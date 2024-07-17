Angelina Jolie wants all of Brad Pitt’s communications around the ’16 plane incident

Several months ago, Brad Pitt’s lawyers were on a tear, demanding that Angelina Jolie disclose (to the court) all of the NDAs signed by people who work for her in various capacities. The NDA issue was an important one, given that Brad wanted to make Angelina sign an NDA as part of the sale of Nouvel, her half of Chateau Miraval. Brad wanted Jolie to sign the NDA to keep her silent about his physical, emotional and financial abuse. Jolie balked and walked away from selling Nouvel to Pitt, and later on, she sold Nouvel to Stoli/Tenute del Mondo. Pitt’s legal argument is that the NDA he demanded was nothing more than the kind of boilerplate NDA Jolie asks her employees to sign. Pitt won a minor legal battle when the court told Jolie to provide her NDAs. Well, funny story. Now Jolie’s lawyers want all of Brad’s communications around the 2016 plane incident which caused all of this, the same incident which Pitt has been desperate to hush up for eight years.
Brad Pitt is accusing Angelina Jolie of taking “intrusive” measures in their ongoing winery case. In the legal battle over Jolie’s sale of the former couple’s French winery Château Miraval, her legal team has requested Pitt disclose third-party communications he had about the 2016 family plane ride that led to Jolie filing for divorce.
Pitt’s lawyers, in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, call Jolie’s requests “wide-ranging and intrusive,” as well as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” They asked for her motion to be denied.
They claim Pitt “voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce — the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here.”
His lawyers added, “Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.”
Pitt’s lawyers argued that his “private, third-party communications” from that time shouldn’t be relevant to this winery sale dispute: “Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”
LMAO. While I’m not a legal scholar, it seems to me like Pitt should have to comply with Angelina’s request. He wanted to make this whole fakakta sale about silencing Angelina about his abuse. Okay, let’s talk about the abuse, let’s talk about the NDAs, and let’s talk about how it’s all connected to the sale of Nouvel. While there may be some issues of privileged communications – I’m sure Pitt would not have to submit his communications with his lawyers or his doctors – everything else should be up for grabs. Including Pitt’s crisis management team, which he hired in 2016 just after he terrorized his family on the plane. There is no abuser/publicist confidentiality.
For goodness sake, it’s time for these two to just break ties and move on from each other. Enough is enough. What is the point of constantly going after each other in court? They are divorced, the children have decided whose side they are on so at this point there is nothing left. They need to go their separate ways, call it a day, and have as little to do with each other as possible. If I’m this sick of them they should be even more sick of each other.
This! It’s so incredibly sad for the children. Yes it’s Brads fault but these two are exhausting and I really don’t want to know anything anymore about them.
You don’t have to read this if you’re not interested. No one forces you to do it.
@Alla, do you mean the children Brad abused? There is no “both-side” in an abusive environment. Angelina can’t shut up and go away, because Brad sued her.
But Angelina literally can’t walk away (even though she’s been trying too).
He sued her. Many times. She legally has to respond or have the judgement automatically go against her if she doesn’t participate and present a case. I guess she should have let an abuser have more/unsupervised time with the kids he abused, or let him loot their joint winery, or been forced to stay in the winery after a judge declared she had the right to sell, or not appeal the legal misconduct of Brad’s lawyers colluding with their divorce judge…
Someone is drawing this out alright but it’s extremely clear who. Both sides…lol
Pitt has insisted that he and AJ have an unwritten, unspoken contract regarding the sale of their Quimicum shares. Once negotiations broke down, AJ requested permission from a California court to seek a buyer for her LLC, Nouvel. The Quimicum shares were held in the LLC. After several months, a decision was rendered. Nouvel the LLC and its holdings could be sold. This puts Pitt in a bind. The bylaws governing Quimicum speak to “shares” and not holding companies. Also he has yet to provide proof of the unspoken, unwritten, Vulcan mind meld contract that the two of them allegedly had. So now we are at the “kitchen sink” and tit for tat portion of the case. Pitt wants a trial. But AJ’s lawyer says he has evidence of abuse including photos. Photos have surfaced on X of Pitt gripping AJ by the arm and one upsetting video of Pitt and Jolie signing autographs. Jolie waves and walks away and Pitt grabs her by the arm and yanks her back. She continues signing autographs. If he’ll do that in public, then what do the sealed photos show? If I were Pitt, I’d settle and quit making up stories about idiot gfs to divert attention.
really? I’d like to know. Grab the cherry coke and popcorn, enquiring minds want to know.
