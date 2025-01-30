A US Army helicopter crashed mid-air with a commercial plane over the Potomac

On January 21, Donald Trump fired the head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and eliminated ALL of the members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee. Trump’s newly installed Department of Homeland Security people were also openly discussing their desire to return to pre-9/11 airport security, as in… barely any modern safeguards at all. Additionally, the Trump administration tried out a massive federal funding freeze, which they’re already trying to backtrack, but it would have effectively fired thousands of traffic controllers. As in, Trump likely put a freeze on hiring (and likely paying) air traffic controllers this week, in violation of federal law. Last week, the Senate also confirmed an alcoholic and credibly accused rapist as Secretary of Defense (just keep that in mind, in the background). Last night, a commercial plane collided mid-air with a US Army helicopter.
Many people were feared dead after a commercial jet carrying 64 people collided in midair with a U.S. Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C.
The authorities have not given an official count of casualties or bodies recovered. But some of those aboard the plane were figure skaters flying from Wichita, Kan., which had hosted the national figure skating championships this month. Russian figure skaters were also among the passengers, the Kremlin said.
About 300 emergency responders were working in dangerous conditions, said John Donnelly, the chief of Washington’s fire department. He added that the Potomac’s cold and murky water was complicating divers’ search and rescue efforts. Temperatures were expected to fall below freezing in the Washington area overnight.
The plane, which was being operated for American Airlines as Flight 5342 and had departed from Wichita, crashed into the river, Washington’s fire emergency department said. Images of the wreckage showed what appeared to be a wing and part of the fuselage sticking out of the river.
An Army official said that the helicopter, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, was flying with three crew members, whose condition he could not confirm. American said in a statement that 60 passengers and four crew members had been onboard its plane, a Bombardier CRJ700.
Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, said on social media that the Army and the Department of Defense would investigate the crash. He posted an email from Heather Chairez, a spokeswoman for the U.S. military’s Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, stating that the helicopter, operating out of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Va., had been on a training flight.
We all knew that many innocent people would die because of this administration’s incompetence, racism, misogyny, stupidity, sh-tty crisis management and poor leadership. But even I’m shocked by how quickly everything is happening. I feel so sorry for the poor people on the commercial flight and their families. I hope there are thorough investigations into what happened here at every level – especially why a military Black Hawk was flying in commercial airspace – but I doubt there will be.
That joke president fired the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard before their terms are up and eliminated all the members of a key aviation security advisory group. We said that he was going to get people killed. And here we are.
He is trying to destroy this country. By destabilizing it, discouraging the people, intimidating and beating people down. He’s too stupid to see that he’s being controlled.
I’m awaiting details about how we can support the families from Kansas. Trying to keep my heart soft for compassion while giving this administration ALL the smoke.
We need a national boycott of Facebook, Meta, Tesla, and Amazon for the next four years. They are helping Trump in destroying this country and bought this election. All of us have to strike against these companies. I’m deleting my social media and Amazon accounts and will only be shopping locally or at Costco for the next four years. Enough is enough.
Trump fired critical staff from an already understaffed FAA, meanwhile Republican Congressman Andy Ogles is on TV blaming the crash on DEI
Somehow they don’t get that the largest group of DEI hires is white women.
We need to get the word out that this is Trump’s fault. Totally. We don’t have to wait for an investigation or anything because he wouldn’t. He will blame Biden. We know it’s coming so why wait? This is the fault of Donald J. Trump period. When you fire everyone and demand mass resignations to replace people with incompetents this is what happens. Spread the word!
Yes. The democrats need to call for an investigation immediately. And note that this is the first commercial airline crash since Bush was president. They need to tie to Trump.
And NOT by Hegseth’s DOD
Someone on CNN was fired for saying it, so we need to.
Really? Fired for saying the crash was Trump’s fault? Do you have a link to this as it must have just happened.
Last night he was blaming the air traffic controllers
the ones he fired?
Of course he’d do that, but he’s lying. Per the aviation expert on GMA this morning, the helicopter crashed into the passenger plane, not the other way around. I know it’s a distinction with little meaning, given the result–all those people died–but we need to be specific.
