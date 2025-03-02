Elon Musk welcomed his 14th child overall, and fourth with Shivon Zilis

A few weeks ago, we learned the sad news that Elon Musk had welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother, a conservative bigot named Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair had been trying to honey-trap Musk for years, and he finally got on board. They “dated” briefly and St. Clair welcomed their son last fall. The information about the kid only came out in February because Musk doesn’t really care about the baby, has only met the baby three times and he doesn’t want to pay much of anything in child support. Well, more fun news – Musk has now welcomed his 14th child, another boy. This baby-mother is Shivon Zilis, the tech executive and venture capitalist who is already mother to three other Musk children. Musk is like the white supremacist version of Nick Cannon, and somebody better make a chart.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have welcomed their fourth child together. Zilis made the announcement in an X post published Friday, Feb. 28, revealing she and Musk, 53, are parents to a second son: Seldon Lycurgus. She did not reveal when Seldon was born. “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️.” Musk simply replied to Zilis’ X post, “♥️.” A source exclusively tells PEOPLE, Musk “really loves Shivon.” The Tesla founder and Zilis revealed in November 2021, that they secretly welcomed twins, son Strider and daughter Azure. The twins were born just weeks before he and musician Grimes welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via a surrogate, according to court documents published by Insider in July 2021. Less than three years later, on Feb. 28, 2024, the pair welcomed their third child together, Arcadia. On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, she celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with an X post. “Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart 💞,” she wrote.

[From People]

I said in the St. Clair posts that it grosses me out to think about how these children are conceived, but in Zilis’s case, it has to be entirely through artificial insemination, if not IVF, correct? It sounds like Musk was on a tear last year, impregnating St. Clair and then, soon after, impregnating Zilis for the fourth time. So… four kids with Zilis, three with Grimes, one with St. Clair and six with his first wife Justine (Justine gave birth to one set of twins and a set of triplets). The names of all of these kids are bonkers too, although I think Zilis is probably evening out Musk’s desire to name every one of his children some variation of Xnology Chromtechulatistic Poseidon.