Measles cases are rising, do you need a booster shot?

There’s another measles outbreak, this time in Texas and New Mexico. That makes three outbreaks in 2025 so far. What makes this particular outbreak so much more nerve wracking is that now, we have an anti-vaxxer in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as a battle between the president and the CDC about whether or not to promote life-saving vaccines.
As of right now, the CDC is still allowed to track and report measles cases. The most recent outbreak, which began in West Texas, has been multiplying rapidly. It’s actually so concerning that even Republican politicians who confirmed RFK Jr. are urging their constituents to make sure they give their children the MMR vaccine. Speaking of the vaccine, there’s been some confusion as to whether or not those of us who have already been vaccinated against the measles (and mumps and rubella) need to get a booster shot. While most people do not need to worry about getting a measles booster shot, it also wouldn’t hurt if you did.
Some adults need to be revaccinated: A measles outbreak in West Texas is continuing to spread. And with kindergarten vaccination rates dipping across the country, more communities may be at risk of outbreaks. But it’s not just kids who should be vaccinated. Infectious disease experts say some adults may need to get revaccinated, too.
It’s super hard to control measles: Measles can spread incredibly fast — it’s one of the world’s most contagious diseases, more than flu, polio, COVID, or just about any other infectious disease. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, notes that just last week, West Texas was reporting 14 cases. This week, it’s up to 90 cases. “It’s very hard to control measles,” he says.
Vax is best: The best defense against measles is vaccination. The vast majority of people getting sick in Texas are unvaccinated. And the measles vaccine is both safe and highly effective, says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vaccines give 95+% chance of survival: “If you have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine as per routine, you have a 95-plus percent chance of being completely protected throughout your life,” Schaffner says.
The re-vaccination window: But public health experts say there are some adults who should consider getting revaccinated. That includes older adults who were born after 1957 and were vaccinated before 1968. That’s because early versions of the measles vaccine were made from an inactivated (killed) virus, which didn’t work particularly well, Offit says. That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone vaccinated before 1968 get at least one dose of the live attenuated vaccine. Before the first measles vaccines were developed in the 1960s, nearly everyone got the disease during childhood. So people born before 1957 are assumed to have natural immunity.
PSA for 1968-1989 babies: Schaffner says if you’re not sure of your immunity or vaccination status, there’s no harm in getting a shot. If you were vaccinated between 1968 and 1989, you likely received just one dose of the measles vaccine, instead of the two doses that are standard today. One dose alone is highly effective and for most people, it provides more than enough protection, says Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist in New York City and author of Booster Shots, a book on the history of measles.
High risk individuals: But Ratner says there are several situations in which the CDC recommends an additional dose of measles vaccine for adults who are considered at high risk. That includes people who are in college settings, work in health care, live or are in close contact with immunocompromised people, or are traveling internationally. “If you’re traveling somewhere where there’s an active outbreak and you’re not sure that you got two doses, it may not be crazy to get a second dose,” Ratner says. And if you live in a community that is experiencing a measles outbreak, your local or state health department may recommend a second dose for adults.
Oh hey, adults over 20 are starting to have complications: It’s worthwhile to make sure you’re protected, because adults over 20 are more likely to develop complications from measles, which can include pneumonia and brain swelling. And measles can also be dangerous — if not deadly — for children. As many as 1 in 20 kids with measles will get pneumonia, and 1 out of 1,000 will develop encephalitis, or brain swelling — which can lead to death or cause deafness or intellectual disabilities.
Texas only has an 80% measles vax rate: Nationwide, kindergarten vaccination rates have fallen below the 95% threshold that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is needed to prevent community outbreaks. In some parts of the U.S., rates are far lower. That includes Gaines County, Texas, the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, where the vaccination rate is only at about 80%. Offit says vaccination is the best way to protect children. “I lived through the 1991 Philadelphia measles epidemic, where there were 1,400 cases and nine deaths over a period of three months,” he says. “So I’ve seen children suffer needlessly because of the choice not to get a vaccine. So, please vaccinate your children.”
Ugh, how is Texas down to only 80% measles vax rate? Are we really that far gone as a society that so many parents refuse to trust a vaccine that has literally been proven so effective that the US was successfully able to declared it “removed” in 2000? That said, I genuinely did not know that anyone who got their measles shot pre-1967 needed to be re-vaccinated. Both of my parents and all three of my in-laws are within this category, so I’m going to make sure that they take care of that business. I somehow successfully forced them all into getting their TDAP booster while I was pregnant, so I’ll have to pull out that same playbook, which was basically, “Get this simple booster or you’re not going to meet your first grandchild!” If you fall within any of these categories, please talk to your doctor about whether or not you need a booster. Meh. I can’t believe we’re still talking about yearly, multiple measles outbreaks in America in 2025, but here we are.
Science-y celebitchies, any help on this: over the years I’ve had several MMR vaccines but after giving birth for my children they check the titre and it always shows I’m not immune. I said ok twice to getting vaxed again but the third time I said i think there must be something else going on I would prefer to check with my regular doctor. I haven’t found anyone with an explanation so if you have one to explain my situation please lmk.