The military pilots–on a training mission–were at fault. The plane was under control of the air traffic controllers, pilots had eyes on the runway just 100-200′ away, they had no way of knowing that helicopter was coming in from the right. The helicopter pilots communicated that yes, they saw the plane, so…. And there we have have the unknowns. But the copter crashed into the plane.
American Airlines will help investigate this to determine who is at fault, because you know the lawsuits are coming. It definitely sounds as if the military guys are at fault. I honestly don’t get how or why they would ever need to fly that low, especially near an airport.
This is eerily like the plane crash of 1961 that killed the USA figure skating team. So horrifying
I know! Few people here are old enough to remember but it wiped out most of the best US skaters for several years. This is tragic on many levels and surely preventable.
And the Skating Club of Boston, members of which died in both crashes
My daughter is a skater and knows them. She is so upset. The skating community is small and everyone is devastated. Such an unimaginable tragedy for USFS. Again. Young kids so excited to be chosen for the development camp, with promising futures and now they’re gone. 💔
This is tragic. Trump is already blaming the Blackhawk for the accident.
So I guess we should be blaming the drunken rapist who is Secretary of Defense along with Trump.
They haven’t the black boxes yet and Trump is throwing the military under the bus? The team on the ground is not saying anything.
I’m just surprised he hasn’t blamed Biden yet. You know it’s coming.
@Brassy Rebel: he blamed Obama and DEI (his evidence being “because I have common sense” and “I just know”)
They already have the recordings from the tower. The Black hawk was asked to maintain visual separation and they’re trying to figure out why it didn’t.
The Black Hawk didn’t even respond to ATC, which is bizarre. Especially if it was on a training exercise, when pilots and crew are typically on their absolute A-game. (I grew up near a huge Air National Guard base, and arial maneuver training using Black Hawks is something I seem to have absorbed through osmosis.)
If the crew in the Hawk was from JAB Anacostia-Bolling, it makes it all the more concerning. They are literally neighbors to Reagan. If anyone would be in sync with flight traffic in the area of the crash, it would be them. I don’t like to think about ill intent, but between the ATC recording and the TERRIFYING video of the accident…my hackles are up.
When you look at the footage, it weirdly looks like the Blackhawk made a beeline for the commercial airliner. What kind of “training mission” is going on for Blackhawks near the DC airport? Oh let’s train on this multimillion dollar helicopter near a busy airport in January.
Given that the airport is in the middle of metro Washington DC, training missions go on around it all the time. From Reagan, it is two minutes (by air) to both the Capitol and the White House and less than a minute to the Pentagon. DC is a mass of restricted airspace but Reagan stays functional because it suits politicians.
It really does. Terrorism? Suicide? Dumb ass teenaged soldiers playing stupid games and losing?
My immediate thought was suicide.
While clearly there was some sort of negligence/incompetence, helicopters do fly through there all the time. The issue isn’t the helicopter being in commercial airspace. (I live in DC)
@OriginalMich and Jay, got it, it’s common for military helicopters to be around DC, unlike airports near me. Just not flying straight at commercial airplanes.
As others said, it’s presence in the airspace is normal, but they just said that the helicopter was too high and speculate that could have been the reason. What’s weird is that they said it was a training flight, but now they say all three were experienced specifically with this route too. Some sort of mechanical failure? It’s so sad
Does Trump understand that by blaming the military helicopter he is….blaming himself?? The coverage so far says the plane was on its scheduled flight path, although the traffic controller asked the pilot to change runways. The controllers asked the helicopter to move twice and they never responded. This was entirely preventable and so tragic.
There were a group of 9-14 year olds that were coming home from US Nationals from a skating camp and US Skating coaches on the flight. The rumor going around Figure Skating Reddit is it’s a 1/3 of the development team. Huge unbelievable tragedy.
There’s a young figure skater, Maxim Naumov, whose parents (former world pairs champs Shishkova and Naumov) were on the flight. Confirmed. Unimaginable.
I am devastated for these people and families. This is horrible. And no chopper should have been near there. Over to you, Sec Def.
