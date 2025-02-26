Elon Musk really is beefing with baby-mother Ashley St. Clair over child support

There’s a car-crash aspect to Elon Musk’s baby-mama drama. Yes, it’s disgusting, but also… how is finding all of these women to impregnate and why are they doing it? Ashley St. Clair is the latest baby-mother that we know of. She gave birth to a Musk child (a boy) last year. It’s pretty well-documented that Ashley was trying to get Musk’s attention for years before he finally agreed to a brief “relationship” and impregnation. Since she gave birth, Musk has only seen the child three times, and he’s apparently not interested in supporting the kid whatsoever. Ashley filed for sole custody of the baby, and now Musk and St. Clair are beefing over child support. This really is an episode of Maury.
Ashley St. Clair is calling out Elon Musk after he defended his fatherhood on X. The author, 26, is currently suing the Tesla CEO, 53, for sole custody of an infant boy they reportedly share. In her petition, St. Clair alleged Musk has only seen the child, identified as R.S.C., three times since he was born in September 2024.
“This has never been about money for Ashley,” a representative for the 26-year-old author tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, Feb. 25. “This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father. Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them,” the statement continues. “We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations.“
PEOPLE reached out to Musk’s attorneys for comment.
St. Clair’s statement comes after YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything (real name Zach Nelson) slammed Musk on X, alleging he “Abandons a 5 month old. Won’t pay child support for another 3. And leaves the shield behind at major event… ”
Jerry’s post accompanied a screenshot of a video of Musk walking down steps with his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, trailing a few steps behind.
Musk responded to the claims and called Jerry “an utter liar.”
“I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so,” Musk, who owns the social media platform X, replied. “Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated.”
“Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated.” Dude is worth about $380 billion and he’s currently breaking everything in the federal government so he can give contracts to his merry band of corporate incels to “fix” everything. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure Ashley has asked for a lot of money. But whatever she’s asked for, it’s a drop in the bucket of Musk’s self-dealing financial schemes.
I have no patience for men who try to dodge child support in general but this is beyond ridiculous. Hand over a million a year and put some in a trust for the child’s future. It’s a drop in the bucket for him.
My ex husband tried to reduce his child support payments to me because…he was supporting his live in girlfriend’s two kids (from her previous marriage). The judge said he’s only responsible for his own children, and because he hadn’t seen our children in two years at that point, even slightly raised the monthly child support. Some guys think they’ll “punish” the mother by withholding child support.
What’s toxic and messed up as hell is that this a-hole is pro-natalist and pro replacement theory. WTF???? He says the population is decreasing, and he.advocates for more white babies. Babies, white or not, need nurturing and care, and they need a planet that isn’t unde siege by the energy consumption of AI. Elon Musk is a parasite, a pure parasite, on that American Public, his misogynistic philosophy and inhumanity are dangerous bc of how much money he has. I can’t stand this guy’s ugly face
He could give each baby mamma a billion dollars and not even notice.
Of course, his wealth is all on paper in stock…..but he could gift them stock and they could borrow cash against it like he does.
Maybe he could gift them each a field of unsold Teslas
Great investigative story in WashPost today about how the space Nazi’s wealth is built on $38 billion in US govt grants.
He really has no liquid money at all, and he’s doing everything he can to hide that fact. That donation to Trump came out of Peter Thiel’s pocket, not Musk’s.
My client’s best friend is Kimball Musk, and Elon’s been living in a Airstream on an empty lot in Texas, something that if you dig through her social posts, Grimes also talks about. It’s not because he’s a hipster; he has no cash. The whole thing is a deck of cards, just like his education (he doesn’t have any finished degrees and he’s not an engineer) and his fake autism. He’s a sociopath, not a genius.
Exactly, a majority of Musks wealth is tied to stock and stock prices. Irs why he fought so hard to avoid having to buy Twitter. Musk is rich on paper and thats it. Hes in a major cash crunch at the moment between buying Trump and the debt he owes on Twitter.
Interesting. I wonder how he pays for his private – deputized! – security team/army?
I’m sorry for the baby in this mess. Ashley knew how Elmo operates, why did she think she’d be different?
I truly believe that MAGA _doesnt_ understand how he operates, personally or professionally.
Oh. They know. They just don’t have any morals or common sense. They don’t register that the muskrat side of the magat movement used their votes with the intent of eating them because the widespread “welfare” fraud he is supposedly finding has always been a lie to stoke divisions. White men dodging their responsibilities for their children in red states while shamming their children’s momma is comically common. (I know someone whose ex made 20 k more than her while she was financially struggling and lived with his parents rent free. He conned a judge into allowing him to pay only $100 a month in support. He ended up repeatedly knocking up an Evangelical nutter and because of the red state hate towards women in general, has fought tooth an nail to get custody of his eldest kid for free babysitting services). His attitude is spot on for the crowd he has aligned himself with. I do not understand why women bought into the magat bullshit when more than half the women I know have had similar horror stories. My personal theory is that muskrat is broke (from a billionaires perspective) and without massive cash transfusions from the fed will default on the Twitter loans. Tesla stock is in free fall. He sells off more of the Tesla stock and the company will crash. Having an inventory visible from space and a horrid safety record is going to catch up with him.
She could have been delusional enough to believe that Elmo thought she was “the one.”
St. Clair, moreso than the rest, had to be 100000% aware of just how vile, bigoted, and erratic he truly is. While she was apparently already a shitty person before he came into her life, I think she also played up all her worst tendencies in an effort to attract him, and probably believed that molding herself in his image would hold his interest.
Dead beat dad.
This woman is looking to collect her bag, plain and simple. I’d not put it past Elmo to have met (assessed) the baby and found the child not meeting up to his ideal eugenic standard—he did make a point to tell her pre-birth not to put his name on the birth certificate.
Absolutely nailed it! It’s really telling which kids he’s interested in. I haven’t seen most of them, but yeah I bet there are physical and cognitive traits he’s trying to achieve and fine with tossing aside the rest.
They dug up old tweets from the lady, including one where she disparaged single mothers stating, “Vivek just called out the system for financially incentivizing single motherhood.”
Well look at them apples Ashley.
She already had a child when she got herself knocked up by Elon. AFAIK, she has never been married.
Yeah, this is this 26 year old second child and she’s never been married. This is all of the worst, most hypocritical people you’ve ever met screaming about how they’re the master race.
I just vomited a little in my brain.
“This has never been about money for Ashley.” Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining. Why else was she targeting this freak for a “relationship”? And this one doesn’t sound like IVF or surrogacy. So that makes it even more gross. I feel sorry for the kid. The parents are trash.
Imagine being the richest man in the world, capable of lifting countless children out of poverty (possibly all children in your country) and moving to Texas to avoid even supporting your own children. Billionaires are mentally ill. They are the monkey hoarding more bananas than it could ever eat while the other monkeys around it die of starvation.
A forensic accounting would be…interesting. Eff all of these N*zi freaks.
I have no sympathy for anyone in this situation.
1. What (how much) did she ask for?
2. At what point in life does a person’s need reach $500,000,000,000? Asking for a friend.
Did they use IVF or did she get pregnant the usual way? She shared some awkward text exchanges between the two and it looks like they had an actual relationship. Why do women keep agreeing to have kids with him? He’s a terrible father and a terrible person.
There are rumors that he had a botched “enhancement” surgery and that any children past that point are via IVF because he is no longer capable.
Interesting how he says some baby’s mamas asked for more than they could ever “need”. So he admits there is such a thing as having more money than one needs – or is he exempt from that rule? By that standard, does he need a trillion dollars? Does he need over 300 billion? How much money do these sociopaths need?