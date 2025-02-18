Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy blamed all of the plane crashes on Pete Buttigieg

Yesterday, another American plane had a near-crash landing. A Delta flight going from Minnesota to Toronto had a very difficult landing, and videos from the scene show that the plane ended up on the Toronto Pearson Airport tarmac completely upside down. There were 80 people on board the plane and it looks like they all survived, but more than a dozen have been hospitalized. The photos and videos are harrowing.

Since Donald Trump came into office, the Trump administration has fired hundreds of air traffic controllers and airline safety officials. Elon Musk personally forced out the head of the FAA, and Trump made idiot reality-star Sean Duffy the new Secretary of Transportation. The Trumpers have been trying to root out “woke” and “DEI” from plane safety, and it’s led to a rash of crashes, deaths and catastrophes everywhere in the past month. The worst of which was the horrific and deadly crash over the Potomac last month, which killed 64 people. People are looking at President Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a new light, like Pete was the one holding all of this together for four years and it’s all fallen apart with him. Pete posted this on social media:

The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why? — Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 9:12 AM

Sean Duffy responded by posting this to his official Transportation Secretary account:

Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world. Here’s the truth: the FAA alone has a staggering 45,000 employees. Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go. Mayor Pete chose to use this amazing department—that is so critical to America’s success—as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense. Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home – including him. The building was empty! When we finally get a full accounting of his mismanagement, I look forward to hearing from him. In the meantime, I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety.

[From Duffy’s account]

This is like when Trump blamed the Potomac crash on Joe Biden and DEI. They’re just going to keep blaming Black people, LGBTQ people, woke, DEI, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg for all of these crashes which started on their f–king watch. Also: Elon Musk is bringing in the SpaceX team to “fix” the FAA.

