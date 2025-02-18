Duchess Meghan rebranded American Riviera Orchard to ‘As Ever’ and it will launch soon

The Duchess of Sussex has rebranded! Last year, Meghan sent jam to her friends under the label “American Riviera Orchard.” ARO was supposed to be her brand, which would be launched concurrently with her Netflix entertaining show. ARO had trademark issues though, and the people who were obsessively following ARO’s moves noticed that not a lot was happening around it. That’s because ARO has basically been a cover for the past year – the real name of Meghan’s brand is “As Ever.” She’s been using that as her Instagram sign-off throughout this year, and Meghan officially announced the name switch in an Instagram posted last night.
Just days before the debut of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan on March 4, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has unveiled the rebranded name of her lifestyle brand: As Ever. Launching alongside her upcoming cooking, gardening and entertaining show, the new brand reflects her next big step. Along with the announcement, Meghan also unveiled a fresh website for As Ever, featuring a heartwarming new photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.
On Feb. 18, Meghan shared the news in an outdoor Instagram video featuring a brief cameo from her husband, Prince Harry, who tells her, “It’s recording,” as he hands her the phone.
“The cat’s out of the bag,” Meghan says with a smile, dressed in a white button-down and jeans. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about. Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” she continues.
“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever,” she reveals.
“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do,” she says. “And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.”
“Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I I just love, and now it’s time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!” she concludes.
You can see the As Ever site here. It’s a subscription site, you have to enter your email. I mean… I hope she’s selling As Ever items on the site when everything launches? I also believe the stories that Netflix will sell Meghan’s products at brick-and-mortar stores too. Anyway, I’m glad she fooled everyone and that ARO was the cover story. This is also a confirmation that Netflix is her business partner on the brand. Which makes me happy.
Screencaps from IG video, As Ever site and Archewell.
Netflix investing is huge!
So glad also that she got to announce it herself & how good and fresh does she look!
So much looking forward to this, ‘jam is my jam’ !
It’s because Netflix is about to drop them, obviously teehheehee I’m giddy with this fantastic news and I love the branding. I can’t wait
Yes! Love the look of the site itself, too. The logo of the palm tree and the two hummingbirds is great.
I loveeeee this sooo much!! Every morning I get up and check to see if Meghan has posted anything (time difference in Central Europe). And I’m always really happy when she posts something, it’s just a feel good feeling on her page!
I woke up very early (4 am in CA), and think I was from hearing all the salty screaming and crying all the way here in Los Angeles! As nothing was posted up here in CB yet, I took a quick peek at the Flaying Fail, and Meg’s news, of course, is THE main headline. The OUTRAGE that our Duchess continues to not just thrives, but FLIES and SOARS right past them. Gotta just love it!
Our Duchess looks gorgeous; can’t wait to see the skin care line she’ll have on the site. I’m ready, waiting, cc in hand to get going! March 4 can’t come fast enough for me 😊
Too funny!! I also woke up around 4am (in Vegas) and now I know why! I love the name & wish her ALL the BEST
Lol, I thought it was just the wind howling here in Boston. We’ve had gale warnings for days, but there was an extra sharpness to the screams this morning.
It’s the main most important story in the whole country, but of course it says Meghan’s brand failure. How can their readers not see this for what it is??? I’d find it offensive that they lie and try to manipulate me like this.
Happy for Meghan that As Ever stayed under the radar for so long — but sad at the same time because unhealthily obssed Derangers apparently found the AE trademark and spread their trophy via Twitter, while the rest of us were busy with Invictus and the mute challenge.
Anyway, looking forward to Maureen having to explain himself, while laughing that some UK Deranger, maybe “Lady” CC apparently reserved variations of ARO combinations for UK top level domains that she only wanted Meghan to get after ahe provided, dunno, that the kids exist or some similar harebrained idea.
Counting down to the WLM and AE launchings…
Meanwhile let me go say a quick prayer for my bank account.
