Prince William & Kate did their first post-Mustique-vacation event in Wales

St. David’s Day is on March 1st, this coming Saturday. St. David’s Day is a Welsh holiday celebrating St. David, the patron saint of Wales. But as everyone knows, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s weekends are very precious to them and they rarely work on Saturdays or Sundays. Or Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and especially not Fridays. They also like to take some time off after returning from vacation – they usually need a week to fight off jet lag and the ennui of the daily grind. Well, William and Kate decided to forgo their standard one-week-off post-vacation, all because they didn’t want to travel to Wales on St. David’s Day. They arrived in Wales today, and I’m including some of the first photos from their trip in this post.
This visit was announced last week after their Mustique holiday was exposed by the Daily Mail. They probably always intended to do something around St. David’s Day (anything but show up on the day!), but it was funny how the announcement was rushed out as William and Kate were being criticized for skipping the BAFTAs for their vacation. They also wanted to make a joint appearance ahead of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show next week. Which is why their first stop in Wales was to The Welsh Cake Shop, where they tried their hand at “baking” and entertaining, just like Meghan.
Kate’s coat is a repeat – she’s had this McQueen piece in her closet for years, and she usually wears red in Wales. She also pinned a large daffodil to her lapel – that’s the Welsh national flower. People Mag says that Kate and William went to Wales by train. I wonder why? They’ve been flying their helicopters everywhere in recent months.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Pontypridd Market in Wales to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, and help prepare and cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the The Welsh Cake Shop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Pontypridd Market in Wales to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, and help prepare and cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the The Welsh Cake Shop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Pontypridd Market in Wales to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, and help prepare and cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the The Welsh Cake Shop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Pontypridd Market in Wales to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, and help prepare and cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the The Welsh Cake Shop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The DM only exposed their Mustique adventure because they read about it here first.!!
They look very awkward. No pda apparently. His face looks dirty with the beard. And her jazz hands again.
Her face looked lumpy, not sure if it was bad lighting, bad makeup, could be a combination but for having a week in the sunny 🌞 Caribbean she looks like pretty bad and unhealthy.
To be fair, she looks fine in videos. But the still shots don’t always capture the best angles?
The coat is dated and ugly and she desperately needs a shorter, fresher wiglet.
And leave it to the two of them to make baking look stressful and awkward. Total lack of life skills and connection to others.
She also needs a hair net.
The other women from the bakery weren’t wearing hairnets so I don’t think that’s a huge deal. However, they all wore their hair back and weren’t constantly touching their hair so that could’ve been done to make it seem more authentic and less like a photo-op. But at the end of the day, it is about the photos bc maybe it’ll bring the bakery cakes more business? Idk that’s all I got.
Their dresses make the photo looks like it was taken few years ago. No substance. No new trend. Nothing new. Just repeating old scenes like her clothing. Next visit should be her wisteria farm, making wisteria wine – the social climbing magic potion. So that she can have the substance over style. She can cleverly demonstrate and lecture how to bag an idiotic royal by being a doormat.
That’s an excellent point – the only thing that tags this photo as recent is William’s beard. It’s not just that W&K are rewearing outfits, it’s that they’re styling them the same way. Meghan brings things out of her closet, but she styles them in a new and fresh way, so she looks like she’s wearing classics, not just old clothes.
Or a mattress …
Just smh at how absolutely insane these two look running around the UK trying to out thunder the global draw and power of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Success). They have made the BRF and Monarchy into a world class joke. I would be beyond embarrassed if I was them, but they obviously have no shame whatsoever.
omg. they really wanted pictures of them baking to be able to compare to Meghan’s show. I *almost* feel bad for them, in that they already pulled out their “big gun” re: Kate’s remission and overplayed their and in January and now they had to go pretend to bake in Wales. (I said almost, but not quite. If they just stopped competing this wouldn’t be an issue.)
I really want William to work with an actual stylist. The navy chinos and brown shoes combined with a sweater/blazer is just so…..tirestome….at this point.
I think they took a train bc IIRC, one of the last times they went to wales via helicopter they had to wait to land bc of weather and they were late (which they wouldn’t care about), but then everyone knew they were late because of their helicopter.
KP posted a clip of them walking side by side in the train station from the back which was total rip off from something Meghan posted during IG. Meghan added 9 to 5 though and made it snappier. But super obvious KP is following Meghan’s IG account.
I forgot about that late arrival in Wales. They also get the pics and vids of them in the train station which I’m guessing they see as good pr. As in wanting a cookie for not taking the helicopter this time. While also rolling dough to make cookies.
I like “appeared to arrive by train in Wales.” Weren’t there some stories during their Tartan Tour about how they went to the border by helicopter and then boarded a train so they could say they arrived in Scotland by train?
oh lordy lolol. I bet you’re right and that’s what they did again here.
The way in which I could absolutely believe that.
William’s pulled that trick before. Landing the helicopter just down the road and arriving by car to visit some farmers? Maybe he’ll try faking a bike ride next.
