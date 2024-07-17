Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spent their second anniversary on different coasts

In June, Jennifer Lopez found herself with a lot of free time, having canceled her This Is Me…Live tour. The tour wasn’t selling well, but the official excuse for the cancellation was that J.Lo wanted to spend the summer reconnecting with friends and family. We hoped that meant that Jennifer and Ben Affleck would work on their marriage. What sweet summer children we were. J.Lo then vacationed in Italy, stopped by Paris Fashion Week, spent a couple of days in LA – barely spending time with Ben – and then jetted off to the Hamptons, where she has a home. She’s been getting pap’d ever day in the Hamptons, riding bikes and grabbing ice cream and hanging out with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck. The whole time, Ben has stayed put in LA. He didn’t even fly to the Hamptons to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary separately. Lopez, 54, who has been spending time in New York after taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck, 51, was seen riding her bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16.
The date marks two years since she and her husband tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. They then had a second ceremony in front of their family and friends in Georgia that August.
For the leisure time outdoors, Lopez wore white overalls, brown sandals and styled her hair in a loose bun. She was also seen in the passenger seat of a black vehicle driven by her manager, Benny Medina.
As for Affleck, he was seen walking into his Los Angeles office wearing a black business suit and his wedding ring while holding onto a large duffle bag. The movie star has stayed put in California for much of the summer — and missed out on attending events with Lopez, including the Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas — due to production on The Accountant 2.
Although the film recently wrapped filming, Affleck has continued to stay in Los Angeles, including during the Fourth of July holiday.
[From People]
I was going to ask if they celebrate the July date as their wedding anniversary of the August date, then I remembered that we’re talking about two Leos and I understood that they probably celebrate both. So… yeah, it’s notable. J.Lo is all LOOK AT MEEE, my summer vacation is amazing, I’m hanging out with your daughter! And grumpypants Ben is all: riding motorcycles in LA, refusing to spend my anniversary with my wife. It’s sad.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – The ‘Batman’ actor Ben Affleck was spotted arriving at his office in Beverly Hills, looking polished but rather disgruntled as he arrives with coffee in hand and an overnight bag over shoulder as he dresses for an event. Ben was also seen the night before looking upset in his car as Jennifer Lopez arrived home on a commercial flight from her lavish euro escape.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: @CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – The ‘Batman’ actor Ben Affleck was spotted arriving at his office in Beverly Hills, looking polished but rather disgruntled as he arrives with coffee in hand and an overnight bag over shoulder as he dresses for an event. Ben was also seen the night before looking upset in his car as Jennifer Lopez arrived home on a commercial flight from her lavish euro escape.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: @CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Ben Affleck is seen arriving at his Beverly Hills office on a Sunday afternoon, dressed casually but stylishly.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlueLoveImages /LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Ben Affleck is seen arriving at his Beverly Hills office on a Sunday afternoon, dressed casually but stylishly.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlueLoveImages /LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Jennifer Lopez is spotted on a leisurely bicycle ride in The Hamptons, New York
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: The Hamptons, New York, United States
When: 16 Jul 2024
Credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages
-
-
Jennifer Lopez is spotted on a leisurely bicycle ride in The Hamptons, New York
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: The Hamptons, New York, United States
When: 16 Jul 2024
Credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages
-
-
Jennifer Lopez is spotted on a leisurely bicycle ride in The Hamptons, New York
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: The Hamptons, New York, United States
When: 16 Jul 2024
Credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages
-
-
Jennifer Lopez is spotted on a leisurely bicycle ride in The Hamptons, New York
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: The Hamptons, New York, United States
When: 16 Jul 2024
Credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages
Both of Ben’s daughters seem a little fragile, maybe they don’t do well with upheaval and JLo is trying to be sensitive to that by showing them that she’s not going to ditch them and abandon their lives too after bonding for several years. JLo has seemed DONE with Ben just like that classic photo of Jennifer Garner with him in the back of the SUV where she’s thrusting a bag of takeout at him in the backseat while not even wanting to turn around and look at him. I don’t think JLo is hanging out with Ben’s daughter as some desperate way to get his attention. I think she is finally, finally over it.
If JL is done with Ben, she should make a statement & file for divorce. Life is way too short to be married to someone in name only.
Neither one of them have put any statements to quiet down this circus..
Violet and Fin have never seemed fragile. If anything, they’ve had what, by all accounts, is a very stable home life with Jen Garner and Ben co-parenting really well. All the Affleck kids seem quite well-adjusted and normal.
None of Ben’s children seem fragile, stop with the excuses.
