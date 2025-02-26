Two Oscar voters didn’t vote for Ralph Fiennes because they thought he already won one

When the Oscar nominations came out, I lamented to a fellow film buff about Ralph Fiennes’s nonexistent Oscar campaign. I was going on and on about how Fiennes should be the Best Actor frontrunner, not just for Conclave but for his outstanding body of work for decades. The film buff shrugged and said, “well, he’s already won, so people won’t want to give him another Oscar.” People, Ralph Fiennes has NEVER won an Oscar. He won ONE Bafta back in 1993. Never won a Golden Globe. This past Sunday was the first time he won a SAG Award and it was for the ensemble of Conclave. I bring all of this up because even film buffs and Oscar voters think Ralph Fiennes has already won an Oscar and that’s why they’re reluctant to vote for him for Conclave. Some more highlights from Variety’s latest “anonymous Oscar voters” series:
The Brutalist, Anora or Conclave for Best Picture: In best picture, the ranked-choice voting system can dramatically shape the outcome. If this were a single-choice category, like the other 22 Oscar races, I’d be tempted to predict a victory for “The Brutalist.” The film has strong passion within the Academy but suffers when not ranked No. 1. Voters who don’t have it at the top tend to place it No. 5 or lower, at least from my findings. Interestingly, “Anora” often appears alongside “The Brutalist” when ranked No. 2 or 3.
An Oscar voter complaining about people not watching all of the nominated films: “I watch everything! I hate it when people don’t take this job seriously. It’s our responsibility to watch all of it… When you don’t, you miss masterpieces like ‘The Substance’ and ‘Emilia Pérez.’”
A surprise in Supporting Actress? Monica Barbaro and Isabella Rossellini appear on many ballots, mainly where “Anora” and “The Brutalist” perform well… I didn’t come across nearly as many Ariana Grande and Felicity Jones voters as I suspected I would. Does that mean they’re not out there? Of course not. But we have to remember musicals are always “tougher” sells for cinephiles. If you’re not a “musical person,” you only have Barbaro, Jones and Rossellini to choose from. And even if you love the genre, some went for Grande; others chose Saldaña. This could hint at a jaw-dropping moment coming on Sunday or be unrelated noise.
A Best Actress toss-up: Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and Demi Moore (“The Substance”) were seemingly in a ping-pong match on a stretch of about 12 voters, and it looked like it was those two at the top and nothing else. When the dust settled, there was a considerable amount of support for Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”) and Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”). The latter’s film has been the hardest to track this season, mainly due to more than a third of the voters I spoke to sharing that they had only watched the film in the last few days before turning in their ballots. I believe the support of Torres will ultimately bring the movie to a victory in the international feature race, a first for Brazil. One artisan’s branch voter says, “I never heard of this movie until it was nominated for best picture, and, oh my God… That movie was incredible, and she is a goddess. I voted for it in all three categories.”
More on the Best Actress race: Mikey Madison and Torres are most potent among the international membership, while Erivo and Moore are most prominent among voters based stateside. Moore’s film is the most polarizing, and what I found most interesting is we underestimated how much of a barrier horror movies are for entry for cinephiles (the same goes for musicals). That’s what makes the race much closer than it otherwise would be. Regarding “Emilia Perez,” the “backlash” didn’t change as many minds as people may have thought. However, I found many that weren’t on board with the film in the first place, which is surprising considering 13 nominations. One awards strategist shares a theory: “The voter turnout for the nomination phase is very low. It shows it doesn’t take much to get a nomination.” However, one voter was defiant about sticking with their vote for Karla Sofía Gascón. “I don’t care what people do during their private time… I voted for her, even though she won’t win.”
The Best Actor race: What I did see was a decent amount of Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”) and especially Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”). I’d go as far as to consider that, if Adrien Brody were to lose, it would happen in favor of Fiennes. One voter cites the British actor’s stunning career for his support: “He is one of the best actors who’s never stopped being great.” Surprisingly, two separate voters who didn’t vote for Fiennes said they did not vote for him because “he won before.” They both believed he won an Oscar for “Schindler’s List” (1993), which he didn’t, as he lost to Tommy Lee Jones for “The Fugitive.” “Oh sh-t!” one chuckled after being corrected. Coincidentally, they voted for Brody, who actually won an Oscar for “The Pianist” (2002). As you can tell, sometimes these things tend not to make much sense.
