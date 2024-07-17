Telegraph: Why does PM Starmer hold his wife’s hand, like Harry & Meghan?!?!

The United Kingdom elected a new prime minister this month and Keir Starmer’s honeymoon period seemed especially brief. The Telegraph is already bitching about Keir Starmer’s warmth towards his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer. As in, British people are very upset that the Starmers hold hands in public and seem to have an affectionate and close marriage. This is not the British way!! I would ordinarily just chalk this up to differences in national politics, but then the Telegraph decided to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into the conversation about Why Married Couples Should Never Hold Hands. I sh-t you not. Some highlights from this absolutely insane Telegraph piece:
Hand-holding as a political issue: Some couples prefer to do it in private. Others only ever do it in public. Others still never do it at all. So who’s to judge which is best? The entire world, if you happen to be a new G7 leader and their other half, surrounded by photographers. No sooner had our NATO-bound Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appeared on the steps of the plane holding hands with his wife Lady Victoria – known as Vic – than the social media equivalent of the parish pump went into overdrive. “Political preferences aside… does anybody else find it weird how in every single photo they are holding hands or kissing?!” wrote outraged Mumsnetter ApplesOrangesBananas. “I don’t remember any other PM doing so. I find it really strange, especially the last photo of them on the plane. To me it connotes holding the hand of a child and helping them down the stairs.. what do you guys think?” Her fellow Mumsnetters variously suggested they thought this comment was indeed bananas and also nuts.
They genuinely consulted a psychologist over this: “Whenever you see a politician holding hands with their wife or husband you can rest assured they have been told to do it,” asserts Joan Harvey, chartered psychologist at Newcastle University and a member of the British Psychological Society. “It might be something they do already but the bottom line is that everyone entering political life is coached in all aspects of their public appearances. The only notable exception was Gordon Brown who famously refused to take any advice and look how that ended up.”
Starmer is projecting the image of family man: Harvey is under no illusions about the importance of looking the part in any profession: “Keir Starmer comes across as an honest, upstanding and trustworthy man. He’s staid, not flamboyant; there’s a possibility that he quite likes holding his wife’s hand although that’s not what you necessarily associate with a straight-laced lawyer, but that’s irrelevant. He needs to project an image of reliability in front of the cameras and it’s working.”
Prince Harry & Meghan’s hand-holding nearly brought down the royal family: But when it comes to our royals, less has always been more. The House of Windsor famously refrains from public displays of affection when on duty. At least that was the rule until self-confessed “hugger” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appeared on the scene in 2016 and married into The Firm two years later. Both touchy and feely, she kept Prince Harry conspicuously close at all times but it was after the pair left Britain for California in 2020 that the hand-holding escalated. Whatever the occasion – launching the Invictus Games, at press conferences or UN speeches their fingers were interlocked tighter than an LA pre-nup. On occasion it has been genuinely hard to discern who is supporting whom as they conspicuously signal their inseparability.
Hand-holding has done the Sussexes no favors: The effect, very often, was gauche and needy rather than heart-warming or aspirational. According to PR guru and commentator Mark Borkwski, it has done them no favours. “Meghan never understood the job of a royal spouse, which is very much a supporting role, instead she was clingy, up front and centre,” says Borkowski. “There’s no shame in being in the background because that can be a very powerful position – behind every successful man, or indeed successful woman, and all that. Dennis Thatcher made an immense contribution as a diplomat and one half of their double act.
“But two people literally clinging on to one another’s hands does not inspire – quite the reverse.”
Borkowski predicts Victoria Starmer is being groomed for “first lady” status: “With Kate, Princess of Wales being off the scene, there’s a gap in public life and a real desire to have someone fill that,” he says. “Rishi’s wife shunned publicity but it looks very much as though Vic is going to have a far more important presence – and I think she will be brilliant. When she and Keir held hands as they walked into Downing Street and as they touched down in the US capital, they were presenting themselves as a team, a united front. In terms of visual metaphor, that image is impossible to beat.”
So… when the Starmers hold hands, they’re projecting an image of a united front and a team, but when the Sussexes hold hands, Meghan looks needy, clingy and desperate? Gee, I wonder what the difference is between the two couples? Personally, I love how insanely salty these people still are about Meghan and Harry, especially when it’s over sh-t like hand-holding. These people are exposing themselves as bitter haters who throw tantrums over everything the Sussexes do. Plus, it just reminds everyone of how unaffectionate and cold the left-behind Windsors are. Charles and Camilla are going to absolutely loathe the Starmers’ warmth too.
