Ashley St. Clair is suing Elon Musk for sole custody of their son

Here are some photos of Elon Musk last week at the CPAC conference. He was literally wielding a chainsaw, which was apparently a gift from Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei. Milei used a chainsaw as a prop in his campaign, and now Musk is copying that whole “we’re taking a chainsaw to government spending” thing. The biggest problem is that Musk was also high as a kite during this appearance, so much so that he could barely speak and he had to keep his sunglasses on the whole time. We’re also getting more stories about how Donald Trump’s staff and Cabinet absolutely loathes Musk, but don’t pin any hopes on anyone doing anything.

Meanwhile, we recently learned that Musk had welcomed his 13th child with his fourth baby-mother, a transphobic bigot named Ashley St. Clair. Ashley had been trying to honey-trap Musk for years and she finally caught him briefly, long enough to get pregnant. She’s been giving interviews and trying to build a profile off of “giving birth to another Musk child.” Now she’s suing Musk for sole custody of the baby he clearly wants nothing to do with.

Ashley St. Clair is suing Elon Musk for sole legal custody of their infant son. St. Clair filed the petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 21. In the petition, St. Clair said New York is the home state of the child, who goes by R.S.C. User Magazine was first to report the news. The author, 26, alleges in the petition that Musk is the father of the boy, who was born in September 2024 (the exact date has been redacted in the filing). She claims that Musk was not present at R.S.C.’s birth and “has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing.” Although she stated that Musk is R.S.C’s father, she also filed a paternity petition along with the custody petition. St. Clair is claiming that the Tesla CEO has met the baby boy “only three times” since his September 2024 birth. In St. Clair’s custody petition — which she filed with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 21 — she alleged that she is the “only parent and caretaker” that her infant, who goes by R.S.C., “has known.” She also claimed that, “by his choice,” the baby’s alleged father Musk, 53, “was not present for the birth of our child, has had no more than three in-person visits with our child and has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.” According to the legal filing, Musk met R.S.C. for the first time on Sept. 21 in New York City for two hours, and then spent an hour with St. Clair and the child the following day. The CEO later saw the baby for the “next and last time” in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 30, for an encounter that lasted “only 30 minutes.” “Respondent has never asked to see our child on any other occasion, he has never communicated to me about our child without my prompting, he has never asked for photos of our child or checked in after doctor’s appointments,” St. Claire wrote in the petition for custody. The conservative influencer said in the petition that she and Musk began a “romantic relationship in or about May 2023” and conceived the baby in January 2024. St. Clair claimed that Musk “acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences,” and she included a screenshot of alleged text exchanges in the paternity filing. St. Clair claimed that Musk acknowledged their sexual relationship in the text exchanges, including one “on or about” Nov. 24, during which he allegedly wrote, “I want to knock you up again.” Three months later, she alleged Musk texted her again: “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.” “Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child,” St. Clair’s representative Brian Glickich told PEOPLE in a statement on Feb. 21. “She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”

Yeah, I think St. Clair is absolutely a moron and a white supremacist, but I also think that she’s probably doing the right thing by getting everything locked down legally. While Musk clearly wants nothing to do with her or the baby right now, that might change. Look at what Grimes is going through with their oldest, X. Musk has practically kidnapped the child and Grimes has barely any recourse. Of course, I also think Ashley St. Clair wants to get some money. Like, that was the whole point of this. She would have been fine with Musk ignoring her and the baby, but Musk isn’t paying for anything.