vote!
Charles and Diana as PPoW attended a State Opening of Parliament. This is one event Kate AND William should have attended as future monarch and queen consort. The Wales’ (ongoing) vacation could have been postponed for William can’t get out of this and do a Zoom call of the King’s Speech.
His eyes are so bloodshot, that can be a side effect of chemo. He is having a rough time with his treatment.