Princess Kate posted her kids’ drawings while they’re on vacation in Mustique

Prince William and Kate are currently on vacation in Mustique. Their kids’ school is on a break right now – something called a half-term break, but they’ve only been back at school for like five weeks? – and so the family reportedly left dreary old England for some beach fun on the private island of Mustique. Carole Middleton is reportedly there too, celebrating her 70th birthday. The biggest surprise is not that William and Kate jetted off for yet another vacation – it’s that they skipped the BAFTAs and were called out for doing so by the Daily Mail. The Mail rarely talks about the Waleses’ vacations, especially not while those vacations are still ongoing.

In any case, we’ve established that the Wales family is in Mustique and no one expected to hear from them or see them for several weeks. The problem is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting so much attention – for Invictus, and for Meghan’s social media. Meghan has been especially active on Instagram in recent weeks, posting behind-the-scenes footage from the Invictus Games, and then on Valentine’s Day, posting a kiss-photo with Harry, and some IG Stories with Archie and Lilibet. Kensington Palace went into Emergency Mode! Sure, W&K were sunbathing, but surely something could be done, right? Well, this was posted on the Kensington Royal account on Monday:

So, she’s showing drawings done by “Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.” She doesn’t identify who drew what, but I’m guessing Louis did the clown one? Charlotte did the one with blue hair, and maybe George did the one of his mother with her legs crossed? Don’t let the quality of the drawings distract you from how utterly bizarre this post is though. It’s not that Kate is marking some special occasion – Early Years Awareness Day, or International Stop Paying Attention to Meghan Day – it’s just a weird gambit to change the conversation away from the Wales family’s vacation and W&K skipping the BAFTAs. “Let them eat cake” and the cake in question is her kids’ very weird drawings. And yes, I know Kate wasn’t the one posting this. This was KP staffers running around, trying to figure out how to change the subject.

Also: I guess the kids never sketch their father? LMAO.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace.

62 Responses to “Princess Kate posted her kids’ drawings while they’re on vacation in Mustique”

  1. Alicky says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:03 am

    They never tire of pimping out their kids, do they?

    Reply
  2. go says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:04 am

    There is no way these were drawn by the kids.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:05 am

    The fail also showed that reindeer picture that George has copied from a Christmas card. I thought there would be Valentine’s day cards drawn by the kids but they got something similar to try to distract from invict us and Kate gets to talk about the degree in art history she did not use. The other children in their classes don’t get their drawings in the media. This is not a good idea it shows they are treated more special than other children.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:05 am

    So Meghan shows how to cut heart strawberries while spending time with her babies in her lovely home, Lazy Kate is digging into mommy with the “cute kiddos” as her rebrand.

    She’s going to embarrass herself trying to keep up with Meghan — so she shouldn’t even try.

    Anyway…As every 😌

    Reply
  5. Lady Esther says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:06 am

    “International Stop Paying Attention to Meghan Day” BWAHAHA!! Thanks for that cackle, Celebitchy 🙂

    Also, waiting for the actual artist that drew at least one of these (probably the one attributed to George) to surface, just like their previous “artwork” that totally wasn’t stolen at all, in 3….2….1…

    Reply
  6. Margaret says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:09 am

    Sorry but those kids aren’t talented

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 18, 2025 at 8:14 am

      Kate is acting like the proverbial stage mother pushing those kids. Drawing should be a fun event and it’s enough to let teachers put all artwork of students in the class

      Reply
    • Sam says:
      February 18, 2025 at 8:17 am

      Jep @Margaret
      I don’t want to offend anyone here, but the pictures are really bad. My neighbor paints a thousand times better at the age of 8 (and I wouldnt consider her as talented) and how old is Charlotte?
      And the fact that Kate posted her not-really-well-painted picture is just embarrassing. She’s probably so confident in herself and her skills that she can’t see it. Oh my… It’s almost funny.

      Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      February 18, 2025 at 8:20 am

      It’s the Middleton upbringing all over again: utterly ordinary but praised to the skies. Remember Pippa’s “entertaining” book? Or James various…uh…whatever it was he did? Something something doughnuts?

      If one of these kids farts into a microphone they’ll call it opera. It’s the Middleton way

      Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      February 18, 2025 at 8:24 am

      K, they’re just kids and they’re not meant to be professional artists. They’re just drawing their mom for fun (or because they were told to). We don’t need to judge children on their art. Take a breath.
      We should be judging their parents for using them on a public stage like this, that’s it.

      Reply
  7. seaflower says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:10 am

    The drawing of Kate sitting in the chair was obviously from one of the photoshop fail efforts considering the hips/legs look 2 feet to the right of the body.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:10 am

    The portrait of Louis is odd showing him with his eyes closed.