Sec Def will get back to you once he sobers up.
Watching CNN. So far they’re saying the AA plane and the Blackhawk were on their expected flight paths. So what happened?
The airspace over Washington DC is one of the most congested traffic areas in the world. It’s a miracle this horror doesn’t happen there more frequently. I have twice been on flights that aborted landings at Reagan to avoid collision.
Of course, the evil orange is already wrongly tweeting out blame without getting any actual information
Military helicopters routinely share that air space. There have been concerns for years about congestion at Reagan Airport. And, although a recent aviation bill was signed by Biden to increase security measures in general, it also made things worse for Reagan Airport by approving more long-distance flights there.
Airspace is totally overcrowded there. Reagan is federally funded and at the mercy of congress. Despite the FAA voicing its concerns, Congress has demanded more and more flights coming in and out for its convenience. Just beyond horrible.
Yes, Congress doesn’t want to spend the extra travel time from Dulles.
Yeah, as much as I feel despondent about the Trump administration and all the efforts they are making to destroy our federal government… this tragic accident has nothing to do with the changes Trump has made in the last few days.
There have been plenty of near-misses at DCA over the years because of traffic congestion with all the commercial routes Congress demanded, as well as military air traffic in the DMV.
This seems like a horrific metaphor and harbinger of the chaos and destruction that the new administration will likely inflict on its civilian population right down to the timing of its first week in power.
We kicked off 2025 with raging wildfires akin to the fiery pits of hell–how many more metaphors do we need?
We’ve got plague (in the form of bird flu) already, too.
There is also a fresh Ebola outbreak (currently just in Africa), not to mention TB in our own country.
Not to mention the massive TB outbreak in Kansas…
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/major-tuberculosis-outbreak-hits-kansas-city-area-2025-01-29/
Wondering how having Russian citizens on board will effect the investigation…
That couple has lived here for decades
The GOP demanded more flights go through there last year and it was insane that it was allowed.
And Musk forced the heads of the FAA and TSA to resign since he was angry about SpaceX fines.
And the POS Sec Def was on Fox News saying how diversity is weakness and flat out saying women and POC need to get out of the military. I hope they choke.
“Diversity is weakness”, LMAO. Women make up about 1/5 of the US military. Ethnic minorities are about 1/3. Enjoy that draft, misogynistic, fake macho white male assholes who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a WOC!
No matter who was flying the aircraft, they will blame this on DEI. MMW
The military flies and conducts training in that area because it is literally in the middle of our seat of government. To me, the issue isn’t why is the military flying there, it is why that Reagan Airport is still operational (hint: because it makes travel easier for politicians and other bigwigs) when there are two safer airports in the area (Dulles and Baltimore).
They said they want Federal employees to wake up and not want to go to work. They said this. Between the late-night memos and communication gaps, not a lot of sleep is happening right now for the Federal workforce. Not saying that is what happened, but there are risk-related reasons we want people in certain roles to feel stable and secure. They will use it as an excuse to justify either privatization or more firings, but privatized services will lead to more corners cut.
A PSA of sorts. I moved with my family to DC in my late teens. As such, I flew in and out of National (I will NEVER call it Regan) Airport a few times. Then a pilot who was a friend of the family said it’s the worst airport for pilots because of the unusually short runways. I flew in and out of Dulles ever since that conversation in the mid 80s. I’ve since seen many a list of the top ten worst airports in the world ranked by pilots, and National is always on the list.
I could have taken a $10 cab ride to National for flights, but instead, I’d suffer an hour long bus ride to Dulles. I shall repeat what that pilot friend once said: “It’s nothing short of a miracle there aren’t monthly crashes there, because there are routinely close calls ” That airport was built solely so congress critters wouldn’t have to travel an additional 20 miles to Dulles. It needs to be shuttered, but of course that would take an act of congress, so…
Agree. Lived in DC area for over 10 years. Fly into Dulles or Baltimore airports. Much safer. They just got done building the silver line. You can take the Metro from inside Dulles airport all the way to Union Station (downtown DC). Actually takes less time than a taxi.