Jlo is so done with Ben she was wearing a bracelet with his initial on it last week, pagesix made an article about it, while also saying to pagesix he’s the love of her life. Everything is pointing to Ben being the one who is done, he left the house, has gone days without wearing his ring and made no effort to see her whatsoever
How do his kids seem fragile?! Violet is a badass by all accounts
JLo was calling Ben her hero on Instagram a month ago, it’s Ben who is leading this separation it seems
Violet is absolutely a badass! The other two aren’t old enough for us to know anything about them, except Samuel likes basketball. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have done an admirable job keeping any details about them under the radar. We may see photos here and there, but that’s it.
@ Lola
We’re do you get 7 years? Ben and JLo have only been together for 3 years or are referring to JLo and AR and his daughters.
What an odd comment. There is nothing fragile-seeming about Ben’s daughters. Violet is going to Yale and just spoke at a major town hall meeting in LA in regards to masking laws. She is a very smart and poised young woman. His other daughter is very rarely in the spotlight at all to make any assessment of her temperament.
Violet is going to Harvard, and Finn is definitely not afraid of what others think. Garner seems to be a loving, yet no-nonsense mother, and Ben has shown in every way that he deeply cares about his role as a father. Those kids are pribably more adjusted and happy than her own.
Jennifer actually posted about her having the Affleck girls with her at the Hamptons, after ppl started shipping her with a young man (her vocalist, I think) who showed in her IG as prop for a very tbirsty carousel. That’s how she cares about Ben, not allowing him to even think she might be entertaining the idea of being with someone else…
I’d say she’s trying to look wholesome, motherly, carefree… Actually, she’s trying to emulate Garner.
“Oh look, here I am in my white, loose top and my dungarees… So innocent and pure… Rediscovering suburban mom pleasures by taking your baby to the mall, eating icecream, and riding my old-fashion looking bike in our quiet lane; before cozing up in the couch to watch Jeopardy and munch on home-made cookies… No men, no glam, no posing, no thirst…
At this moment I have two theories: either they have already separated but they haven’t filed because they don’t want the hastle, OR they are very happy together, just wanted to gossip about how in love they are to wind down, after her movie blasted it everywhere and probably made Ben uncomfortable.
They’re separated for sure. She’s licking her wounds about the Harlequin Romance Album tanking, her Love Tour getting cancelled and her movie pancaking, and Ben is being his usual grumpypants passive-aggressive self. Maybe they just needed some breathing room but putting the McMansion on sale is a clear sign they’re disentangling their lives.
Funny thing is that the tour was actually over 70% sold out with over a month to go when she cancelled, her It’s my part tour did extremely well and her Vegas residency broke records. It wasn’t due to poor sales, she’s an extremely bankable woman as you can see from Atlas and the mother being the 1 movie on Netflix last year.
The media love to create narratives about successful women failing/flopping. The same narrative is playing out at the moment with Katy Perry. When the truth is we all have ups and downs in life and in our careers. However, some people seem to delight is others’ perceived failures.
Please stop using feminism as a way to excuse codependent behavior.
What’s it got to do with feminism? More like misogyny. I’m not saying the tour was selling well. I’m saying the delight some people take in others’ misfortune is distasteful.
The tickets for her tour were sold for $10 before it was cancelled. There are articles about it, her having number one movie on Netflix don’t change the fact her album flopped and the tour was cancelled due to poor tickets sales
The tour wasn’t selling. That’s a fact. Because her album wasn’t selling. And her documentaries had a lot of hate watches the first week and then fell off a cliff. They then tried to re-market the tour as a “best of” (like Janet Jackson or Mariah Carey) and even that didn’t help. (And by the way, even Janet Jackson is not selling out tours at this time–it’s hard to do that without a top selling new album to pique people’s interest).
There’s no rule that they have to divorce. They can just be separated and go on with their lives. I think time apart is good for them, and they could develop a true friendship with some space and maturity. They should have just dated forever and not married.
They’re done. Theyre not doing it now with the documentary out on their breakup, how embarrassing. Jlos tour not selling is one thing, but she’s probably not into it either and with all those projects back to back, she probably spent no time with her family, so yeah, i understand the time off. She probably didn’t see much of ben either during the last 2 years…
I think both JLo and Ben aren’t the easiest of partners, just to get that out of the way.
Next, at the end of Ben with Jen Garner, Ben’s own mother (Chris) was papped with Jen G a number of times in a show of support. I kind of get the same vibe with Violet and JLo—there is nothing forcing Violet to hang out with her stepmom while her dad is having issues with JLo.