It’s very “Oscar voter” to say that Ralph Fiennes doesn’t deserve an Oscar this year because he’s won before (he has not) and then vote for Adrien Brody, who has actually won before and it was a huge surprise when he did win. Like… I would love it if Ralph pulled off an upset, but I think he didn’t campaign enough and it’s just such a weird year. Having seen A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist, it’s like comparing apples to oranges – I want Timothee to win his first Oscar, but even I have to admit that Brody’s performance in The Brutalist was career-defining.
The thing about Demi Moore and The Substance is interesting – like, Oscar voters might punish Demi and the film because they have an issue with the horror genre? What’s funny about that is The Substance is such an awful representative of the horror genre. Same with Emilia Perez and the musical genre, and I absolutely hope that there’s a surprise in Supporting Actress, but I don’t think it will happen. It’s legitimately exciting that so many of these races are complete toss-ups though! I doubt the confusion will bring in higher Oscar ratings though.
Poor Ralph. Are Oscar voters this dumb?? I can’t believe they don’t know he hasn’t won yet!
Just going on the internet would have found the answer. He was also great in quiz show. His scene where he confessed his cheating on the show and telling his father played by the great paul scofield was a masterpiece in acting.
Agree. In addition to Conclave, he should have already won for:
–Schindler’s List (a particularly egregious loss, as his performance gives us one of the all-time truths of evil ever filmed – while so young! – and Tommy Lee Jones’ performance was popcorn fun but hardly in the same league)
–Quiz Show
–Coriolanus (he also directed it)
–The English Patient (his depiction of a lover through life and death is heartbreaking, in one of the most romantic films ever made)
–The Constant Gardener
–Grand Budapest Hotel (such droll humor…so re-watchable)
and that’s just off the top of my head. He’s even shown himself to be a decent action film star along Liam Neeson lines (M in James Bond, The King’s Man) and genre fantasy (his turn as Voldemort was genuinely scary yet well-rounded, not a cartoon). He can do anything.
That Oscar voter should have their membership revoked for not even CHECKING!
I think he is so consistently excellent. I mean his performance as Voldemort is iconic and so perfectly spot on. English Patient is an excellent performance. And I LOVE Grand Budapest.
I’m going to be bummed if Demi Moore wins because “its her time”* and he doesn’t because “he’s already won before” when he hasn’t.
*I haven’t seen the Substance so no clue if she should win or not.
Completely agree with you Lady Esther on ll his films. His first film I saw was The English Patient. He and Kristin Scott-Thomas were incredible.
The substance is not just a horror film it is science fiction as well. Plus it is thought provoking and has a character making a Faustian bargain with some anonymous pharmaceutical company or sinister scientist.
I REALLY fell off of Academy Awards during POS Trump’s 🤬 first reign of 😱 & the #OscarSoWhite and #MeToo efforts because WAY TOO MANY FOLKS IN HW SHOWED THEIR 🤬…and for ME…the Oscar’s were ALWAYS one of the HIGHLIGHTS of my year since 1974 and I watched EVERY second of it and LOVED the campaigns leading up to it!
This is the FIRST year since I fell off where I feel a bit of that ✨️🔥✨️ I used to have back and for THAT I’m 🙏🏾
Btw…I STILL can’t believe Ralph lost to Tommy Lee in 1993…Tommy Lee is one of the BEST Actors 🇺🇸 has produced and he was wonderful in “The Fugitive”…
HOWEVA…. what Ralph did in “Schindler’s List”…was/IS….
Extraordinary 😮
Yeah looking back when you compare the performances……there doesn’t seem to be a comparison, even with as good as TLJ was in the Fugitive. One is just light years above the other.
I know this will “sound dumb”… but it’s *supposed* to be an award for the best performance of the PAST *YEAR*… NOT for a career’s worth of film, not if you won or not *before*….it’s *supposed to be for *THIS* PAST* YEAR’S* FILMS*. Sheesh!
NO, I don’t think Demi should get the award because she’s “been around forever”. That’s what a Lifetime Achievement is for. Nor should a movie/actor win because it’s PC, or because an actor is “Hollywood Royalty/Nepo Baby” like Isabella Rossellini (whom I like a LOT, but let’s face it, she was onscreen for a few minutes with a couple of lines). It shouldn’t matter HOW many Oscars you’ve won *before*, or if you *haven’t* won before (“But we *like* you!).
