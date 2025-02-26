What’s up with Donald Trump’s mysterious bruises on his right hand?

Old people get bruised very easily. Fair-skinned people tend to bruise easily as well. This week, suddenly people are talking about bruises on one orange-skinned, thin-skinned man: Donald Trump. During an Oval Office meeting with Emmanuel Macron this week, Trump had a large, noticeable bruise on the back of his right hand (he is right-handed). Notably, it looked like Trump smeared some orange makeup on the back of his hand to cover up the bruise. Someone actually asked the WH press secretary about the bruise, and this was the response:
The White House tried to tamp down on speculation about President Donald Trump’s mysterious bruise Tuesday, attributing excessive hand shaking as the reason for the black-and-blue mark on the back of his dominant hand.
“President Trump is a man of the people,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per NBC News. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”
“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,” she continued.
Trump, 78, previously parroted a similar sentiment when interviewed by Time magazine for their 2024 Person of the Year issue, explaining that a bruise on his right hand was from “shaking hands with thousands of people” when probed on it by the outlet.
The president’s bruise was visible during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, and swiftly drew rampant attention online as some questioned Trump’s health while others expressed concern. The bruise appeared to be of considerable size and was seemingly covered with makeup.
In a December interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press last year, the president said he would release his full medical report but has yet to do so.
If only someone had exerted pressure on Trump to release his medical records, right? Instead, we had months of “Biden’s age” discourse. Which… fine, talk about Biden’s age, but also talk about Trump’s age and all of the uncomfortably senile sh-t he was doing and saying last year. The weird thing about this explanation is that Trump doesn’t shake hundreds of hands a day. He’s a germaphobe, he doesn’t like to touch peasants – sure, he shakes hands with people like President Macron, but on the whole, he avoids “shaking hands all day every day.” The bruises must have some other explanation.
Scrolling Getty and couldn't help but notice this photo of a huge bruise on Trump's hand today pic.twitter.com/LY9LFypsFF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025
One would hope it means what we think it means. But turtle McConnell is still around with his bruised hands, falls, and stroke like pauses, so I’m not getting my hopes up.
I’m scared to think of Elon as president. Much worse.
I don’t think Vance would keep Musk around. Him and Peter Thiel would be much more discreet. Which is not much of a consolation I realize.
Elon is already “President” coughdictatorcough in everything but name. Trump is a senile puppet.
The WH announced that Musk will be there for the first cabinet meeting (he’s not in the cabinet) and he’s attending because members of the cabinet “take the advice and direction of DOGE” I guess the entire federal government now operates under the advice and consent of Elon Musk instead of Congress
He’s definitely weaker – he tried to do that weird shake shake yank move to Gov. Newsom last month and it didn’t work. Younger leaders have figured out they can walk into his body and invade his space too ha ha.
His circulation has been pretty bad for years – this isn’t the first time he’s had weird bruises. During his first administration all the G8 leaders walked up a driveway while he waited for a golf cart. Pathetic.
Whenever I see those types of bruises on folks…I figured they had gotten an IV treatment…I don’t consider POS Trump to be human…so…🤬
IV was my first thought
Yep. Former RN. That definitely looks like a blown iv site. I bet he’s having antibody infusions. And I hope that one smarted something fierce.
That was my first thought, too. My mother had those bruises because they couldn’t find a vein in her arm. But it could be something as simple as dehydration and it’s possible that he’s on blood thinners.
The hand-shaking thing is ludicrous, but not the first time in history that the White House has lied about a president’s medical condition.
Sorry about the multiple post – I thought I had deleted the first one.
ditto
the placement of the bruising alone is not consistent with shaking hands with a lot of people with too firm a handshake and neither is the size of the bruising
Yes, that was my first thought, too. My mother had those bruises because they couldn’t find a vein in her arm.
Drugs.
The real president is giving 🍊💩 stain ketamine injections.
You read my mind!
A huge bruise from shaking hands? Hilarious, pathetic response.
Isn’t it pathetic how they slaver all over Trump? These fascist freaks debase themselves, lying openly about a pathetic little traitor.