I figured she was going to change the name, and it’s funny that I noticed that she kept signing her Instagram posts As, Ever but I never made that connection. There are several funny things to me though. One, the British media that claims that they know everything didn’t know this. Two, the British media that is constantly talking about how this is a make or break year for them, and now Netflix is literally going into business with her. Three, her being on Instagram is completely ruining their ability to set narratives.
By the time they can churn out their articles her videos have millions of views. I’m sure they are going to spend the rest of the day pretending they just so happen to have insiders that know everything but the fact that this was coming. Of everything with them I love that she is making them irrelevant to presenting her news or Harry’s news.
This is so exciting!! I’ve subscribed and can’t wait to get more news!! I’m literally squealing ❤️❤️❤️
Meghan getting back on IG is the gift that keeps on giving. I know antis tried to leak her site but she got right in front of it.
I love the fact that anytime the trolls or the tabloids start a stupid narrative about her she can shut it down now. It makes the general public realise that the best place to get Meghan news is from Meghan herself!
As ever! The bait and switch! The way the salty ones have been tracking ARO when as ever Meghan was busy making underground moves. Love it.
Great news. Congratulations meghan
Meghan really is in her era of joy . She is so cute and happiness is my favorite look on her . Can’t wait until her show drops and everything else she has to offer. Meghan deserves the moon and the 11 stars for what she has been through and continues to endure at the hands of that family and it’s media lap dogs.
Why do you think ARO was a cover? It sounds like she secured a few names back in 2022 as backups and now that she has run into trademark issues with ARO she chose the next best thing – As Ever.
That’s what it sounds like to me too. She had some back ups and after running into all the issues with ARO and rethinking it, she decided this new name would be better.
Because why would she lie about it? She said that As Ever was what they trademarked back in 2022. It sounds like they did ARO on purpose to get the DM people all insane why they covertly were working with Netflix and others on As Ever.
That’s the thing that has never made sense with the narrative that they were having trademark issues, we were never given any real substantial information as to what those issues were. The fact that she had As Ever being trademarked at the same time, without the media having no idea of it while saying they know everything about what’s happening with ARO trademark gives the impression that they were making stuff up as they go. The media continue to hound them and think they have them trapped and cornered and in the end, Harry and Meghan continue to be blessed in ways that surpass what their enemies wished or predicted for them. As Ever is an even better suited brand for Meghan than ARO was. I love this era of joy for Meghan.
No it’s same tissue she had with sussexroyal where the late queen had problem with royal and they changed into archwell. ARO had all kinds of problem with their name and they were constantly running into issue with American Rivera orchard name.
Wow! So Netflix IS an investor. Has that ever happened before? Or is this a new horizon for both of them.
So, she secured the trademark in 2022? And ARO was just a cover? That’s some long term subterfuge!! Impressive!
I wonder if the brand was supposed to launch in January as well but got pushed back along with the show.
So excited. I am always updating my kitchen utensils so I am looking forward to more utensil to update to.
The timing is *perfect* for me, as I’ve just started a reno of my condo and will have the need of ohhhhh so many things!
Love this name for her brand. She has been signing off with “As Ever” for a while so it makes sense. She looks so happy and free and I love that!
Oh wow she is finally getting it out there and so very soon. Happy for her!!!
Yay!! Have loved the “as ever” sign off, from whenever she started using it. This seems so much more “her” as a brand.
“Jam is my jam”, she is such a dork LOL
It could not be funnier whenever the British press come up with a new talking point (their relationship with Nexflix is OVER and a FAILURE), it consistently ends up being spectacularly disproven with an even greater success.
She’s been using as ever for a while now. No idea how far back. Probably more than we know. And yes she can be a cheesy dork but I’m here for it.
Fail is already claiming this is disaster rebranding. Lolz for days
Didn’t the British press tell us that Netflix was going to dump Harry and Meghan? Anyway I’m happy for Meghan.
Exactly! They were so unhappy they became full on investors!