Meghan and Harry 🤣🤣🤣THE BRITS CAN’T TAKE REJECTION 🤣🤣🤣THEY JUST CAN’T LET GO, NOW THEY’RE COMPARING THEM TO THEIR PRIME MINISTER🤣🤣🤣
I read this as ‘how dare you like your wife?!’ Projection, much?
This must be such a strange concept, actually liking you life partner and wanting them around. We hear so much about “aristo ways” which boils down to marrying for money and sleeping around to find some happiness – and it is presented like the most classy behavior that is not understood by “common folks”. They are collectively so unhappy they cannot stand to see real relationships and people living life their own way.
“Keir Starmer comes across as an honest, upstanding, trustworthy man. He’s staid, not flamboyant. (…) He needs to project an image of reliability”. Everything that Bald Willie is not. He doesnt even like his wife!
Aghast at reading such nonsense but it’s in the cesspit Torygraph so what should I expect?
How dares Starmer love his wife?
I like that the Torygraph went so far that they consulted a psychologist lol
if you ask me, a lot of these writers and editors should consult psychologists.
Seriously. Reading those Mumsnetter quotes (the only source for this hand-holding ire the article had?!), I just thought, “Wow, this blogger is in a terrible marriage, how sad for her.”
And why are the only options either only holding hands at home (it’s private!), only in public (it’s only for show!) or not at all (like this loveless Mumsnetter seems to prefer)?
I’m guessing many people who hold hands in public also do so in private.
My partner and I are very affectionate, and while in public we would never do anything to make a reasonable person uncomfortable (e.g. kissing more than a quick peck etc.), why on earth would hand-holding or other easy, casual affection displays be upsetting to a healthy adult in a happy place in their life?! (Or even just an okay place, for pete’s sake. Most people recognize not everything is about them.)
And if you’re going to bring all that anti-touch energy:
what about Kate always trying to slap Will’s butt?
But that’s so cheeky and fun! And shows their deep love and attraction for one another! 😹
Needless to say…that was totally sarcasm 🤡
Liz and Phil never held hands, so I guess it started there. Seriously, though, maybe the new PM and his wife actually like each other, respect each other, and, I don’t know, maybe even love each other. I take issue with “being told to hold hands,” given that the people of Salty Isle see this as practically having sex in public. I fear for the new PM and his wife—next, they’ll be told they’re smiling too much!
Just do a Google search for Elizabeth and Philip holding hands and you come up with a gazillion pictures ..she usually took his arm but he held her hand very often in a most natural way , helping her down steps and steadying her if she was in heavy gowns and robes . There was also an easy closeness about the way they stood together. There’s nothing exhibitionist about Harry and Meghan either , the handholding is very spontaneous and natural
Clearly, no one is willing to hold the hands of people who have to point out all the time that other people hold hands. Holding hands is a very loving and supportive thing to do. People that have an issue with holding hands do need a therapist. I personally would not hire reporters who are that f-cked up, but those are the ones the Brits seem to love most.
Oh FFS…. they truly have NOTHING to write about.
These deranged RR must be really upset when they think about H&M have sex as well. They touch each other’s body parts in all manner of ways when they do, too. LOL!!
England’s media is wild.
Maybe they hold hands because they… wait for it… like each other.
Also. Sophie & Ed hold hands. Chuck & Cams act like they like each other.
The only 2 who don’t are W & K. They are so distant it’s like they’ve only just met.
Not just that but whenever Kate and William have held hands in the past or touch each other the BM goes on about how sweet it is. Sweet when the Wales couple does it which is okay bc they don’t do it too much.
don’t forget how much they seem to like it when KKKate smacks egg’s butt, something that seems very clearly unwanted on his part. But sure, slapping his butt in public is great but holding hands is diabolical.
C&C have many pix out where they are holding hands also. It’s also okay for Zara to be a big hugger and she and Mike were all over the others at Ascot and it was written up as touching.
Charles and Camilla hold hands, as do Sophie and Edward – maybe not quite as constantly as H &M, but they have all been married longer. And Zara is very affectionate as noted.
The issue really is just William and Kate.
Yeah, I just thought about the steps photo of everyone from the Jubilee service. Some couples were closer than others , some holding hands but all looked like they could stand each other until you got to William and Kate. Then it’s feet apart like they are strangers photographed leaving the party at the same time. It’s always overcompensation and redirection with the British media.
Charles and Camilla also have the cover of being in an older generation where hand holding wasn’t done as much in their class. And yet they still have done so on occasion. But Kate and William don’t have that excuse and so the establishment press does nonsense like this to try and excuse the obvious elephant in the room with those two.
