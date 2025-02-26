Mail: The palace should release the ‘bullying dossier’ on the Duchess of Sussex

Back in January, the Duchess of Sussex delayed the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. We got a glimpse of what the monarchy had geared up to “combat” Meghan’s show – they sent the Princess of Wales out to the Royal Marsden Hospital to announce that she is now in remission from cancer. Kate’s hospital visit was one day before the original release date of WLM. Incredibly obvious, if you ask me. But the delay has given the Windsors more time to prepare their shenanigans, and after five-plus years… they don’t have much. They’re actually running the same old play from 2021 – send Jason Knauf out and cry about how Meghan “bullied staffers.” Knauf didn’t even say anything directly about that horses-t in his 60 Minutes Australia interview, but apparently Knauf’s sudden reemergence is part of a coordinated effort by the British media to once again run the same “Meghan is a bully, we promise” play. Some lowlights from Amanda Platell’s latest column in the Mail:
It’s not a coincidence that Knauf reemerged: Is it a coincidence that almost a week before the delayed Netflix launch of the Duchess of Sussex’s new make-or-break ‘With Love, Meghan’ lifestyle series the couple’s former royal aide Jason Knauf has spoken out in an interview for the first time? Whatever the case, that he has talked in public at all suggests he might be a ticking timebomb that could one day detonate under Meghan’s self-appointed fabulousness.
The palace’s investigation: After details of the [Knauf] email were leaked, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation by an independent QC, inviting testimony from those who’d worked for Meghan and Harry. The result was a secret ‘bullying dossier’ that was apparently buried by the Palace never to see the light of day. Yet now, in a TV interview on Australia’s most prestigious investigative programme 60 Minutes, Knauf appears to suggest it was right to send the email that prompted the investigation and the ‘bullying dossier’.
Why didn’t the palace publish the dossier? The question is why did the Palace never publish the investigation? Particularly when Prince Philip nicknamed Meghan The Duchess of Windsor in a ‘barbed remark, with a wealth of subtext’, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward. Almost certainly because at that time the future King Charles and his ailing mother the late Queen were desperate to keep the fragile peace between the Sussexes and the royals. It’s surely why the dossier was buried.
William is obsessed with his sister-in-law: Insiders believe it is inconceivable that Knauf – who worked happily with William and Kate – would have spoken on TV without at the very least William’s tacit agreement.
Knauf is a ticking time bomb: Yet for all his closeness to Prince William, Jason Knauf remains the keeper of perhaps the most devastating secrets of modern royal history – he knows about Meghan’s alleged bullying of two women at a time when she was parading herself as a feminist. He could turn out to be a ticking timebomb for self-appointed saint Meghan. The bomb hasn’t exploded yet but it might one day, and not a moment too soon.
It’s been four years since Knauf’s email was leaked to the Times of London and four years since Buckingham Palace backed up Kensington Palace’s clownish scheme to smear Meghan. BP quickly realized that their in-house investigation was compromised, so they hired an outside law firm to do a neutral investigation. THAT was the “dossier” which got buried, along with Harry’s report on why KP’s smear job was based on lies. Does anyone honestly believe that the “dossier” got buried to protect Meghan? Or do you think a neutral third-party investigation revealed the toxicity and clownish behavior within Kensington Palace? I’ve long sided with the British media on this narrow issue: the dossier should have been made public as soon as it was completed. Let’s put it all out there, let’s actually litigate these issues publicly so that “unnamed sources” can’t cry about how they had nervous breakdowns because Meghan asked them to complete a task.
Also, I feel like we’re totally skipping over the fact that Knauf and William are doing all of this because… Meghan’s cooking show is about to come out. Like, this isn’t an interview about the Windsors, this is not a memoir. This is Meghan baking and entertaining, and they’re still doing all of this.
I hope it does get released. It speaks volumes that it hasn’t been. If Meghan was bullying, it would have been released immediately or after the Queen died. I bet the lawyers felt nothing happened and what was said and done was normal. Or most of the problems came from servants and aids. I can’t get over the worst is sending early morning emails and vague comments about walking around like a tyrant.
