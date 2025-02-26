Mail: The palace should release the ‘bullying dossier’ on the Duchess of Sussex

Back in January, the Duchess of Sussex delayed the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. We got a glimpse of what the monarchy had geared up to “combat” Meghan’s show – they sent the Princess of Wales out to the Royal Marsden Hospital to announce that she is now in remission from cancer. Kate’s hospital visit was one day before the original release date of WLM. Incredibly obvious, if you ask me. But the delay has given the Windsors more time to prepare their shenanigans, and after five-plus years… they don’t have much. They’re actually running the same old play from 2021 – send Jason Knauf out and cry about how Meghan “bullied staffers.” Knauf didn’t even say anything directly about that horses-t in his 60 Minutes Australia interview, but apparently Knauf’s sudden reemergence is part of a coordinated effort by the British media to once again run the same “Meghan is a bully, we promise” play. Some lowlights from Amanda Platell’s latest column in the Mail:

It’s not a coincidence that Knauf reemerged: Is it a coincidence that almost a week before the delayed Netflix launch of the Duchess of Sussex’s new make-or-break ‘With Love, Meghan’ lifestyle series the couple’s former royal aide Jason Knauf has spoken out in an interview for the first time? Whatever the case, that he has talked in public at all suggests he might be a ticking timebomb that could one day detonate under Meghan’s self-appointed fabulousness. The palace’s investigation: After details of the [Knauf] email were leaked, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation by an independent QC, inviting testimony from those who’d worked for Meghan and Harry. The result was a secret ‘bullying dossier’ that was apparently buried by the Palace never to see the light of day. Yet now, in a TV interview on Australia’s most prestigious investigative programme 60 Minutes, Knauf appears to suggest it was right to send the email that prompted the investigation and the ‘bullying dossier’. Why didn’t the palace publish the dossier? The question is why did the Palace never publish the investigation? Particularly when Prince Philip nicknamed Meghan The Duchess of Windsor in a ‘barbed remark, with a wealth of subtext’, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward. Almost certainly because at that time the future King Charles and his ailing mother the late Queen were desperate to keep the fragile peace between the Sussexes and the royals. It’s surely why the dossier was buried. William is obsessed with his sister-in-law: Insiders believe it is inconceivable that Knauf – who worked happily with William and Kate – would have spoken on TV without at the very least William’s tacit agreement. Knauf is a ticking time bomb: Yet for all his closeness to Prince William, Jason Knauf remains the keeper of perhaps the most devastating secrets of modern royal history – he knows about Meghan’s alleged bullying of two women at a time when she was parading herself as a feminist. He could turn out to be a ticking timebomb for self-appointed saint Meghan. The bomb hasn’t exploded yet but it might one day, and not a moment too soon.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s been four years since Knauf’s email was leaked to the Times of London and four years since Buckingham Palace backed up Kensington Palace’s clownish scheme to smear Meghan. BP quickly realized that their in-house investigation was compromised, so they hired an outside law firm to do a neutral investigation. THAT was the “dossier” which got buried, along with Harry’s report on why KP’s smear job was based on lies. Does anyone honestly believe that the “dossier” got buried to protect Meghan? Or do you think a neutral third-party investigation revealed the toxicity and clownish behavior within Kensington Palace? I’ve long sided with the British media on this narrow issue: the dossier should have been made public as soon as it was completed. Let’s put it all out there, let’s actually litigate these issues publicly so that “unnamed sources” can’t cry about how they had nervous breakdowns because Meghan asked them to complete a task.

Also, I feel like we’re totally skipping over the fact that Knauf and William are doing all of this because… Meghan’s cooking show is about to come out. Like, this isn’t an interview about the Windsors, this is not a memoir. This is Meghan baking and entertaining, and they’re still doing all of this.