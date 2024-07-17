Fitzwilliams: More appearances by Princess Kate ‘might very well’ be on the horizon

The Princess of Wales has now been seen at two public events this year, Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men’s final. In previous years, Kate’s appearance at the men’s final marked the start of her summer holiday. There have been years where no one hears anything about Kate or sees her in public for over two months of her “summer holiday.” I would imagine it will be the same this year – her Wimbledon appearance will be the last time we see her until September or October. But she’s given royal commentators enough to proclaim that Kate is “back” and we’ll be seeing more of her from here on out. Yeah… I doubt it.
Princess Kate dazzled at Wimbledon as cheering fans welcomed her with a well-deserved standing ovation, a royal expert says. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he thought we’d be seeing more of Kate from now on.
He told The Sun: “I think it meant a tremendous amount for the Princess of Wales to firstly be there, carry out her duty as patron of the all England tennis club, and there’s no question that Wimbledon is very close to her heart, as is the game of tennis. It was also a very significant moment when she had a standing ovation because this shows how people have cared so deeply for her during these very difficult months, when she’s after a major abdominal operation, undertaking preventative chemotherapy, which is so daunting.”
The commentator described Princess Kate as “relaxed and at ease” during the event – and hailed her appearance as vital and “very joyous” for the royal family.
“I think if you wear a dress that purple as stunning as that, and carry it off with the poise and beauty that only she can, she knew where the main attention, apart from on the tennis court, of course, was going to be,” he added.
Looking ahead, Mr Fitzwilliams also believed more appearances “might very well” be on the horizon.
“It is a very difficult time for the royal family with two senior royals including the King battling cancer, and this is undoubtedly a step forward, a step forward that makes people happy that everyone could welcome, and where a standing ovation was so well deserved,” he added.
Don’t get me wrong, I was surprised by the standing ovation for Kate as well and I genuinely think that her Wimbledon appearance was a net positive for Kate and for the monarchy. Average people haven’t paid close attention to all of the completely bonkers sh-t that’s gone down this year in the royal world and all they know is what the palace tells them. Which is a win for the palace and for Kate. Now Kate will disappear for months again and they’ll say “well, the poor sausage is allowed to have a summer vacation!” But will the conversation change in the fall? I wonder.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Hmm, someone’s trying to push back on the negative coverage she got for her Wimbldon mens final day out, esp the dragging for offering NOTHING to the womens, doubles or wheelchair finals while the acknowledged the mens football match.
I know much has been made of her seemingly refreshed face but my goodness in these photos all I see is very heavy make up and eyebrows that look scary. And those bags under her eyes???
Yes, she looks like a woman who’s been going through some stuff to me. Make up, hair, and clothes are doing their bit to perk her up, but when she’s not smiling the strain and tiredness is visible in her face.
Quiet divorce will do that to you
PS The big return did nothing for viewings. In fact the BBC lost over 3m viewers for the men’s finals compared to last year.
I really did think she had a facelift after trooping. The jowels do seem gone. But I agree this would be the face of a women whose had plastic surgery. She does not look mysteriously refreshed or rested. Actually it’s reminding me of when I go too long between Botox sessions. So maybe she is ill enough that she’s not permitted to get her usual tox while treatment is ongoing?
She still has the facial sagging and jowels (from running, drinking and smoking). Her neck appears to have been lifted though.
Naw. She can go back in hiding, we know where she is.
They haven’t learned yet that they f’ing need to SHOW, not tell! 🙄
My guess is that she will 2 more events this year. Remembrance Day service and her Together at Christmas fafkata.
You are so right Easternviolet. There is no way she’s missing her Together at Christmas. The whole country looks forward to this more than the birth of Jesus! What a narcissist she is as well as a lazy ass. But they have no problem with it. Except if it was Duchess Meg pulling these shenanigans. But what happens after the first of 2025? How long can she drag this out?
“Well deserved” for what?
She is the bravest of patients ever and is above other mortals for showing up to a couple of events and smiling.
Why is anyone surprised at the standing ovation? She has made public appearances seem like HUGE accomplishments rather than part of her duties. So folks are amazed and dazzled when she shows up to anything.
