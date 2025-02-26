“Jannik Sinner sat with Anna Wintour at the Gucci show in Milan” links
  • February 26, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jannik Sinner, who is currently on a three-month doping suspension from the tennis tour, attended the Gucci show in Milan on Tuesday. He sat front-row with Anna Wintour. Sinner’s really not taking this suspension seriously, but no one else is either. [Just Jared]
Horoscopes for Pisces Season. Aquarius Season kicked my Virgo ass, btw. [OMG Blog]
Bowen Yang is a snazzy dresser. [Socialite Life]
I also wonder why Alec & Hilaria Baldwin agreed to their reality show. [LaineyGossip]
A review of Suits: LA – I’ve seen a lot of bad ones. [Pajiba]
Here’s the Oscar nominees’ 2025 class photo. [Seriously OMG]
Will anyone wear Richard Quinn to the Oscars? [Go Fug Yourself]
Ariana Grande wore YSL to the Oscar nominees dinner. [RCFA]
Rest in peace, ShaVi Lewis. [Starcasm]
When does no tax on overtime start? [Hollywood Life]
How people are coping with the increased grocery prices because of Donald Trump’s dumb tariffs. Egg-price-watchers, where you at? [Buzzfeed]

18 Responses to ““Jannik Sinner sat with Anna Wintour at the Gucci show in Milan” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 26, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    Ha, I love that review of Suits. We only made it through 2-3 seasons (we’re both lawyers, so we could only suspend so much disbelief every time Harvey filed a suit one day and was at trial the next, with depos in between). But the appeal of it was that it…..took itself too seriously while not taking itself too seriously. Kind of like a daytime soap opera. It was funny and dramatic and so many cliffhangers and soapy – and the perfect escapism because it wasn’t high stakes, like a medical show or a rescue show, where someone could die or something.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      February 26, 2025 at 2:31 pm

      They are reviewing the “new” Suits LA, not the original.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 26, 2025 at 2:39 pm

        I completely understand that. But she’s also relating it to the original suits 🙄🙄its literally in the first and second paragraphs.

        “The original Suits was never good. Search your heart, Suits fan. You know it’s true…..The only thing that has ever mattered about Suits is this: “Does the show think it’s good?” That’s the franchise’s secret sauce.”

        And then the third paragraph starts with:
        “Suits: LA, like its predecessor……”

        so that is the basis for my comment.

      • Eurydice says:
        February 26, 2025 at 2:43 pm

        The first half of the review is about the ways the original was bad, but irresistible. So, I’d say this review is about both shows.

    • Eurydice says:
      February 26, 2025 at 2:49 pm

      Lol, I watched for a few seasons, too – but all the posturing and plotting and testosterone brought me back to my investment banking days. Later, I started dipping in and out of episodes and seasons and I found it was easier to believe each episode if I wiped my memory of the episode before. Plus, pretty people wearing pretty clothes. Now that I have a strategy, I’ll try the new show.

      Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    February 26, 2025 at 1:12 pm

    Michelle Trachtenberg passed away, she was only 39.

    Reply
  3. Diamond says:
    February 26, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    RIP Michelle Tractenburg,

    Reply
  4. Kiki says:
    February 26, 2025 at 1:40 pm

    Rest in peace Michelle.💜

    Reply
  5. PJ says:
    February 26, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    RIP Harriet the Spy :(. Such sad news about Michelle.

    Reply
  6. Anne Maria says:
    February 26, 2025 at 3:37 pm

    Sinner is a serious guy. If he wasn’t he wouldn’t be as consistently good as he is. I see no evidence he’s not taking the ban seriously. He’s not under house arrest. He’s entitled to go wherever he wants. There is way too much misinformation floating around about the circumstances of the ban.

    Reply
  7. NikkiK says:
    February 26, 2025 at 4:24 pm

    Sinner’s ban is a joke. And I mean that to say, he shouldn’t have been suspended in the first place. I read all the details and it’s a joke.

    Reply
  8. Tn Democrat says:
    February 26, 2025 at 7:09 pm

    We replaced several major appliances that probably would not have made it 4 more years before Biden left office to avoid the tariff chaos. I canceled my Amazon and Wal-Mart subscriptions. I avoid shopping at Wal-Mart, Amazon, Publix and any business that has blatantly supported the 🍊 💩 fascists. (I live in a rural area and don’t have many small business options). I do my grocery shopping at Aldi, bulk food stores and produce markets. The price increases have been painful without the tariffs. I cringe at the impact the tariffs will have combined with the near 10% sales tax on most items here. I eat out infrequently. I switched to a mainly vegetarian diet years ago. I have had to eat fewer eggs and switch protein sources. I found a bread machine about a year ago at a thrift store and love it. I regularly make bread/rolls that costs about a buck to make that would cost at least $6 to buy pre-made. I sneak over to Virginia when practical for me to grocery shop and buy otc meds to avoid the unreasonably high regressive sales taxes here (and support a Southern state with Democrats in office that isn’t dark red). People outside the USA: Please boycott companies owned by American oligarchs and items associated with the red states. Do not vacation in here.

    Reply

