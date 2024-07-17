“Drake’s Toronto mansion is flooded, he’s having the worst year ever” links

Drake posted footage of his flooded Toronto home, which he calls the Embassy. Toronto is experiencing a really terrible situation, I hope you guys stay safe. But yeah… Drake is having the worst year of his life. I hope he’s insured. [Just Jared]
Severe rainfall has flooded parts of Toronto, including what appears to be Drake’s mansion
“This better be Espresso Martini,” he wrote on IG: pic.twitter.com/65054b6A1E
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 16, 2024
Drake seems to finally be getting treated the way he’s treated others for years now. Love that for him.
That Dilara Fındıkoğlu dress on Emma Corrin is really fabulous and whimsical.
Katy Perry has been horrible for years. She got lucky with good writers who wrote catchy tunes. Working with Dr. Deviant should have been a clue to take a seat and think.
Hopefully Emma Roberts doesn’t assaults her fiancé.
Such a punchable face. He always looks like he tasted something sour. That mouth matches that whiny voice of his. Only thing missing from his video is those sex predator tags form the Kendrick Lamar video.
I love this for him but hate what the rest of Toronto is going through. Stay safe CBers.
Not feeling sorry for Drake. Hope all the rest of you in Toronto are ok!
Katy Perry’s bandana bikini is a massive fashion nope.
So Aubrey had the money to build a 50,000 ft² structure, but then lacked the will to make it a home? Everything I’ve seen screams airport/station concourse to me, with a handful of snaps that looked like a departure lounge, because it had furniture.
Stay safe, Torontonian CBers!
Be safe, Toronto CBers!
Drake is definitely having a bad summer. Oh well. I can’t believe he didn’t have warning he was in a flood zone. Should have been prepared.
Emma looks amazing.
Champagnepoopi.
Yeah, it’s a mess up here. Lots of places outside of Toronto are a wreck too. Including my 81 year old MILs basement. Poor woman.
This paragraph from Lainey about Katy Perry is perfection:
““It’s a woman’s world/you’re lucky to be living in it”, bitch, we’re in a post-Roe world, it is demonstrably NOT a woman’s world when women’s bodily autonomy isn’t even secure. This is “live laugh love” as feminism, the kind of feminism that never did sh-t for anyone because vague platitudes are nothing, they’re not even band-aids because at least band-aids stop the bleeding. A more resonant lyric for now comes from Paris Paloma’s “Labour”: “24/7 baby machine/so he can live out his picket-fence dream”. THAT is the moment we’re living in, not this Hobby Lobby wall art bullsh-t.”
Emma looks lovely, the dogs look ridiculous, Stevie’s song is now more poignant than ever.
Well, when it rains, it pours!
OMG, that flood video made me thankful not living in a house, but in an apartment. I would cry all day if my house fills with water like that. If there is a basement there, it probably turned into a waterfall. Bad year for Drake.
The power of Kendrick Lamar.
Climate change denial in 2024 is beyond stubborn stupidity. It is actively malicious.
Fuck that movie and the bland, dead-behind-the-eyes white man they’re trying to sell as Hollywood’s new IT boy.
I’m so confused about the Toronto floods. Just how bad is the drainage there that the city can’t handle 4 inches of rain??
So the Monday, Toronto had 25mm of rain. The previous Wednesday, 46mm. Ground was already saturated. 4 inches of rain in 3 hours is a lot of rain, especially in a city where infrastructure has been neglected.
4 inches in 3 hours
The infrastructure is bad, and I feel like Toronto now gets near yearly floods. There were people with 5ft of water in their basements this time around. People had to be rescued from their cars, as usual. I often complain about construction in my new neighbourhood, but I’m always glad in these situations because the drainage we have is built to accommodate the capacity.
Toronto is built over a network of ravines and rivers and some areas are more flood prone than others. The bridle path is a fancy rich person location but also not far from a significant ravine system.
But also 4 inches of rain in less than 3 hours is not something most systems in North American could handle. The roads that flooded are near Lake Ontario and in the case of the DVP near the Don River. They are in fact working on a project to change the flow of the river mouth but that project is not quite done yet.
Also we have had years of crappy “conservative” mayors who have not properly invested in infrastructure and a province run by the brother of the crackhead mayor who held Toronto back for years.
That’s what happens when people vote for low taxes. Shit breaks down and you end up paying more for it. We have elected a more progressive mayor who is working on the issue (and bumped up property taxes a lot this year) but she has to fix things that were basically dropped after David Miller left office in 2010 and we then dealt with Rob crackhead ford and John Tory.
Doug ford now runs the province and s also unilaterally shrunk the number of councillors for the city of Toronto meaning more “suburban” councillors who are pro car and nothing else can still prevent things from happening. There is in fact a proposal in 2022 to increase funds for flood prevention that was voted down with the majority from the outskirts and right leanings.
So yeah that’s what happens when conservatives run the city. They create bigger problems because they refuse to accept what needs to be done.
Looks like Megan THEE Stallion’s ancestors are making sure he feels what she felt when Torey shot her in the feet. Maybe he will learn to shut his mouth and not be such a douche.
What did the rest of the millions of Torontonians do to her to deserve their homes being destroyed?
While I get your point it is a bit much to say millions of torontonians had their homes destroyed. Millions didn’t even lose power. It was more like 200,000 for a few hours.
But as I stated above, clearly a majority of Torontonians voted for stupid mayors who didn’t want to invest in the city since 2010 until Olivia Chow. So while not every torontonian voted for that crackhead mayor, a majority of voters did and we all pay the price.
Sorry that happened to him. Karma is kicking his butt right now.
Drake is a millionaire so this will not affect him like it does common folk. I feel bad for those people. I doubt this is karma cuz what did the other Toronto people do
It was crazy that Katy Perry referred to her new video as “satire”. Clearly, she should have looked the word up. There is nothing satirical about some of the images in that video.