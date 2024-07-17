Angelina Jolie wants all of Brad Pitt’s communications around the ’16 plane incident

Several months ago, Brad Pitt’s lawyers were on a tear, demanding that Angelina Jolie disclose (to the court) all of the NDAs signed by people who work for her in various capacities. The NDA issue was an important one, given that Brad wanted to make Angelina sign an NDA as part of the sale of Nouvel, her half of Chateau Miraval. Brad wanted Jolie to sign the NDA to keep her silent about his physical, emotional and financial abuse. Jolie balked and walked away from selling Nouvel to Pitt, and later on, she sold Nouvel to Stoli/Tenute del Mondo. Pitt’s legal argument is that the NDA he demanded was nothing more than the kind of boilerplate NDA Jolie asks her employees to sign. Pitt won a minor legal battle when the court told Jolie to provide her NDAs. Well, funny story. Now Jolie’s lawyers want all of Brad’s communications around the 2016 plane incident which caused all of this, the same incident which Pitt has been desperate to hush up for eight years.

Brad Pitt is accusing Angelina Jolie of taking “intrusive” measures in their ongoing winery case. In the legal battle over Jolie’s sale of the former couple’s French winery Château Miraval, her legal team has requested Pitt disclose third-party communications he had about the 2016 family plane ride that led to Jolie filing for divorce. Pitt’s lawyers, in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, call Jolie’s requests “wide-ranging and intrusive,” as well as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” They asked for her motion to be denied. They claim Pitt “voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce — the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here.” His lawyers added, “Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.” Pitt’s lawyers argued that his “private, third-party communications” from that time shouldn’t be relevant to this winery sale dispute: “Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”

[From People]

LMAO. While I’m not a legal scholar, it seems to me like Pitt should have to comply with Angelina’s request. He wanted to make this whole fakakta sale about silencing Angelina about his abuse. Okay, let’s talk about the abuse, let’s talk about the NDAs, and let’s talk about how it’s all connected to the sale of Nouvel. While there may be some issues of privileged communications – I’m sure Pitt would not have to submit his communications with his lawyers or his doctors – everything else should be up for grabs. Including Pitt’s crisis management team, which he hired in 2016 just after he terrorized his family on the plane. There is no abuser/publicist confidentiality.