    Reply
  9. Piper says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:10 am

    They don’t even pick out cute pictures. Or, they could have picked out pictures that they all did at age 3. I don’t believe they are their pictures – I can see the couriers now screaming for crayons and colored pencils 😂😂😂

    Reply
  10. Susan Collins says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Well they couldn’t drag the kids out in public because they are on vacation so the drawings will have to do as a distraction. Always use the kids, no matter how, to get that distraction.

    Reply
  11. somebody says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:12 am

    So maybe showing that PW wasn’t around to participate? IF George drew that his shows some talent. The one attributed to Kate just looks weird, like a death drawing.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      February 18, 2025 at 8:17 am

      “Death drawing” is what I got from it, too. Like those creepy death portraits of children that Victorians used to take.

      Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Dm tries to make this happen saying the kids inherited mums alleged talent as well as grandpa Charles

    Reply
  13. SueBarbri33 says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:12 am

    This is seriously so ridiculous. I just…did they think this would move the needle? In which direction? She posted four drawings by the kids, and not one of them is of HRH Dear Old Dad? Just her face over and over again, and also George as a sleeping/dead Victorian child? All of these kids have more talent than I do, honestly, so I’m not making fun of them. But this is a bit like those “We Miss You Granny Diana” cards from a few years back, right? The drawing of Kate sitting in the chair reminds me of the drawings in the old Sloane Ranger Handbook, so I guess they know their audience. Although that audience is shrinking year by year. What a time!

    Reply
  14. Dee(2) says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:13 am

    This doesn’t seem like much return on investment for the taxpayers. You get arts and crafts while they spend time on a private island. Perhaps William isn’t there or if he is, he’s staying elsewhere on the island and wasn’t available when this edict came down.
    How long can they keep this up? The press is invested in propping them up for various reasons, including their class issues and racism over Harry and Meghan but at the end of the day it’s a business. A business that is in flux worldwide due to readership, that has had to pay out tons of lawsuits, and who is not getting enough information from their partners to compete.

    Ronald McDonald hand-drawn photos aren’t going to cut it when Meghan is dropping Instagram videos every 3 days, appearing at events, and Harry is completing firsts with Sovereign Nations and getting dapped up by Prime Ministers at sold out stadiums for organizations he started.

    Reply
  15. Nanea says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:14 am

    This is all so sad.

    Left-Behind royals obsessed with Diana’s true and only heir, so they’re trying to enter into a popularity contest that they and the charities involved ony can lose.

    By doing this, KP shows FewchaKween hasn’t achieved anything yet, there’s norhing of substance they could share with the adoring fans and the collective BM.

    But they also prove that FakeyKatie could have done “work” while convalescing, the way they promised she’d do, by working from her bed, which never happened.

    I think the sitting person could be Charlotte, it reminds me of one of those generic BW photos they all did once for Christmas, all in white shirts and jeans. Too bad no one could be bothered with drawing the absent heirforce. (heliforce?)

    Reply
  16. CherryBerry says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Looks like they’re trying to pull focus from the DM article about skipping the BAFTAS.

    Reply
    • Barrett says:
      February 18, 2025 at 8:29 am

      I agree ab the PR attention diversion but I love art as healthy activity for kids so I hate to say it I still love looking at it and telling people to embrace art. We focus so much on other rote school subjects….art helps the brain, emotions…..

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        February 18, 2025 at 8:48 am

        Technically isn’t this somewhat connected to that kids field trip she went on to a museum. Was the subject self-portraits for that? So I see the connection but I’m still like okaaay, thx for sharing your kids drawings, I guess? While you’re on vacay. The BAFTAS promote art and emotion too.

  17. Me at home says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Name-checking Early Years from her luxurious borrowed vacation home in Mustique might persuade die-hard royalists she’s still on the job so maybe it’s ok Bill skipped BAFTA. But this really does seem unconvincing.

    Anyway, the drawing of Louis, the only one the Fail attributes to Catherine herself, seems the worst of the bunch to me at least. She was clearly going for some moody effect she copied from somewhere, but he ends up looking like the undead.

    Reply
  18. Lau says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:15 am

    They put a lot of words in those tweets to say nothing in the end.

    Reply
  19. Mrs. Smith says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:15 am

    I don’t know a lot about school-age kids’ artwork, but these sketches seem like an expression of sadness? There’s not a lot of joy in any of them. I think it’s a mistake to publish these drawing because it begs for deep psychological interpretation and KP/W&K definitely do not want to go there.

    Reply
  20. MY3CENTS says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Well at least the kids didn’t draw them boarding the PJ , and the one with the private chef, and ohh look there’s the one with the maid making our bed, and last but not least daddy’s special friend and daddy.

