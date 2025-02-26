What’s up with Donald Trump’s mysterious bruises on his right hand?

Old people get bruised very easily. Fair-skinned people tend to bruise easily as well. This week, suddenly people are talking about bruises on one orange-skinned, thin-skinned man: Donald Trump. During an Oval Office meeting with Emmanuel Macron this week, Trump had a large, noticeable bruise on the back of his right hand (he is right-handed). Notably, it looked like Trump smeared some orange makeup on the back of his hand to cover up the bruise. Someone actually asked the WH press secretary about the bruise, and this was the response:

The White House tried to tamp down on speculation about President Donald Trump’s mysterious bruise Tuesday, attributing excessive hand shaking as the reason for the black-and-blue mark on the back of his dominant hand. “President Trump is a man of the people,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per NBC News. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.” “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,” she continued. Trump, 78, previously parroted a similar sentiment when interviewed by Time magazine for their 2024 Person of the Year issue, explaining that a bruise on his right hand was from “shaking hands with thousands of people” when probed on it by the outlet. The president’s bruise was visible during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, and swiftly drew rampant attention online as some questioned Trump’s health while others expressed concern. The bruise appeared to be of considerable size and was seemingly covered with makeup. In a December interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press last year, the president said he would release his full medical report but has yet to do so.

If only someone had exerted pressure on Trump to release his medical records, right? Instead, we had months of “Biden’s age” discourse. Which… fine, talk about Biden’s age, but also talk about Trump’s age and all of the uncomfortably senile sh-t he was doing and saying last year. The weird thing about this explanation is that Trump doesn’t shake hundreds of hands a day. He’s a germaphobe, he doesn’t like to touch peasants – sure, he shakes hands with people like President Macron, but on the whole, he avoids “shaking hands all day every day.” The bruises must have some other explanation.

Scrolling Getty and couldn't help but notice this photo of a huge bruise on Trump's hand today pic.twitter.com/LY9LFypsFF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