Becky English tweeted that their day started later than expected due to weather so you never know.
She doesn’t look tan or well rested.
Time for another vacation!!!’
Oh look at us rolling out cookie dough and putting cookies on a tray. They should have a cooking show lol. Pegs look at her while she is putting cookie on the tray is so full of love and affection (not). The woman behind her is looking at her like what is she doing lol. First photo op together after vacation ✔️.
I noticed the woman watching Kate with the furrowed brow! She did look concerned.
Neither of them have ever baked anything in their lives. But yeah sure, this awkward display totally overshadows Duchess Meghan…not.
They look so fake when rolling out the dough.
If she wanted to compete with Meghan she should have chosen one of the photographers who will photoshop and flatter her.
Oh Chris Jackson is there. It just takes more time for him to release his photos. But they will be the ones in the papers.
Is there nobody in the UK who can put in a good weave? I don’t understand why Kate’s hair looks like a bedraggled mess half the time with all of that money at her disposal. Did the gopher budget get slashed too?
Not to mention that hair hanging over the dough coupled with her bare hands handling food. I’m assuming everything was thrown away afterwards, but what a waste.
She also was touching her hair and then going back to working with the food. Even ignoring the lack of hairnet. It is just super gross when someone baking plays with their hair while they are handling food.
I hope no one found any wiglet hair in their food. It drives me crazy when people don’t put their hair back while cooking. It looks like they screamed at each other the entire train ride.
But it’s Royal Hair! It’s like finding the coin in the New Years cake, they’ll get a year of good luck!
lol @MY3CENTS
If I wore a long red button up coat, I would look like the Red Hulk. How tiny is Keener that she can wear a bulky outfit after 3 pregnancies and still look so small? She is smaller at 43 than she was twenty years ago. She really needs out of the media spotlight because however she maintains this frame cannot be healthy. No one is interested in her beyond the conspiracies that flew last year. She never cared enough to embrace public life beyond spending extraordinary amounts on a twee, redundant wardrobe. Charles maybe an egomaniac that insisted Willy, Harry and Keener do less high profile events, but that was his experience growing up. He learned his role doing nitty gritty appearances with the general public. Both Willy and Keener always look so awkward in public. Their lack of polish and preparation just leaps out whenever they do events. They really can’t compete with Harry and Meghan, which is comical given how rent free the Sussexes live in their heads.
They truly look miserable any time they try to have them make any sort of manual task, don’t they ?
To be fair they look miserable most of the time, together or apart, just angry and miserable.
And aging very fast. It’s almost scary.
Dear Lawd. The manic hands and the lack of hairnet make me want to gag. Cookies for the masses and no hairnet???
It’s such a shame they’re probably going to have to throw that whole batch out. I could see them refusing to wear hairnets because of pictures.
To be fair, nobody seems to be wearing a hairnet. The baker standing behind Will and Kate has hair hanging too. Everybody looks like they’re baking for a funeral. Serious and glum expressions all around. Somebody should try to look like they’re having fun. Otherwise, the activity just looks like something they have to do and get over with, which is what it looks like.
Dunno if it’s just me but Kate just looks perpetually tired to me ever since her health issues. She never looks well rested. Also I’ve never liked that coat, it’s too long and bulky.
I keep wondering what they’re going to try to throw together on March 3rd or 4th to coincide with Meghan’s Netflix show. Jason Knauf’s interview (or the snippets I read at least) were pretty boring? Not to mention all the outlets pointing out how they seemed to be trying to step on Meghan’s toes and the fact they keep referring to the Meghan bullying email that came out right before the Oprah interview. The media isn’t defending Meghan but they’re now blatantly pointing out the Waleses “strategy” which they’ve never done in the past. The thing is, the bullying email is probably the biggest “gotcha” they had on her and it went nowhere with the “investigation.” The claim is 4 years old and very old news. They have nothing on her because she’s refused to step foot in the UK since she left.
Either she’s stopped doing as much botox*, or the media is no longer photoshopping her like they used to do, or both.
* It looks like she still has a little botox on the previously deeper marionnette lines around her mouth.
Aaargh, they look so dated, appear utterly charmless and just meh!
Not their number one fan but Kate used to be slightly interesting with her colourful and elegant clothes a good few years back. This coat, boots, colourless turtle neck jumper is giving absolutely nothing!
Come on Kate and Will, we know you could never get an ounce of sauce that Harry and Meghan has but give us something, just a little dip of something.
*sigh*
“Sepulcral” is the word that comes to mind.
In the video clip from the train station she puts her hand on his back and he ignores her. So awkward.
My work colleague has now completed her phased return to work and is now full time after 4 weeks of building up her hours. Kate told us in September video that she’d finished her chemo and did a few spaced out (!)events for the rest of the year .Now she’s on a phased return to work so now appears twice a week with a couple of 50 minutes engagements and today is baking with His Royal Stiffness in Wales?? Not very substantial really or value for money!
She needs a haircut so so bad.