We *know* there was nothing to these allegations made by Knauf. Just part of the never-ending smear campaign against Meghan. If there was evidence, courtiers would have leaked it by now
I doubt there even was a palace report. I think some palace aides got interviewed – Samantha cohen said they did- and it was quickly realised that nothing that happened would constitute bullying. In fact there was clear evidence Meghan was the one being bullied given that palace aides were leaking to the press in 2018 the nasty names they had for Meghan
William & Jason pulled the trigger before the Oprah interview probably fearing Meghan would say much worse. But when the palace had to look into the so called claims there was no there there but Meghan obviously had lots of evidence on her side in that 25 page response to the story leaked to the Times.
That’s why the press don’t directly say Meghan bullied staff & they dance around the topic with lots of innuendo. even Jason didn’t say it on 60 mins. They don’t want to give Meghan cause to pursue defamation case & release details of her own treatment etc. In the meantime they can just continue to hold vague claims against her when they want to derail her projects etc
I just find it interesting that a few ‘reporters’ are making it clear that Jason is acting on William’s behalf. They used to try act like Jason had to speak up out of concern for the staff. Not clear why some are happy to have Williams hands dirty in (pathetic& failed) attempt to bring down Meghan before her show launches. For me that’s where the new tea is in this long running boring palace staff claims saga
Agree with the host of this site. Release everything they have along with the 25 page response to the allegations the Sussexes suppled. We will then see who is left standing with egg on their faces. Try as they might, Meghan’s show will be released, will be a s resounding success and KP/BP will still be imploding while the highest viewership for this show will come from the UK.
If the palace were to ever release their “findings”, Meghan could and should release the 30 pages of rebuttal she sent them, laying out exactly what happened. That’s something that the palace would never want to have happen, I believe it would be next level damaging to the monarchy and to the future king and queen.
“he might be a ticking timebomb that could one day detonate under Meghan’s self-appointed fabulousness.”
What JK will probably do though, because they won’t be able to hide their failures for much longer: explode underneath the structure that is KP and its gold-plated advisers, to expose Bulliam’s pomposity, his uselessness and general lack of substance, empathy and intelligence.
60 Minutes Australia is prestigious? Sheesh! No wonder I don’t take Australia and the UK seriously.
Aussie here, and I don’t consider 60 Minutes serious journalism.
I barely consider it journalism.
It’s not taken that seriously here, it’s on free to air tv that hardly anyone watches anymore.
Only in the Fail’s mind. Honestly, I’m surprised it’s still on.
These royal reporter people are stupid. The palace has never protected Meghan or the “peace”. It is actually extremely obvious why the results of the investigation into how the palace handled the allegations (which is what the investigation actually was) has not been published, and that’s because Meghan’s 25-page rebuttal would also have to come out. THAT is what they don’t want published. It’s why continuous leaks about what Meghan has supposedly done have come out over the years. Because that is the only way for them to maintain control, maintain the allegations, without spotlighting Meghans legal response which they would have to if it came from the palace.
They’ve never had to work so hard to bring a royal back into the fold. Sarah and Sophie got caught up with journalists working “undercover” with palace permission. To be fair, Sarah had a great run. Edward’s production company went bust in two to three years.
They firmly believe they can get Meghan to leave Harry, and he’ll return to the fold. She needs to sell her autobiography. The “never complain, never explain” crew will lose their minds.
Sarah would have been fine if she had just saved her money but wild spending lead to bankruptcy sending her back to Andrew.
The Windsor cheapskates went with fergie’s ‘all I want is to remain in qeii’s good graces’. The settlement money that would have gone to Fergie was put in trust for bea & eugenie and invested for them.
They should have put Fergie in a small place at st James palace, put her on a strict budget, provided an accountant, and iron clad nda. They helped create the Fergie nightmare by not providing for her on a very short financial leash.
