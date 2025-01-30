Queen Camilla’s facialist: Camilla is a ‘beautiful person’ with ‘incredibly young skin’

There’s been a rash of royal stories in recent weeks about “royal warrants.” This is the Windsors’ version of endorsements – when they give a company, fashion house or particular person a royal warrant, that company gets to use some kind of fancy seal and tell everyone that they provide lotions, chocolate or buttons to the royal household. In the Carolean era, it’s taken this long for new warrants to be issued (and various QEII-era warrants to be removed). Well, Queen Camilla issued a slew of royal warrants in 2025: warrants for three of her dressmakers, Roy Allen, Fiona Clare and Anna Valentine; one for her hairdresser Jo Hansford; one for her milliner Philip Treacy, and one for Camilla’s facialist Deborah Mitchell. I know for a fact that Jo Hansford is a petty B who loves to gossip (remember this interview?), but I didn’t know that Camilla would also give her facialist the green light to give interviews. That’s what happened – Mitchell gave an exclusive to People Magazine, and I was laughing out loud at some of these sycophantic quotes. Did Camilla write these talking points herself?
Camilla is a beautiful person: “The Queen is just amazing,” Deborah Mitchell, the British facialist and skincare expert whose healing hands are regularly called upon at the palace, tells PEOPLE. “I’ve known for 18 years what a beautiful person she is. She’s beautiful on both the inside and outside and always has been.”
Receiving her new royal warrant: “It’s just such a wonderful feeling, and to have it for both my products and my treatments, it’s so special,” says the 59-year-old businesswoman, who started her company as an 18-year-old beautician making beauty products from her kitchen table because she couldn’t afford the premium brands. “I’m flying high!” Mitchell exclaims.
Camilla loves a bee venom product: “When I first met the Queen, I couldn’t even tell my Mum! I would go off to Clarence House and all these other places in secret,” she says. “She thought I was doing another celebrity! Nobody knew, I couldn’t say a word, but occasionally she would say how much she loved my bee venom products, and eventually the palace confirmed it to the press.” In fact, Camilla was one of Mitchell’s first ever clients to try her signature anti-aging bee venom products, which combine honey and her patented ingredient — organic Abeetoxin, derived from milking bees to extract their healing venom.
Camilla loves the Bee Venom Facial: “When she first had my Bee Venom Facial, she absolutely loved it, and it’s still her favorite,” Mitchell says. “She buys everything from the range!” Camilla’s ultimate favorite is the Gold Bee Venom Mask (which is made in limited supplies of 500 pots per country), which contains rare venom from the Queen bee. “There’s a little tingle when it goes onto the skin, but it doesn’t hurt and it doesn’t harm the bees,” Mitchell says. “It’s an incredible ingredient as it’s smooths your face, even the static lines, something even Botox can’t do. It’s pretty astounding.”
Camilla spends a fortune for her skin to look like that: In between appointments — which Mitchell reveals occur “more than once a month” — she says Camilla has an impressive at-home beauty routine, using her entire range of products. “I can do a treatment and so many weeks later, I’ll go back and just go ‘Wow’ because she really looks after her skin,” she says. “I honestly think she is going back in time! She has incredibly young skin.”
Mitchell has other royal clients: In addition to Camilla, the beauty expert says she does have other clients within the royal family. “I do see the King, and when I get a royal warrant from him, I’ll be allowed to say more!”
For some of this, I was doing a double-take… like, we’re talking about CAMILLA, right? Not QEII, who had lovely skin well into her 90s? The same Camilla who has notoriously bad skin and does not look like she spends a fortune on her skincare? I’m as shocked as everyone else that Camilla even has a permanent facialist on retainer. Like… that’s a royal warrant which might come back to bite poor Deborah Mitchell on the ass. “You’re a royal facialist to whom? CAMILLA?? Oh, that’s your work? Nevermind.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I just can’t 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!
But why?! Camilla is lovely with great skin, Kate and Will have a perfect marriage, Chuck is more respected than his mother and Sussexes are getting divorced and snubbed by everyone!! Do NOT trust your eyes, just believe what BM say!
Nice one.
If I were her facialist, you couldn’t waterboard it out of me.
