The Wales family is probably staying in a £33k-a-week rental villa in Mustique

Prince William, Kate and their children jetted off to Mustique last week. We know this because the Daily Mail dared to report on the vacation, framing it as the reason why William and Kate were skipping Sunday’s BAFTAs. There seems to be some discontent over William and Kate’s constant laziness and inability to work whatsoever during their kids’ school breaks. What’s even funnier is that the most royal-friendly outlets – like People Mag and Hello – are trying to skip over the controversy and make the vacation sound aspirational and fun. That kind of reporting just makes the Wales family come across as complete elitists and tone-deaf layabouts though. I thought this piece in Hello was interesting – it’s likely that the Wales fam rented out a friend’s villa at the cost of £33k-per-week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly jet-setted to the Caribbean with their children during their half-term break, trading the BAFTAs red carpet – which it was hoped they would attend – for the white sand beaches of Mustique. It’s not the first time the Wales family have been to Mustique. The small, private island in the Caribbean known for its exclusivity, famed for its popularity with royals, and loved for its pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes.

The island boasts just one commercial hotel, with those who holiday there typically opting for secluded, privately-owned properties for their luxury getaway. Mustique also operates a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy.

It’s not known exactly where Kate and William are staying with George, Charlotte and Louis, but it could be likely they’ve returned to Villa Antilles. In 2019, the family spent their summer on the island to mark Prince George’s birthday, reportedly staying in the then-£27,000-a-week villa which is owned by William’s friend, Andrew Dunn.

Today, prices have risen to £33k-per-week from January – April, and £25,000-per-week from May – December.

Villa Antilles is the epitome of luxury and seclusion, with the sprawling, royal-approved estate offering a 60-foot infinity pool that appears to spill seamlessly into the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. From its sun-drenched terraces, guests are treated to panoramic views of the glistening sea, stretching toward the idyllic neighboring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent – the perfect postcard view for the Princess of Wales to practice her photography.

I won’t lie, it sounds lovely. Here in the mid-Atlantic, we’ve had one of the hardest winters in years, with several snowstorms, ice storms, flash floods and wind advisories all in a row. It’s even supposed to snow tomorrow. But yeah… the second vacation in as many months is pretty ridiculous, as is skipping the BAFTAs so they can sit around a luxury villa at the cost of £33k-per-week. Hey, at least Kate gave British taxpayers some terrible drawings in exchange.

27 Responses to “The Wales family is probably staying in a £33k-a-week rental villa in Mustique”

  1. Swaz says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:28 am

    We will be getting WILLIAM AND HIS SON SURFING 🏄 PICTURES SOON 😃😃

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      February 18, 2025 at 2:01 pm

      Swaz it would be very revealing of the Keens’ level of media desperation if they released their own “fetching photos.” from this trip, or if they got papped and didn’t complain about it. In 2013 they lost their minds over photos of Kate in a bikini but in 2014 Kate refused to complain of photos of her and baby George – and only the two of them – disembarking planes to Mustique

      Reply
  2. Lady Digby says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:29 am

    K Middy and co in Mustique recovering after two weeks of a phased return to work?

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:29 am

    I don’t believe for a minute that they paid one thin dime to use the friends place. I’m sure the people struggling with heating, food and rent costs are so happy to hear that their hard earned money is supporting this welfare families vacations.

    Reply
  4. Lau says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:36 am

    I’m sorry but : who’s paying for that ?!

    Reply
  5. Lady Esther says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Usually William, Kate and the Middletons get the use of one or another villa on Mustique for free in exchange for publishing an article in the Daily Mail a few weeks later, which is basically an extended advert using the Royals as currency….interesting if this is true, that they’re publishing it while they are still there, thus encouraging a bit of negative commentary? Hmmm….

    And let’s not forget for Carole’s 70th there’s also Pippa and family and James and family…not to mention assorted friends to keep William happy, assuming he’s actually there…

    As for the rest, security is courtesy of the British taxpayers, and travel (helis, BA “business class”, chauffered cars, etc) courtesy of the Duchy of Cornwall which is – again – courtesy of the British taxpayer. Ditto Carole’s 70th birthday bash. Maybe they’ll pick up the tab at Basil’s for some crack babies?

    Reply
  6. aquarius64 says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:42 am

    So William with his slumlord money from the Duchy of Cornwall can”t actually buy a villa instead of renting one? Highlights the Waleses don’t have any real property that is their own. Is the UK taxpayer paying for security?

