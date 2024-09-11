Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage

Dave Grohl was married in the 1990s to Jennifer Youngblood (what a metal name). The marriage ended in 1997 and there are references to her and their relationship in the Foo Fighters’ music from that era. In 2003, Grohl remarried. He married Jordyn Blum, and I’m including photos of Dave and Jordyn in this post. She is seven years younger than him (he’s 55 right now). They welcomed three daughters together – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Dave and Jordyn were just seen out at Wimbledon this year, back in July. Well, it looks like Dave was keeping a secret from his wife. Dave has announced that he has fathered another child outside of his marriage.
Dave Grohl has shared that he welcomed another baby outside of his marriage. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Foo Fighters rocker, 55, shared on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter with a woman outside of his marriage. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote in a statement.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
A rep for Grohl had no additional comment. Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003. The couple shares three kids, daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
Although the former Nirvana drummer doesn’t often speak about his wife in interviews, he discussed the importance of his family in 2009, telling TIME, “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”
The musician continued, “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”
I mean, there’s a grand tradition of rock stars fathering children with mistresses, groupies and side-chicks. This happens all of the time, we usually don’t hear about it from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. This must be so devastating for Jordyn and their girls. I sincerely hope he didn’t spring this on his wife once the baby was born, although I’m not sure if it would be easier to deal with if he came home and was like “so, I got someone pregnant.” As I said, they were just out together at Wimbledon in July. Did Jordyn know then?
Men…
There have been rumors about his infidelity for years, but to be so dumb to knock up the mistress… smh.
Exactly! I mean, cheating is so gross to begin with but why wouldn’t you make extra, extra sure you’re using birth control? I wonder if his wife would have known about his cheating if the woman hadn’t had his baby.
Vasectomies are out patient procedures.
What an idiot.
He’s a little less shiny to me now. It’s never ok to cheat, and it was irresponsible and disrespectful to his family to not wear a condom.
Huge foo fan many years. It’s been a long known secret that he has had women on the side for years. If you go to the Reddit board, it seems some of the fans can’t compartmentalize the Musician from the person. You can still love his music and at the same time be like dude use a fucking condom or get a vasectomy. It’s messy Because if you read his book, he talks about being a dad and a Family Guy.
There have been rumors about Dave having a second family for years too.
You must be a grade A dumdum to cheat at 55 yo without a condom.
I got pregnant at 23, and we used a condom, which broke. I never wanted children and I ended up having an illegal abortion (Argentina, where I’m from, only legalised abortion a few years ago, and I’m 51 now).
So, accidents happen, even when you take precautions,
Courtney Love get back on social media challenge – she’s probably laughing her ass off
I am guessing the story was gonna come out, so he acted first. His daughters apparently closed their SM accounts before the post. It is just sad really. I don’t understand why these men marry if they are gonna act single when they are out there. If they have an open marriage, it still messes up his children who wouldn’t want this kind of publicity.
This is absolutely a “tabloid called me for a comment a few days before they break the story” statement. He’s very sorry…that he got caught.
Sigh….nice is different than good. Never forget that.
Exactly this.
Willing to bet he was waiting until after a DNA test. I don’t know why I feel so let down about this one. He talks a good talk, and I thought he was better then that. Maybe it is because he is a girl dad? I don’t know, but for whatever reason I got the impression he was a better man.
He seems to be a great dad but a shitty husband.
In some ways the two can’t be separated. I understand what you are saying, in that we’ve all seen evidence that he is an active and involved dad.
Cheating is an odd thing because on the surface, it looks like something between just him and his wife, right?
But those kids are old enough to have opinions on how their dad treats their mom. And if they get divorced, that affects the kids. When they have to shuffle between two homes and get resentful of it, they aren’t going to be thinking Dad was so great.
I’m not coming for you, personally, Heather C. Despite it looking that way. I apologize if I come across argumentative. To be honest, I was cheated on and he HAD always been a great dad, so I just have a lot of thoughts on this. Your comment gave me the in to post those thoughts.
I am not one to think divorce is terrible for kids, growing up with 2 unhappy parents and never seeing a model for a healthy relationship is far worse. But he’s in the spotlight and his kids are facing this publicly. And that IS his fault. A good dad might have considered that and kept it in his pants. At least when my average Joe husband cheated, the news didn’t go viral.
By cheating on his wife he was also being a shitty father. He took time away from repairing his marriage and spending down time with his daughters to start up a whole side relationship. That affects children, especially now that they have a surprise half sister. WTF Dave. That’s Intimacy Partner Abuse, to potentially expose your partner to everything including HIV. My heart goes out to his wife and daughters. That marriage is now over, even if they stay together for years, she will never trust him again. He wants to regain the trust but he lost it. I hope Jordyn drops his ass.
To quote Keith Richards “get a vasectomy man” !
EXACTLY. It’s 2024, ffs.
As much as I love him (and the Foos of course) there has been rumours of cheating for years, way back to his first marriage. It’s a sad but true cliche for those in the public eye. At least he’s taking responsibility for it and my heart goes out to his wife and ALL his children.
