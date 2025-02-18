Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy blamed all of the plane crashes on Pete Buttigieg

Yesterday, another American plane had a near-crash landing. A Delta flight going from Minnesota to Toronto had a very difficult landing, and videos from the scene show that the plane ended up on the Toronto Pearson Airport tarmac completely upside down. There were 80 people on board the plane and it looks like they all survived, but more than a dozen have been hospitalized. The photos and videos are harrowing.
Since Donald Trump came into office, the Trump administration has fired hundreds of air traffic controllers and airline safety officials. Elon Musk personally forced out the head of the FAA, and Trump made idiot reality-star Sean Duffy the new Secretary of Transportation. The Trumpers have been trying to root out “woke” and “DEI” from plane safety, and it’s led to a rash of crashes, deaths and catastrophes everywhere in the past month. The worst of which was the horrific and deadly crash over the Potomac last month, which killed 64 people. People are looking at President Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a new light, like Pete was the one holding all of this together for four years and it’s all fallen apart with him. Pete posted this on social media:
The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why?
— Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 9:12 AM
Sean Duffy responded by posting this to his official Transportation Secretary account:
Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world.
Here’s the truth: the FAA alone has a staggering 45,000 employees. Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.
Mayor Pete chose to use this amazing department—that is so critical to America’s success—as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense. Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home – including him. The building was empty!
When we finally get a full accounting of his mismanagement, I look forward to hearing from him.
In the meantime, I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety.
This is like when Trump blamed the Potomac crash on Joe Biden and DEI. They’re just going to keep blaming Black people, LGBTQ people, woke, DEI, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg for all of these crashes which started on their f–king watch. Also: Elon Musk is bringing in the SpaceX team to “fix” the FAA.
A Delta flight carrying ~80 passengers from Minnesota appears to have crash landed at Toronto Pearson Airport. No casualties reported as of this time. Numerous photos and videos have been released showing passengers safely exiting the plane, which flipped upside down. At least 8 people injured.
— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) February 17, 2025 at 3:13 PM
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This makes me so angry! 😡 Pete did a fantastic job.
Not sure how Pete is to blame when there has been more crashes in 4 weeks than the last 4 years.
The Trump lovers won’t be bright enough to work that out. They are blinded by hate and believe what they are told to believe.
This is how propaganda works. It never has to make sense and propagandists can twist facts into pretzels. Propaganda played a large role in electing Trump in the first place. Unfortunately, propaganda is the only thing they excel at.
Well he is gay. And we know that means he was a DEI hire and completely unqualified.
This is the most incredible spin I’ve ever seen. If anything Duffy is saying is true then where were all these numerous catastrophic crashes during the Biden administration under the aegis of Sect Buttigieg? ETTD – everything trump touches dies!
It amazes me to no end that the magats believe everything mango and his minions lie about. Pete Buttigieg should be one of the upcoming superstars in the Democratic party and mango’s minions are defaming him to prevent him from emerging as a presidential candidate down the road. Magats will believe every lie with their whole chest even though hell broke lose immediately after mango’s arbitrary cuts and not before. Other countries outside the hellscape that is the USA: please combat false news. Please boycott anything associated with the red states and American oligarchs. Do not capitulate to mango’s demands.
Can I just ask why Musk is in the white house and why every American seems to be fine with that? If there ever was a time to storm a govermental building this would be it because a person that you guys didn’t elect is currently making policies.
Every American isn’t fine with it. There have been people calling their reps and people protesting. You know that if they stormed a building, it wouldn’t be the same as DT letting his people get away with that. And, for all the R’s giving lip service to not killing police officers, it is the Dems who refrain from publicly murdering people.
Every American is not fine with the unelected president musk. I know there were a lot of protests across the country at Tesla dealerships yesterday.
I don’t think the reality has set in yet for many Americans. That’s why you hear a lot of Democrats still saying “it’s only 4 years”.
Guess that your country’s news outlets didn’t cover the No Kings on Presidents Day protests that occurred in major cities across the country yesterday.
https://apnews.com/article/president-donald-trump-protest-c8796556fbf20e796f42167f61c3d942
People in Boston marched to Government Center but no we didn’t “storm the government” because nobody is trying to die. This administration has made it VERY clear about how they will instruct the military to handle protestors that they don’t agree with.
We aren’t ok.
We are doing what we can against a very unpredictable and violent prone administration.
It’s their dream to enforce marital law. We can’t give them a reason. Even knowing they will find a way to do it somehow.
Not going into technical things here, because I don’t have the background, unlike my daughter, an aircraft engineer.
Probationary in this case doesn’t mean “new on the job”, as airtraffic controllers undergo several years of training until they can work on their own, but probationary here would also mean experienced ATCs who moved from LAX to JFK to do another kind of job. And apparently the number of people they actually let go was more than 2000.
So whatever happens is on them, even if there could be other factors at play too, like faulty maintenence or bad weather.
I feel for all the injured passengers and crew, and hope for the best.
And the so-called probationers apparently include maintenance employees for all the equipment related to air traffic control. It’s scary AF!
I guess Duffy has stopped being polite.
🤡
Underrated comment! Anybody seen Elka or Genesis lately?
Lying and scheming is what the Humpty Dumpster administration does. Has Sean Duffy visited one site of these crashes? But he was at Daytona with his trash leader and of course obsessively tweeting about Secretary Pete. And the media will just fall in line. We are screwed.
‘Smartest minds in the entire world’
‘Staggering 45,000 employees’
‘Green new scam’
Welp, now we know why Trump hired this windbag full of hot air. Pun intended.
I’m flying out to BC for a long-awaited ski trip this Friday, and for the first time in my life. I’m nervous as f–k about getting on a plane.
I’m flying next week, and my anxiety is mounting every day. Fingers crossed for both of us and everyone who needs to fly!
A gentle reminder of why SpaceX getting involved in federal aviation overhaul is a bad idea https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/jan/16/spacex-starship-test-flight. Duffy is getting cooked on the official SM account for the Department of Transportation. People are pointedly reminding him the crashes happened on his watch; stop blaming Buttegeig and fix the mess. FAA employees have been fired by Trump and Duffy hasn’t challenged that; and that’s because Duffy knows he’ll lose his job if he does.
Duffy is an idiot but man, I do not envy him. All these unqualified chuckleheads signing up to work for an administration that will be historically remembered as the most catastrophic in US history when they could be making far more in the private sector while avoiding any blame for this mess like DAMN. Really makes you wonder what’s in it for them….
I know this administration and the oligarchs who own it don’t care about Americans dying–we’re all just collateral damage on the way to enacting Project 2025. But when the airline CEOs begin to notice a drop in people flying because the public no longer has any confidence in airlines they’ll be knocking down the door of the Oval Office and Trump is gonna be forced to care. Like everything that human wrecking ball does, this is short-sighted, reckless, idiotic, and ultimately self-sabotaging.
The rhetoric is getting old
Only the ignorant non thinking believe this BS anymore
Meanwhile real people are being hurt because the entire administration is composed of incompetent criminals
Not surprising. I knew they would do this. Anything bad that happens will be blamed on everything mentioned for the next 4 years or more. Anything good that came out of the Biden admin, this admin will take credit for though I don’t know that they will be able to do that because they are burning everything to the ground.
My sister said yesterday that Trump voters will start opening their eyes and seeing that they were conned as bad things continue to happen and I asked, “Are you sure? They are in a cult. That’s blind loyalty no matter what happens.”
Sean Duffy could have every bridge in America destroyed and blame it on Biden’s administration and the MAGA Cult will go along with it because liberal tears or something.