The UK is going through an identity crisis right now, they need something to celebrate. They were so desperate to win the Euros I almost felt sorry for them when they loss 🤣🤣Their jobs right now is to prop up the Windsors and to try to convince themselves that America likes Kate and William more 🤣🤣
Hi swaz. An interesting analysis of us here. I think you’re right with the identity of a new non Tory country and how Starmer moves us forwards. But people aren’t looking to the royals. Kate has very limited appeal outside of the tabloids, which cater to a certain social class of readership made up of people older than she is. Her own generation and those below really don’t care. The queen embodied monarchy for the UK and she’s gone. We don’t need the BRF for our identity or entertainment any longer. Kate really isn’t impactful beyond a certain group and age of people. Sadly, her illness didn’t galvanise the British public in mass concern for her health, as it would have done for Diana in similar circs. What it did do is galvanise some elements of the public in mirth at the frankenphoto and disbelief at the stupid video at the garden centre.
Well I for one am thoroughly rooting for England and all of us trying to beat back the rise of global klepto-facism. I recognize that my former notions of England (Austen, Gaskell, the Lake District, Oxford, high tea, GBBS the globe theater and on and on) was all rather childish and silly. England is a complex nations with many problems, and many different threads in its culture—though they did have some very good propaganda for a long time and it is a bit funny that my main cultural touchstones are now Love Island, the slobs who run the Tory party, Camilla’s tampon and Gemma Collins. Even those grand dames of the English stage like Dench have come to seem a bit nasty and ignorant. England had a lot further to fall than the US in that regard; we’ve always had a strong trashy, racist element here. And I will always adore English literature. I was just reading Nancy Mitford—what a spectacular writer.
I have always believed that HM are being used as a true cultural wedge issue between the US and England, as part of a broad effort to undo post WWII alliances and engender suspicion and isolationism . Our press in the US is hideous and collusive with the hard right; they certainly don’t speak for tens of millions of Americans. I don’t like seeing comments here gloating over the tears of salty island, because I think the press is deliberately positioning things to play out this way. I try to remind myself that there must be millions of English who do not agree with the tabloid press.
Good for the English for finding their way and ousting the conservatives for now. WE did it in 2020 but I fear we are about to go back into the worst of the storm and may be there for some time.
My in-laws are English and they will tell you as far as racism, it’s just as bad if not worse there. The US is opened about the racism in this society. The UK represses that self examination, just like it represses self examination about its colonialism and slavery trade. It stills sees itself as doing more good than bad there such as bringing the railroad, education, and justice system to a country like India for example. In truth, the bulk of the Indian people didn’t benefit from universal suffrage or education and the justice system under British rule was corrupt and arbitrary despite the fancy wigs and outfits.
I find it hypocritical. Nancy Mitford is very white. She’s a thoroughbred aristocrat through and through whose family’s upper class life was funded by British colonialism (tea plantation in Sri Lanka) and fiefdom. She was raised by nannies and servants to be a debutante and socialite. That she can write with wit showcased intelligence. She’s exactly what those who love “to the manor born “ would like to be. While she might appeared to be an enlightened woman of her time, it’s a very, very narrow definition. Half of her family was nazis, while she was not during WW2. To me, Nancy Mitford is what Brits idealized as a heroine: good looks, tall, smart, very proper lineage, comfortably rich, sexy, and clueless beyond her privileges.
Today, England likes to see itself as America’s conscience and more the intelligent and cultured parent. When I listened to normal Brits discussed America, it’s about crime, materialism, racism, Trump, riches, and its flashy culture. But there’s also an envy that Americans can still find opportunities to rise above their background, to make money, find a good job, and easier life (especially if you are black or brown) far easier than in the UK. Whether that’s true or not, that’s what I hear. Even older Americans know about Harriet Tubman, Maya Angelou, Chief Joseph and Sitting Bull and MLK. There’s not much equivalence in the UK. I find the UK is still very much a white country when it comes to predominant culture and the curation of its history.
There are many cancer patients that deserve a standing ovation. Not just a princess. There are many people who could wear a purple dress and carry it off with just as much poise and beauty as Kate.
Exactly. And let’s face it probably carry it off with far more beauty. She is a pleasant enough looking woman but the craze around her looks is not rooted in reality. Several people on the DM said her first proper appearance should have been at a cancer charity.
Agree with that. It would have been a much better look for her to do something with a cancer charity before going to Wimbledon. It could have been a very low-key thing.