Also it’s the Torygraph for a reason so of course they criticize the Labour PM with a huge majority.
I noticed Sophie and Edward holding hands recently and I thought it was purposeful to demonstrate that the rf is affectionate and has emotional intelligence like Harry and Meghan: “See!” But, I must not have noticed beforehand. Now, apparently, it’s going to be a divisive liberal/Labour trait to highlight.
QEII and Prince Philip held hands, Charles and Diana initially held hands.
There are so many pics out there of couples in the RF holding hands, and it never really came across as staged to me.
WanK don’t, but we know why.
So of course H&M need to be bashed, as does the newest couple in the public eye in the UK.
Oh, and Dr Jill and Joe hold hands, as do Kamala and Doug. Melania infamously swatted the Cheetolini’s away.
Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron hold hands, as do Britta Ernst and Olaf Scholz (chancellor of Germany) or Elke Büdenbender and Frank Walter Steinmeier (president of Germany). Or Willem Alexander and Máxima. Or Bogoña Gómez and Pedro Sánchez. Even Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau did, although by all means they had already separated — and it didn’t look staged.
Yeah, it’s the Wailses and their bad marriage, and no one else.
I did some Googling. Even with “Melanie” swatting Cheeto’s hand away on multiple occasions, I think the Trumps have still held hands in public more times than William and Kate ever had. What an indictment on their marriage!
Ummm…. so public ass grabbing (in church no less) is the sign of a stable hot marriage but holding hands means someone isn’t ready to lead? Make it make sense.
All this tells me is that the people who write this drivel are married to someone they can’t stand. Married people who like each other?? What a scandal!
Yeh, it’s that “if you can’t join ’em, beat ’em” mantra. That is, trying to shame someone else, to make them stop doing something you are jealous of them for doing. They’ve tried that with Harry and Meghan for years, because their hand-holding made the other couple stand out for their coldness towards each other.
Lol, this! Can you imagine, liking your spouse? Insanity.
This is news? Millions of couples hold hands, except in Britain it seems.. just another reason not to visit.. the rest of Europe doesn’t complain about hand holding, I highly recommend visiting countries where love and affection aren’t a horrible thing.
How do you know? Unless you are regularly reading newspaper columns from multiple European countries, you have no idea what their right wing journalists are complaining about.
Exactly. I had many Italian boyfriends (as I was born in Italy) and none of them wanted to hold hands in public, I always thought that the affectionate Latin lover stereotype was a foreign invention as there was no trace of one in Italy itself 🤣🤣🤣
Please don’t take rags as representation of the British people…
My husband holds hands with me and his father with his wife too, their family tree goes back to the 1600s in England so quite full English…
People abroad should take what our tabloids write with a grain of salt.
A few of these “journalists” got divorced while writing about H&M’s future divorce. These people are miserable in their personal lives. One of them even wrote an article how traumatic for her seeing H&M holding hands. It is all bitterness seeing a WOC getting love they think they deserve.
Maybe the Starmers holding hands will bring down the monarchy, lol. They truly are running out of things to write about Harry and Meghan with their lack of access so they will shoehorn them into anything!
Tomorrow’s news…the price of grapes is going up in the UK: The Sussexes must live near a vineyard so it’s all their fault.
American Riviera Orchard should send some jam to the Starmers to enjoy on their morning toast.
“From our hands to yours, best wishes.-the Sussexes”
The tea lady gets paid a tenner everytime she dreams up a new way to criticise them! Actually I worked for the local rag 60 odd years ago and we really did have a tea lady come around morning and afternoon.
Older generations (the greatest generation) showed little public displays of affection. Too bad for them. We embrace loving our partners. Those Brits are a mess.
Harry and Meghan holding hands was only gauche and needy to the Telegraph writers and other tabloid writers. Everyone else sees a connected couple that love and support each other through their love language of touch. Anyone complaining about a couple holding hands too much is coming across as a bitter and jealous hater that can’t be taken seriously.
After I read Spare, I understood why he wanted to hold Meghan’s hand all the time. The poor guy was starved for affection after his mother died.
He was also made very anxious all his life by being in the public eye, and traumatized when he was forced to walk behind his mother’s coffin. I’m sure Meghan’s loving touch helps him feel safe.
I was horrified when I saw that, my own children are nearly the same age.
This is just more Tory bulls**t put out by the British rags. Imagine being so bereft of journalistic integrity that you feel comfortable publishing a negative article about the new PM…..holding hands with his wife. In public, no less!
