Prince William & Kate did their first post-Mustique-vacation event in Wales

St. David’s Day is on March 1st, this coming Saturday. St. David’s Day is a Welsh holiday celebrating St. David, the patron saint of Wales. But as everyone knows, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s weekends are very precious to them and they rarely work on Saturdays or Sundays. Or Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and especially not Fridays. They also like to take some time off after returning from vacation – they usually need a week to fight off jet lag and the ennui of the daily grind. Well, William and Kate decided to forgo their standard one-week-off post-vacation, all because they didn’t want to travel to Wales on St. David’s Day. They arrived in Wales today, and I’m including some of the first photos from their trip in this post.

This visit was announced last week after their Mustique holiday was exposed by the Daily Mail. They probably always intended to do something around St. David’s Day (anything but show up on the day!), but it was funny how the announcement was rushed out as William and Kate were being criticized for skipping the BAFTAs for their vacation. They also wanted to make a joint appearance ahead of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show next week. Which is why their first stop in Wales was to The Welsh Cake Shop, where they tried their hand at “baking” and entertaining, just like Meghan.

Kate’s coat is a repeat – she’s had this McQueen piece in her closet for years, and she usually wears red in Wales. She also pinned a large daffodil to her lapel – that’s the Welsh national flower. People Mag says that Kate and William went to Wales by train. I wonder why? They’ve been flying their helicopters everywhere in recent months.

