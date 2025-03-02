Elon Musk welcomed his 14th child overall, and fourth with Shivon Zilis

A few weeks ago, we learned the sad news that Elon Musk had welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother, a conservative bigot named Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair had been trying to honey-trap Musk for years, and he finally got on board. They “dated” briefly and St. Clair welcomed their son last fall. The information about the kid only came out in February because Musk doesn’t really care about the baby, has only met the baby three times and he doesn’t want to pay much of anything in child support. Well, more fun news – Musk has now welcomed his 14th child, another boy. This baby-mother is Shivon Zilis, the tech executive and venture capitalist who is already mother to three other Musk children. Musk is like the white supremacist version of Nick Cannon, and somebody better make a chart.
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have welcomed their fourth child together. Zilis made the announcement in an X post published Friday, Feb. 28, revealing she and Musk, 53, are parents to a second son: Seldon Lycurgus. She did not reveal when Seldon was born.
“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️.”
Musk simply replied to Zilis’ X post, “♥️.”
A source exclusively tells PEOPLE, Musk “really loves Shivon.”
The Tesla founder and Zilis revealed in November 2021, that they secretly welcomed twins, son Strider and daughter Azure. The twins were born just weeks before he and musician Grimes welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via a surrogate, according to court documents published by Insider in July 2021.
Less than three years later, on Feb. 28, 2024, the pair welcomed their third child together, Arcadia. On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, she celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with an X post. “Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart 💞,” she wrote.
[From People]
I said in the St. Clair posts that it grosses me out to think about how these children are conceived, but in Zilis’s case, it has to be entirely through artificial insemination, if not IVF, correct? It sounds like Musk was on a tear last year, impregnating St. Clair and then, soon after, impregnating Zilis for the fourth time. So… four kids with Zilis, three with Grimes, one with St. Clair and six with his first wife Justine (Justine gave birth to one set of twins and a set of triplets). The names of all of these kids are bonkers too, although I think Zilis is probably evening out Musk’s desire to name every one of his children some variation of Xnology Chromtechulatistic Poseidon.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Washington, DC – President Donald Trump returns to the White House with Elon Musk by his side.
Pictured: Elon Musk
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – President Donald Trump returns to the White House with Elon Musk by his side.
Pictured: Elon Musk
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, top right, prays with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump, and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Elon Musk’s demand that more than two million federal employees defend their work is facing pushback from other powerful figures in the Trump administration, in a sign that the billionaire’s brash approach to overhauling the government is creating division.
Pictured: Elon Musk
BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Elon Musk is seen with his son X, as he gives remarks to the media, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: Elon Musk, X
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Elon Musk (middle) and his son, X (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: X, Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
I read somewhere that Elon’s penis has problems, so these babies are by in-vitro, even the ones by his first wife.
Look, I try not to speculate on anyone in that department but let’s just say it does make a certain Freudian sense if the member in question is not working and thusly he is running all over creation proving how great his nonfunctional d*ck is by using IVF to get as many women pregnant as possible. Sad, SAD, SADDDDDDD Freudian logic…but logic.
Nailed it!
Trying to populate the world with more of his evil blood.
Isn’t Zivon the one that willingly moved to his baby mama compound in Austin?
Psycho freak with masters race hopes. Ick
All I can think about is please dear G*d don’t let us find out he’s also been donating to sperm banks. Please.
🤢It would surprise me if he wasn’t at this point.
When I first read about this kid, just about all the headlines were some variant of 14th “known” child. Ugh!
Part of my believes he only wants to procreate with handpicked women who meet his criteria of white supremacy.
Another side of me believes he wants a vast workforce of poor people, and he wouldn’t consider offspring from sperm bank his genetic legacy, so he probably is spreading it far and wide.
the guys who have been serial sperm donors are white supremacists and they have actually made public comments about donating to sperm banks in Africa in order to “bleach Africa” Considering Musk’s superiority complex, it wouldn’t surprise me if he donated to sperm banks in majority Black countries to do the same but without having to acknowledge the children as his own
Pottymouth Pup is not exaggerating and this is not hyperbole, watch the Netflix Doc The Man with 1,000 Kids,
And the Christian / Evangelical / religious right who support Trump is okay with this? He’s not even Mormon.
The Evangelical white Christian right doesn’t seem to stand for anything these days except white supremacy. So they’re good I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Bullseye, Brassy Rebel.
It is insane that he’s not the butt of every joke a la Nick Cannon (✨white supremacy✨). He’s sick and this news disgusts me.
Z I l I s is a,real flake . She like the others are
In a,fools paradise to say the least. Really creepy relationship. He may have a lot more than 14 now. Scary.
Fucking loser. Meanwhile he goes onto Rogan and says that social security is a Ponzi scheme and that he plans to dismantle it. I’m so tired of this fuckkng pig! I’m so tired
He is disgusting. I feel sorry for his children to have such a father(‘donor’). However, i feel no sympathy for the women who choose to procreate with him knowing what he is.
Good luck to the children!
Justine tried to warn the world. These women didn’t listen.
I think maybe Cannon and Musk are bros and have a competition going.
The women participating in this eugenics madness are as bad as Leon.
Wait, she has a 1 year old and just announced the 4th kid’s birth? So she got pregnant 2-3 months after her last kid? No IVF doctor would transfer another embryo to her so quickly. Which makes me think a gestational carrier was involved.
Yes two of his three kids with Grimes were surrogacy as well.