The suit was brought by Pitt so Jolie either has to settle to his satisfaction or go with a case. She doesn’t have the choice to break ties. I guess, she thought that was what she was doing when she sold her part of the winery and wasn’t partners there anymore.
From what I’ve read, Pitt sued Jolie because they had a mutual written ‘Right of First Refusal’ agreement regarding any possible future sale of Château Miraval when they purchased the property. His lawyers say that he learned of the sale when the Russian contacted Pitt and demand a ‘partners’ meeting.
This all seems pointless to me. Life’s too short. I hope they both eventually find peace and happiness.
@Yvette, Angelina offered it to Brad. There are emails showing that. He wanted her to sign NDA about his abuse as a condition. She rejected and sold it to someone else.
He didn’t produce a written agreement. If he had the lawsuit would be over. He claimed there was a verbal agreement.
She also took him to court in Europe and won the right to sell her share of the winery.
I’ve been reading reports on the legal proceedings and my comments are from the legal Judgement from February 2024.
I apologize if I stirred the pot. It wasn’t my intention. Have a wonderful day!
Brad sued her for selling her own share of the company. His PR team is using the court to abuse her further for not agreeing to sign NDA, so he can silence her forever. It isn’t coincidence these articles are always accusing Angela of doing evil sh*t, not Brad who is the abuser here. Why are you both-siding this? His lawyers demanded her all NDAs, so her lawyers are demanding his e-mails to show the reality of the NDA he demanded. You can’t stop an abusive man by walking away and being silent, which she did for years by the way.
From what I can tell, Brad Pitt chose to sue Angelina Jolie bc she sold her part in the winery, as she had every right to do. So now she’s defending herself in court, as she has every right to do. Unless Brad Pitt chooses to stop suing her over this, she can’t just walk away. I’m sure she’d love to. I’m sick of the situation bc it must suck to be abused through the courts by her ex. Brad Pitt ran to people magazine to publicize how mean AJ is for requesting this abuse info which is actually at the heart of the case and as she has every right to do as a defendant in court. It’s sad as hell that people are now exhausted by both of them and not just him. Guess his pr money is working bc this is not a both sides are being bad type of situation. This is a woman being abused type of situation and defending herself from a vindictive ex who is suing her for selling something that she had every right to do. Why should she be forced to stay in business with a man who abused her and her kids? I’ll never be sick of watching her stand up for her rights against him but I do look forward to the day it’s over for her and the kids.
Angelina is not exhausting. She’s exhausted. Exhausted from Brad dragging this out for years, attacking, smearing and abusing her and not letting her walk away and live peacefully. Brad has been behaving like the British tabloids. So like Meghan, she has every right to fight back.
Brad is the one dragging this for so long.
Textbook abuser behaviour: as he doesn’t have control anymore, he keeps dragging her to court, just because he can.
She has the right to fight back.
We currently have a family member divorcing an abusive ex who suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder. I have done a LOT of research as a result into NPD and one of the key things that stuck out to me is the learning that, although there are different types of NPD, they all display cookie cutter behaviour during a divorce – especially if they are the one who has been left. What people often don’t understand is that the court – with all its drama and players and stress and high stakes – is a narcissist’s playground and a key source of narcissistic supply. Ending the process is never the intention – their aim is to carry on abusing and trying to control and punish their ex so when you have one with lots of money – this is what you get. A never-ending nightmare of a process that just goes on and on. Anybody in their right mind would have settled this sh*t by now. I’d happily bet that Pitt suffers from NPD. He’s certainly displaying aaaallll the behaviours typical of the condition.
They are both narcissists.
There is only one person suing the other and drawing it out and that’s not AJ. Brad Pitt is using the courts to continue his abuse.
Teeee-
She is an abused spouse and the children were also subject to their father’s substance abuse and violence. I was raised in a similar situation and called the popo on my father. My mother had some faults, she was human, but not a narcissist and I do not think there is any validity in your opinion that AJ is a narcissist.
Yup. A friend of mine divorced a guy like that and it took FOUR YEARS. And they’re just regular people, no multi-million dollar wineries to split.