And back to Epstein…let’s NOT forget that Sarah got money from HIM too😡
I don’t think Fergie was raised to work. She was minor gentry, but I suspect marrying well was her only retirement plan. So, financial literacy was never going to be her strong suit. That being said, because she lives with Andrew and they have taken money from so many sources, whatever the Queen and Prince Phillip were giving them wasn’t enough. But perhaps that was how they kept them under control.
Sophie isn’t Anne. Will and Kate have no one to do the work. I don’t think they know what to do without Harry.
Philip hated her, he wouldn’t give her anything. Qeii didn’t give her anything either, that was my point. The money that would have been used as her settlement went in trust to the girls. Andrew lived off the civil list/sovereign grant. That’s why Fergie lived with him for years — she has no money from qeii, no annual stipend, nothing.
For years paddy McNally was still taking care of her. The home in Switzerland, not the chalet with Andrew that was a different one. McNally provided her a house to live in when the girls were 10 and 8. They were all three going to live in Switzerland where the girls would attend school. A scandal at the school ended that plan, and Fergie was back in the uk without a mcnally-funded house so she moved back in with andrew.
The fact that they are so arrogantly lazy that they can’t even be bothered to change their playbook is like a huge spotlight showcasing exactly what they are doing. Meghans show will be watched and probably by an insanely large number of people no matter what KP and WanK do, this just makes them look bad not Meghan especially now because it’s been five years, two deaths, one con a nation, and two mysterious cancer diagnoses later and they are still focused on their racist hate campaign against Meghan. WanK needs to move on already because the two mystery cancer people may not have another five years left.
This amazes me. They keep going back to this one sorry play. They don’t have any other plays in their book, and this one looks more pathetic and desperate each time they haul it out. The Sussexes have been gone from that place for five years and no one really cares about this. They just need to move on. There’s obviously no ‘there’ there because if there was, they would have used it from the beginning.
They need to release it, but they won’t because it will exonerate her. They’d rather do what they’re doing and imply that it’s so horrible, and she’s so terrible. No one with any sort of rational thought could believe in 2025 that the BRF and their courtiers aren’t releasing it in an effort to protect Meghan.
All of this stuff happening again Knauf’s interview, them flat out lying about her being dropped by WME for being ” difficult”, and these articles before a TV show, and a product line launch, just show their goal is to see her fail. Solely because she had the audacity to succeed when they don’t think she deserves it.
She didn’t know her place to William, Kate, or Jason and leaving and being successful and more popular than they are is just too much. They aren’t concerned about protecting any former employees, if they were they would have released it years ago. They want to ruin her chances of earning a living and having any respect, and they want to ruin Harry’s chances of earning the living and having any powerful connections so that they can bring them both back to some degree to help rehabilitate them.
And because they are stupid they think they can say her and Harry are terrible horrible untrustworthy people, and then people will just forget all of that if they’re doing stuff on their behalf.
Yes go ahead and release it and show the people that Meg was never a bully. Thats their problem nothing came to fruition because she isn’t/wasn’t a bully.
I think the dossier does three things, and these things are why it will never be released:
1) exonerates her from any bullying allegation;
2) shows how lazy KP and other palace employees are when the specific complaints are revealed – there’s a reason, besides the 5 am email (that was explained away in Knauf’s own release to the court), that we’ve just heard from vague accusations about M leaving a staffer shaking and crying or whatever. Most of the accusations are probably just “omg she asked me to DO MY JOB and didn’t even make me a coffee first!!!!!” Its not going to reflect well on palace staffers.
and
3) portrays W&K in a very very bad light.
To quote their docuseries, the palace was willing to lie to protect William/Kate, but was not willing to tell the truth to protect H&M, especially Meghan. I think this dossier needs to be viewed in the same light. It’s not being released because the palace is protecting the heir.
Three out of four of Philips kids divorced. His first born divorced and married a divorced woman mrs parker bowles. Seward said he said it which makes it suspect that philip said it.
If Knauf had anything specific that made Meghan look bad and not the unprofessional staffers who called her names, he would have already leaked it. He was working against them from the first however much he lies and claims otherwise. Anything he could come out with would end up like his e-mails he revealed to try to stop her lawsuit.