I left DC a couple of decades ago, but I’ve kept up with things, and yes, that Silver Line is wonderful!
When I moved to DC in my late 20s, I was told by the locals that DCA was terrible. I always always flew out of Dulles or BWI.
Experienced two aborted landings at National. One of them, I actually saw the shadow of the plane on the runway in front of us as we touched down and then immediately soared up again, almost sideways. I was suddenly, while still sideways, looking down at the top of the Washington Monument. Since then, it’s BWI for me.
My kids fly all the time and we fly pretty frequently too. My son is getting married in May and we have family and friends coming in from all over. We are not in DC but still. I have never been afraid of flying, not really. Not even right after 9/11 when I was flying with young children. But now I’m scared.
WTF is wrong with these people? Do they want everyone to go back to horse and buggy, or is this about selling more Teslas?
I typically take a spring break trip but I am not flying anywhere while this lunatic is in charge. And may I say once again… Eff everyone that voted for this
Longtime reader, first time commenter — spouse is a pilot and reviewed the crash recording and information this morning. It’s early days, but in this situation, the error falls on the occupants of the helicopter, for two things:
1) If you listen to the air traffic control recording, ATC asks the helicopter to visually confirm they have the plane in sight (a normal procedure for aircraft flying close to one another), and the helicopter does. They were either looking at the wrong plane, or did not actually look for the plane.
2) The helicopter was flying 200-300 ft higher than they should have been, in the direct landing pathway of commercial jets.
Separately, there are SO many machines in the cockpit to identify traffic and hazards. DCA is a very busy airspace, but the number of restrictions in the airspace post-9/11 make all traffic tightly controlled. The helicopter would have likely had multiple warnings about being in close proximity to traffic, and ignored them. I feel so sorry for the souls onboard these flights, their families, and the poor air traffic controllers who I am sure are a wreck right now.
I also thought if this was a “suicide by pilot” event. It is weird how it happened. Either something was wrong with the pilot of the helicopter or they did it deliberately.
Yeah, this is my suspicion, based on a witness description of the accident.
And these f**king clowns are leading us? Sec of Transportation is going to “Real World/Road Rules” this event? Sec of Defense is going to have a raging kegger? F47 is going to Sharpie this away? I mean, WTF is happening?
This is horrific. It crashed into the river in a densely populated area. I just read that several U.S. and Russian (living in the U.S.) figure skaters died in the crash. They were returning from a development camp after Nationals in Kansas.
I don’t think I want to fly during this administration. I just flew to California for a wonderful trip back in early December and I was thinking during that flight that it might be the last time I feel safe flying for a long time.,
I just read about a young man who was turned away from the flight because his dog was too large to be on plane. He ended up taking the car and driving.
Thank goodness for his dog! A similar thing happened to my family on the flight that crashed in Lockerbie back in the late 80s. There was no room for our cats so the airline said they’d put them on the next flight. My parents said we don’t want to fly separate from them so we will all go on the next flight too. I feel so sorry for those who took our spots.
Wow, just wow! That would be a lot for anyone to process, you were saved by your parents not wanting to fly separately from the cats.
This is because of Trump. He’s decided to gut these departments, he fired everyone in charge and put a hiring freeze on already understaffed departments like the FAA. They’re trying to deflect blame and put it on Biden but Trump fired the head of the FAA January 20. Meanwhile alcoholic Hegseth is talking about the concentration camp he wants to build in Gitmo instead of the 3 service members who lost their lives. How long will the public give this administration a pass? This is a tragic situation but this administration is laying the groundwork for more tragedies. I’m so angry and disgusted, especially with those who voted for him or who didn’t bother to vote at all.
This Is so sad. My heart goes out to the families. It’s just weird to have these inexperienced, clueless people, like Hegseth and Duffy, giving updates on a tragedy like this. And of course Trump is already pointing fingers.
He’s blaming Obama now! He is nuts!
