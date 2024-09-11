Prince William now claims that he’s using Duolingo to learn Welsh

Here are more unfortunate photos of Prince William yesterday in Wales. He had a full day (lol) of events, visiting a school and doing some sports-related activities and more. As I looked through the photos, I became sort of sad. Like, does Huevo have anyone around him willing to speak truth to him? Does he have anyone in his life capable of saying “the beard is tragic and you look like you’re obsessively copying your brother?” I’m always struck by William’s lack of skincare too. There’s absolutely no reason for a 42-year-old man to look this vitamin-deficient and just… depleted and ashy. Perhaps he’s too busy on Duolingo to moisturize:

Prince William has revealed that he is learning Welsh on Duolingo during his visit to Llanelli today. The royal, 42 visited the town today and met children who took part in a major Welsh language youth festival. Urdd Eisteddfod is a cultural festival that sees many children and young people from the ages of eight to 25 compete in the sectors of music, arts and literature. Among them was ten-year-old Ruby Davies, who won the competition for her age group and her sweet reaction went viral and melted hearts all over the nation. William said he had the language learning app, Duolingo, downloaded and that he was trying to learn Welsh ‘phonetically’.

[From The Daily Mail]

William’s approach to inheriting the “Prince of Wales” title is that he’s here for a good time, not a long time. He had four decades to pick up some conversational Welsh or at least study the language privately. He’s spent two years as PoW making excuses for why he never bothered to learn Welsh and why he won’t “rush things” on learning the language. Now he’s claiming that he’s doing Duolingo? Please.

There was also this story, about how William “advocates for female athletes” in Wales. Yes, the man was the patron and president of the Football Association for years and he couldn’t be bothered to attend the World Cup when England made the final… because it was the women’s team. GMAFB on “advocates for female athletes.”