Let’s do it! I triple-dare KC3 & KP to publish the outside independent investigation results. Duchess Meghan & her lawyer wanted to see it, Sussex Squad wanted to see it, the hater & derangers wanted to see it. If KP’s allegation of Meghan bullying was true, then why hide it?
If Wank though the 60 Minutes AU segment has any impact, they’re mistaken. Only the UK media talked about it. I’m not Australian, but even I know of the AU version of 60 Minutes is tabloid reports, totally different from the American 60 Minutes. Do the ordinary Aussies even interest in Willy Idle?
The BRF should count their luck that Meghan is a classic lady and not vindictive, and stop their smear campaign toward Meghan right now. Karma is not a joke.
I’m in the UK and only really read about it here. If you don’t read tabloids you probably wouldn’t know about it because it was drowned out by all the crazy world news going on at the moment.
We all know why the report was never release Meghan was the victim of bullying by the staff . William and Kate were the ones in charge set the tone of their office they didn’t Meghan there and they allowed their staff to leak lies after lies about Meghan . That what in the report it doesn’t paint a pretty picture of William and Kate that why it was buried it’s protected the heir at all cost .
They can’t release it cause it reveals that she wasn’t the problem. If they could’ve they would’ve years ago or even recently. M has already shown she has no problem authorizing people to go on record about their time working with her and I’m sure she has receipts. She wasn’t made to sign an NDA either so she can talk and talk and talk if she chooses to. The only card they have left to play are these bullying claims with no one going on record. RRs need to stop asking cause the BRF will ensure that report is never released.
That’s the thing. If they could’ve they would’ve years ago. Meaning if there was even the tiniest bit of solid evidence that Meghan had displayed any tiny behavior of bullying it would have leaked or been released by now. It would’ve been splashed across the papers. They wish they could release a report with that kind of evidence. But they can’t. Bc it doesn’t exist.
Firstly: it’s far more useful to the media and/or institution to have nebulous allegations that can be brought out whenever they feel it necessary to keep the smear campaign alive.
Secondly: there wasn’t a “bullying investigation”, it was purely an HR overview of how they process complaints and not specific to Meghan.
Finally: if Knauf, with the wink from 🥚, releases anything specific into the public domain it will allow Harry and Meghan to release their rebuttal to his concocted defamation and possible legal action. Remember, Valentine Low Tweeted that it was Knauf who made the initial complaint, naming two members of staff and when they discovered what he had done, they asked for their names to be removed.
Knauf is Williams fawcett.
Yes the infamous Royal toothpaste “squeezer” position the firm doesn’t like to talk about, but it sure looks like Peg has selected his person also😉
Meghan and Harry should leak Meghan’s rebuttal and force their hand.
It is the last thing the BRF have and we all know that it cleared Meghan or not it would have been in the tabloids already.
@Island Girl – the reason why a lot of people love Harry is that he doesn’t leak. If he has something to say he stands up and says it with his full chest. It’s a while since I read Spare but, can’t remember if he addressed fully the bullying claims in the book. I’ll wager that the rebuttal to the bullying is in the missing 400 pages.
A redacted rebuttal from h&m wouldn’t do any good. And it would have to be redacted. They cannot name specific staffers or those staff will sue. They cannot release emails because kp and staff will sue for copyright infringement. Etc
I hope the sussexes file a law suit against knauf when the time is right. Huevo would worry too many things will come out about his involvement. I am wondering if tom markle moved overseas with all expenses paid by knauf in case he spills the beans about his being used to stop the wedding
I highly doubt Sr. moved overseas. That was total BS and just attention-seeking. None of them gets the fact that the man is dead to her.
They have nothing to use against Meghan, poor Cain might have made a pass at Meghan, and got told off, she did tell him to take his finger out of her face. Why else would he still be in their business.
That 60 minutes interview turned out to be a damp squib, apparently viewers did not trust Jason, rinse and repeat.
Trying to blow smoke up the Aussies arses that Cain and unable are regular folks, the comment section on 60 minutes was not having it.
