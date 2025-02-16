Elon Musk secretly welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother

Good news, everyone. Elon Musk welcomed another secret baby five months ago. He is now father to thirteen children, His fourth baby-mother just revealed herself and the existence of a 13th Muskrat child. From what I can see, Musk seemingly only spends time with one of his 13 kids – little X, his older son with Grimes. Musk has three children with Grimes: X, Exa Dark and Techno Mechanicus. Musk has six children with his ex-wife Justine, and three children with SpaceX CEO Shivon Zilis – twins in 2021 and then a third kid at some point in early 2024. So who is Musk’s fourth baby-mother? Conservative “writer” Ashley St. Clair.

Elon Musk welcomed his thirteenth child five months ago, according to author Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair posted an announcement to X on Friday, Feb. 14, saying that she and Musk, 53, have a child together. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” read her announcement. “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” said St. Clair. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.” Her post was captioned by the Latin phrase, “Alea Iacta Est,” meaning “The die is cast.” The author, who has been an outspoken supporter of conservative ideologies, is best known for her children’s book with BRAVE Books, titled Elephants Are Not Birds. “Follow Kevin as he learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if Culture insists that he is,” according to the book’s synopsis. Additionally, the BRAVE Books site said that they “partner with people of moral integrity, to teach complex Christian and Conservative values.”

She writes anti-trans kids’ books and she is apparently against mood stabilizers or medications for mental health issues. She also announced last year that she was going off birth control, and wouldn’t you know, Musk impregnated her soon after. Obviously, none of this was ever about fatherhood or enjoying having children around for Musk. As I said, he barely sees any of his kids other than X, and his adult children f–king despise him. For Musk, this is all about his obsession with birth rates and spreading his “seed” as much as possible. It’s not even about sex, although I’m sure he’s quite disgusting about sex as well. It’s just about babies, and wanting more babies out there in the world, babies which Musk never has to take care of. Also: they’re saying that Ashley announced this on Valentine’s Day because Musk was probably out with another woman. Sure.

If you can believe, this situation got even messier throughout the weekend. Apparently, Musk has not privately or publicly acknowledged his 13th child, and Ashley and her lawyer have been trying to get Musk to sign an “agreement” about the child:

Ashley St. Clair is publicly urging Elon Musk to “finish their agreement” when it comes to co-parenting, just one day after confirming that she welcomed his 13th child five months ago. In a now-deleted reply to Musk, 53, on X on Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Clair, a conservative influencer and children’s book author, wrote that she and her team “have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded.” Musk’s X post — which simply stated “Whoa” — was in response to an account which posted a screenshot of an alleged X post from 2020 that showed St. Clair joking about wanting to get “Elon Musk’s attention for a marriage proposal.” St. Clair went on to accuse the other X account of sharing underage photos of her, writing to Musk: “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, also shared a statement on X on Saturday, stating that St. Clair and Musk had been “privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.” “It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich wrote. “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

Losers all around, my god. Imagine bringing a child into this situation. It also appears that Ashley was trying to get Musk’s attention for years, and now that he got what he wanted (a child he will never see), he’s ignoring her.