@Teeee — Brad Pitt abused Angelina for years, then turned on his kids in a drunken rage. Angelina is only doing what any devoted mother would do — fighting for her kids (who one by one are dropping Pitt from their names) and fighting for her right to legally sell her half of their business. It’s Brad who is the flaming narcissist by dragging out the litigation — narcissists cannot accept defeat. I’ve known a few in my time and they are hell to deal with even when they’re blatantly at fault. They will do anything — in this case Brad’s hiring teams of unscrupulous lawyers — to win, they will stop at nothing. There’s no need to paint Angelina with the same brush, she has shown her strength in dealing with whatever bullsh*t nonsense Pitt and his lawyers throw at her.
People who commented above have done a great job in pointing out how BP has forced AJ’s continued and forced participation.
On top of that, BP was slathered across the news in the past couple of weeks: just before the twins’ birthday he emphasized that he was in [limited] contact with them, and that he STILL was in love with Ines. He’s the poor guy who doesn’t understand why a one-sided verbal agreement is not a business win for him. Nor is saying that the wine business, in which he’s made questionable (like 4, four[!] staircase renovations?! Tax evasion?!) decisions that have cost Miraval millions that he supposedly wants for his kids, with whom he has next to no contact, a great idea. Giving his kids a mountain of debt from a business he’s used to abuse his ex/ their mother? He’s classically abused them physically and mentally and emotionally and is continuing to go after AJ both legally and in the press. While trying to polish his own image. Since the incident that got the ball rolling was the plane attack in 2016 and he’s tried to silence AJ with an NDA plus demand her own NDAs, I would think that his actions and correspondence stemming from 2016 are more than fair game.
@ML that’s interesting, and that’s what it looks like here. I’m afraid I have to disagree with the person above who says they both are narcissists. Angelina tried to sell to PItt, and she wouldn’t sign an NDA to not speak about what he did to their kids or her. To me, that doesn’t make her a narcissist; she’s a mother. I still think he’s upset that she left him and never looked back. I bet you anything that her kids want her to fight like hell because she says she listens to them but also protects them. This would have been over if her kids had wanted her to stop fighting!
It’s sad to me that women cannot see this and blame other women.
Using litigation as an abuse tactic is common for abusive spouses. This is what Brad is doing. So Angelina’s only options are to give in and give this abusive a-hole everything he wants or fight back. She’s fighting back – good for her. But it’s not her fault, or choice, that this is all happening. So put the blame where it belongs – on him.
This seems to be Brad dragging it out and he’s probably doing it both to control Angelina and to get the kinds of reactions we are seeing in this thread, so from that angle, his legal abuse is working.
With all due respect, Angelina Jolie tried to take the high road at every turn, only to be met by constant, unrelenting gaslighting and smears that she did not respond to. It is likely that the only thing stopping her adult children – who have uniformly rejected Pitt – from going public is out of respect for their mother, who has demonstrated that she does not want that. The only reason that matters may become public now is because Pitt is a bully and a fool that chose to litigate Angelina without the foresight to see what her defense would be.
She probably does want to move on, but utilizing the legal system to harass and financially undermine their victims is a frequent tactic used by abusers. It’s their way of maintaining some control by forcing them to continue interacting with them. Her lawyers are likely going on the offensive with a strong-arm tactic to try and force it to a close.
I hope she wins this, I am dying to see the fallout.
Good for her.. I hope her attorneys wipe the floor with him.
Same!!! Those communication are going to be very telling and hopefully, will show once and for all the absolute jerk that Pitt is.
I wonder if it will show some truths about some of his famous friends also. Like how much does Clooney know about his abusiveness?
I wish she did this sooner, but it’s OK.
I want to see the truth out there.
I hope all the suppressed conversations come to light. That would (hopefully) end his ridiculous facade.
Firmly on her side. I hope her lawyers go to town and that this will finally make him leave her alone so that she and the kids can heal and close the chapter of this sad book.
So, let me get this straight. Brad was willing to release his side of the story just to show that there is no “there” there. Now, he is balking because Angelina is not going to let him cherry pick what is disclosed. I think she checkmated him.
How is this about the kids any more? I don’t think this is emotionally less damaging to them than a lawsuit for battery and asssult.
Why didn’t she take this route? Which for sure would have made him pay for what he did, or forced him to settle quickly on whatever she wanted and deserved. No lawsuits, no backs and forths, no nothing.
