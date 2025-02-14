“Robert Pattinson wore wide-legged Dior trousers to the ‘Mickey 17’ premiere” links
Robert Pattinson’s trousers are so wide, they’re almost palazzo pants. He wore this Dior ensemble to the London premiere of Mickey 17. [RCFA]
Mindy Kaling & Kate Hudson premiered their new show, Running Point. Mindy created the show & showruns, while Kate is the star. [Just Jared]
Renee Zellweger wore a prim Prada to the NYC Bridget Jones premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser just fell off the radar after their 2022 divorce. I always wanted bigger things for both of their careers. [Pajiba]
Democracy Watch: where is the fraud? [Socialite Life]
Jeremy Strong probably won’t win an Oscar, but he’ll probably be one of the best-dressed people at the Oscars. He does have great style! [LaineyGossip]
It feels like the old Lady Gaga is back, right? [OMG Blog]
A Gigolos murder? [Seriously OMG]
Remembering the KimYe divorce. [Hollywood Life]
Some special V-Day stories of people who “settled” in marriage and their regrets. These stories always make me feel so… happy? [Buzzfeed]

14 Responses to ““Robert Pattinson wore wide-legged Dior trousers to the ‘Mickey 17’ premiere” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    February 14, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    Reneè looks great even if it is prim. I still have no interest in seeing the nth Bridget Jones movie, though. Wish she had a better agent that could find her something different but I suppose she is struggling with the same issue of every woman in Hollywood being thrown in the dustbin because they’re over age 35.

  2. Megan says:
    February 14, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    I bought a pair of wide leg jeans at J Crew months ago and haven’t worm them yet. Definitely wearing next time I go out.

    • orangeowl says:
      February 14, 2025 at 2:49 pm

      I have bought a few pairs now. I was hesitant to wear them at first but now slimmer pants and jeans feel too tight and constricting. Most wide pants now seem to be cut with high waists, which is different from the ones I wore in the 90s and early 2000s with much lower waists. Super comfortable.

  3. Flamingo says:
    February 14, 2025 at 1:01 pm

    I love Palazzo pants, it makes me feel like I’m on vacation in Amalfi, Italy (I have never been to Amalfi).

  4. Mona says:
    February 14, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    NO to men in wide-leg pants. NO to men in skinny pants. Both horrible looks. Look good on no man. Who is designing pants these days? They’re equally bad for women.
    But otherwise he looks great.

  5. Josephine says:
    February 14, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    Because of the jacket and his height, I actually think Pattinson’s look works.

  6. mightymolly says:
    February 14, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    I loved Alexis and Vincent together. I should know better than to get invested in a celeb marriage. But I never understood why Alexis was written off Handmaid so abruptly with such a weird plot twist. I assumed she had a personal reason for that.

  7. Bookie says:
    February 14, 2025 at 2:46 pm

    I’ve never found Pattinson attractive, but now I get the appeal. He looks fabulous here.

  8. Normades says:
    February 14, 2025 at 3:43 pm

    This is a great fit. The pants are big and billowy but the jacket is very fitted and close to the body (also helped by the lack of a shirt).

  9. Oswin says:
    February 14, 2025 at 9:26 pm

    I think Pattinson looks great. I’ve never said that before. Huh.