Can you imagine that coming from Biden’s camp? He would have been torn apart as a fragile old man.
Since when do people shake hands with the back of their hand?
Given Felon47’s age and everything else we know, he’s likely to be on blood thinners, and probably got infusions that needed to be applied quickly (no time to take suit jacket off, and roll up sleeves).
Or he’s no longer steady and hurt himself on things like desks, backs of chairs or whatever else could be in his way.
He’s on blood thinners because bruises on the hands is definitely a sign of that.
It has always been insane how he got away with hiding his true medical state. Even back in 2016 it was a joke how they ignored his issues.
The media is complicit in not pushing this issue especially when all the Biden is old stuff was going on and no one mentioned orange felon.
The 🍊💩 stain has been promising to release his medical records for ten years now. Our garbage media happily plays along with this gaslighting. And calling him a “man of the people”? Only if the people you’re talking about are billionaires and oligarchs. The only comfort I get these days is from realizing that by 2028, he will be dead or too demented to be propped up for another campaign. And the fascists will never be able to find another candidate who can appeal to the lunatics who make up his cult.
This is it exactly. He’s mortal, and he’s one severe stroke away from not being able speak intelligibly or even stand and move. I haven’t read much about Stalin’s death, but I understand he lay on the floor after a severe stroke for several hours, his lackeys unwilling to enter the room (for fear of verbal abuse? I can’t remember now), and that’s what ultimately led to his death. For all that the freaks who work for him talk about him like he’s a Kim from North Korea, I don’t think they like him at all.
There is a theory that Stalin was actually poisoned with warfarin, a blood thinner, by Lavrentiy Beria, who was head of the NKVD (secret police) during WWII and remained influential afterwards. At the very least, Beria appears to have deliberately delayed medical treatment after Stalin was found unresponsive (and, rather amusingly, having soiled himself).
Also, interesting fact: Beria was arrested after Stalin’s death and tried (and eventually executed) for treason, and it was revealed during his trial that he was a prolific sexual predator and possible murderer. Soviet officials knew that he would be driven around Moscow in his limo and snatch girls off the streets, but turned a blind eye. If at least one Trump/Musk crony isn’t already doing that, just wait, right?
My grandma used to get massive bruises in that spot whenever she had an IV inserted in her hand.
Same for my Nana, especially after she went on blood thinners to prevent blood clots.
Same! my nana was COVERED with these types of bruises b/c of her medications. She was super delicate toward the end, her skin was like paper 🙁
As someone with a medical condition that requires semi-regular iron infusions and occasional blood transfusions. and has previously spent extended periods in the hospital for various emergencies and illnesses, I can confidently say that it appears to be a collapsed vein. Which, you know, f–king GOOD. Hope it hurts like hell.
Also, these statements from the WH press secretary sound so f–king North Korean.
Honestly, he’s old and probably on blood thinners. I have many elderly relatives that have bad bruising on their hands because the smallest bump can cause them.
Fingers crossed 🤞🏾 Fingers crossed 🤞🏾
Girl, I’m with you!
Girl, we’re ALL with you! Please, please, please 🤞🏻🤞🏻make it so universe! 🪦☠️⚰️⚱️
Then there is Vance. He is not much of a consolation, but less embarrasing on the world stage at least. Not posting videos of his Gaza Vegas dreams of blatant personal gains and gold statues, like Trump. I know you didn’z vote for him but it’s so embarrassing, my God. I cringed for you, sane Americans.
Vance is marginally less embarrassing. I worry, however, that he might be better at the job of dismantling our nation. He is, after all, one of the Heritage Foundation’s true believers and far more intelligent than Trump.
I like my fascists stupid and bought, personally, not smart and committed.
I just saw that this morning, who else had gold statues of themselves? Ghadafi? Hussein? who made that video for him, muskrat? As for the bruised hand, eh. He’s old. It happens. His spokesperson is insufferably rude & I cannot wait til she gets her comeuppance (they all get fired in the end).
You can be elderly and just get those by brushing up against something, blood thinners, IVs or not.
For sure! But that specific site suggests something IV.