I’m team no one here. These are two self-conceited, highly performative human beings who are too high on their own f4rts. He’s a douche and a lousy parent. On her side, she’s prolonging bonded trauma and weaponizing the kids’ emotional scarring; mindless of damages from their re-victimization.
Are you really asking why an abuse victim didn’t sue her abuser? Do you really want to go to that route? She isn’t prolonging anything, she is defending herself on court because Brad sued her.
I don’t know if they are bots but many celebrities have PR teams that have people go all over SM and put out messages that they want people to believe. Like both sides are bad when there is only one abuser. So when that message works and gets repeated in other places it feels like a pr campaign. It makes sense to me that BP’s team is doing that.
@Aurora, how is she dragging things? He’s been doing this since 2017, but because he has PR and puts things out there every day, blaming her, people like you think she’s damaging her kids and should leave it. Most people know she will do what her kids want, so I am sure they are with her in fighting this. Again, I ask, why is it that women blame other women?
When this all started, Brad along with his lawyer, were giving the judge lucrative side jobs. All the early court cases went Brad’s way because of that. I wish the fact that Brad successfully paid off a judge was repeated more often.
@Aurora — Oh, so you’re saying Angelina should have capitulated to Brad’s unfair and illegal demands? After abusing her and his kids in a drunken, violent rage? That she shouldn’t fight for what’s legally hers? That she’s just as bad as he is? That she’s using their kids as weapons? The kids he abused and hardly ever sees? The kids who have dropped Pitt from their names? You must be one of Brad’s legal team lurking on gossip sites for revenge. GMAFB….
And if you read my comment, what I’m saying is that Angelina has evidence to sue him for domestic abuse; and I doubt he’d dare to go to court over that. She’d get anything she deserves.
Why isn’t she suing him right now for domestic abuse? She’s entangled in legal procedures anyway. She’s a powerhouse, not a little lady in distress who relies on his alimony check. Kids are already grown and not afraid to show their feelings.
And I’m not defending Pitt by any means. On his own account, back in ’16 he was spending most of his time drunk, high or both. The things Angelina and their kids must have gone through.
What I mean is
@Aurora, by putting the responsibility on the victim, you are defending the abuser. Women don’t go after their abusers for many reasons. Look at what they did to Amber Heard. Amber had evidence too. With enough bots and disinformation, you can ruin any victim’s reputation and it isn’t even a guarantee the court will find your abuser guilty. We don’t know what Angelina went through. It is her right not to relive her trauma on a court setting. Taylor (who had a picture of her sexual assault and many witnesses) said the court case traumatized her all over again. When you say “why didn’t she report him, sue him?”, you ignore many many victims who are failed by the system. It doesn’t matter she is a rich woman. At the end of the day, she is still a “woman”.
If you read her newest filing that’s asking for the court to compel the communications, it includes details about the initial drafts of the NDAs both parties put forward related to her selling her shares to Pitt.
Even if she didn’t like it, it makes little sense that she wouldn’t have agreed to the his more expansive NDA, because (as per her filing) the maximum time French law allows for the NDA to be enforceable is 3 years. So she could’ve signed it and by this point be out from under the umbrella of the NDA and say whatever she wanted.
Hmm, are you saying the NDA would only be enforceable in France if she signed it? Couldn’t he sue her in USA for the same NDA? I don’t understand what is the point of it then for Brad to silence her only for 3 years. I don’t buy this.
“’Each Party undertakes to not publicly and intentionally denigrate the Business, or solely in their role and capacity pertaining to the Business, its direct and indirect shareholders, including Ms. Angelina Jolie, Mr. William Bradley Pitt, Mr. Marc Perrin and Familles Perrin SAS’ for three years, the maximum length permitted by French law. (Id. at 5 (emphasis added).)”
The sale of the business was taking place in France and the NDA would’ve been attached to that sale in French courts; if she broke the NDA by speaking publicly anywhere, he could’ve sued her in French courts as a breach of that agreement.
@Kirsten, I checked out the part you stated. Why didn’t you look at the next part after that, which explains Brad never responded to this and later demanded more (“any period thereafter??”):
Pitt now demanded an even more onerous NDA:
“At no time for [four years], and, on a good faith basis, any period thereafter, shall the Parties (i) make any statements, or take any other actions whatsoever, to disparage, defame, or compromise the goodwill, name, brand or reputation of
Miraval Provence or any of its affiliated or direct and indirect shareholders, including Ms. Angelina Jolie, Mr. William Bradley Pitt, …”
You can add whatever you want to a contract but it’s not enforceable if it goes against written law. If French law has a standard reasonable period in which NDAs are enforceable you can’t say “that time + forever”. Even if she signed it no court would entertain a breach of contract suit.
