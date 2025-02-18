Duchess Meghan rebranded American Riviera Orchard to ‘As Ever’ and it will launch soon

The Duchess of Sussex has rebranded! Last year, Meghan sent jam to her friends under the label “American Riviera Orchard.” ARO was supposed to be her brand, which would be launched concurrently with her Netflix entertaining show. ARO had trademark issues though, and the people who were obsessively following ARO’s moves noticed that not a lot was happening around it. That’s because ARO has basically been a cover for the past year – the real name of Meghan’s brand is “As Ever.” She’s been using that as her Instagram sign-off throughout this year, and Meghan officially announced the name switch in an Instagram posted last night.

Just days before the debut of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan on March 4, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has unveiled the rebranded name of her lifestyle brand: As Ever. Launching alongside her upcoming cooking, gardening and entertaining show, the new brand reflects her next big step. Along with the announcement, Meghan also unveiled a fresh website for As Ever, featuring a heartwarming new photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

On Feb. 18, Meghan shared the news in an outdoor Instagram video featuring a brief cameo from her husband, Prince Harry, who tells her, “It’s recording,” as he hands her the phone.

“The cat’s out of the bag,” Meghan says with a smile, dressed in a white button-down and jeans. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about. Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” she continues.

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever,” she reveals.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do,” she says. “And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.”

“Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I I just love, and now it’s time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!” she concludes.