Why is it so hard for voters to be confined to vote for that *particular* role in *that* one* film*?
It shows the lack of intelligence in Hollywood as well as their sentimental mindset.
I will admit that I was unsure if he’d won before. I am really shocked that he’s only won a single BAFTA.
He’s been a consistently solid actor for decades; he has such a varied filmography of performances. One of the greats, I think.
Completely agree, DDD.
I tend to agree. That said, I think Fiennes was not only great in “Conclave,” he’s been consistently great throughout his career. So if he won over Brody, that would be fair, even if some people think Brody’s performance in “The Brutalist” was more of a tour de force. In Demi’s case, she’d be given one because her performance was really strong, she’s had a very long prominent career and never won an Oscar. But it’s hard to argue she’s always been great or given multiple award worthy performances. IMO she hasn’t. So her case is quite different from that Fiennes, who is such an admired actor that people think he’s already won one even though he hasn’t.
🤦🏻♀️
WTF indeed
Why vote as an Academy member if you’re not gonna do it properly?
Dumb.
This is how people like Gwyneth Paltrow end up winning an Oscar.
I think this is why Oscar viewership has steadily declined and the general public is bored with it.
Oscars broadcast is boring.
Too long.
Pretentious.
Hollywood’s version of politics, which, just like other politics, people choose who they vote for for nonsensical reasons.
It’s a shame that the Oscar Voter didn’t google Ralph Fiennes Oscar win, talk about being unprepared 🥲
This is why it is so hard to take the Oscars seriously. The voting is bonkers.
It enrages me when Oscar voters, who can obtain screeners or attend special screenings, don’t make an effort to see every film in every category. As of today, I have seen everything but the live action and animated shorts and I’ll see all of them Saturday. Because Oscar season was late and condensed this year, I started watching films on the short lists and films that other awards shows nominated in various categories. My acting categories would look very different than what was nominated
Oooo if you don’t mind, I’d love to hear what your nominations would have looked like! It’s amazing you’ve seen so many.
I think Oscar voters should be required to view all films listed in a category in order to vote in that category. So, if someone hasn’t seen all the animated shorts, they can’t vote in that category, but perhaps they’ve seen all the films listed under best makeup+hair, then they can vote for that.
I’ll admit that I thought Fiennes had won before, too – but I am not an Oscar voter! And definitely not one who agreed to be interviewed about my ballot…
Flow deserved a nomination for Best Picture, it’s an amazing work of art.
June Squibb for Thelma and Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths were egregious snubs. Pamela Anderson and those damn wings tearing on that door handle. Daniel Craig in Queer. The lovely work of Julianne Moore and a luminous Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door deserved recognition. I know the snubs of Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie got more attention here but I think the actresses I named deserved it more. In supporting, Denzel, of course, and Natasha Lyonne for His Three Daughters and Danielle Deadwyler in The Piano Lesson and Leonie Benesh holding together September 5. My Documentary Feature list would include The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, Will & Harper, Daughters, and Frida. International film, I’m swapping out Emilia Perez for Iceland’s Touch
@lightpurple
I agree with everything you said.
Aargh, how can this person talk about being frustrated when others don’t watch all the movies and do their job AND THEN Can’t even be bothered to Google past winners to make sure that they’ve got the information correct! We are surrounded by incompetence these days and it is driving me crazy!!!
I wouldn’t put a lot of faith in the anonymous Oscar ballots. Someone on the oscarrace subreddit mentioned that they usually pick the most whack takes for clicks.
When I was 18 and on a school Shakespeare trip I met Ralph Fiennes in the Muddy Duck pub in Stratford. He was playing the Dauphin in King John (which we had seen the day before). This was before any significant film work – though I think Wuthering Heights came out soon after.
I have never met anyone so beautiful in my life. Got his autography on a postcard. Still have it. Am in my 50s.
OMG
I’m swooning at your story
💫🤩💫
I’m in admiration of his pure talent and then sometimes it hits me that he’s also feckin gorgeous.
Ralph is consistently excellent in all genres and should have won for Schindler’s List, one of the truly great film performances of all time.
Damn I never knew he did all this I think a lotta younger folks just know him as Voldemort
Just watched Fiennes in The Menu. Fascinating actor and I am still thinking about that movie and his character.
I still need to watch that one!
Everyone in this movie was fantastic but Rafe was in almost every (maybe every?) scene and carried the movie. Hope he wins.