Honestly, this is somewhat terrible, but I feel like her looking like herself for these 2 appearances is actually not great for their management of this. As Kaiser said, normal people don’t pay attention and only know what the palace says. Someone I know who doesn’t follow anything royal at all saw her at Wimbledon on Sunday and said “oh she’s fine now? That’s good”.
If she keeps appearing and looking fine, they’ll be hard pressed to keep up with “she’s ill and needs to stay hidden”.
I don’t think it’s about her personally . It’s what she represents
I think everyone needs to get over the standing ovation . Who cares . Cancer patients do not need a standing ovation what a ridiculous thing to say . I have cancer and the last thing I want is a bloody standing ovation . Millions of people are suffering from illness and poverty it’s so trivial to think they’d want a standing ovation for just living their lives
@Sunnysideup, apparently for wearing purple?
I have ONE nice thing to say about this Wimbledon appearance. Kate was able to pull off wearing literal “Barney” purple, but still managed to look good. I feel like I’d just open myself up to Barney jokes if I wore a dress in that color with that much fabric.
But to your point, yes, it’s absolutely freaking ridiculous that this woman received a standing ovation for attending a tennis match (one of the most coveted tickets of the year, no less). Someone else here said it, but she was not there out of “duty” and to imply that she was is a bad joke.
I was not surprised by the standing O at all. I even predicted it. I said weeks ago under a post on this very site that she was going to get it even if KP had to plant folks in the stand for that privilege. On another subject, I find it quite interesting that they’re no longer even pretending that she works. They are now reduced to hoping and praying for her “appearances”. I mean, are we talking about Sasquatch, or about a woman who is living off the public?
I’m not gloating when I say that will be the only standing o she gets out of this whole thing.
It’s not something you can keep repeating. Especially since there’s been no new connection with the public: i.e. no brave rallying for cancer patients, no earnest awareness campaign for early detection, no speaking out about things like forever chemicals and microplastics, no panel meeting with young mothers speaking about their experiences parenting with cancer, etc. This kind of stuff would connect her more with the public in an such authentic way and it’s a huge missed opportunity (which you think they would care about from a sheer PR perspective, if not for the sake of other cancer patients).
I think it’s Harry getting a standing O at the ESPY’s that will now cause the rallying cry for the leftovers to all get it too.
I think you are right, Proud Mary. Even her expression reeked of “See, Harry? I get standing ovations too!!!” Let’s all ignore the fact that Harry got one for creating something really amazing that will last long after Harry is gone.
i’m reading this as, now that Kate has literally gotten the standing ovation all the royals think they deserve, she may be more willing to do public appearances (as long as there is appropriate applause?)
It’s a weird comparison to charles who just sort of…..went back to work. Yes they made an announcement about it but overall there was little fanfare surrounding it. Both of Kate’s two appearances have involved fanfare.
I feel like this is just setting up Kate’s schedule going forward – she’ll attend events where she is the star, where she can be greeted with applause, but not the boring bread and butter events. So Christmas walk where the fans line up to see them? Yes. Royal Variety Show? Yes. Opening a hospital wing or train station? Meh.
And yeah I don’t think we are going to see her period until September/October. The kids are on holiday remember, how can she possibly work?!!??!
I thought exactly this. She’ll appear every now and then, at big events, where people clap her. That’s almost half the work done. I’m here! I couldn’t watch Wimbledon because of all the nonsense. I only saw it reported on the DM and here. I think someone on another post, under Quite Contrary, made a good point about this. The adoration will stop eventually, as will the applause. People will start asking what the hell she’s doing. There’s only so long people can fall at her feet for being ill.
Pretty sure many of the spectators were clapping just to be polite, without enthusiasm. They were kinda put in a spot, really. Stand up and clap or seem like a jerk.
Remember all the fawning when QE11 died? It only lasted a few months. We were told the UK would not be the same without her, she was likened to Nelson Mandela. Now she is largely forgotten and rarely spoken about. The only royal that has lasting impact in the modern era is Diana. No one comes close and I don’t think anyone ever will.
I wonder why William would go along with this though?
Is her getting this attention that he doesn’t more tolerable because it keeps the light of him and whatever the hell it is he does?
Is he not jealous of all the attention and acclaim she gets if it suits his needs?
Probably? Why would he put his arm around Carole for a picture? Something’s been agreed upon.
