Ashley St. Clair feels ‘jilted & terrified’ after giving birth to Elon Musk’s 13th kid

The only thing worse than the revelation that Elon Musk likely has a thirteenth child by a fourth baby-mother is the speculation that all of his children have been conceived through IVF or artificial insemination. That’s led to further speculation about whether, um, Musk’s junk works properly. Just the thought of Apartheid Clyde’s (malfunctioning?) junk makes me want to hork. But here we are. Hilariously, Musk’s fourth baby-mother is one of the most fame-hungry people I’ve ever seen. Ashley St. Clair is really going to make a name for herself with this whole mess, and she’s already giving interviews to the NY Post AND doing exclusive photoshoots with them. She’s going to end up with a Fox News anchor seat purely because she’s “Elon Musk’s jilted fourth baby-mother.” She also allowed her “friend” to speak at length to the NY Post:

Ashley St. Clair feels “jilted and terrified” after Elon Musk refused to come to her aid when reporters began snooping around their infant son, a friend of the right-wing influencer tells The Post. St. Clair’s decision to publicly call out Musk, 53, as her baby daddy wasn’t some “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention” — but rather a plea for help from the world’s richest man, said pal Emma-Jo Morris.

“Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately. He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own,” said Morris, who was formerly deputy politics editor at The Post. “At that point, she realized, ‘OK, I’m out in the cold, I have to handle this myself.’”

Morris, a political consultant who has been in contact St. Clair throughout the ordeal, said the mom “expected it would be an arrangement similar to that he has with his other baby mamas: She would raise the child, and Elon would be peripherally present in their lives. It’s a very hostile action [by Musk] not to respond when the mother of your son calls and says, ‘The press is hounding me, what do I do?’ ” Morris said. “This is about letting herself tell the story before somebody else tells it for her and potentially either causes her reputational damage or harm.”

Morris said Musk’s handling of the situation has left St. Clair feeling “equally devastated and freaked out. On the one hand, it’s biological, you expect protection [from] who is the father of your son, and there is an emotional tie between them,” she said of Musk and St. Claire. “On the other hand, you are the mother of the richest and one of the most controversial men in the world’s kid. You’re a single woman living with two children. That is absolutely terrifying. I think she feels equally jilted and terrified,” Morris said of St. Clair, who also has another child.