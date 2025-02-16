Duchess Meghan posted a lovely kiss photo with Harry for Valentine’s Day

Pour one out for the Derangers, the past ten days or so have been really difficult for them. Their blood pressure spiked when Prince Harry and Meghan referred to each other as “my husband/wife” publicly in Canada for the Invictus Games. They cried salty, bitter tears when Harry and Meghan held hands and kissed at a hockey game. They began wailing when Meghan leaned her head on Harry’s shoulder at the Opening Ceremony. In fact, I absolutely believe that Meghan and Harry’s very public loved-up vibe is why Prince William and Kate’s office made their first Valentine’s Day social media post in history. That was William and Kate “competing” with Harry and Meghan’s natural charisma and affection at Invictus. But then Meghan also posted a photo and message to her valentine on Friday. And I think we might have to do wellness checks on some of those salty Bs.

As you can see, above, Meghan posted a lovely photo where she and Harry are kissing. It’s not even a crazy-passionate, throw you down on the Invictus podium kiss! It’s just warm, sweet, cute and very much on brand. This is the message Meghan posted:

Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.

#lovewins As ever,

M

Remember how many years I begged Meghan to start posting on social media? This is why. She loves having this kind of outlet to post cute photos and messages to Harry. Of course she used the hashtag #LoveWins too. Sigh… she’s such a goober, and I’m saying that affectionately. Obviously, the Derangers believe that Meghan only posted the photo to “one-up” William and Kate’s awkward-ass kiss photo. As I said, I tend to believe the Wales photo was intended as a response to the Sussexes’ affection days earlier.

But that’s not all! Meghan also posted a very cute video where she’s cutting strawberries into hearts and putting them on bagels. You can see a glimpse of Lili’s arm, and the back of Archie’s head. They got special V-Day treats – bagels with strawberries.

Meghan making valentines themed bagels with the Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet 🥹🥯💕 pic.twitter.com/OdGgLu3Lk1 — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) February 14, 2025