You are 100 percent correct!! Trump always opens his BIG LYING mouth and throws someone innocent (IF he can put blame on a Democrat he will be estatic it will make his Day to put blame on a innocent person!!)Does anyone else notice, I am sure all the intellectual Liberals do, Trump is (in his mind ) never wrong about ANYTHING, NEVER EVER guilty about Anything that he is accused of — even something small that doesn’t matter!! If a news reporter or a news journalist makes a true remark about Dumb Donnie,he always takes the remark out of context, adds his own words to the comment they made to get his cult members and cronies all worked up then he gets alot of them to call the news network or the paper they are working for and complain that there idol has been wronged,them evil Liberals just spew fake news yada yada, Dump will always say what a Nasty individual + Fake news and then the reporter or Journalist will get fired cause some station managers won’t have the workers backs,all it takes is playing the clip or reading the column and showing the EXACT words they said,then show what lies Donnie added and show what tRUMP got caught doing and the nasty words he called the people who outed him! SOMEONE who has gonads,is a millionaire, who detests trump,has power and won’t be intimidated — NEEDS to put Trump firmly in his place!!! I know everyone is so so sick of seeing his freaking smug bad spray tan face smirking as he’s ruining millions of life’s a day, turning USA to a third world country And we can just pray GOD FUC*S up all of his plans!! I Do believe the DEVIL is backing him that’s why he seems to get away with alot of crimes he should be in jail for,I believe Mr Musk has ties to Lucifer also ,When he came close to getting sentenced that’s when Musk started hanging out heavily with Trump and his luck changed,Evil musk bought the election so hate and misery wouldn’t stop and the Devil loves that,now God has to save the USA from these VILE POS white supremacists organizations!!IT may take a little while but I think his real face is showing more and more and people are not happy he lied about project 25 — he will be a has been REAL Soon!! PEACE be with you always!! Hang in there GOOD people!!!
47 actually is throwing Biden (and Obama!) and the air traffic controllers under the bus for this tragedy!!
And also blaming DEI for what happened. W.T. and I can’t express enough F!
Trump says the helicopter did not respond when asked if it saw the plane. Do we know that for sure?
Last night I heard that the military aircraft comms are on a different frequency, so we could not hear their responses to the controllers on the recording being played on TV.
Helicopter responded
Trump just blamed the Biden Administration and said they hired people with intellectual disabilities to work as air traffic controllers.
Ok, I hate the oompa loompa ferociously, however… how is this his fault? or even his administration’s? From everything I’ve heard, at various, reputable news outlets, it’s appears to be the helicopter pilot error.
I mean, yeah, he’s screwed the FAA and it’s in shambles right now, but still, I don’t think this can be pinned on him if it was pilot error, right? The air traffic controllers were on it and the helicopter pilot responded, affirming (incorrectly either on purpose or by accident) that the plane was in their eyesight.
Trying to understand other’s points of view.
He’s the president. He has ultimate authority–and blame–for everything.
@og bella
Same way that Ukraine and eggs were Biden’s fault. The exact same way.
My sister-in-law is an aviation safety expert. She has her degree in that and worked in the field, though she now does something else. She still follows it closely. She is also Russian (though she grew up in Latvia) and has a daughter around the age of some of the kids killed. She said she was awake and having nightmares all night.
She also told me that many airlines do not allow visual separation, but it is allowed by the military including around the DC area. It sounds like that had something to do with the crash. She said she hopes ALL of the companies and agencies etc. that operate aircraft change the rules now, and it should have been done long ago.
Trump blaming DEI. Of course he is. I don’t know the full reasons for this tragedy and I won’t jump to conclusions. It sounds like Dulles and the congested airways around DC are part of the problem. But DEI has fuck-all to do with it. Screw him. This happened on his watch. Let him own it. But he never takes responsibility for anything.
I hope the investigations are thorough and lead to some changes that keep people safer. I also hope they haunt his travesty of an administration.
I think we need to be reminding Cheeto in chief that anything that happens under his administration is his fault. Not Obama not Biden. Of blame is the name of the game, all fingers point to him
Not just an absolutely terrible president but an absolutely terrible human being. I hope there is an afterlife so he can get his just desserts there, as he’s not going to get them here, but I doubt if. Using this horrible event for his own purposes is par for the course, ie despicable.