But then Moscow Mitch is still slinking around so.
Seems to have whatever Mitch McConnell has. He falls all the time and has those same bruises. Karma is coming for the orange and now blue green stain.
Maybe he’s liquifying from the inside out? 🤞
He’s old. With becoming elderly is fragile skin, whether he likes it or not. Could just be purpura, could have had blood drawn (I’d think for infusions or drug use a bigger vein further up the arm would be used).
One always starts an iv distally whenever possible. You move proximally with subsequent lines when needed.
Blood thinners.
It looks like the same big bruise QE2 had on her hand the photos from the day before she died
I was coming here to hope for the same thing. 😀
Apart from illnesses mental and physical he conceals, he wears the blown veins of repeated IVs and the bruised flesh of blood thinners.
I bet he’s on blood thinners due to having stents put in. My 75 year old mom is like this.
Could be a due to a bunch of things. Hopefully it means he is close to death though.
Unfortunately his replacement would be no improvement.
In some senses, yes, in other senses Vance is like negative charisma and if those pictures of him in a dress and eyeliner are anything to go by, there are more pictures like that. People who don’t like him – and all Nazis are back biting losers who don’t like anyone – have probably saved up sufficient material with which to attack him.
I mean… he’s old. Got skin like tissue paper, and he is likely on blood thinners. It doesn’t take much to leave a mark.
Now, if it is from an IV, it would be surprising that they chose his right hand instead of his non-dominant side, especially with an upcoming handshake photo op.
Am I going to hell for wishing that Macron would give him a taste of his own medicine and just yank his hand as hard as he could?
Every day I look forward to reading this orange asshole’s obituary. I said what I said 😂
Did he get it when Macron had to very forcibly push Trump’s hand off of his knee when it was very clear he did not want Trump touching him? Did anyone see that footage? It was so uncomfortable. Trump trying to forcibly touch people in uncomfortable ways to “exert his power.” It’s disgusting,
Embarrasing, you say? Did you see the ai video he posted about his wet dream of developing a Trump Vegas in Gaza, where little kids in rags can watch from caves how he fondles belly dancers and Musk eats golden burritos????
He posted that right after the Republicans passed their evil budget that takes away food from 30 million hungry American children and the ability to see a doctor when you get sick from 60 million Americans. He knew what he was doing. He was trying to distract everyone so they stay less mad about 800 billionaires hoarding more money while tens of millions of American people including children will now starve and die.
My husband is the same age and bruises easily at the slightest amount of pressure, such as knocking his hand against the shower head to adjust it. Nothing to see here, unfortunately.
I mean, he’s not well. That’s one of the things that was so frustrating last summer in the all the discussions about Joe Biden’s age and mental health – Trump is only two years younger, and his mental health has been declining for YEARS. I think during his first term it was hard to discern what was cognitive decline and what was just Trump being a racist sexist fascist ahole, but I think when you compare him saying something this week to him 4 or 5 years ago, you can clearly see the difference. Still sexist, still racist, still fascist, still an ahole……but he can barely string sentences together. He doesn’t always seem aware of what’s happening around him.
And that’s without getting in anything physical that could be going on.
But joe biden’s age, amiright?!?!!?
Joe Biden would do old man stories like corn pop, but he understood the issues and could have a complex discussion. Orange idiot has always been dumb and speaks in basic words so his mental decline was more hidden, but he’s said something recently about autism being caused by a spray… like come on.
Also if you can bear it, watch a clip of him in 2016 and compare to now. The mental decline is obvious.
Karoline Leavitt is a disrespectful, unqualified, nasty, feckless cee-you-next-Tuesday.
She really, really gets under my skin. She’ll get fired, no doubt, sooner or later.
There’s a simple explanation for this. The bruising to his ego occurred when X wiped his boogers on his desk and told him “you’re not the president you need to go away” and possibly “shut your mouth” (though another adult may have been the target of this comment) and it simply traveled to his hand. RFK, Jr. who has never gone to medical school but did study the positive effects of drinking raw milk on the world wide inter web, can confirm this diagnosis.