It’s in london, she wouldn’t get that elsewhere. People didnt even get up when she entered the (albert hall?) where people knew the sht that was going down. Forget the standing ovation.
It only takes a couple of people to get a standing ovation going. Wonder if they had some planted in the audience ahead of time. Charles has been getting on with things for quite a while now without anyone acting like he is doing something big just by attending an event.
True – the finals tend to attract the well connected and wealthy types, the types who are very much pro Monarchy. As you say it would have only taken a handful of them to start it with everyone else feeling obliged to follow suit.
So true. Especially the men’s finals when all the big celebrities that have been chosen to sit in the royal box make an appearance. Only takes a few to get the standing applause going. Some were not standing until they realized that people behind them were standing.
I’m British and can generally say that apart from ardent royalists no one was bothered by her ‘big return’. Certainly no one I know is talking about it. If you don’t watch tennis and don’t read royal news it was merely a blip on the radar. Not all of us are tabloid junkies. The big talking points are the football and Trump.
Exactly, Julia. She’s of little relevance, ironically, to people the same age as she is and younger. No one is talking about her or Charles. Youngsters don’t give a toss. There was some laughter and engagement from my kids with the frankenphoto, but only because I was talking about it. Friends and family have no interest. The BRF is a background institution. Once upon a time we invested so much in Diana but those days have gone. Kate is nowhere near Diana. And social media means younger people look elsewhere for their celebs.
Why is royal news tabloid ??? I have never understood why the Brits are less interested in the Royals that they are supporting financially and more interested in Trump🙄🙄
Hi swaz. Royalty is seen as a minor concern here, and also a pretty trivial one. The broadsheets will cover elements of royal news, such as births marriages and deaths, and also broader subjects that include royalty, such as phone hacking and the rights and wrongs of media invasion. Broadsheet style sections cover the royals; The Telegraph has a whole section dedicated to them. But it is seen as a slightly infra dig to be interested in them, especially when there are far more serious things to concentrate on, things that affect us day in day out, such as politics and economics. The BRF ticks along in the background. Another thing, most people do not feel we fund them. The BRF gets away with tax breaks under the sovereign grant and the duchies but people are largely ignorant to it. There is the same old same old, “they bring in tourism (they don’t), they cost us nothing, they have their own money” blah blah.
Blame Charles and Diana. Their separation was very much played out in the tabloids and the royals became a soap opera. The tabloids have been craving that level of engagement ever since. This has kept the royals in the press but as time has gone on it has destroyed the reverence that they were once held in. For many they are just tabloid fodder now but it distracts from unpleasant facts about the UK (Brexit, economy, housing crisis etc..) so many people don’t mind
BLAME CAMILLA
It was her throwing rocks and hiding her hands, calling the media on a weekly basis on the downlow while Charles did his damnedest to make Di look crazy in the papers. War of the Walses had three people in that mess.
I still don’t get why the peasants in Brexitannia don’t revolt and abolish the monarchy.
They pay hundreds of millions of £££ for grifters who can’t be bothered to do the bare minimum of what people could traditionally expect of them — while the BRF own so much land, e.g. the “duchies” of Corwall and Lancaster, and the seabed around the UK and stolen jewels and paintings and whatever else they got under dubious circumstances.
Any ordinary person truly afflicted with cancer would have been either fired long ago or could reasonably be expected to work at least part-time. But none of the 60+ Wailses’ employees seem to know how to write something to post on Insta/Xwitter or set up a Zoom call.
Seriously, how much longer will the public in the UK willingly fund these welfare royal scroungers?
Most people don’t even think about the royals unless a story breaks across all the news/media, we’re busy dealing with falling standards of living, rising cost of living, difficulties accessing medical treatment and childcare, etc. etc. The majority probably have no idea how much this lot cost us or how their wealth/funding is structured so it doesn’t bother them.
+1 to what SarahHCS said. I’m sure there are exceptions to this but my own experience is that they are so irrelevant in day-to-day life, no one really comments about them unless we get a bank holiday or something really big hits international news (e.g. the cancer announcements).
All people were talking about on Monday was the Euros. A few Wimbledon fans talked about the winners with no mention of Kate.
The royals are part of the furniture – they just continue to exist without people actually noticing them.
