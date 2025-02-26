James Hewitt: Princess Diana would try to get Harry & William ‘together’

Once Princess Diana’s years-long affair with James Hewitt was finally done and she was no longer in a love-and-sex haze, she realized that Hewitt is an idiot. It’s true, and we still see it whenever Hewitt opens his mouth. In the decades since his affair with Diana ended, Hewitt has sold her out completely, writing books and giving paid interviews and chiming in as some kind of “royal expert.” It’s all pretty sleazy. Well, they got Hewitt to go on the record about… Prince William and Prince Harry’s estrangement and how Diana would feel about it. Good lord.

Diana, Princess of Wales would be trying to reunite her sons if she was still alive, her former lover has said. Army Major James Hewitt, who had a five-year affair with the late princess from 1986, was asked in a rare television interview if he thought she may have been able to engineer a rapprochement between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who have barely spoken in five years.

“I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it,” he said. “And she’d do her best to try and get them together.”

Major Hewitt, who now devotes his time to aid work in Ukraine, told Good Morning Britain the last time he had spoken to the late princess was “just after” her BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in November 1995, during which she admitted to their affair. He described the conversation as “distant” and admitted that the interview did “create problems” for him from which he was “trying to move on”.

The Princess was asked by Mr Bashir whether she had been unfaithful to the then Prince Charles with Major Hewitt, her riding instructor. She replied: “Yes. I was in love with him. But I was very let down.” Major Hewitt had collaborated on an unauthorised biography and the late Princess said it was “very distressing” for her that someone she had trusted had used their connection to make money. The former Life Guards officer was swiftly cast as a “love rat” by the tabloid media and found his reputation in tatters.

“It was a stitch-up job,” he said of the Panorama interview on Tuesday. “It was appalling of Bashir to [have] inveigled, lied to her, criminal activity, absolutely appalling. As I’ve said, I hate bullies and bullying and arrogant people and I think it’s appalling.”