Harry and Meghan should seriously consider their legal options on this matter, and ways they can sue Jason Knauf for breaking NDA and for defamation
These are deeply unserious people. Trying to trouble Meghan over a cooking show and brand which have nothing to do with the royals. What exactly does it do for the monarchy to enact petty vengeance in this way? These are petty silly people afraid the one that got away will live well and prosper and not be universally hated as they wish.
The KP cowards won’t release the report, even a redacted copy, because it would Meghan and Harry release the rebuttal and may trigger a lawsuit. Knauf the Knife would be named. The Sussexes would name other names too. But mostly, it would be exposure to William and Kate. The BM is upset that smear in not top of mind in US mainstream media, although US tabloids are running. The BM is mad the invisible contact has led to their professional reputations being damaged and personal enrichment; and they need to have the report released to prove they were right about their negative reporting on Meghan. If the report comes out exonerating Meghan, or worse, there was NEVER an investigation, the rota rats are going to look like bigger fools for carrying water for the Crown so they can make the New Years’ Honours list.
The ticking time bomb is William IMO. He is acting like a rejected suitor, a guy who expects women to fall all over him because of his status and he thought a biracial American actress would be willing. Tin foil tiara: William made advances at Meghan and she rejected him, told him a hard no, and she told Harry. This smear is to damage her if Meghan ever decides to come forward with THAT bit of information. It would be an international scandal. Meghan won’t because she would not to hurt Harry and their children and she wouldn’t want to hurt the Wales children. Kate, that’s debatable. That 60 Minutes Australia interview make William look like a creepy stalker that needs a restraining order. Sending the suspected side dude Jason was not the flex William thought it was.
I would not have believed this theory except for the inexplicable obsession William seems to have with her that just won’t quit. It makes him look absolutely terrible, and makes his father look bad for not shutting him or Knauf down on this. Even if Meghan had bullied somebody all those years ago, which I do not believe at all, it would not have been worth this continuing obsession. The two of them moved halfway around the world and are doing their own thing, what more could he want from them if the problem truly was that she didn’t get along with palace aides? Yet at the same time we are supposed to disbelieve Harry when he said William physically assaulted him? It’s ridiculous, and it does make me think Will is hiding something worse.
I totally agree with you! This pathetic attempt to smear looks like what it is – a PATHETIC ATTEMPT.
The world – royal watchers or not – have had a front row seat to the ineptitude and pettiness of KP – FRANKENPHOTO anyone? The history of the KP hijinks – I’m thinking Flybe stunt…
This silly 60 Minutes hit piece is a major FAIL. Meghan’s partnership with Netflix is going to send her and Harry’s income AND influence through the roof.
It also belies the difficult diva smear too. If Meghan was/is the monster they claim she is, her success would not be happening. She’s truly in her era of joy. I’m enjoying watching biblical principles play out in real life. KP is starting to reap what they’ve sown.😐
It’s not a tin foil hat theory at all — I’ve always maintained William did/said something untoward to Meghan so she drew a sharp line in the sand and informed Harry. Do you remember how William looked her up and down like a piece of meat at the wedding? He didn’t even try to disguise his lust, it was blatant and vulgar. Ever since then he’s been on a mission to smear her, break up the marriage and force Harry to come back with his tail between his legs. How’s that workin’ for you Willbur? The more success Meghan and Harry have the more bitter and obsessively determined to ruin them he becomes. That’s why he’s got his attack dog back in the picture, but he’s too stupid to realize the amount of kompromat the Sussexes have on both him and Knauf. I hope they push the Sussexes too far one of these days and they retaliate legally with a boatload of incontrovertible proof.
Willie is mentally ill. Not uncommon in Royal families. Deal with it KP/BP.
Perhaps this isn’t directed at Meghan, perhaps it’s directed at William? I’m fairly certain that the press or at least, certain reporters know exactly what the dossier says and they know that it’s really bad for WandK and how they run their household. They could be yanking on his leash, give us something or we’ll start leaking. I really wish they would.