It sounds like you’re one of the rare cases of being a non-responder.
If it’s only measles you don’t react to, it could be because of a genetic condition.
It would be best to check with your regular GP to find out what kind of bloodwork should be done, if you should see a specialist, maybe a genetecist and/or immunologist.
Fingers crossed!
To everyone here: please make sure your immune status is always up to date with all vaccines (e.g. flu, Covid, RSV) because the way it seems to be going over there, it will sadly not be nice.
I remember the anti-vaxxing 😱 going WAY off rails about 2013…RIGHT after POS Putin coming into power (abd that’s NO coinky-dink😡) it had been bubbling up since the early 2000 when that fraud 🤬 British doctor Andrew Wakefield published that BS study linking Autism to vaccinations & 🤬 folks like Jenny McCarthy (whom I 😍 at the time…but will NEVA forgive😡) took that BS & ran with it! I remember LOSING good friends who worked in healtcare over this…it became a TRAVESTY on FB because by then POS Putin and his evil cabal had stepped into the background & started doing what Russia has done for YEARS with countries…”stirring the putrid pot”…and that 🤬 succeeded which is why he owns the GOP we have a traitor as POTUS 2xs & 🤬an Anti-vaxxer running the CDC…
I just…..😭
TURBANMA – I’m in the same boat as you. I had all my vaccinations as a kid. Both times I was pregnant I was told I don’t have sufficient immunity to rubella. I’ve had two booster after having my kids and still don’t have enough antibodies.
I didn’t get a successful explanation from my doctor or nurses but I was told it happens in rare cases. I used to think it was something I didn’t have to worry about. No one gets measles or rubella anymore. Except we grew up not worrying about those diseases because we all got vaccinations.
@Lady Kellet & @TurbanMA, same for me. I was horrified when my OB said I didn’t have the antibodies. I am all about those vaccinations. I wonder if I need to get it again (my youngest is 6). Did you ask your PCP to check your antibodies?
And that’s exactly why everyone who can get vaccinated should. There are going to be some people like you for whom the vaccines just aren’t effective, and then some people who CAN’T get vaccinated for legitimate health reasons.
when people say “meh, I did my own research on an anti-vax website” they put us all at risk.
I’m a non-responder to the MMR as well. And that is even after receiving another set of the MMR vaccine in order to go back to college. I think I probably have some degree of protection or at least that is what I hope.
I’m a ‘89 baby, I got blood-work done a couple of years ago to check if the antibodies for MMR were still present, and they were. Now I’m wondering if to get a booster just in case.
I got my childhood immunizations and still have my old records. In 2008 I asked my doctor to do a blood titer and discovered I needed a MMR booster. My advice to anyone is that it wouldn’t hurt to request a blood test to confirm you still have immunity.
Same here. Born before the vaccine, had the MMR diseases. But in 2016 there was a measles outbreak and I had just gotten a job – in a public library (where I still work), and had my titers checked. Was solid on rubella & mumps, low on measles. So I got the shot, and make sure I am up to date on all vaccines, because if a germ or virus is out there, for sure it’s going to be visiting the library!
I was actually good with measles and mumps and needed a rubella booster. It even showed I had the anti bodies for varicella but I still decided to get the shingles vaccine.
This past weekend I went and got the Hep A and pneumonia vaccine too.
My mom made sure we got them all on time! But who knows which type of vaccine I got in the early ’70s. Probably need the booster. Thanks for this information!
I’m in Texas and am calling my doctor today to check on my vax status. I predict a rush to get re-vaccinated l
Stay safe, @Giddy!
I’m in TX as well and went to the dr’s last Friday to get my antibodies checked. Looks like I’m going to need a booster, even though I know I was vaccinated as a child. ‘73 baby. And I guess I need the hep shots as well. I didn’t remember ever getting those.
You can have them check the registry to see if you have had the hepatitis B. They( the pharmacist) couldn’t find me in the system and then I realized after the fact that I had it done in a different state which may explain why it didn’t show up. I mentioned in a previous comment that I had a titer done in 2008 and it showed I needed a rubella booster.
My kids’ elementary school had a measles outbreak. The school reported that 15 kids were not vaccinated for religious or “other” reasons — “other” is not defined by state law and broadly interpreted. To no one’s surprise, all 15 immediately got vaccinated. Funny how those convinctions don’t stand up when the threat becomes real.
The first death due to measles has just been reported here in Texas. There are now 120 cases.
I’m in my late 50’s my booster is scheduled for March 4 I figured I would get them while I still can. They might not be available in a year with the current state of the nation.
Well shit. My sister is taking all three of her kids to Texas on Saturday to visit her best friend. It’s the first time they’ll be on a plane. I’ll be asking her about their vaccinations but I’m betting they’re not vaccinated and I’m betting her friend’s kids aren’t either. I’m hoping I’m wrong. Will be getting my parents to check their levels this week. I’m sick of all these idiots and yes I include my sister in that. Unless I’m wrong and her kids are vaxxed for measles. Will be finding out today.
Jais, I read a news article the other day that said now even the anti-vaxxer parents in Texas are now running to get their kids vaccinated because of how bad the measles outbreak is. Maybe food for thought for your sister.
