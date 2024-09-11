Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage

Dave Grohl was married in the 1990s to Jennifer Youngblood (what a metal name). The marriage ended in 1997 and there are references to her and their relationship in the Foo Fighters’ music from that era. In 2003, Grohl remarried. He married Jordyn Blum, and I’m including photos of Dave and Jordyn in this post. She is seven years younger than him (he’s 55 right now). They welcomed three daughters together – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Dave and Jordyn were just seen out at Wimbledon this year, back in July. Well, it looks like Dave was keeping a secret from his wife. Dave has announced that he has fathered another child outside of his marriage.

Dave Grohl has shared that he welcomed another baby outside of his marriage. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Foo Fighters rocker, 55, shared on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter with a woman outside of his marriage. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote in a statement. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.” A rep for Grohl had no additional comment. Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003. The couple shares three kids, daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Although the former Nirvana drummer doesn’t often speak about his wife in interviews, he discussed the importance of his family in 2009, telling TIME, “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.” The musician continued, “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

I mean, there’s a grand tradition of rock stars fathering children with mistresses, groupies and side-chicks. This happens all of the time, we usually don’t hear about it from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. This must be so devastating for Jordyn and their girls. I sincerely hope he didn’t spring this on his wife once the baby was born, although I’m not sure if it would be easier to deal with if he came home and was like “so, I got someone pregnant.” As I said, they were just out together at Wimbledon in July. Did Jordyn know then?

Dave Grohl missed a trick not opening this statement with “I've got another confession to make” pic.twitter.com/n00umERYRe — Elliot Mitchell (@elliot_mitchell) September 10, 2024