Eheheh. I’m convinced George Orwell wrote 1984 because he got to read BM mess like this often. 🤣🤣🤣
And said it with a straight face 😑
Right? I’ve never, ever, ever looked at Horseface and thought, “wow, I really need to follow her skin care regimen…”. 😐
No she is a very ugly person inside and out. What is going on with this opposite stuff????
Ok, guys. I loathe the BRF as much as the next person, but this is not the fight to be having. Camilla looks like a 77-yr old woman, full-stop. Some 77 yr olds have smoother skin, some are falling into their wrinkles. There’s a teeeeeny part of me that even respects her for NOT going down the facelift/surgery rabbit hole — there’s enough of that.
That said, this whole commentary is weird and tacky as f—.
I almost wish she had gone full Khloe so I could bust her chops for looking all Uncanny Valley.
But that’s what makes this story so ludicrous – that bee venom masks will make skin smoother than Botox – when the photos show nothing of the sort.
Yeah, I am not one to make fun of how camilla looks, because she looks like a 77 year old woman who spent too much time in the sun and smoked too many cigarettes. Some women (like QEII) age better than others.
but I am laughing because she does look 77, and while maybe the bee venom is helping compared to how her skin might otherwise look, she is definitely NOT aging backwards.
I respect the fact she didn’t get stuffed with Botox and fillers, but her skin is not good. There are women in their 70s with good skin without cosmetic intervention but she is not one of them.
Basically the products do nothing for her so it kind of confirms they are expensive for nothing.
?? It’s not that she looks her age, it’s that we’re getting fed a load of bull cr*p from this facialist who’s telling us how lovely & young-looking Camilla’s skin is, and how beautiful she is inside & out. I mean, c’mon, we can’t let that slide!!
Omg, they have no shame. This is either a huge joke or someone is delusional and desperate. If aged pleather was a face it would be the mistress/wife, and it’s right out there for all to see.
lol Camilla has great skin if she was 150 years old. Mitchell is not going to get more business for bragging about how she’s Camilla’s facialist 😆
‘If you can’t say anything nice then don’t say anything at all’. That’s what my mum used to tell us as kids. With this in mind I have nothing to say in response to this fawning article and most definitely nothing to say about Camilla’s face.
OMG!
I wish it was possible to insert that Sure Jan gif from The Brady Bunch movie.
Sounds like someone needs an in depth vision exam.
Let me be clear. I am not referring to age here.I know many women her age and older. I just feel like she’s earned that face.
Definitely. She has one of the most haggard looking faces I’ve ever seen. It’s not like she’s Helen Mirren.
Her photo should be a PSA for no smoking, wear sunscreen and minimal alcohol, if at all. My dear mother in law, who was lovely to me and to everyone, looks exactly like this at 75. Very deep wrinkles and leathery skin From years of smoking, sunning and brandy c oke.,
Yup. Just like with William, her face is a reflection of her character. They both got the face they deserve.
Yes, I’m struggling to see how these facials are doing a better job at smoothing out lines than Botox does. Unless she means that using Botox would be a lost cause.
Camilla ruined her skin through smoking and excessive exposure to the sun. Maybe c and c wanted this article after kates surprise appearance the sane day Charles was in Poland
Same day
Camilla doesn’t have good bone structure genes, she was a smoker for most of her life and she seems to hold the aristo attitude that fresh air, a glass of whisky and the occasional mascara are all a woman needs. If she has a closet full of expensive product and does regular facials now it’s because she’s more in the public eye I would think, not because she’s really “into it.”
She definitely had a full facelift a few years ago given how different her eyes look but it doesn’t look like much could be done with the lower half of her face; that’s structural
Right? I’ve never, ever, ever looked at Horseface and thought, “wow, I really need to follow her skin care regimen…”. 😐
🤣🤣🤣🤣 So that’s where all her venom comes from.
😂😂😂 A moment of silence for the bees who gave it their all (venom) for their Queen. 🐝🐝🐝
Hey, is this the real genesis for that crap “Meghan was called Queen Bee” story last week? Projection hits below the magma crust with these guys, I swear…
Now we truly know how full of sh…t they all are
That second picture may be the ugliest one I’ve seen of her. That rictus! Yikes.