    Reply
  7. Lady Digby says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Anybody have a Scooby do about why the Fail are so huffy with their favourite royal couple? They are reacting like they have let them down? Okay they missed the BAFTAs but that was the 8th no show for Will so no big surprise surely? Also we all know that Will is saving himself for Kingship so is working on his tan in Mustique? Why have the Fail taken umbridge like it is news to them that Will is lazy, ahem, conserving his energy?

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Soooo 33k/week, paid for by presumably duchy money or SG money but sure let’s focus on how much Meghan spends of her own money on clothes. Make it make sense.

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Instead of price tagging the private income Duchess, how about price tagging the monthly holidays of WanK including all travel and security costs included.. the are doing this at the taxpayers expense after all.

    Reply
  10. Blujfly says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:54 am

    They don’t pay to rent or stay at the villa. In the pre Meghan days there were years of reporting including from Middleton Mouthpiece Katie Nicholl that everything was taking care of for them by the wealthy people that host them. Even incidentals in Mustique must be signed to a house account. It begged the question of what these people expect for hosting the royals in return.

    Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    February 18, 2025 at 10:55 am

    The uk media is starting to circle the sharks because there is a town and country article discussing that they plan on taking a vacation every month. And Tom Sykes went and called the kids drawings terrible.

    This is a shift from the sycophantic coverage.

    This hello article seems nice but it’s also shady laying out the cost.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 18, 2025 at 11:06 am

      @NIC919 many of us in the UK are worried about austerity and new Labour government approach. Trump also is terrifying and we don’t know what he’ll do or say next. We are going to have to pay a lot more to feel safe so now is NOT the time for emphatic and social leader aspirant Will to taking an expensive freebie holiday with his extended family. UK PM and Chancellor should be getting KC and Junior to surrender both duchies to the Nation to help pay towards defense costs.

      Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    February 18, 2025 at 11:03 am

    I like that they used the words jet setted. I doubt Kate and William are spending time together under the same roof.

    Reply
  13. Libra says:
    February 18, 2025 at 11:04 am

    Looked up Villa Antillies and it is fabulous. 4 live in staff in separate staff quarters, chef, housekeeper, butler and gardener. 4 to ,5 bedrooms with private baths. Large suggested menu or create your own. In exchange for a free stay, one article says there will be a public mention on their return article from 2019

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 18, 2025 at 11:18 am

      @Libra does anybody remember Will begging for a freebie holiday when he was “a poor student?” Has this guy ever paid for his own holidays? Given that MPs have to declare freebies and avoid conflict of interest, shouldn’t RF be held to the same level of accountability? I used to work in local government and we weren’t allowed to accept gifts or hospitality over value of a tenner.

      Reply
      • Me at home says:
        February 18, 2025 at 1:04 pm

        @Lady Digby, Norman Baker’s book “And What Do You Do?” has a chapter on exactly that. Baker discusses William taking Kate to free villas in Mustique. Then he compares it to accountability rules that he, Baker, faced as an MP and Privy Counselor wrt reporting every gift over a small nominal amount. Apparently this situation doesn’t get much traction.

      • Blujfly says:
        February 18, 2025 at 2:05 pm

        I do! The article is still up at the daily mail.

  14. Amy Bee says:
    February 18, 2025 at 11:37 am

    The British press outrage about this is very muted.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 18, 2025 at 11:55 am

      @Amy Bee the tabs really duffed Fergie back in the late 1980s for indulging in frequent freebie holidays and NOT doing enough royal engagements. Given current state of UK, these freeloaders need to be more careful. They get away with a great deal but the Fail have been yanking their tail recently so clearly the invisible contract has obligations on their side that they don’t think the dullards are meeting!

      Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      February 18, 2025 at 12:32 pm

      The’re white.

      Reply
  15. wolfmamma says:
    February 18, 2025 at 12:31 pm

    I wonder what the Middletons think of Willie’s drinking and weight loss and beard?? Prolly just stay quiet because they got saved?

    Reply
  16. Em says:
    February 18, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    God these people are such grifters. How do they not feel shame for indulging in such luxury when they are as lazy as they are? I would be embarrassed.

    Reply
  17. Lucy2 says:
    February 18, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    But how many bathrooms does it have? HOW MANY????

    Reply
  18. Blujfly says:
    February 18, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    The Middletons gave royal wedding invitations to everyone that ever gave them a freebie in Mustique. Mark Cecil. Belle and John Robinson. lotty Bunbury and family. The yoga pro. The tennis pro. Basil Charles. The equestrian center head. The managing director (ie like governor or mayor of the island). Brian Alexander. The woman who runs rentals. Carole’s Argentinian “friend” that lent a villa in 2013. And on and on and on.

    Reply