Small amount of tea just in – a friend of mine saw Kate in the flesh this week, close up. She said that Kate was skeletally thin – like scarily so – and looked exhausted. The setting was a casual one so this was Kate not all dressed up for public display.
So whatever it is she is going through – cancer, separation, abuse, all of the above, none of the above – it is taking a toll. In my book that doesn’t excuse her doing nothing. If she’s well enough to spend hours on display at ToC or Wimbledon then she could have also knocked out some easier Zooms from home for her charities or pitched up to inspect the Guards. But still – SOMETHING is not well with her.
Interesting – is she’s mixing with others and their germs it suggests that she’s not receiving treatment any more or at the moment but it does seem that they keep going with the cancer treatment narrative to cover what is really going on – treatment for an ED and/or other MH issues.
What I noticed is that she is wearing Big Blue, but no wedding ring in sight. Perhaps the divorce is already done, just not announced. Of course Huevo never wore a wedding ring. He is above such plebeian things.
She is wearing her wedding ring, if you look at one of the pictures with her hand up, you can see two bands.
Interesting – has your friend seen Kate before up close? Like does she look thinner than “normal” Kate?
I think both here at Wimbledon and at Trooping she did look tired. Its the rest of her face that looks refreshed – cheeks, etc – but that could be a lot of makeup?
Kate has looked very thin in real life for years and her skin has always looked bad. She is attractive but prematurely aged. Her unedited photos are so different. Nothing I see about her now is anything new. As I have long bored people on here with, my partner bumped into that set years ago, when she was in her his late 20s/early 30s. He saw her and William skiing a few times. He said she was obviously thin, and this was back then. Also that she was just one of a type. Nothing at all great looking about her. What stood out to him and his friends was the fact that she and her sister were hangers on. ps Becks. I think she’s had her cheeks puffed. It actually makes her lips thinner when she smiles because the volume pulls at her mouth.
As ever @Becks1, a pertinent question! Yes, she has seen Kate around regularly and her point was exactly that – Kate has always been tiny thin but she is now skeletally so. She has lost weight in the last six months.
She was also able to confirm that it was Kate in the Windsor Farm Shop video. Her view was that many might have thought it was a fake Kate because she was so thin and also she wasn’t wearing her usual heavy eye make-up.
Sorry I can’t confirm why she knows that but I trust that most people here know I don’t post fake tea!
The Hench, I don’t doubt what your friend told you and I believe her, except for the farm shop video. The person in that video was bouncy. That’s the only way I know how to describe it. I don’t think even in her younger years Kate bounced.
I don’t know where this will land, do I ever. It’ll hit somewhere way down, no doubt. But yes Saucy&Sassy. The garden centre video was too bouncy to be Kate. The Kate at Wimbledon is after treatment, so surely a bit better healthwise from earlier this year. My point being, I can’t imagine Wimbledon Kate skipping around, so how the hell would she have done it three or so months ago at the height of her treatment. However, didn’t she skip with one of the kids, holding a wheelbarrow at an event last year? Goodness, what a load of nonsense pushes sensible stuff aside in my brain. I don’t know. I’ve never thought William and Kate together make for a giggly bouncy pair of people.
@Sparrow I agree she’s not usually bouncy but if we take everything at face value, that farm video would have been at the very start of her cancer treatment, so its possible she is more worn down now than she was at the beginning of March. That may have been at the point between surgery recovery and cancer treatments so she was probably feeling the best she has felt all year.
But I don’t know.
@Becks, lol, we’re sharing a brain again, because that was exactly my first thought. If this is someone who’s seen Kate up close in person before and noticed a difference, then it’s significant.
But if this was a first-time sighting of her, it could just be that that’s just how she looks IRL with no airbrushing. We’ve heard that before from other commenters here, that she’s much thinner in person (which I can’t even imagine being possible without her disappearing completely, but 🤷🏻♀️).
I still don’t believe the farm shop video was her, though. Even my husband glanced at it briefly and immediately said, “that’s not Kate!” and he only pays attention to the RF to the extent that he has to hear me talk about them. There were simply too many inconsistencies between Kate and…whoever was in the farm shop video.
The sweetening and digital over correcting of Kate’s photos has been so aggressive, even when she was well, I wonder what her face truly looks like.
Agree, Interested Gawker. Her face looks like some of the them at the top from Wimbledon, where she looks old. I know no woman in her 40s with skin like that. So many photos are taken of her that some slip through with minimal editing.
