Ashley St. Clair is suing Elon Musk for sole custody of their son

Here are some photos of Elon Musk last week at the CPAC conference. He was literally wielding a chainsaw, which was apparently a gift from Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei. Milei used a chainsaw as a prop in his campaign, and now Musk is copying that whole “we’re taking a chainsaw to government spending” thing. The biggest problem is that Musk was also high as a kite during this appearance, so much so that he could barely speak and he had to keep his sunglasses on the whole time. We’re also getting more stories about how Donald Trump’s staff and Cabinet absolutely loathes Musk, but don’t pin any hopes on anyone doing anything.
Meanwhile, we recently learned that Musk had welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother, a transphobic bigot named Ashley St. Clair. Ashley had been trying to honey-trap Musk for years and she finally caught him briefly, long enough to get pregnant. She’s been giving interviews and trying to build a profile off of “giving birth to another Musk child.” Now she’s suing Musk for sole custody of the baby he clearly wants nothing to do with.
Ashley St. Clair is suing Elon Musk for sole legal custody of their infant son. St. Clair filed the petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 21. In the petition, St. Clair said New York is the home state of the child, who goes by R.S.C. User Magazine was first to report the news.
The author, 26, alleges in the petition that Musk is the father of the boy, who was born in September 2024 (the exact date has been redacted in the filing). She claims that Musk was not present at R.S.C.’s birth and “has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing.”
Although she stated that Musk is R.S.C’s father, she also filed a paternity petition along with the custody petition. St. Clair is claiming that the Tesla CEO has met the baby boy “only three times” since his September 2024 birth.
In St. Clair’s custody petition — which she filed with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 21 — she alleged that she is the “only parent and caretaker” that her infant, who goes by R.S.C., “has known.” She also claimed that, “by his choice,” the baby’s alleged father Musk, 53, “was not present for the birth of our child, has had no more than three in-person visits with our child and has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.”
According to the legal filing, Musk met R.S.C. for the first time on Sept. 21 in New York City for two hours, and then spent an hour with St. Clair and the child the following day. The CEO later saw the baby for the “next and last time” in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 30, for an encounter that lasted “only 30 minutes.”
“Respondent has never asked to see our child on any other occasion, he has never communicated to me about our child without my prompting, he has never asked for photos of our child or checked in after doctor’s appointments,” St. Claire wrote in the petition for custody.
The conservative influencer said in the petition that she and Musk began a “romantic relationship in or about May 2023” and conceived the baby in January 2024. St. Clair claimed that Musk “acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences,” and she included a screenshot of alleged text exchanges in the paternity filing. St. Clair claimed that Musk acknowledged their sexual relationship in the text exchanges, including one “on or about” Nov. 24, during which he allegedly wrote, “I want to knock you up again.” Three months later, she alleged Musk texted her again: “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”
“Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child,” St. Clair’s representative Brian Glickich told PEOPLE in a statement on Feb. 21. “She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”
Yeah, I think St. Clair is absolutely a moron and a white supremacist, but I also think that she’s probably doing the right thing by getting everything locked down legally. While Musk clearly wants nothing to do with her or the baby right now, that might change. Look at what Grimes is going through with their oldest, X. Musk has practically kidnapped the child and Grimes has barely any recourse. Of course, I also think Ashley St. Clair wants to get some money. Like, that was the whole point of this. She would have been fine with Musk ignoring her and the baby, but Musk isn’t paying for anything.
listen to this. Elon can barely form a sentence right now.
Where are dexterity issues when you need them.
Musk who’s such a great dad he leaves his 4yo to fend for himself in an auditorium. Apart from how repulsive he is, why would you ever have a child with him given his attitude to his “favourite” child. https://x.com/JoshEakle/status/1893779882900935032
He’s a psycho. But having a favorite child is very dictatorial of him. When they have children, faschists always focus their attention on one particular child and completely ignore the others. That one particular child will represent their “legacy” but in Musk’s case, I don’t think he’s emotionaly capable of caring for another human being and this video proves it VERY well.
CPS should remove the child to the care of Grimes but they won’t or Doge will dodgy them.
nothing says romance quite like “I want to knock you up again.”
After watching Elno struggle to speak in that Aaron Rupar video, after seeing erratic behavior from Elno for years, after hearing his fascist views and seeing how many kids he has that he is not caring for emotionally, physically or even financially…I honestly Do Not understand how he’s avoided Child Services. No matter how awful, also think that the employee, this Fox woman, and the bleepity-bloop musician are much safer for the kids. He had kids–make him support them financially (remember how little he pays in taxes; he can definitely afford his kids and they should all be well-off), and get him into rehab! And get X back to his mother. This creep is not safe for the country and he should not be anywhere near children!
Child services do not target white poeple the same way they target minorities. The opiate crisis has caused a crisis amount of kids in state custody with no place to go. The same states proudly passing abortion bans are letting children fall through the cracks while refusing to address poverty on any level, even accepting federal aid for school lunch programs. Add in his money and the desperation Texas showed to lure him from CA and you have a situation where nothing will be done. The party of family values is a complete clusterfuck.
Oh no, we don’t want him in rehab. On the off-chance that he went, and it worked, he’d just be a SOBER fascist piece of shit. What he — and America! — really needs is a sketchier supplier.
Everything about this makes me want to puke 🤢. People can claim they didn’t vote for this all they like. It was obvious Musk wanted something from Trump and was financing the campaign. So no one should be surprised that his reward is control of the entire federal government. He shows much more interest in his current project, wilding through government agencies, than his own children. Both he and Trump are diabolical soul mates.
This high MF has all our personal data, and is threatening my disabled elderly mother’s Social Security – which she paid into for 50 years. He’s not officially the president. Threatening him won’t automatically get someone arrested, is all I’m saying…
I don’t know what’s scarier, Trump, or the thought of Elon seizing power if Trump passes.
The irony is that Musk already seems to have all the power he needs to destroy us.
Musk already has all the power. He’s calling the shots, making the decisions while the “president” golfs.
You know what’s funny? I’ve never heard him speak bc I refuse to click on any of these videos. He’s not interesting enough.
Thanks, Kaiser, for posting a link to Bluesky instead of to that other website.
Whatever distracts him, like a law suit, is good in my opinion.
ITA, I appreciate links that don’t contribute to the engines our demise 🙂
I see these scenarios.
Him and Trump will eventually annihilate each other.
Always too late…
They will make a mistake, but big enough to make them lose consensus.
Inflation.
But whatever happens it will be too late, and American people will pay the price.