@Kirsten, lol so you are gonna sign a contract with these clauses and hope that at a later date, it won’t be enforceable if he sues her?? What?? Why would she sign that? Why would her legal team advise her to sign it? Would you sign that from your abusive ex just with a hope that he will leave you and your children alone?
The matter of the fact is, you are spreading misinformation that Angelina refused 3 years NDA, she didn’t. Brad never responded to this and edited NDA with no time limit as I provided from the same document. Stop defending an abusive man.
Legally yes but I can also understand someone who has been abused refusing to voluntarily allow their abuser to continue to hold control over them for any period if time once they got away from the abuser.
Why should she have to compromise? Why should she have to appease him? She didn’t agree. Their talks reached a stalemate. She chose a different buyer.
It’s actually five years in France. Not 3. If you look at their back and forths, they would agree to the time but would change a different condition. He should have stayed with the original NDA
I feel really stupid here and can’t keep up.
Could someone pls clarify;
– so BPs lawyers have requested AJs previous NDAs – did she provide them?
– now her lawyers want comms around the 2016 incident – Is this to see if they have evidence of BP wanting a way to prevent AJ from ever disclosing details of the plane event?
And AJ doesn’t have to give her NDAs unless pit gives his 2016 correspondence ?
People are on here wallowing in legal ignorance, which is odd on this site. They had a right of first refusal re sale of the winery. Certain actions (like not responding within a reasonable time or imposing unreasonable conditions–like she claims the NDA) act as a “refusal” legally, which allows the other party to sell to another party. AJ is claiming that’s what happened, she went to Pitt, he asked for an onerous NDA (eg he “refused”) and she sold to someone else. HE is claiming that he never “refused” but was actually “negotiating” by asking for the NDA, therefore she is in breach. At issue for the court is whether asking for that particular NDA was a good faith negotiation. Therefore, AJ had to show all the NDAs SHE required from various parties over the years. If substantially the same, he can argue she’s in breach, bc he didn’t ask for anything “worse” than she, herself, has asked for. If his is more onerous, SHE wins, because it would be considered NOT a good faith negotiation ask. HER asking for all communications regarding the plane accident would be overly broad and possibly irrelevant bc it’s not directly relevant to the negotiation issue, UNLESS she can prove that his asking her to not reveal any details about the plane abuse was in bad faith (that’s the key for contract negotiations) because he, himself, had already revealed those details to multiple parties, who are NOT subject to an NDA. The legal issues are kind of confusing, but discovery is not a free for all. What is requested has to be materially relevant to the issues being litigated.
Thanks @Mimi for the breakdown 🙂
Your grasp of the legal aspects and lingo is very helpful for me, as I have 0 background in law 😉
@Mimi, how do you know the plane incident is the only time he abused her and their children? Brad doesn’t seek silence only for that time, he seeks silence for “any actions.. to disparage, defame, or compromise the ..reputation” of him. We don’t know what else he did to her and she has the right to refuse any silencing agreement. I assume other parties she signed NDA with didn’t abuse her or she didn’t abuse them, so no need to refuse NDA.
@Mimi – appreciate your insight! Question – if you don’t mind – what would happen if those people he communicated w/did have an NDA? Would the issue then be was it a standard issued NDA or a more restrictive one that AJ is stating Brad was asking for? So, if he was communicating with these people and only had a standard NDA that would back up AJs position? Thanks in advance!
@sevenblue, not sure where you’re getting that from as I never said he only abused his family once. The write-up talks about the abuse on the plane and Pitt’s efforts to cover it up, which is why I referenced it. I don’t know if there were more incidents.
@Hello, if all the people he spoke to had NDAs, the issue could then become, yes, whether the one he was seeking from AJ was more restrictive and/or whether those people would have their speech restricted for other reasons (eg, attorney/client privilege, professional responsibilities–like his PR team, etc.). The courts do not like to restrict the speech of lay people, like AJ, unnecessarily. Her team could also raise the likely fact that he knew she wouldn’t sign such a restrictive NDA and it was, again, a bad faith tactic to keep her from selling her share in the winery. A lot of nuance in legal cases.
