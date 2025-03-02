Elon Musk welcomed his 14th child overall, and fourth with Shivon Zilis

A few weeks ago, we learned the sad news that Elon Musk had welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother, a conservative bigot named Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair had been trying to honey-trap Musk for years, and he finally got on board. They “dated” briefly and St. Clair welcomed their son last fall. The information about the kid only came out in February because Musk doesn’t really care about the baby, has only met the baby three times and he doesn’t want to pay much of anything in child support. Well, more fun news – Musk has now welcomed his 14th child, another boy. This baby-mother is Shivon Zilis, the tech executive and venture capitalist who is already mother to three other Musk children. Musk is like the white supremacist version of Nick Cannon, and somebody better make a chart.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have welcomed their fourth child together. Zilis made the announcement in an X post published Friday, Feb. 28, revealing she and Musk, 53, are parents to a second son: Seldon Lycurgus. She did not reveal when Seldon was born.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️.”

Musk simply replied to Zilis’ X post, “♥️.”

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE, Musk “really loves Shivon.”

The Tesla founder and Zilis revealed in November 2021, that they secretly welcomed twins, son Strider and daughter Azure. The twins were born just weeks before he and musician Grimes welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via a surrogate, according to court documents published by Insider in July 2021.

Less than three years later, on Feb. 28, 2024, the pair welcomed their third child together, Arcadia. On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, she celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with an X post. “Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart 💞,” she wrote.

I said in the St. Clair posts that it grosses me out to think about how these children are conceived, but in Zilis’s case, it has to be entirely through artificial insemination, if not IVF, correct? It sounds like Musk was on a tear last year, impregnating St. Clair and then, soon after, impregnating Zilis for the fourth time. So… four kids with Zilis, three with Grimes, one with St. Clair and six with his first wife Justine (Justine gave birth to one set of twins and a set of triplets). The names of all of these kids are bonkers too, although I think Zilis is probably evening out Musk’s desire to name every one of his children some variation of Xnology Chromtechulatistic Poseidon.

23 Responses to “Elon Musk welcomed his 14th child overall, and fourth with Shivon Zilis”

  1. Jan says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:09 am

    I read somewhere that Elon’s penis has problems, so these babies are by in-vitro, even the ones by his first wife.

    Reply
    • BeyondTheFringe says:
      March 2, 2025 at 8:24 am

      Look, I try not to speculate on anyone in that department but let’s just say it does make a certain Freudian sense if the member in question is not working and thusly he is running all over creation proving how great his nonfunctional d*ck is by using IVF to get as many women pregnant as possible. Sad, SAD, SADDDDDDD Freudian logic…but logic.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Trying to populate the world with more of his evil blood.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:32 am

    Isn’t Zivon the one that willingly moved to his baby mama compound in Austin?

    Reply
  4. TN Democrat says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:36 am

    Psycho freak with masters race hopes. Ick

    Reply
  5. MY3CENTS says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:39 am

    All I can think about is please dear G*d don’t let us find out he’s also been donating to sperm banks. Please.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      March 2, 2025 at 8:49 am

      🤢It would surprise me if he wasn’t at this point.

      When I first read about this kid, just about all the headlines were some variant of 14th “known” child. Ugh!

      Reply
    • mighymolly says:
      March 2, 2025 at 9:22 am

      Part of my believes he only wants to procreate with handpicked women who meet his criteria of white supremacy.

      Another side of me believes he wants a vast workforce of poor people, and he wouldn’t consider offspring from sperm bank his genetic legacy, so he probably is spreading it far and wide.

      Reply
      • pottymouth pup says:
        March 2, 2025 at 9:50 am

        the guys who have been serial sperm donors are white supremacists and they have actually made public comments about donating to sperm banks in Africa in order to “bleach Africa” Considering Musk’s superiority complex, it wouldn’t surprise me if he donated to sperm banks in majority Black countries to do the same but without having to acknowledge the children as his own

      • Celebitchy says:
        March 2, 2025 at 9:52 am

        Pottymouth Pup is not exaggerating and this is not hyperbole, watch the Netflix Doc The Man with 1,000 Kids,

  6. Bumblebee says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:50 am

    And the Christian / Evangelical / religious right who support Trump is okay with this? He’s not even Mormon.

    Reply
  7. SUN says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:52 am

    It is insane that he’s not the butt of every joke a la Nick Cannon (✨white supremacy✨). He’s sick and this news disgusts me.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    March 2, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Z I l I s is a,real flake . She like the others are
    In a,fools paradise to say the least. Really creepy relationship. He may have a lot more than 14 now. Scary.

    Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 2, 2025 at 9:04 am

    Fucking loser. Meanwhile he goes onto Rogan and says that social security is a Ponzi scheme and that he plans to dismantle it. I’m so tired of this fuckkng pig! I’m so tired

    Reply
  10. sunny says:
    March 2, 2025 at 9:13 am

    He is disgusting. I feel sorry for his children to have such a father(‘donor’). However, i feel no sympathy for the women who choose to procreate with him knowing what he is.

    Good luck to the children!

    Reply
  11. Onnie says:
    March 2, 2025 at 9:41 am

    I think maybe Cannon and Musk are bros and have a competition going.

    Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 2, 2025 at 10:05 am

    The women participating in this eugenics madness are as bad as Leon.

    Reply
  13. Dani says:
    March 2, 2025 at 10:19 am

    Wait, she has a 1 year old and just announced the 4th kid’s birth? So she got pregnant 2-3 months after her last kid? No IVF doctor would transfer another embryo to her so quickly. Which makes me think a gestational carrier was involved.

    Reply

