Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spent their second anniversary on different coasts

In June, Jennifer Lopez found herself with a lot of free time, having canceled her This Is Me…Live tour. The tour wasn’t selling well, but the official excuse for the cancellation was that J.Lo wanted to spend the summer reconnecting with friends and family. We hoped that meant that Jennifer and Ben Affleck would work on their marriage. What sweet summer children we were. J.Lo then vacationed in Italy, stopped by Paris Fashion Week, spent a couple of days in LA – barely spending time with Ben – and then jetted off to the Hamptons, where she has a home. She’s been getting pap’d ever day in the Hamptons, riding bikes and grabbing ice cream and hanging out with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck. The whole time, Ben has stayed put in LA. He didn’t even fly to the Hamptons to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary separately. Lopez, 54, who has been spending time in New York after taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck, 51, was seen riding her bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16. The date marks two years since she and her husband tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. They then had a second ceremony in front of their family and friends in Georgia that August. For the leisure time outdoors, Lopez wore white overalls, brown sandals and styled her hair in a loose bun. She was also seen in the passenger seat of a black vehicle driven by her manager, Benny Medina. As for Affleck, he was seen walking into his Los Angeles office wearing a black business suit and his wedding ring while holding onto a large duffle bag. The movie star has stayed put in California for much of the summer — and missed out on attending events with Lopez, including the Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas — due to production on The Accountant 2. Although the film recently wrapped filming, Affleck has continued to stay in Los Angeles, including during the Fourth of July holiday.

I was going to ask if they celebrate the July date as their wedding anniversary of the August date, then I remembered that we’re talking about two Leos and I understood that they probably celebrate both. So… yeah, it’s notable. J.Lo is all LOOK AT MEEE, my summer vacation is amazing, I’m hanging out with your daughter! And grumpypants Ben is all: riding motorcycles in LA, refusing to spend my anniversary with my wife. It’s sad.