@The Hench where did your friend see Kate? Was it at the Farm Shop buying chocolate or just skipping around as usual?
Sorry @Lady Digby – I’d rather not say as I don’t want her to be identifiable or even for people who are not her to be suspected. But, whilst this particular friend saw her close up recently, before her illness quite a few people I know in the Windsor area saw her and William around. I even have a photograph of Kate and William shot from behind at a Christmas fair from one girlfriend!
“or just skipping around as usual” Hilarious, Lady Digby
Replying to Lorelei. Just to say your husband sounds like Mr Sparrow, who knows nothing about the royal family unless I tell him. He thinks I’m nuts. He has crossed paths with her and her family and has even less time for them as a result. The usual response I get is “not that bloody woman again!”.
Very interesting, Hench. Thanks for spilling.
The public won’t see this woman before her Christmas “all about Me” show she does. I truly think she is done as a “working Royal”, funny that the standing ovation and Wimbledon had such dismal viewing numbers compared to past years.
She’s going to land an extra special guest superstar, probably one of the ones who refused to do Chuck’s coronation concert, and it is going to be hilarious to watch Chuck and Camilla’s rage briefing.
Quite the word salad there – she wore a bright purple dress that drew people’s eyes, but of course she was not a distraction from the tennis court, but all the same she was beautiful and got a standing ovation and it was well-deserved! It’s embarrassing to read, honestly.
I’m certain that the rota are dying for her to make an appearance, but that has not been her norm. I was thinking this summer with the Olympics so close in Paris that we might see her watching some athletes row or play tennis there? Plus, if Meghan launches ARO and/ or her cooking series over the summer, Kate will be keen to come out.
It’s really embarrassing. And yes a world salad. She wants attention but of course she doesn’t really. She hasn’t done anything but of course she deserves applause. I’d rather it just be honest and to the point. She wore bright purple bc she wanted to be noticed for one of her rare appearances. No shame. That’s kind of the point of her existence. No need to be coy about it.
Have we heard anything about any of the royals doing anything Olympic-related? Like meeting with the Olympic team or anything?
I don’t think so. It seems like something they could do though. Except for the fact that the Olympics are right in the middle of vacation time.
I would be surprised if we don’t see TOB fist pumping or yelling because he’s so “emotional”. Plus, I think one of the best photo ops they ever had was celebrating a win in the stands of the London Olympics. The one where they seem to be genuinely hugging and excited, he’s almost lifting her up? That’s a moment I would be at pains to recreate at all costs of I were one of the men in grey.
@Becks1 – I think if any royal was involved with the Olympics it would have been Anne. She is/was a British representative on the Olympic Committee. Apart from 2012 when the Olympics were held in London I don’t recall any the royals flying over to watch events in other countries – not even when Anne and Zara competed. What normally happens is they wait until the athletes have competed and invite the medallists to a reception at Buck House or Windsor Castle.
Lol @jay, I would be shocked to see William recreate that moment with Kate at this point. They spoke for all of about 30sec on that balcony.
And if she does show up, so what? It’s not like she’ll be doing anything useful. She’ll just arrive in a new $2,000 dress, have her picture taken and then go home.
All the fawning praise of Kate agai in the media. She always makes events about her and has done so for years.
Perhaps a name change is in order for Wimbledon. Instead of “Wimbledon, The All England Lawn Tennis Championships” it should be called “Middleton, The All About Kate and Her Clothes Championships”.
The finals were taped and later aired on channel 7 in USA The trophy presentation by keen was not shown and It went right to events after the trophy presentation
Finals aired live on ESPN in the US – I watched. And they showed the trophy presentations and all the speeches.
The aired again on ABC later in the day.
I only saw the a b c taped match. There was a commercial then the winner was shown holding the trophy.
For me, kate is the exact opposite of Lady Diana.
Diana threw herself in all sort of causes that meant a lot and she TRULY had a bond with people.
Royals are not celebrities. They support charities i.e. they work. It is not about the individual. it is about the cause they support!
Kate’s more of a stay at home mum really and she is not up to the job!
Growing up with Diana, she definitely felt like the most glamourous and beautiful of women, so in that way an uber celebrity for us in the UK. But at her core was empathy and compassion and the need to work with and for people. Kate is not on any level a new Diana. So, you’re right, Kate is just one celebrity amongst hundreds; we’re rolling in a surfeit of celebrities these days. Like you say, her impact is nothing like Diana’s.
