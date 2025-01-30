The Princess of Wales covered last week’s People Mag, all about her “life in remission.” It had the feel of something organized by Kensington Palace, full of vague statements about Kate’s solitary bravery and how she’s “drawn a line under the last year” but will not be back to work as usual for the foreseeable future. There was also that weird suggestion that Kate always went to chemotherapy alone, with no support from her husband, mother, sister or friends. Well, I guess Us Weekly also got a call, because Kate is a “Princess Under Pressure” this week. The pressure? People want Kate to work and she doesn’t want to. I sh-t you not. Some highlights from the cover story:

Kate has become “Britain’s most revered royal”: But adoration also breeds expectations. And now that Kate is in remission, jubilant news she also announced on January 14, the pressure is on for more face time with the public. “All eyes are on Kate for when she returns to work,” a source tells Us Weekly in the latest cover story. And that could become stressful. “Part of the issue is she’s so popular and gets so much attention. It’s like any royal event she attends has a halo around it and goes well, so the public wants as much of her as possible.”

The palace wants more Keen: The palace may also be keen for more Kate time for strategic reasons: Her star power is a publicity bonanza for the embattled sovereign family, which is still reeling from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 death, the defection of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to California and the taint of Prince Andrew’s connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles’s uncertain health: There’s also the shadow of uncertainty over King Charles’ health. His shocking cancer diagnosis in February 2024 cast a new sense of urgency on William, 42, and Kate, the reigning monarchs-in-waiting. “Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now,” royals expert Ed Owens tells Us of Charles, 76. “He knows the institution is only as strong as the personalities that front it.”

Kate’s steel will: According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the massive focus on Kate could be a two-edged sword. “There’s enormous support and public sympathy for Catherine,” he notes. “However, nothing alters the pressure in the ‘royal goldfish bowl’ of the world’s most high-profile monarchy.” Still, royal expert Christopher Andersen tells Us Kate has “a will of steel, and the palace knows it. So they are wisely sitting back and letting her determine when and how and at what pace she is returning to public life.”

Kate’s not actually under any pressure: While some insiders fear that Kate may be too quick to jump back into the royal fray, she appears to be using trademark good judgment and taking things slow so as not to jeopardize her ongoing recovery. (A second source agrees her return is gradual and that the princess isn’t feeling “under pressure.”)

This is completely false: However, Kate is “not a person who likes to sit on her hands,” royal historian Marlene Koenig tells Us. “She’s shown such grace. Even in her illness, she recognized the responsibility of her privilege and did what she could, whether it was just a word of comfort or a message or speaking to people involved with her different charities.”

Kate still lives at Adelaide?? At Adelaide Cottage, the tranquil four-bedroom home in Windsor where she and William moved in 2022 to escape the chaos of London, she’s settled into a steady post-crisis routine. “They’re spending this time to give their three children a foundation of stability for when they’re far more on the public stage,” says Koenig. “They will have responsibilities that they don’t have now.”

The longevity of the role?? As she prepares to step into the role of queen one day, Kate also relies on her husband to keep her best interests at heart. “William has always been fiercely protective of [Kate], and if anyone is going to slow her down, it’s going to be William telling her to take it easy,” notes Koenig. “He knows it’s a marathon, not a sprint. And the longevity of her role as the Princess of Wales is most important.”