I don’t understand why there are “evil” thoughts attributed to JLo. Sometimes people get separated to see whether they want to divorce or not. It shows maturity that they didn’t jump into divorce right away. I don’t think she is showing off to Ben how happy she is. She is literally just riding a bike. Paps got hundred of stories out of divorce rumors. I am not surprised they are following her. If you want to see real pap walks, check out Ben and Ana de Armas photos.
I’ll be that guy: she’s riding a bike in flipflops and no helmet. And then pulls out her phone. Way to set an example for the kids.
I’ll be that other guy, I think it’s great she’s riding a bike like that and it’s a great example for kids. Kids and young people have literally record-shattering levels of anxiety and depression because their lives are so hyper-controlled and “sanitized” in every way, except with zero protections against the true toxicity and danger of social media. Which is left to a lot of them as their only outlet for socializing and entertainment.
Kids should get out and ride a f***** bike without anyone breathing down their neck and micromanaging. Kids need to be able to get physically injured to normal childhood extents. Kids need a normal amount of danger. Kids need scratches and scrapes and bumps and bruises. They literally need all these things for their mental health. Wrapping them in bubble wrap while simultaneously exposing them to the sheer psychological warfare of the internet nonstop is destroying them mentally. And they’re trying to tell us that!
Scratches, scrapes and bumps are fine. Traumatic brain injuries are not.
A helmet does not prevent bumps, scrapes, scratches. It prevents brain injury.
@Kristen @Lola. I think both things can be true. My kid is barefoot most of the summer and has legs full of scratches, bruises, and bumps and unidentified reasons for blots of blood – but he is NOT allowed on a bike or scooter without a helmet. Absolutely not – too many friends that work in the ER and have seen too much, and if you have kids do it from young they don’t even notice. Has never stopped him from bike riding. You can fix a broken leg or bee sting – you can’t put a brain back together the way it was before.
Totally agreed with you. God only knows how I survived all my bike riding as a kid without a helmet!
Kids do not need head injuries.
Exactly. Such a perfect pap shot of how message insistent she is to remind the rules don’t apply to her 📸
I for one would love to see her in a helmet. It might show she cares more about something other than how beautiful she looks in a pap shot.
Some people can’t live without their phones 24/7. I mean, riding a bike and looking at your phone, really? I just don’t get it. There is nothing so important that you can’t live without your phone for an hour while out riding a bike. It’s a pet peeve of mine being around people who never put their phone away.
@Kristen: And here I thought I was having Old Lady Anxiety about those flip flops because nobody mentioned them until I got to your comment. Thanks for the validation. 🙂
She absolutely needs to be wearing a helmet. I hate it. I see all these people in our beach towns without helmets as they cruise down the highway in the same lane as the freaking buses. Just because you’re on a beach cruiser style of bike and just because you’re going slow does not mean brain trauma cannot happen.
My husband would literally be dead if he wasn’t wearing a helmet as a teenager, and he wasn’t even going that fast when he was hit by a van. And I shared last week about a traumatic incident at our soccer fields when someone on an electric scooter died after hitting a lightpost and just landing the wrong way.
Wear your helmets people. If you won’t get in a car without a seatbelt, don’t ride a bike or scooter without a helmet.
She also shouldn’t be wearing wide-legged, floppy trousers that could get entangled in the gears. Not to mention flip-flops…really JLo? While reading text messages? JFC…
🎯
None if them are wearing helmets (and she’s wearing flipflops which makes bicycling all the more difficult). And I have never seen pictures of an outing with her without her looking into her phone, but when bicycling, that’s really bad.
Well you wouldn’t be able to tell who she was if she wearing a helmet! Can’t get those pap shots with a helmet.
Yes! No helmet and wearing long pants that will get caught in the chain. Seems like a bike-ride pap stroll. Uh.
The longer he dawdles, the more revenge will be extracted.
Exactly.
Just my thoughts- they are already planning to divorce but are not going to confirm or file for a loooooong time. And no one will know when. It’s basically already over, just waiting on the legalities, which they won’t do right now because everyone is focused on it.
Your theory is seems solid.
Someone else suggested they’re already legally severed.
My gossipy brain interprets he’s not wanting to further hurt her and taking it slow, and that she’s desperately hoping for reconciliation.
My gossipy brain also interprets she’s gonna raise hell when he moves forward 😬
Is this not Ben’s karma.
I think he has told her he is done and wants a divorce. I also think he is allowing her time and space to file first to avoid further humiliation after she just put out tons of stuff about their true love.
I don’t see any moves from him indicating they are still a couple. Starting with skipping the met and her movie premiere.
I don’t think she will file. She will force him to file.
Marc filed I believe. Their divorce took a whole 3 years like the first Mr Mrs Affleck’s
Filing first has its advantages and disadvantages. The clock starts ticking and court dates are set and no money or assets can be moved around.