The Wales family is probably staying in a £33k-a-week rental villa in Mustique

Prince William, Kate and their children jetted off to Mustique last week. We know this because the Daily Mail dared to report on the vacation, framing it as the reason why William and Kate were skipping Sunday’s BAFTAs. There seems to be some discontent over William and Kate’s constant laziness and inability to work whatsoever during their kids’ school breaks. What’s even funnier is that the most royal-friendly outlets – like People Mag and Hello – are trying to skip over the controversy and make the vacation sound aspirational and fun. That kind of reporting just makes the Wales family come across as complete elitists and tone-deaf layabouts though. I thought this piece in Hello was interesting – it’s likely that the Wales fam rented out a friend’s villa at the cost of £33k-per-week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly jet-setted to the Caribbean with their children during their half-term break, trading the BAFTAs red carpet – which it was hoped they would attend – for the white sand beaches of Mustique. It’s not the first time the Wales family have been to Mustique. The small, private island in the Caribbean known for its exclusivity, famed for its popularity with royals, and loved for its pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes. The island boasts just one commercial hotel, with those who holiday there typically opting for secluded, privately-owned properties for their luxury getaway. Mustique also operates a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy. It’s not known exactly where Kate and William are staying with George, Charlotte and Louis, but it could be likely they’ve returned to Villa Antilles. In 2019, the family spent their summer on the island to mark Prince George’s birthday, reportedly staying in the then-£27,000-a-week villa which is owned by William’s friend, Andrew Dunn. Today, prices have risen to £33k-per-week from January – April, and £25,000-per-week from May – December. Villa Antilles is the epitome of luxury and seclusion, with the sprawling, royal-approved estate offering a 60-foot infinity pool that appears to spill seamlessly into the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. From its sun-drenched terraces, guests are treated to panoramic views of the glistening sea, stretching toward the idyllic neighboring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent – the perfect postcard view for the Princess of Wales to practice her photography.

I won’t lie, it sounds lovely. Here in the mid-Atlantic, we’ve had one of the hardest winters in years, with several snowstorms, ice storms, flash floods and wind advisories all in a row. It’s even supposed to snow tomorrow. But yeah… the second vacation in as many months is pretty ridiculous, as is skipping the BAFTAs so they can sit around a luxury villa at the cost of £33k-per-week. Hey, at least Kate gave British taxpayers some terrible drawings in exchange.