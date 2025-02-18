Princess Kate posted her kids’ drawings while they’re on vacation in Mustique

Prince William and Kate are currently on vacation in Mustique. Their kids’ school is on a break right now – something called a half-term break, but they’ve only been back at school for like five weeks? – and so the family reportedly left dreary old England for some beach fun on the private island of Mustique. Carole Middleton is reportedly there too, celebrating her 70th birthday. The biggest surprise is not that William and Kate jetted off for yet another vacation – it’s that they skipped the BAFTAs and were called out for doing so by the Daily Mail. The Mail rarely talks about the Waleses’ vacations, especially not while those vacations are still ongoing.

In any case, we’ve established that the Wales family is in Mustique and no one expected to hear from them or see them for several weeks. The problem is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting so much attention – for Invictus, and for Meghan’s social media. Meghan has been especially active on Instagram in recent weeks, posting behind-the-scenes footage from the Invictus Games, and then on Valentine’s Day, posting a kiss-photo with Harry, and some IG Stories with Archie and Lilibet. Kensington Palace went into Emergency Mode! Sure, W&K were sunbathing, but surely something could be done, right? Well, this was posted on the Kensington Royal account on Monday:

Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together! 🖌: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of… pic.twitter.com/lvbQXkgDdz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 17, 2025

So, she’s showing drawings done by “Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.” She doesn’t identify who drew what, but I’m guessing Louis did the clown one? Charlotte did the one with blue hair, and maybe George did the one of his mother with her legs crossed? Don’t let the quality of the drawings distract you from how utterly bizarre this post is though. It’s not that Kate is marking some special occasion – Early Years Awareness Day, or International Stop Paying Attention to Meghan Day – it’s just a weird gambit to change the conversation away from the Wales family’s vacation and W&K skipping the BAFTAs. “Let them eat cake” and the cake in question is her kids’ very weird drawings. And yes, I know Kate wasn’t the one posting this. This was KP staffers running around, trying to figure out how to change the subject.

Also: I guess the kids never sketch their father? LMAO.