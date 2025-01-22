Princess Kate ‘has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward’

The revival of the “Duchess Meghan bullies staffers” smear reminded me that we’ve yet to hear one concrete, specific, on-the-record story about exactly what Meghan said or did which drove staffers into a spiral of doom. The stories about Meghan are always purposefully vague, just “she made me feel this way” or “this is how she seems, because I’m projecting all of my insecurities onto her.” I bring up the Meghan stuff because vague is the name of the game when it comes to the Princess of Wales’s medical issues. Kate speaks in riddles and platitudes, like she’s trying to recite some half-remembered, barely read pamphlet for cancer patients. Kate’s staffers speak similarly, because I guess they feel like they can half-ass it and no one will ask follow-up questions. Kate covers this week’s People Magazine, and it’s all about “her life in remission.” The quotes absolutely came from a Kensington Palace briefing.

Kate Middleton is turning the page to a new chapter in remission. The Princess of Wales, 43, is focused on the future after releasing a statement on Jan. 14 sharing her “relief to now be in remission” after undergoing treatment for cancer last year. “She has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward,” a close royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “The word ‘remission’ is such a positive one to use, and it just feels a veil has been lifted on their life of the last year, and that they can move forward with positivity and hope.” A source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE, “It has been a tough journey — harder than we perhaps thought. She has been through a lot, and it has been a rough road. Serious illness like cancer does change you. She has a young family, and it makes you rethink everything—your purpose and what you want to do with your life.” The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are proud parents to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are now focused on settling into their “new normal.” “For the princess, family — her husband and children — are more important than anything else,” the close royal insider says. According to royal sources, Kate’s “new normal” won’t involve a dramatic “reset.” Instead, she plans to maintain a similar pace of royal engagements to what she embraced in late 2024. Highlighting her steady and gradual approach, her visit to The Royal Marsden marked her first solo engagement since 2023.

I don’t want to give these people any ideas, but I’m surprised that KP hasn’t told everyone that Kate’s Christian faith has grown stronger because of this medical ordeal, that she is now even more humble in her faith and recommitted to Christian charity. They can’t do that though – William apparently despises going to church, and Kate considers church visits part of her “work” to be avoided. “She plans to maintain a similar pace of royal engagements to what she embraced in late 2024.” We’ll see her maybe three times in the next five months? But you have to remember, the Invictus Games are coming up (Feb 8-16), and Meghan’s show comes out in early March. Ten bucks says that Kate will be pushed out during Invictus AND in early March. Poor sausage.