I didn’t have this on my bingo card.
Men…. He is halfway to 60 and hasn’t figured out how to wrap it up? His wife may have other concerns besides pregnant groupies. What else has his unprotected penis brought home?
Dumbass
As I saw earlier today on comments on the BBC News FB group ‘there goes my hero’.
Thought he had some sort of integrity but nope. Hope the wife kicks his arse to the roadside from a fast moving car because if it’s happened once it happened twice at least.
I was disappointed when I read it, but then all these other people who were more in tune with gossip in that scene went on about how he’s notoriously slutty and that he’s always been a cheater, and it just turned into a TIL situation. still disappointing, but it was ignorant to have him on some sort of moral pedestal in the first place, I guess.
I’m sure his wife knew about him fooling around, but I don’t know if it was a shock to their daughters or not, and I feel the worst for them. I’d be more surprised if this baby is the only one, after what I read about him yesterday, but it might be the first time he had to get out ahead of the story getting out.
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
The whole statement was by him and signed by him. This last sentence made me want to say “F You DG!” Who says they’re moving forward together? You alone? You stated you are doing everything you can to earn back trust and earn forgiveness. There’s been no statement from her. Are you speaking FOR her or only for you?
This would be very difficult to live with IMO. I know people have done it, but for me, it’s a no go. I would be very surprised if she stands by him. Get your $$ and move on. You certainly deserve to be treated better than this and be prepared to write a big ‘ol check, DG.
PS
I too love DG. Always have. Love that he stands up for worth causes and worth people.
*worthy causes and worthy people. Although now that I read that, ‘worthy people’ sounds…..wrong. So we’ll just say stands up for people. Although he forgot about his wife and children.
Wonder if there is a pre-nup? If not a pre-nup, wonder if there is a post-nup?
Call Laura Wasser today, girl. Get. All. The. Money.
Truly. That line about the children was quite something. Where was his consideration for his older children when he was cheating on their mother and now creating more chaos by having an outside baby and creating a messy sibling dynamic? Goofy. A man will be nothing if not audacious.
I’ve respected his abilities as a musician, but could never bring myself to “love” him. I’ve known about his wandering dingus for ages and all the other stupid crap he says and seems to believe. His good guy act is exactly that- an act. He’s likely only come clean with this because the baby mama’s got him by the short and curlies somehow.
He got this woman pregnant, so more than likely he didn’t use protection. That would send me through the roof if I were his wife. You go and cheat without protection at the risk of STD and risking MY life and the future of our children?!?!? F!ck that. If they’re working on their marriage, then good on them but the betrayal is profound.
@girl_ninja, this is what infuriated my the most, by not using a condom he not only got his side-chick pregnant and humiliated his wife and daughters but, he willingly exposed his wife to a whole host of sexual diseases. Nope!
I read a funny tweet yesterday about how this was the most disappointing of parasocial relationships, and I have to agree. He seemed smarter and better than this, but I guess he just said the right things while screwing around. I hope he didn’t bring any diseases home to his wife and I wish the best for her and his daughters.
Um…
“I’ve recently become a father…”
I guess he wanted to be the one to announce this fact to the world before someone else did, BUT this doesn’t exactly seem like he’s taking responsibility for cheating. Without birth control. Possibly without testing for diseases.
Wishing lots of strength to his wife and children.
Yes, it’s very passive language. He sounds like this happened to him, instead of him actively making it happen.
The passive language is what annoyed me. Well, that and the pain this must be causing his older daughters in particular.
Yes, he tripped and fell into the baby mama’s bits. That somehow magically got him to release his magic man batter, quite expressly against his own wishes. 🙄
He and his wife may very well have had an “understanding” – however, I’m going to bet it did not include him impregnating another woman and having a child. It is not the love that goes out the window it’s the TRUST. Once trust is gone, the relationship is over The trust would include, as others have stated, that you are covering it up as to not bring home STDs or other children to your wife and family. As the saying goes, to err is human, to forgive divine. His god may forgive him, I’m not so sure about his wife. He’s got a lot of making up to do if she decides to keep him.
I think this is what ended Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s marriage iirc. He had a child with a south american model. I remember my older sister explaining to me why that was a different level of betrayal beyond any “understanding” between the two. Boy was I young then.
It was a double betrayal in Jerry’s case, since the marriage was apparently never registered.
While this news was shocking it wasn’t surprising. I really feel for his daughters, they must be so disappointed in him and wondering if any man can be trusted. Plus, young women can be very black/white in their morals and values, and the heartache he brought upon their mother won’t and shouldn’t be easily forgotten or forgiven. And is he going to expect them to welcome this baby as one of their sisters? Does he seriously think, it’s happy family time? And what kind of future is in store for this baby girl, knowing that her father deeply hurt women he claims to love, all for a lay? Dave, you’re an idiot and moral coward.
I have a feeling a newspaper found out and was about to go public. So, he had to get in front of it.
