Elon Musk secretly welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother

Good news, everyone. Elon Musk welcomed another secret baby five months ago. He is now father to thirteen children, His fourth baby-mother just revealed herself and the existence of a 13th Muskrat child. From what I can see, Musk seemingly only spends time with one of his 13 kids – little X, his older son with Grimes. Musk has three children with Grimes: X, Exa Dark and Techno Mechanicus. Musk has six children with his ex-wife Justine, and three children with SpaceX CEO Shivon Zilis – twins in 2021 and then a third kid at some point in early 2024. So who is Musk’s fourth baby-mother? Conservative “writer” Ashley St. Clair.
Elon Musk welcomed his thirteenth child five months ago, according to author Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair posted an announcement to X on Friday, Feb. 14, saying that she and Musk, 53, have a child together.
“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” read her announcement.
“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” said St. Clair. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”
Her post was captioned by the Latin phrase, “Alea Iacta Est,” meaning “The die is cast.”
The author, who has been an outspoken supporter of conservative ideologies, is best known for her children’s book with BRAVE Books, titled Elephants Are Not Birds. “Follow Kevin as he learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if Culture insists that he is,” according to the book’s synopsis. Additionally, the BRAVE Books site said that they “partner with people of moral integrity, to teach complex Christian and Conservative values.”
She writes anti-trans kids’ books and she is apparently against mood stabilizers or medications for mental health issues. She also announced last year that she was going off birth control, and wouldn’t you know, Musk impregnated her soon after. Obviously, none of this was ever about fatherhood or enjoying having children around for Musk. As I said, he barely sees any of his kids other than X, and his adult children f–king despise him. For Musk, this is all about his obsession with birth rates and spreading his “seed” as much as possible. It’s not even about sex, although I’m sure he’s quite disgusting about sex as well. It’s just about babies, and wanting more babies out there in the world, babies which Musk never has to take care of. Also: they’re saying that Ashley announced this on Valentine’s Day because Musk was probably out with another woman. Sure.
If you can believe, this situation got even messier throughout the weekend. Apparently, Musk has not privately or publicly acknowledged his 13th child, and Ashley and her lawyer have been trying to get Musk to sign an “agreement” about the child:
Ashley St. Clair is publicly urging Elon Musk to “finish their agreement” when it comes to co-parenting, just one day after confirming that she welcomed his 13th child five months ago. In a now-deleted reply to Musk, 53, on X on Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Clair, a conservative influencer and children’s book author, wrote that she and her team “have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded.”
Musk’s X post — which simply stated “Whoa” — was in response to an account which posted a screenshot of an alleged X post from 2020 that showed St. Clair joking about wanting to get “Elon Musk’s attention for a marriage proposal.” St. Clair went on to accuse the other X account of sharing underage photos of her, writing to Musk: “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”
Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, also shared a statement on X on Saturday, stating that St. Clair and Musk had been “privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”
“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich wrote. “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”
Losers all around, my god. Imagine bringing a child into this situation. It also appears that Ashley was trying to get Musk’s attention for years, and now that he got what he wanted (a child he will never see), he’s ignoring her.
The party of family values, everyone!
Isn’t the rumor that he does it all via IVF?
IVF doesn’t fit with his “manly man” persona. I still find it gross to think that any woman would sleep with him or be so much as touched by him though.
I don’t know how they know this but I have seen it stated on social media that at least the recent births are via IVF. Having seen the swimsuit photos of Musk, I totally understand the need to do it that way. 🫣🤢🤮 There’s also a good chance he can’t perform.
Remember that weird thing he said to Taylor Swift? Kind of gross and threatening-sounding at the time -‘I’ll give you a baby.’ He must have lots of test tubes, I guess, so he can ‘give’ lots of women his babies. They should be honored. We probably don’t know the half of it. 🤮
Serious question. Particularly given the mess that came out on social media. So there are clearly women out there courting….whatever this situationship is. There are contracts in place and negotiations ongoing. He’s spreading himself far and wide with purpose. Is this some sort of pilot scenario for his version of the future? Like, is he doing a test-run on what a modern day “Handmaiden’s Tale-esque reality could look like in practice. Also, how is it that conservative, purist, allegedly pious women are okay with it? (I know, I know, even God has a price for ditching their morals.). How is this the reality we’re in. HOW!?!?!?