Elisabeth and Sparrow – lovely words about Diana. She was truly special inside and out. She engaged with people in a way Kate never could. Or would want to.
One was the aristocrat who wanted to work. The other is the commoner who was desperate to be an aristocrat and do nothing.
@Sparrow1 – I grew up with Diana too, only in America. Many in the US respected the Queen (the real one) and applauded her dedication to duty without the reverence to the BRF itself. But we adored Diana. The mix of glamour, beauty, empathy, and earnestness was an intoxicating attraction. A fairytale – come to life. No, Kate doesn’t come close. The day Diana died, I sat outside and cried for the longest. My husband asked me why I was crying about a woman I had never met before. All I could say to explain it to him was it felt as if the world had darkened because Diana’s light had been extinguished, and we might not see a light such as hers for a long time. Even if Kate’s best day came on Diana’s worst, Kate would still never be Diana’s equal.
The children are in school. Kate is expected to work she always was work shy. It’s also about her sense of entitlement and she’s still a mean girl.
But Tessa, if she works when the kids are in school, when will she possibly have time for the really important things in her life like
-shopping for the same dress in a new color
-wiglet arranging
-wiglet blow outs
-updating her Meghan Look Book
-writing in her Burn book
-gazing adoringly at a picture of Harry
-brushing up on her photoshop skills
-working out
-making bland curry and chutney
It’s a very full day that has no room for interacting with mere peasants.
The kids aren’t in school. Private kids broke a while back. I’ve got one of my blighters underfoot and it’s annoying. Said in a loving way…
Richard Fitzwilliams is in for some disappointment because I doubt Kate will make another appearance until Remembrance Day
An odd thing to say as this is her job … isn’t it? To make appearances? These RRs are so full of it. I think he knows Will & Kate are separated too.
Appearances looming on the horizon? Is that a promise or a threat . Please no ..nobody wants any more UFO sightings of this boring creature who is making a fool of us all
Peg is the president of The Royal Marsden and he hasn’t visited since 2017. I think it would be nice if Keen could step in and do a PR visit at the cancer charity. I know it’s not a sports match, but still.
Holy hell, I did not know that was one of his patronages. He couldn’t even be bothered to show up once during his wife’s seclusion. Wow.
I wonder if KP will just let the situation organically evolve into Kate just doing limited, high profile events or will they announce in 2025 that its been decided that for health reasons she’s happiest as a Stay at multiple castles mum and as such will officially only do six big events per year?
And huevo will do those school runs
And people in UK actually think they’re getting GDP boost from tourism related to those people? oh sure.
@kirk exactly.. Disneyland Paris gives France a lot more revenue (and Jobs) than the BRF to the UK, not to mention DP also gives France tax revenues and infrastructure enhancements. France was also a bit higher in GDP than the UK last year(and fell into a Recession early this year).
Definitely trying to keep her name in the air since she’s due to disappear again for summer hols.
I have to say that the photos show what a bad design adaptation that dress bodice is.
ITA, she managed to butcher yet another one. I saw the original online and it was SO much prettier than Kate’s mangled version.
I always wonder what the designers think when this happens? On the one hand, I guess they’re happy for any publicity, but on the other, it’s publicity for a dress they did not design, one that Kate either demanded changes to, or had altered independently, and doesn’t represent their style/vision.
I have no comment on this article. I am too distracted by that top picture. I see Carole.
Ha ha! I can see it. Her unedited photos really do bring out the likeness. In the lower one, where she’s sitting down, I see Kate looking her usual hard self. She really does remind me of someone I went to school with. Her resting face was also really tough.
Well, isn’t she just the best princess to ever princess? 🙄🤢
Even if she’s back does anyone really care. The fact they have lied to the public about the photos, not to mention the back and forth that she didn’t have cancer now she has cancer etc, the public is not forgiving that we’re being manipulated. Most people will prob give them an IDGAF silent treatment.
Just to add – if people and most of the public are going to give them a IDGAF silent treatment then what’s their use. Their whole existence is because of the public’s regard and respect for them , if the public starts to not care they’re just becoming irrelevant to the point of becoming obsolete and just be part of a museum.
They’re just like any celebrity who’s washed out.