Thank you. I hope so. The youngest just turned one today so I’m gonna guess he’s not at all. I’m hoping the other two have at least gotten one shot and the oldest has gotten the two. But I just don’t have much hope in people these days. Family included.
This is what makes me rage with the fire of a thousand suns. These anti vaxxer parents were likely vaccinated as children. Now their children are suffering from a disease that they themselves are protected from.
I had measles as a child. So I’ll get my titer checked – thanks for bringing it up Rosie!
By the way, there were 4 of us under 6 years old and my mom was sure one if us would die because we were so ill.
I’m also a late 1950’s baby, 3 older siblings. I had measles and mumps as a baby, very ill with mumps. A family friend, little girl, became deaf from her bout with measles. I had chickenpox too, but also got the shingles vaccine 5 years ago at 60. I’ve had the flu and covid vaccines but have been procrastinating on the pneumonia vaccine since I have reactions to all of them, fever and chills for about 36 hours. All of this is so scary and completely unnecessary; people are so irresponsible and ill-informed these days, putting their children at risk.
I fall in the 1968-1989 range and got a booster last year. My parents were very diligent about vaccines one measles shot was the norm then and they couldn’t remember if I got a second.
Go get your booster!
We had a whooping cough outbreak in my community a few months ago. I was VERY careful to get all the vaccine boosters right around the election. I am good for MMR and Tdap. Go get boosted before they expire.
In 2020 and 2021, I had stem cell transplants, which effectively wipe your entire immune system. I then spent 2 years getting re-immunized against EVERYTHING, 2-3 shots every 3 months. Sucked horrifically, BUT I am now extremely grateful that I am all up to date on every last possible one. And I will continue to get my annual flu shot and covid booster until those disappear. Then I guess I will just have to crawl into a cave every year during flu season?
RMS, same here: 2014 I had my stem cell transplant, and then after had to be revaccinated for everything. My only bummer was I was given the OLD shingles shot, so naturally, I got shingles 2 yrs ago! It wasn’t as severe as it could’ve been w/out the old vax, but you can bet that as soon as I was able to, I got the Shingrex vax (the newer one). Not going to go through that again!
And I am completely up to date with ALL covid shots/boosters, RVS, pneumonia, flu…. I don’t play around with my health. Wish my family was as vigilante as I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Was absolutely positive I had been vaccinated as a child but found and checked my little yellow card and it wasn’t marked. Did I miss that day of school? Titre was zero so got the shot. It was the underside of the arm and hurt going in. I rank shots on pain level. First shingrex was really sore which I had heard so I was putting it off until my doctor told me not to be a whiney baby and shingles was worse.
I’m too young for Shingrex but had shingles last year ON TOP OF MY MASTECTOMY SCARS. I’m glad you got vaccinated for it – shingles was nightmarish!
Oh dear, I’m so sorry. Last year I had Covid and shingles at the same time, and that’s after the vaccines. I didn’t have the itching, but the pain was really uncontrollable – I just had to gut it out for a couple of months. Do not recommend.
You can get the vaccine now! I also got shingles before I was old enough for Shingrix and the Dr told me that chances of recurrence are higher for us and vaccination was recommended regardless of age. He also mentioned that he was seeing more 30-40 year olds coming in with shingles these days.
In the 80s (and maybe early 90s), many of us had to get MMR boosters to be able to start classes at university because we had only received one shot as a babe.
RFJ, Jr. looks like chewed up beef jerky. His outsides match his insides.
I live in Texas (Austin, where sanity still exists … for now) and I fear for my life.
Since we are talking vaccines, if and when you qualify for the shingles vaccines, get them. There have been two big studies done (one in Wales) showing a huge decrease in dementia in women who were vaccinated compared to those who weren’t (not in men). The studies were of hundreds of thousands of people since the NHS keeps records of everyone. The thinking is that the chicken pox virus that causes shingles is somehow involved in causing some cases of dementia or the neuralgia prevention of the vaccine is protective. Women because we have more active immune systems. The vaccine doesn’t stop shingles but it stops the painful nerve condition that can be caused by shingles.
Off topic, but why are none of the people in these photos a human color?
An interesting question. They all look like they were left in the oven too long…especially Junior, who is extra crispy around the edges.
I was (and sometimes still am) heavily leaning into a quest for more info in the early days of covid and found this press release from the American Society for Microbiology in late ’20/early ’21:
https://asm.org/Press-Releases/2020/November/MMR-Vaccine-Could-Protect-Against-COVID-19
So I hot footed myself to a pharmacy and got my MMR booster in Feb. of ’21. So very glad I did. I got my elderly mother to get one last month from her PCP. Every bit of immune assistance will be crucial going forward with this goddamned clown show.
Related- remember to get a TDAP every ten years!
I really appreciate this post, Rosie. Off to schedule a booster now.
People who got their MMR in the 60’s and early 70’s should consider a booster. Titers are expensive and not usually covered by insurance so all of my friends who are physicians are telling Xennials/GenX/younger Boomers (born after 1956) to just get a booster.
I did a research rotation at CHOP in the late 80’s so they made me get a booster before I could work onsite