    Reply
  21. SussexWatcher says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Lies lies and more lies. No way did kids their age draw those. Just like George didn’t draw that other picture that was attributed to him and later was shown to be an almost exact copy of someone else’s art.

    If she really wanted some attention she would have posted actual pics of the kids romping in the ocean or something. But everything the Wailses do is halfassed so I’m not surprised. Yawn.

    Reply
  22. Blujfly says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:21 am

    I screamed seeing Keen put her own drawing in with the mix. Imagine running an initiative to encourage “regular” parents to do art with their children and then producing your sketch that reflects obvious formal training and drawing classes.

    Reply
  23. Unstrung_Pearl says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:22 am

    The one of Kate – if that’s really by George then he’s got some talent, it’s not accurate but definitely has a look to it. The portrait of Louis actually looks less sophisticated especially the eyes. Maybe Heorge drew that one? If any of them actually drew these, and it’s not pasted together with photoshop lol

    Reply
  24. Tessa says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:24 am

    The sanctimonious early childhood statements so patronizing when some families struggle financially and they release pictures of a super privileged family on an expensive vacation.

    Reply
  25. Mads says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:26 am

    If Louis drew the first picture then it’s interesting that the colour of Kate’s forehead is orange; it’s a definite choice to distinguish between her hair and that particular area being a different colour from the rest of her skin. A child psychologist would have a field day.

    Also interesting that none of the pictures are of 🥚.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 18, 2025 at 9:24 am

      @Mads did the kids just draw their mum and not dad or each other? I would have loved to see their drawings of dad, red faced, mouth wide open shouting for a cheese toastie and making hand chopping gestures at mum, to make that toastie snappy !!

      Reply
  26. Lee says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:26 am

    Are the kids with her? Or did Willy vacation somewhere separate w the kids. Unless we start seeing beach or snow pics w the kids for Mother’s Day/anniversary/bdays of kids/Christmas card. These trips never happened. The daily mail lies on behalf of the kids all the time, such as stating the kids are going to Kate’s school- when that hasn’t been finalized.

    Reply
  27. sevenblue says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:33 am

    lol. I am sure, the british media will be happy to put these on the first page 😂😂😂 I predict, more layoffs will be coming this year for the tabloid media. Good luck, babes.

    Reply
  28. Barrett says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:40 am

    I agree ab the PR attention diversion but I love art as healthy activity for kids so I hate to say it I still love looking at it and telling people to embrace art. We focus so much on other rote school subjects….art helps the brain, emotions…..

    Reply
  29. TN Democrat says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:41 am

    Keener can’t compete with Meghan on any level. She has had 15 years (plus nearly a decade of mattress duty) to find a meaningful role and learn to dress/speak like an adult. Instead she embraced tbe role of vapid clothes hanger. She needs to fade into the background and not bother. The kids need left out of the narrative and not used to shield them from criticism for being workshy and always on vacation. Her social media presence is nearly as cringe as her public speaking.

    Reply
  30. Eurydice says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:42 am

    At least the kids got her hair right.

    Reply
  31. Jazz Hands says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:42 am

    I can’t *not* see Cher in the one with yellow eye shadow. And the “clown” one, because of the mole, is making me think it’s insecure, jealous, petty and racist Kate’s interpretation of Meghan.

    Reply
  32. Amy Bee says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:44 am

    I seem to remember people in the British press complaining about another royal couple posting while on break. If Meghan wasn’t back on Instagram KP wouldn’t be posting while William and Kate are on vacation.

    Reply
  33. Noor says:
    February 18, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Posting some drawings while on vacation. And they call it work in the royals work statistics.

    Carole Middleton and the Wales celebrating her bIrthday on the super luxurious private island of Mustique while the Middletons have yet to pay their debts is rather galling.

    Reply
  34. Jay says:
    February 18, 2025 at 9:28 am

    Well, this is technically, tangentially related to Kate’s stunt at the National Portrait Gallery. But her children weren’t at that event! Now maybe Kate went home all inspired and asked for all three kids to make some artwork (for future social media content). That could happen?

    But from what I remember, the whole point of that event she went to was for children to create a SELF portrait as a way of expressing how they are feeling! That was supposedly the big connection to the early years! Whereas these just appear to be three renditions of Kate! I think if I asked my kids to do a portrait of themselves and they all made a portrait of me, I’d be quite concerned!

    Reply
  35. Linney says:
    February 18, 2025 at 9:31 am

    I can not believe how tone deaf these people are. Just what this struggling world needs to see: drawings by Kate’s privileged kids (if they even drew them!!!) who are on vacation with their lazy parents. I thought William and Kate were “just like us”?

    Reply