The Torygraph was always going to be bereft when the tories lost power, clearly they’re dealing with a few issues as they adjust to the new government. I love it for them. They spent years rationalising the truly horrendous things our (former) government was doing and now they’re reduced to nitpicking stuff like this.
It truly is an adjustment for them. And how are they ever going to scrub the internet of all the photos of Rishi Sunak holding hands with his wife from the internet?
You guys, the hand-holding, it ESCALATED! Good grief.
Gross. Physical affection is meant to be reserved for your mistress and your horse.
My comment has nothing to do with the article itself, it’s about one perfectly acceptable word you used that has a totally different meaning where I’m from.
I’m Irish, born and raised and still living in Dublin. Dublin slang for vagina is Gee and one of the worst things you can call a Dublin woman is a Geebag (which I don’t get, it translates to a bag of vaginas which I think is a great thing to be called, vagina’s are amazing) anyway, whenever an American-uses the word Gee my inner child giggles. It is pronounced different (hard G) so it’s only when it’s used in text.
I love how they solely blame Meghan for the handholding, as if Prince Harry hasn’t reached for his wife’s hand equally.
I feel like he reaches for her more. If he can’t get to her hand you see him sort of desperately reaching and then she usually takes pity on him and gives him her hand (“pity” is a joke lol). Like if her hand is in her pocket or something.
I think in general both are very physically affectionate and so things like hand holding and the touching is probably something Harry loved about her from the start, but I also wonder if in public settings, with everything he’s shared about his PTSD and struggles in public, if holding her hand sort of helps ground him and helps him with some of those public events, even Invictus or the like.
@Becks: I think the same applies to Meghan. Remember when they attended the Cirque du Soleil event in 2019 Harry offered his hand to her and she took it and said thank you. We didn’t know it at the time but she had told him that same day that she was suffering from suicide ideation. I think both get some comfort and strength from holding hands.
Yes I think you’re right. but I’m laughing at this line of yours – “both get some comfort and strength from holding hands” – a person gets comfort and strength from their life partner??? What a foreign concept to some of the royals 🤣🤣
@Becks: I mean the British press has all of us explaining why couples hold hands. I think the Telegraph used Starmer and his wife to really complain about Harry and Meghan holding hands which is a problem because it shows how cold the other royal couples look.
I’ll bet that BoJo held his mistresses’ hands. And who can forget Charles pining to be Camzilla’s tampon? I guess if all that love is reserved for someone other than the wife, then, and only then, will the Brit press be happy.
This piece is unhinged. If I’m not mistaken Tony and Cherie Blair used to hold hands all the time when he was Prime Minister. Plus the psychiatrist has not been paying attention to Starmer if she believes that he’s an honest and trustworthy man.
I’m pretty sure we would find photos of David Cameron holding his wife’s hand. And there is a new photo of Boris and his current wife holding hands at that wedding in India. Of course Boris looks like a mess
Fascism 2.0 is a drag! There’s something so depressing about working diligently as a media source to make people feel they should feel disconnected and self conscious over showing affection, supporting another person over something as basic as holding hands. The world needs more love and acceptance of people not less.
This is bananas. Some couples like pdas some don’t. It doesn’t mean that you’re clingy or insecure if you like obvious physical affection, it doesn’t mean that you’re cold, and aloof and about to break up if you don’t. I already knew because of their political leanings at these papers that they were going to spend the next however many years attacking the new government for everything, but I didn’t realize that they were going to try to find a way to also loop in Harry and Meghan but I shouldn’t be surprised. The rest of July and August are going to be trying. I can only imagine what the week before and after that hacking documentary will be like.
They drag Harry and Meghan into everything, they sell advertising space.
But Kate grabbing William’s bum in public is fine ?
Also is Akshata Murty ever referred by name in this Telegraph article or is she just “Rishi’s wife” ?
Tell me you’re in a bitter, loveless marriage without telling me you’re in a bitter, loveless marriage.
It’s crazy how the BM brings up Harry and Meghan when they have absolutely nothing to do with the article.
Remember in 2020 when the British rags SWORE they were DONE talking about them and would “let them fade into oblivion”? LMFAOOOO.
DO IT. Leave them alone! *in my Chris C crying voice*
I can’t lol I CAN’T. These people are pulling “quotes” from forums now. Mumsnet. Jfc 💀
Are these people okay?
the answer appears to be “no, and they’re taking it out on everyone else”
“Others only ever do it in public”
Oh really? Then how would anyone know? Are we supposed to believe that people who are so desperate to project that happy image would then undercut it by *telling* someone that they are faking it?
This is such an easily disprovable and facile statement; the author should be embarrassed.