Musk is a big part of the tech bro pronatalist movement. they think wealth is a sign of intelligence and high IQ and he thinks that he’s saving the world not only by increasing the population [of white people] but also by contributing and spreading his special higher quality than the rest genetic material
It looks like all of the children he had with his first wife were via IVF so I’d be willing the bet the younger kids are too.
Sounds like she got what she wanted too.
The nerve of this woman, asking that her child be protected from some invisible boogeyman that she just invited into their lives while that child’s father makes the country (and world) unsafe for millions of people. She can f*ck all the way off.
Yeah, I also wondered about the public announcement along with a plea for privacy, until I got to the part about how Musk won’t take her calls.
Isn’t it widely speculated that he fathered Amber Heard’s baby? So 14 babies with five women? And that’s probably still not an accurate count.
I’ve seen that widely rumored, as well. Someone is financing her for whatever reason as she’s living abroad with her child despite the lawsuits virtually bankrupting her and having no active acting projects. She is also expecting a second baby so take that for what you will.
I didn’t know about the current pregnancy. I would hope she’d be too wise now to produce another Musk offspring, but it probably does pay well. And in most cases he’s not interested in being involved as a parent. At least she’s been really discreet about it. This new baby mama running to the tabloids like it makes her look good is so bizarre.
Love that she’s called a Christian author but is having babies out of wedlock. It’s a cute look for these hypocrites!
There is no amount of money that would make having his child appealing. Have these women looked at him? Even after all the plastic surgery he still looked like a demented Muppet, before he was repulsive. He has no redeeming qualities as a human being and is an absolute shit father. Plus obvious character flaws and probable mental illness. Money is such a drug for shitty women.
Has he really had plastic surgery?! Where did it go?? His evil blubber swallowed it up.
Looks aside, I have a hard time believing Musk isn’t very unpleasantly, well…musky. He genuinely looks like he never showers.
Evil “ human” doing evil things …. No surprise
This whole scenario reminds me of that movie The Boys From Brazil. In that movie a Nazi hunter discovers a group of boys who look alike and are the same age. They turn out to be clones of Adolph Hitler. The Nazis though that their vision of the world would be aided by a fleet of Hitler babies. Et tu Elon?
Exactly. Nothing they do is original. Nothing. With all that “genius”, they still copy playbooks from history, move by move.
That’s exactly what he’s doing. It’s Eugenics 101, knocking up women he considers good breeding stock.
The Republican party was never the “family values” party they claimed to be. But at least they used to try to put up a good front. Now they’re just openly celebrating and putting in the cabinet drug addicts, alcoholics, sexual predators, and general weirdos with numerous baby mamas. Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill” indeed. And St. Clair once posted a truly disgusting tweet about Kamala Harris which now applies to herself. Irony is dead.
GOP=Greedy Old Pedophiles
Thank God I only have coffee for breakfast.
Ashley, Elon will get to taking care of all that just a soon as he finishes destroying all VA services for suicidal veterans, selling off our national parks for mining, and raiding all our bank accounts & healthcare data.
I am truly enjoying watch the right-wing “thought leaders,” who have all sorts of horrid words for women who need certain healthcare services or who don’t fit their “purity” tests, bending over backwards to claim this is all so very different and should be congratulated and celebrated. Their hypocrisy is breath-taking
“ I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,””
I guess she is giving the child up for adoption.
Right? Ask Grimes how that’s working out for her.
And this baby is going to be used as a human shield once Grimes’ child gets too big to be carried around.
I can’t believe this guy is in charge. Watching the mainstream media normalize his takeover is horrifying. Welcome to state-run media, folks. Eff this crap.
I honestly think that Amber Heard is also an Elon Musk baby momma as well.
Wow.. you are right, she probably is. Gross.
I think Shivon Zilis is with Neuralink, not SpaceX. Neuralink just wants to blow things up in your brain, not in space.
Someone should keep an online tally of who is in the lead, Nick Cannon or Musk.
More background on this lady is she is a writer for Babylon Bee, a “Christian version of the onion.” They mostly make anti trans jokes that are Bible themed. They are big on Twitter. Also the guy who founded it/is the owner and editor made the “Roman salute” on camera on a Disney ride right after the inauguration.
In other words, she’s a troll who works at a trash troll place.
She sells herself as an ultra christian “influencer” and yet she had a baby out of wedlock with an absent father? Aren’t the christians always going on and on about the need for a traditional “family unit” and how bad it is when a father isn’t around? Am I missing something?