You’re missing a vital part of the story. Brad’s initially walked away from the negotiations because he was mad she filed the proof of domestic violence in the custody case. When he came back to the table is when he changed the NDA. That was his fatal flaw.
OMG so many Brad defenders here today! The never-ending lawsuit is nothing more than another way to keep control over her. It’s as simple as that. If you are tired of this mess, imagine being Angelina Jolie! SMH
@Mel, there are always women who will want to blame other women. I guarantee that if they were them, and they had the resources, they would do the same thing.
Rooting for you, Angelina! May you win every battle and every war!
The mere fact that AJ had to file the motion, meant that Brad has been objecting to her requests and refusing to produce the documents, probably also objecting due to relevance.
During litigation, there is a “Discovery” process, where you can ask question, request documents and this discovery part is between the parties. When someone objects and doesnt respond or produce documents, then they have to escalate the situation and request the Court/judge to force the responding party to respond/produce documents by filing a Motion to Compel. When someone files a Motion to Compel, there is an Opposition and a Reply in support of the Motion that will be filed, then the hearing happens.
I applaud Jolie for standing up for herself because everyone is giving this guy a pass as if she was the one in the wrong for leaving an abusive relationship.
I wish I could explain how hard it is to leave an abuser behind when they’re paying professionals to strategize how to further abuse you by (mis)use of the legal system (& beyondt).
Have you seen this article in In Touch about how Brad loves Ines so much that he started washing regularly and using deodorant just for her? Romance of all time. They even outshine romeo and juliet.
i hope that when this is all over we can start calling it the Pitt effect rather than the Streisand effect. I hope every scrap of his dirty laundry gets dragged into public view by his own actions. I hope for real cancellation and the loss of allies.
This sewer rat got a standing ovation approximately four months after the plane ride, with his first public appearance. The filthy coward will always be protected.
Yes, from the same crowd who forgave and awarded Roman Polanski – a convicted child rapist. They are always gonna protect abusive men. Just look at this comment section. I don’t think all of them are bots. There are women who hate women more than abusive men.
The internalized misogyny always nearly knocks the wind out of me.
What’s funny is the Bots/Victim blamers only flood the comment sections whenever Angelina defends herself in court but are silent in all the multiple posts of Pitt suing her or him trashing her in the tabloids they stay out of those posts. Then they claim to care about the “kids” and then defend the person who abused them and their mother.
Anytime he files paperwork he runs to the media whining and crying and victimizing himself.
He attacks and they praise him and vilify her.
It’s sorry af. He want to be the victim while abusing his ex family. It’s the common theme of the USA at this point. Rich yt men doing what they want to whomever they want and the justice system allows it.
If she wins good for her. If she loses and the judge undoes the sale she wins.
I would make his life a living hell. I would move to Miraval, move everyone else out, start tearing sh*t he built down and renovating to my liking be in every meeting making sure I’m getting paid my percentage on everything. Sue him for back pay. I wouldn’t sell it to him EVER.
All of this is Brads doing. All of it!
He is the reason for the divorce, he is the reason his kids don’t want anything to do with him and he is the reason for the winery lawsuit.
When Angelina offered her share of the winery he should have purchased it! The doofus either received poor advice from his lawyer or his massive ego took over. Now he is in this never-ending lawsuit where his business is spilling all over the streets. All over a NDA.. lololololol
He did kind of open that door, didn’t he?
I see the DARVO team is out in force. Ain’t nobody dragging this out but Brad.
He’s an idiot. She’s saying that he was so afraid to hide what happened that he was willingly to change the NDA at the last minute. The NDA change was directly caused by her filing her evidence about the plane and whatever domestic abuse there was. That’s was the reason he told them they were backing away. His communications surrounding it is completely fair.
Referring to Angelina Jolie as a victim illustrates my point about her reputation. I don’t think of her as a victim but since you and many others feel the need to saddle her with the label is not something that I think she deserves. But feel good about reducing a successful woman to victimhood.
Yeah, successful, rich women can’t get abused by men even though we have an FBI report telling exactly that.
So you don’t see a woman who was physically and verbally abused as a victim ? That says a lot about you. The witnesses to the plane incident who backed up AJ statement and The F.B.I who agreed that charger should be filed didn’t agree with you.
It’s Lucky no one, ask you Because people who defend abusers don’t usually see the people they abused as victims. Example people you have a lot in common with, like R Kelly defenders, don’t see the women he abuse as victims either