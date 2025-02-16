Duchess Meghan posted a lovely kiss photo with Harry for Valentine’s Day

Pour one out for the Derangers, the past ten days or so have been really difficult for them. Their blood pressure spiked when Prince Harry and Meghan referred to each other as “my husband/wife” publicly in Canada for the Invictus Games. They cried salty, bitter tears when Harry and Meghan held hands and kissed at a hockey game. They began wailing when Meghan leaned her head on Harry’s shoulder at the Opening Ceremony. In fact, I absolutely believe that Meghan and Harry’s very public loved-up vibe is why Prince William and Kate’s office made their first Valentine’s Day social media post in history. That was William and Kate “competing” with Harry and Meghan’s natural charisma and affection at Invictus. But then Meghan also posted a photo and message to her valentine on Friday. And I think we might have to do wellness checks on some of those salty Bs.
As you can see, above, Meghan posted a lovely photo where she and Harry are kissing. It’s not even a crazy-passionate, throw you down on the Invictus podium kiss! It’s just warm, sweet, cute and very much on brand. This is the message Meghan posted:
Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.
My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.
#lovewins
As ever,
M
Remember how many years I begged Meghan to start posting on social media? This is why. She loves having this kind of outlet to post cute photos and messages to Harry. Of course she used the hashtag #LoveWins too. Sigh… she’s such a goober, and I’m saying that affectionately. Obviously, the Derangers believe that Meghan only posted the photo to “one-up” William and Kate’s awkward-ass kiss photo. As I said, I tend to believe the Wales photo was intended as a response to the Sussexes’ affection days earlier.
But that’s not all! Meghan also posted a very cute video where she’s cutting strawberries into hearts and putting them on bagels. You can see a glimpse of Lili’s arm, and the back of Archie’s head. They got special V-Day treats – bagels with strawberries.
Meghan making valentines themed bagels with the Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet 🥹🥯💕 pic.twitter.com/OdGgLu3Lk1
— Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) February 14, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s IG.
I keep seeing comments about how this post (and Meghan in general) is cheesy but i honestly think it’s sweet?
They obviously adore one another. Something you can’t really say about those other 2, whose attempt at “affection” just makes me feel awkward
Given the climate of pathological cynicism, I say “Embrace the Cheese!!”
You can’t fake the real love. That is why W&K look so cringe anytime they try to do it for the cameras. H&M look natural and sweet. They don’t look like they are touching each other first time in months.
Most holidays are inherently cheesy. I love that she embraced it
EMBRACE THE CHEESE!!!!
Probably what some of the things on her show will be like. Simple things that anyone can do.
I’ve come up with the theory that William and Kate anticipated a Valentine’s Day post from Meghan and that’s why they posted one. I think Meghan wanted to do a post for Valentine’s Day when she was a working royal and she was refused. There’s no doubt that KP is keeping tabs on Meghan’s account. Anyway, Meghan’s post to Harry was very sweet and I love the Instagram story of her and the children.
YES! I’ve been thinking this since Friday. My tin foil hat theory is that this was planned in response to Meghan’s Instagram in general. I mean sure, it’s also in part against the Invictus games and the affection H&M always show but I suspect they thought M would post something and wanted to be in the conversation and make it seem as though M was copying (which, since Cali is several hours behind the UK it will always seem like they’re following. And even though I sincerely believe M isn’t paying them any attention, they’re going to try to take advantage of the time difference because you know they have someone glued to her Instagram).
Anyways, in all honesty, we don’t know people’s marriages. I realise this is a gossip site but I’ve never really believed all the “they hate each other”, “they’re divorcing,” “they never see each other” jazz. That being said, it’s a fact that they were never demonstrative or publicly affectionate before H&M and now they’re clearly only doing it because of H&M. I’d honestly respect them more if they just stuck to being themselves instead of trying to turn everything into a competition. And clearly no one has a monopoly on any day but if they’ve never made a post for V-day before, it’s hard to think of any other reason why they would now.
I don’t think they’ll divorce now either. However, willy looks pained when she’s close to him. They are not natural around each other at all. My partner has autism and isn’t affectionate in public, but we’re comfortable together. He helps me down stairs, stuff like that – things willy never does. It’s been reported he is at kp most of the time given helicopter usage. We’ve seen them do a parent swap with Charlotte. I don’t believe they live together, but I don’t buy divorce any more. That ship likely sailed with Kate, patron Saint of cancer.
I agree with your theory Amy Bee (and Lilpeppa40): Kensington Palace clearly anticipated that Meghan would post something on her instagram for Valentine’s day and decided to “compete” by pre-empting it. It so obvious, as someone posted on here yesterday in another thread. But as the saying goes, “You can’t compete where you don’t compare…”. I mean, the difference between the two posts is so glaring. One is authentic, while the other is just… ick. KP is so bad at this, one would think that after all these years of blatantly copying and ripping off everything about Meghan, they would stop trying. Who’s going to tell them?
It was pretty likely that Meghan was going to post something on Valentine’s Day now that she’s returned to IG. Her history shows that she did this in the years before she met Harry.
That William and Kate never had in the decade plus years of their marriage and then just half ass it with a screen cap from a PR shoot last summer just shows the lack of authenticity and sincerity and it really is a one sided competition.
I adore the photo and lovely caption that she posted. It’s so sweet and I love how they are both smiling as they kiss. These two are clearly deeply in love. I love that Meghan is able to show some personal aspects of her life while maintaining her kids privacy.
Will and Kates photo is awkward and forced. Will is straining to kiss Kate on the cheek. Plus, we have never seen them kiss on the lips except for their wedding day. Weird.