I’m reminded of a Monty Python sketch where the character recalls that he has had sex with his wife two times, because they have 2 children. It’s def an English thing, and of course they’re salty about it because they’re so much better than those liberals rutting in the streets.
Can’t hardly be English and not look down your nose at someone else, can you?
Jane Casey is an Irish crime writer who lives in London. In her book THE CLOSE, she has 2 detectives going undercover and the English man gives a lecture to the Irish/English woman detective about the proper way for adults to hold hands in public, if ever. Never should the fingers interlock. I found this to be absolutely hilarious, but, it turns out, English people really think about this stuff.
Aside from the hilarity of the pearl-clutching over … *checks notes* … happy couples holding hands in public, of course the Telegraph had to insinuate that power-hungry Meghan is demanding that Harry stay by her side at all times.
LOL, as if that man isn’t the one who is holding onto Meghan for dear life (which, in a sense, he truly is).
After 61 years of marriage My wife and I still hold hands. I find that the Telegraph devotes an article to this hilarious. I noticed Sunak also holds his wife’s hand, no mention of that. The UK press never misses an opportunity to drag H&M into a story. Love or feeling love for your partner in life appears to be a foreign concept in the UK.
I guess when the Biden’s, Obama’s, and Harris-Emhoff’s are all clingy and desperate then huh?
Okay. Cool, cool, cool.
I see what they’re doing here and it’s not very slick.
Notice how they’re trying to link Victoria and Keir to Harry and Meghan and I think it’s because of the rumours circulating about him having had an affair.
The UK media have been building KS up since he won the election with lots of articles being written by women calling him sexy etc, which means they’re building him up for the take down.
Why do these publications keep calling her Lady Victoria. Its drives me mad! Starmer was given a knighthood for public service, it’s not a hereditary title, and we don’t have. ‘First Lady’ role in the U.K. I swear it’s just some patronising BS by the Torygraph. Celebitchy – please stop perpetuating this
It’s because she’s Lady Starmer.
Yeah, this is a message (bc these people don’t ever speak directly- they speak in symbols & passive aggressive language). The message is: Y’all are new and somewhat sorta-kinda considered progressive a la Harry and Meghan. Don’t try to emulate them or otherwise align or connect with them, or else we will come after you in the same way as we talk about H&M.” Notice how they throw Gordon Brown in there – wasn’t he one term Labour p.m.? Yeah, on the surface, it’s about handholding & PDA, but it really isn’t.
I agree with those pointing out Kate’s behavior with smacking Peggy’s behind. It is immature and shows poor judgement on Kate’s part. She’s not the princess of rednecks, right? Lol
What a pointless article. Start off with Starmer and veer into attacking Meghan Markle again for holding her husband’s hand. Whatever.
This is really sad. This is the hill they choose?
My best friend of almost forty years got married a few years ago and we’d always agreed that I wouldn’t be a bridesmaid because she’s got a few sisters and would have to have them, but she always said she wanted me to do a speech at the wedding. And a part of my speech mentioned something about the relationship that should be glaringly obvious to anyone but it’s not always so. I said that one of the many things I admired (and still admire) about them was that they not only loved each other madly but they also like each other madly. They admire each other, support each other and are genuinely best friends with each other. And it’s not something you see that often in my eyes. It’s very easy to be madly in love but the everyday liking of the person you choose to do life with isn’t that easy. Because we’re so fed with the narrative of the wife being a ruiner of fun who changed their husband for the worse and it’s not an everyday thing when you see two people together in their lives together who love, care, respect and genuinely like each other. I’m no big fan of Starmer but something I do like about him is that he does seem to be one of those guys who likes his wife as a person (the bar is just a little tavern in Hades, I know) and the media cannot seem to wrap their heads around men like him and Harry because it’s so alien to them that women can be loved, admired, desired, respected and liked by their life partners.
Damn, my edit time ran out. In my eyes, a couple that stand/stood out for embodying everything I mentioned above are Gerald and Betty Ford. Those two are so similar to Harry and Meghan to me. Similar values, so much love and respect and admiration for each other. And such obvious chemistry, on top of just looking all the time like they enjoyed each others’ company so much. Mean spirited people will never be able to cope with or understand that kind of adult relationship. And the British royals are the epitome of mean-spiritedness.
Isn’t Harry the one who insists on holding Meghan’s hand? Funny how they blame her… interesting and sad to think of how bereft of affection these people’s own lives must be.
Obviously these people are still extremely hurt and cannot get over M 😂. I mean they had some of the US’s great assets – Taylor, Meghan -fumbled and lost them(I saw someone post this in SM so had to repost as it was funny).