Jason obviously has a copy of the report. But why hasn’t he leaked that, seeing as how he’s leaked so much else? Jason could just slip the report into the BM’s eager, slimy hands and insist they keep him anonymous like they do all their other “sources.” Then KP would have cover for its vendetta against the Sussexes as opposed to officially publishing it themselves. Sure, KP would proceed to conduct another fake “investigation” into the leak, but does anybody think this would be a real thing, especially as, if needs be, they could announce that a few outside sources had copies, like the law firm, former KP employees, or even someone disgruntled in Meghan’s camp, et cetera, et cetera?
Everybody else here is right: KP has much more power dripping out these vague accusations about emails at dawn, whereas actually leaking the thing would expose how it’s really weak sauce and Meghan would have to issue a damaging rebuttal.
Meghan and Harry obviously have a copy of the report (or she wouldn’t have been able to issue her rebuttal). The fact that they don’t leak it themselves says a lot that’s positive about their characters.
I agree that Meghan has a copy of the report,,( possibly by her attorney during discovery) so anything heavily redacted and slanted that the palace put out would be instantly shut down by Meghan who has the original version. This is why we will never see it.
Why are they so obsessed with Meghan after all this time, we know she sells clicks, but even the detractors must be getting bored of the same old rubbish served up every 6 months or so.
I think they should release, so Meghan can clear her name. They will never release it because sending an email early in the morning is considered abuse by the incompetent staff.
It’s the year 2042 and Meghan breathes and wears red shoes. Daily Fail: Release the bullying report!!! My goodness, the Fail and the palace must think the average person is stupid as hell. I think most folks have figured out that if they really had something it would have come out by now. Plus, once they release the report, what then? They didn’t take any action at the time and Meghan is no longer there. None of the staff work for the palace anymore. Do they really think anyone will care? People have already concluded that KP and the BRF and BM are a sh*t show. Next!!
They can’t release the bullying dossier because there is nothing in it, just like the Harry’s visa bullsh*t.
Also, I seem to remember that at some point there were people saying that William and Kate were watching Suits before Harry started seeing Meghan. I’ve always thought that William has the biggest and most childish crush on Meghan and got super upset when his brother brought her home to meet the family. I mean, he IS behaving like your typical incel who believes that he has been rejected when really the person he’s obsessed with could not care less about him.
Can Harry sue his royal family? Asking for a friend.
“Also, I feel like we’re totally skipping over the fact that Knauf and William are doing all of this because… Meghan’s cooking show is about to come out.” This part! They weren’t doing this over Invictus or when Polo was released. They are so obsessed with Meghan bring visible, being accessible to the public, being likable or relatable. Why once again go after her like this? This is definitely not normal. Can you imagines the absolute meltdown if she were photographed in a tiara? They are so pressed and bothered about Meghan using her voice and being able to just be. At some point either they do something like sue her over the “ bullying “ or just let it go because it’s just used to smear her every time she does something. Anyway, I’’m watching
Rat Fink JK was not coy about slithering into the spotlight boasting about his continued closeness and loyalty to his royal master. He daintly made it clear how WE were all one big happy family until SHE came along. He is the ultimate insider who could spill the tea but out of loyalty to Will, he won’t! But that no regrets BS indicates that you wouldn’t have to torture him to get him to disclose everything he knows about HER! Such a tease, willing to dish if needs be, but at the moment wishing Meg all the best with her happy family that she should really be content with, instead of having a public career . Call it a friendly warning and let’s leave it at that, simpered the confidential aide as he stirred his teacup!!
Yeah, loyalty. There are quotes about that. Like, “There’s no honor among thieves,” and “If he cheated on someone else, he’ll cheat on you.” JK will be loyal to William as long as it’s worth his while.
Doesn’t the Fail have one person on staff who could point out how racist the campaign against Meghan is?? Not even one??
We KNOW Charles is a bully and has been violent toward staff. Andrew throws hissy fits if his teddy bears aren’t arranged exactly as he wants them. William has an obvious mean streak, and so does Kate.
There is no way on earth that Meghan could have exhibited even a tenth of the bad behavior other royals have shown toward staff. Put up or shut up, people.