And since they have never posted on Valentines Day it was clear they were trying to one up H&M. They are very insecure.
that’s it exactly, they are insecure. what a place for them to be. They are the heirs, they have so much going for them but they can’t enjoy it because they can’t stop comparing their lives to H&M. it must be eating at them constantly
Meghan and Harry are so cute together, like teenies with their first crush.
It’s so wonderful to be able to witness his wife’s and her husband’s era of joy, kids and dogs included.
And those bagels, with the red swirls in the dough, and cream cheese with strawberries, it looked so delicious.
These past few days of Invictus and Meghan posting to Insta have conveyed so much love and peace and happiness and positivity, it’s no wonder the Derangers, including the British media, completely failed their mute challenge. Because their Left-Behinds won’t ever be able to measure up, especially as they aren’t willing to do the work, for starters.
It is actually really inspiring to see that this type of love DOES exist. The type where you are just mad for each other. Even almost 7 years into the marriage.
A real photo of two people in love and sharing a kiss not some screen shot taken from an over produced feminine hygiene product like video. Bonus pictures of her making a lovely snack for her children. Let the derangers melt in all their tears.
I’m still not over the screen shot. The BM is begging for Kate and William to give them something, so they say fine, here….and it’s a screen shot from a video that was 6months ago😂. The disrespect. Towards the media that covers up for them on the regular. Playing in their faces fr.
Yep. It’s all they have though because these two are not together unless they are making a fake video of a happy couple. So a screen shot it will have to be.
Imagine being so delusional that after all these years you still walk around thinking it should have been me . I actually had a real chance of ever landing Harry as my husband and father of my children. I cry sad tears for these poor delusional bitter bitter betties . Like sweetie, Harry never wanted your white pepper as the seasoning in his life
Don’t malign white pepper, it’s a very fine seasoning. It has a real heat to it and is used frequently in Asian dishes and adds a real zing to food.
You see, this is how it’s done: post a nice recent photo of both of them, never seen before for Valentine’s day, write a loving message and give a little glimpse into their lifes and their children without showing their faces! Simple, cute and most importantly, authentic!
That cooking clip with the kids is supremely cute! And clearly very natural for them. Really can’t wait for her show.
I’m sure I can recall a bizarre video of Kate doing some art or cooking “with the kids” that seemed as natural as Kendall Jenner chopping the cucumber lol.
ETA: @FirstComment yes, authentic! Snap!
Lili was putting the strawberry cream cheese on her bagel like a champ, very impressive for a 3 year old!! I loved seeing Mamma Mia, the beagle, jumping around Meghan’s feet as she’s carrying the tray, Mamma knows she’s going to get a little treat, adorable!!
My 3 yr old niece is a chaos monster who still has to have her clothes taken off when she eats bc she gets food everywhere so I was v impressed with the spreading skills displayed.
Aww. Did Meghan inspire me to cut heart strawberries for my nieces and nephews on Valentine’s Day? Yes she did. And did they think it was a very cool idea from their aunt? Yes they did. The picture was very cute and I obviously loved and got inspo from the video. So thanks, Meghan! Bring on, WLM.
What a nice story about your nieces and nephews Auntie Jais! ❤️
I’m totally doing it next Valentine’s Day!
So amazing that 2 pictures can be interpreted with such vile. Our favorite tabloid writer called K and W pic chaste and in good taste while M and H were branded ” get a room”.
I love that both of them are smiling as they kiss. As opposed to William straining and clenching his jaw to go in for the kiss while Kate overacts like this is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened.
On an unrelated and minor note, when are William and Kate going to leave Musk’s twitter for Blue Sky or somewhere else?
Seeing X in almost every post is making my butt itch. The only power we have against the oligarchy is our few dollars (through our eyeballs on that nazi platform). Whyyyyyyy are we still on there and tacitly supporting their horribleness?
Note to self: I really need to get off the DM and just read it here.
I regret looking at the DM comments. Horrible and all trash Meghan for needing constant attention and living past her 15 minutes of fame and worse. Claim the children aren’t Archie and Lily etc. No more. I’m sick of it.
IDK about strawberries on bagels. I like my bagels savory, but I love the little strawberry hearts. So simple and yet I never thought of it.
H&M are authentic in everything they do. I’m glad they found each other and didn’t let the vipers tear them apart.
W seems introvert, formal, conscious of his status and not comfortable with PDAs in public. The September video showed him looking very uncomfortable with the embrace and her snuggling up to him. One of its purposes was to refute rumours of a split. During royal engagements all that is required of them is to be polite, pleasant and professional when making joint appearances. Instead Will has been shunning Kate, not even looking at her, rushing ahead and leaving her behind and allowing Tom Cruise to escort up the stairs?!! It is okay to be reserved but Will seems so detached from his wife that it has generated speculation that the marriage is troubled. RF PR is that this marriage is perfect hence the video and the Valentine Day post. The video looks forced and contradicted by Will ‘s behaviour towards Kate in public.
Honestly looking at W&K’s previous videos, taken during the early years of their marriage, the body language changed immensely. They weren’t doing any PDA back then too, but Will was nice to Kate in front of the cameras at least. It isn’t just Will being shy or introvert (which he actually isn’t, we have videos of him publicly dancing with other women as a married man when he thought no one was recording him), he looks annoyed with his wife most of the time. Granted it isn’t nice that his wife tried to grope him a few times, but he could be more respectful to his wife publicly. He is treating Sophie better when they do engagements together.