Thanks for the laugh, facialist lady!!
with all the hell going on in this world, I needed that
This Camilla woman deeds are reflected on her face. She loos awful, regardless to age she just looks plain awful.
This article just made me barf.
Me too. I feel nauseous after seeing this utter BS. In fact WHENEVER I see this hideous crone, I want to be ill.
I guess we will have to imagine what Camilla’s face would look like without all the work put into it.
Ooof! Probably would look like the Crypt Keeper.
Ugh. Do we have to imagine it? Life is short enough….😈😈🤣🤣
A beautiful person inside and out? She lost me from the start. Camzilla is not a beautiful person either inside or out and never has been. She’s a lying, cheating, racist bully whose face looks like an elephant’s knee (and has for at least the last 20 years). Hawking Camzilla’s face as proof of your skill as a facialist is an odd choice.
She’s a dried up scroat! How embarrassing. Btw many of us over 60s don’t have a single line and it’s not because of bee venom anything nor a facial in my life ever. Supermarket products and common sense.
She really should have gone to Specsavers.
She may (claim to) know all about skin care but her sight leaves a lot to be desired. She knows WE have eyes right?
Okay, so what’s striking me, beyond the obvious, is that this type of article is something that Meghan would get slammed for. All natural bee facials. She would get mocked for that I’m just saying. It would be an eye roll for meghan and vanity and blah blah blah. And here’s Camilla giving out a royal warrant for her facialist. Not knocking it. I would get them if I had money. I do like that Camilla is giving her warrants to her fashion people and hair and face people. Not sure I’d get this person’s facials or products though…
And let’s be real, Camilla really owes her tabloid spin makers some royal warrants.
Looking at Camilla, who would see her? She should have stayed a secret 😊😊
I’ll give her credit for not falling into the botox/filler trap, but that’s it.
It’s hard to believe but she had a lift when she got married. She’s had work done absolutely.
I did not know that. Well then, must be the ugly on the inside coming out. Not something that happens often.
She’s lovely I tell you, absolutely lovely. That radiant skin, that gorgeousness straight from God!
*meanwhile, hundreds of women throw out bee venom products, fearing Camilla’s “beauty” is contagious.
So imagine, things could be worse if she didn’t have a facialist😂
I don’t think I could imagine spending all that money and still looking that dreadful.
She spends a small fortune and that is the result! She’s 77 but could easily pass for 90.
I’m a few years younger than Camilla. I use water with soap or a facial wash as a cleanser and a bit of Nivea occasionally to moisturise . I’ve been told often enough that I look younger than my age to believe it’s probably true. It’s down to genetics and, very importantly, not smoking. Camilla has been a smoker from her teens.
And a veteran boozer too.
Smokers face starts to show up in early 40s and that’s part of what kate is dealing with too.
It shows up on the teeth earlier, and that will age you.
If I were in the market for a facialist, this would be a recommendation for me to go to someone else.
What struck me though, is the picture with the wind blowing Cam’s hair off her face. She looks so much better (of course, “better” is relative); for one thing, the style diverts the eye from the lower part of her face, but overall she looks like an adult, mature woman who might actually be okay carrying off some of those royal jewels. It emphasizes how much her normal hairstyle makes her look like an aging schoolgirl.
Of course, with her hair off her face, she looks like an adult, mature woman who probably isn’t very nice; in other words, who she really is. Maybe that’s why she sticks with her normal style.
Yup.
That facialist is in the same league as Gwyneth Paltrow hairstylist.
I have no idea who exactly GP’s *stylist* is, but she’s a patron at Kadi Lee’s Highbrow Hippie.
I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read it, because not only Meghan, but also Julia Roberts — other famous patrons — have so much better hair.
Maybe it’s GP’s infamously bad diet, or more exactly, her malnutrition, that makes her hair look limp.
If I had to guess, gwyneth’s hair turned to a darker blonde years ago but she’s been dying it that icier blonde for a while now. And that will wreak havoc and dry out the hair. Especially on naturally thin hair. My sister grew up blonde but recently her husband told her hair was more brown actually(she’s a dark blonde now) and she was shook. Just because she identifies herself as a blonde. It was pretty funny. I don’t know what that’s like cuz I’m a brunette but needless to say she just got her hair done and she looks kind of like danerys😂
Her facialist is blind and her fingers have lost the sense of touch.