My heart is really broken for his children. Growing up with the drama of infidelity with my father. Really has damaged my trust for the long term. And that was done privately. I can’t even imagine how their daughters are feeling right now on such a public stage. On top of having a new sibling no one was expecting.
I am telling you Courtney was telling us all the truth about people in the movie and music industry. But they drowned her out.
yep, courtney was also the first to speak about weinstein like 20 years ago.
Courtney has always been bluntly honest about her life and what people are like in real life and has always been demonised for it. She has her demons and I do root for her – loved Hole back in the day.
What did she say about Dave Grohl?
Men… they’ll always disappoint you in the end!
What always separated Grohl from other rockstars is that he presented as a wholesome, good, clean character, unlike the rest of them cheaters, drug abusers and general scum. That’s why in his case this is news, and also why he is possibly falling from grace (but will soon be forgiven).
He’s got a good PR. We all know he only published this because he was found out, but he framed it as if that is for the good of his daughter. He’s gonna be an active daddy, see? Eff him.
HIs first marriage crashed and burned due to his cheating. The divorce was so bad…Pat Smear left FF for *8* years because of how DG treated his first wife in the marriage and divorce. Pat Smear was in Nirvana and Foo Fighters (he’s back now…for now, in light of this) with Dave Grohl, that’s how far back they go and that’s how much DG effed up in the past.
He does a lot for the community. His current political views are solid. I feel for his current wife and kids (all of them) but I bet there are more kids in the background that weren’t about to be exposed. This has the feel of Dave getting ahead of the story before it breaks, maybe even blackmail in a worst case scenario.
I hope he can continue his community efforts and his parenting and ALSO work on himself (he’s 55, it’s really about time, isn’t it?)
Disappointing. I feel for his wife and children.
I guess I didn’t know enough about his nice guy persona to be surprised about this (I’m surprised at how many people seem surprised by it!).
What’s the over-under on his affair partner being 25 or younger do we think?
I wondered this too, since this is obviously an effort to get ahead of it. Is this woman 18 or something? Did she threaten to tell his wife and/or the public if he didn’t? I’m so curious what the backstory is on him coming out with it first. His poor wife. I hope she’s getting hers one way or another.
Because he’s a man, he’ll be able to move past this. He won’t be forever reduced to this. It won’t be brought up every time he’s mentioned for the next several years or decades. People won’t speculate that he has a mental illness causing him to do this or that he was sexually abused as a child. People won’t call for him to be cancelled or be pissed that this won’t affect his career. There will be no demand that his fans drop him. People will express disappointment while the story is big, but then they’ll move on. If only people could be so mature when they know or suspect that a woman has cheated/participated in an affair.
I’m not excusing this but he is a rock star. He’s famous. He’s wealthy. They’ll be women lined it. It’s the nature of fame and easy access.
On some level, the wife had to know this going into it.
I saw a comment online yesterday in regards to Dave G that said something like “why do men think they will die if they don’t just keep it in their pants for once?”
And it was such an obvious thing to say. But it really got me thinking about that and what you are saying.
You are right. Rock Stars of his caliber have so many women lined up to casually hook up that they have their own name for them, Groupies. I totally get it, hot groupies are throwing themselves at these rockers all day/every day. But I have to think… he’s been in huge bands for THIRTY years. He’s had the ability to sleep with SO many women ALL that time. Doesn’t the temptation ever get easier to resist? At 55 with a wife and 3 daughters, HOW tempting could this side chick possibly have been that he was like “yeah, that is worth risking my family for”? I could almost see a sheltered guy that never had any attention from women that suddenly got thrusted into rock stardom struggling to stay faithful early on. But this is a guy that has likely done it all already, and did it all for years. It’s an orgasm. You can get there on your own. Take all the vows and betrayal and put it aside. From a very practical perspective, how can it be that hard to resist 30 years in?
I’m slightly gutted by this. I never heard any rumours around his fidelity. I’ve always had Dave Grohl-rose-tinted glasses on. Yoh!!!
The vibes look OFF in that picture of them at Wimbledon so maybe she did know then.
Lots of comments here about him not using a condom and getting this woman pregnant.
As someone who got pregnant when using a condom that broke and had to end up having an illegal abortion in my country of origin, I will say: he should not have cheated. Full stop. And if he doesn’t want to get a woman pregnant (and arguably his family with his wife is complete) maybe he could get a vasectomy.
But please, stop assuming that no birth control was used. People still get pregnant when using contraception.
If he’s philandering around at 55 with three children, he maybe should have gotten a vasectomy…
I would say he is taking it on the chin but I can’t seem to locate one on his face hahahaha no but my rudeness about his face aside, this is really disgusting. I don’t care if he is a “rock star” is sick behavior and I question the brains of these two jerks who decided to bring the child into the world in the first place. Both are gross selfish disgusting specimens and I hold all philanderers and their receptacles in the same contempt. I’m the type that if you are in my friend group or family and you mess up in such a fashion I cut you out of my life so fast and never open the door to you again. I don’t want to know about your filth and I will never trust you again so what’s the point of keeping up the charade? So trashy