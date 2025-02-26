Elon Musk really is beefing with baby-mother Ashley St. Clair over child support

There’s a car-crash aspect to Elon Musk’s baby-mama drama. Yes, it’s disgusting, but also… how is finding all of these women to impregnate and why are they doing it? Ashley St. Clair is the latest baby-mother that we know of. She gave birth to a Musk child (a boy) last year. It’s pretty well-documented that Ashley was trying to get Musk’s attention for years before he finally agreed to a brief “relationship” and impregnation. Since she gave birth, Musk has only seen the child three times, and he’s apparently not interested in supporting the kid whatsoever. Ashley filed for sole custody of the baby, and now Musk and St. Clair are beefing over child support. This really is an episode of Maury.

Ashley St. Clair is calling out Elon Musk after he defended his fatherhood on X. The author, 26, is currently suing the Tesla CEO, 53, for sole custody of an infant boy they reportedly share. In her petition, St. Clair alleged Musk has only seen the child, identified as R.S.C., three times since he was born in September 2024.

“This has never been about money for Ashley,” a representative for the 26-year-old author tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, Feb. 25. “This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father. Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them,” the statement continues. “We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations.“

PEOPLE reached out to Musk’s attorneys for comment.

St. Clair’s statement comes after YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything (real name Zach Nelson) slammed Musk on X, alleging he “Abandons a 5 month old. Won’t pay child support for another 3. And leaves the shield behind at major event… ”

Jerry’s post accompanied a screenshot of a video of Musk walking down steps with his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, trailing a few steps behind.

Musk responded to the claims and called Jerry “an utter liar.”

“I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so,” Musk, who owns the social media platform X, replied. “Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated.”