I was so happy reading that!,
Love love love it!
Love love love it! To me it also says that Meghan has a solid business plan Netflix might have even helped develop or scale. Lovely news!!
Ive been happily stating that I trust Meghan and I’m happy with what she gives us because since The Tig she’s always gotten it right. I love, love, LOVE her company name and I remain seated and excited.
I love that she’s on IG you guys 🤍 I think Meghan is at the point where she knows that the haters will, hate, troll and lie and she just doesn’t care about them. She cares about her family, friends and quality of life and those who want to engage with her in a positive way.
Countdown to when we will start hearing about the King Chuckles and his jams — 3 – 2 – 1 🙄😂
Just in time for Easter/Passover hosting ….and for myself, my 50th birthday in April. Friends and family will be sent As Ever links when they ask me for gift ideas😉
I cannot wait – I want to escape into her world of cooking, jams etc. I predict this will be a success
Wow! Netflix investing in As Ever is HUGE! I don’t they’ve ever done that before on this scale? So much for the haters insisting they were going to dump her. Go Meghan!
I signed up for this so fast 🤣🤣🤣 And I’ll just be home from a weekend away on the 4th, what more perfect way to finish my time off work with binging WL, M? So excited for this ❤️
Did you get an email confirmation? I tried to sign up and I kept bringing me back to the home page
Thank goodness…was tired of SOME of y’all up here acting like Meghan doesn’t know what’s best marketing and PR wise for her own life.
Anyway. Definitely subscribed already as I got ready for work lmaooo. Cheers!
This is so exciting!! We should have guessed with all of her ‘As Ever’ sign-offs (even the one to Harry on Valentine’s). And I love what she said it represents – this is who she’s ALWAYS been.
I love love love that the logo seems to be a palm tree (like the H&M palm trees on their estate), surrounded by 2 songbirds – like the one she had added to her coat of arms. The songbird that said, I have a voice and I’m not afraid to use it. Use that voice, Meghan!
I also love that, OF COURSE, she had a multiple names under consideration and was moving in stealth-mode while the salty lunatics were screaming and crying and throwing up about ARO. Bahahaha
I basically love it all.
When I see Megs make these cute vids, I get so inspired to live a life of joy like her. My poor cc just got cleared, guess its about to get another work out.
So wonderful for Meghan on her new chapter! The BM once again has egg on its face for pushing their BS. The hacks wmwer absolutely clueless. And you hear Harry’s voice. So much for being on the verge of divorce.
Listening to her, you can understand why BRF tried everything to get rid of this woman. She is light, smart and sincere. Most of that family can’t speak this naturally. I am happy she is now on social media, announcing her business herself without needing media. Signed up so fast.
She wrong-footed the haters and the dump UK tabloid/press with their fake sources, who were eager to kill her business before it even started, and went after ARO for over a year.
Little did they know that business savvy Princess Meghan was going to outsmart them, and make them look stupid.
I don’t know how they (the haters/UK press & media/tabloids/RRs & commentators/ the royal family, who were all awaiting her downfall), will survive the AsEver – Netflix business partnership.
Meghan will be laughing in those idiots’ faces whilst going to the bank, with a global xxx-billion dollar steaming company backing her business. Lol 🤣
I love the new name. She also used As Ever Meghan when she signed off her Archetypes podcast. I have associated as ever with Meghan ever since.
“As Ever, Meghan” goes way back. She was using it as a sign off on The Tig and other social media posts as well. And on notes, gift cards to fans, etc. it’s her thing. I belief that’s why the trademark went so easy; it’s a unique phrase.
Meghan is true to herself, and consistant in what she does.
Please take my money! Please let me buy your jam! Please begin your own skincare line so I can dream of having a complexion like yours! If you can bottle your happiness, your joy, your energy, I’ll empty my bank account! Fly high Duchess, we are in your corner.
Absolutely thrilled at this news. Just a bright spot in a dark time. I can’t wait to see what she’s cooking up!