It’s all those years of using bee venom, it’s dulled her sensation.
Nope…too easy & tempting 😕
“But it doesn’t harm the bees!” I died laughing at that. I guess I am glad no bees were harmed making that haggard face look slightly less haggard, even though I’m allergic to them. Speaking of allergies, they really need to put that warning on the Bee Venom Facial.
It doesn’t harm the bees, but does it harm Camilla? Because she’s still not looking so dewy.
I don’t think I could ever bring myself to be that sycophantic. I don’t care how much bee venom I could make $$$ selling.
I was wondering how, exactly, one ‘milks’ a bee & how the bees feel about that.
That pic never gets old.
At this point, the facialist was just trolling us. As one of you noted in this thread, she definitely has the face that she deserves.
Jan… Jan…. Jan. Sure Jan…. Yeah and a big fat no… you can see how she looks so that’s a big lie … liar liar…. You should be on fire for that BS … vey
Am I missing something? Did anyone not look at the pic of her…I mean really??!!!
Yes! I’ve been desperate to know how Queen Side Piece maintains her youthful skin.
NOT
Use some saddle conditioner, any shade you wish, it should do the trick.
😁😂🤣😆
And who wants to vote that all that thick, lush hair isn’t hers.
She “has incredibly young skin.”
And I’m the queen of England.
Your Majesty!
Please bring me a gin, peasant!
Dewy, even! 😂
I just burst out laughing. My 94 year old mother looks way better than her.
Ooof this is some North Korean-level skincare propaganda because Camilla’s face is the absolute epitome of “rode hard and put up wet.”
🤣😂🤣😂
Is the “incredibly young skin” in the room with us? It would be a stretch if they said Kate had incredibly young skin and she’s just 43, but Camilla? Why do these folks insist on debasing themselves for the royals?
This person doesn’t seem to care about her business, because I certainly wouldn’t trust her with my skin if Cam’s skin is the result of her work 😬
So in pictures she’s being photoshopped to look more haggard…I mean we do have eyes 🙄
Girl, please.
“Young skin”…for a lizard.
For a 3000 yo mummy.
C: All of the above
I like the photo of her hair blown upwards off her face. It’s at least better than the super contemporary coiffure she usually wears!
But you know what? Where is Camilla? When was her last event? Has she been just chilling and getting facials? She’s like it’s your turn Kate. I’m out.
“…she would say how much she loved my bee venom products…”
🤣🤣🤣 Once again, stuff like this is why writers are often depressed. Who could write stuff this good and have anyone believe it…oh. Never mind…https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wasp_Woman
I legit laughed throughout this fantasy piece. Camilla’s skin is not a positive advertisement.
I nearly spat out my tea. She looks like the Cryptkeeper, ffs. Is this individual trying to be funny? EPIC FAIL!
If Camilla was 150 years old, then yes, I could agree that she has great skin and looks young for her age. But she’s not, and she doesn’t.
At 72 I look 52 — I don’t smoke, don’t drink in excess, avoid suntanning and use mostly drug store skin care products with a top-up of Strivectin once a year when it goes on sale in January (I love the stuff, it works). Obviously this facialist has to say glowing, complimentary stuff about Camzilla’s skin otherwise she’d be booted off the royal warrants list, but really, does she have to be so effusive? We all have eyes dear, we see a haggard older woman who shows her age and neglect of her skin even though she ascribes to bee venom facials. There comes a point when nothing…NOTHING…can reverse aging other than a full-on facelift. Maybe that’s why Camz has disappeared — she’s recovering from getting her wrinkles ironed out.
This is some crazy trumplandia stuff; don’t believe what your eyes tell you, believe what I say! 🤦♀️🙄
‘healing venom’? isn’t that a contradiction in terms? Anyhoo, I’ve heard of this type of thing, of course, but it seems to odd to me. And as a person allergic to bee stings, I’ll pass. ‘Healing venom’. 🙄
Heyyyy, if Camilla’s skin is an advertisement for those products, I’ll pass.
There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles, but what’s happening here is, as always with these people, Orwellian Newspeak. Beautiful is ugly, right is left, green is purple. It’s unbearable. These are manipulations that make you sick and destroy even the slightest thing.