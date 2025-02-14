Prince William & Kate wished everyone a happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day! Please wish me and my giant bag of peanut-butter M&Ms a very happy holiday. No, I also have my cats – an immortal ginger cat and a sweet baby panther. Obviously, people are going to celebrate the holiday in different ways. The Sussexes are spending the holiday apart, with Harry still in Canada for the Invictus Games, and Meghan in Montecito with the kids. Well, Prince William and Kate decided to wish everyone a happy holiday by posting a photo from that very weird video they made last summer, where they were groping each other in a forest.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKNrbZ5QQc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2025

I mean, I’ll stop being bitter for a moment and admit that it’s a cute photo and it’s a nice sentiment – just keep it breezy, use a heart emoji and keep moving. The comments on this post are… not great, or at least not when it first went up. I suspect that the social media team at Kensington Palace will quickly remove all of the photos of and references to Rose Hanbury. Do you think the Rose Hanbury story ruined roses for Kate? Like, if William brought a bouquet of roses home for Kate, would she raise an eyebrow, like “really, motherf–ker?”

Anyway, we probably won’t be hearing much from William and Kate for the next few weeks. They’re skipping the BAFTAs and their kids are on a school break. Something tells me the family will not be in Norfolk.

