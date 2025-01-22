Prince William slipped away to Monaco to bring bad luck to Aston Villa

Prince William did a charity event on Tuesday. He stopped by Centrepoint and posed awkwardly in some boxing gloves. As I said, it was more than likely that William planned the event to coincide with the start of Prince Harry’s trial against NGN, and William likely believed that Harry would be in London this week. Well, Peggy must have been so disappointed that his specially planned event failed to steal Harry’s thunder (Harry was not even in London). So William decided to jet off to Monaco to watch some football. What about the fakakta school run??
Prince William was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday. But the future king of England couldn’t bring his beloved team luck as the Premier League side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stade Louis II.
Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd, wearing a blue jacket and a grey sweater over blue shirt. He looked cold in the principality, rubbing his hands together as he spoke someone next to him in the stands.
Prince William — arguably Villa’s most famous fan — was in the crowd for the team’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition. The loss dealt a blow to Villa’s hopes of automatic qualification for the round of 16. It is provisionally seventh in the standings with one game to go in the league phase of the competition and in danger of dropping out of the top eight. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th face a playoff to advance to next stage.
[From The Associated Press]
In gambling terms, William is a cooler, correct? Meaning, every time he’s rooting for “his” team in person at an important match, he brings them nothing but bad luck. Whether it’s the English team (Three Lions) or Aston Villa, they should start paying Peggy to stay home and not offer his in-person support. Anyway, can’t believe William managed to make his first international trip of 2025 and it was just to watch football. Did the global statesman even call Prince Albert for a quick photo-op, or even ask Albert if he’d like to attend the match?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Monte-Carlo, MONACO – Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was spotted in the stands at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League. The match saw AS Monaco face off against Aston Villa, adding royal flair to the evening.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Headline made me laugh! Mr Sparrow’s totally football obsessed. He envies W’s “ability” to get to the all these matches. That’s the only thing he does envy about the man, tho, having crossed paths with the Middleton family on more than one occasion.
Would love a cup of you would like to serve up any of that hot tea…
Mr Sparrow always talks about how “clingy” both sisters were, how well known this was, and how surprised he and his friends were that she ended up as ‘the one’. His thoughts being that she was no great shakes and bland, one of a type, and that there were far more attractive and charismatic girls/women around at that point (this was in the lead up to the engagement). Sadly, what stood out to him was how thin she was. Can you imagine therefore what she’s like today. We see it now very clearly, but he says to be close up to her all those years ago it was already evident and not in a good way. He gets bored of me asking about her because he says she was so dull that she really doesn’t deserve the attention!
Very interesting!! I can see it. It feels like some of the Windsor men (Chuck and Willy for sure) do have a preferred “type” – the type that will least overshadow them.
I think there was an alleged quote by William somewhere years ago that “more than a handful is a waste”.
That beard looks terrible somehow it makes his face look dirty. He can’t even do that right
William is a tall nothing of a man. While he scooted off for a football game, his better brother got an apology for his mother who he called paranoid. The optics speaks for itself.
Fully agree @Maxine Branch
Do you think his obvious recent decline was about anxiety over what a full blown trial might have brought to light about him personally?
I thought that he was in Switzerland with Can’t and children. When did that Switzerland trip happen? It is amazing what he will leave the country for. I presidential funeral no. A football match yes. Some statesman. He needs to shave the mangy beard off it does him no good.
From what has been reported, the ski trip took place before the hospital visit. It was likely during the kids holiday from school.
Thank you Jais for giving me the time line.!!
You know if he was just the 15th or 16th Duke or Earl of whatever living off of his family’s centuries of ill gotten gains there would probably still be a general vibe of eat the Rich targeted towards him, but this stuff wouldn’t get the attention that it does. It’s particularly galling that he pretends to be a statesman and philanthropist and humanitarian and this is how he primarily occupies his time. He goes to a soccer match his wife goes skiing, but don’t expect to see either one of them working more because they’re prioritizing their ” family life”.
P.G. Wodehouse once described a character as “a flat tyre and a wet smack” – I think of William when I see that.
It’s not just the ‘prioritizing family over royal duties’ nonsense that’s annoying, it’s the Slipping Away on holiday jaunts. Neither Will or Kate can be bothered to trek across town to meet with charities or patronage, but they can board a plane at a moment’s notice. William is in the One For Them, Two For Me work/life mode. My only question is: was this football getaway a planned event listed in his royal diary?
William goes off to watch a football match while his brother gets an apology for what the Sun did to his mum.
Wow. Quite the 2025 so far from these poor overworked sausages. First Switzerland! Then Monaco! What’s next?
This human parasite continues to leech the taxpayers and all he does is watch football. The man literally gets paid to be a groupie
This man is living like a bachelor. He goes to Monaco and does not see the Prince or any of the royal family?! How easy is that? Even visit some charity around the area.
He’s such a lousy, lazy loser. I’ll never stop saying it.
Wonder what form of eco-friendly transportation he took to get there?
He looks like his great great grandfather George V in one of those photos
He was said to be as dull as ditchwater also but at least his beard was tidy
Not really imo . George 5 looked better and looked well groomed with it
George 5 and czar Nicholas could carry off the look . Will looks messy
Is he dyeing the top of his head red now?
Not sure if he’s dying it red, but he’s definitely dying it.
“can’t believe William managed to make his first international trip of 2025 and it was just to watch football.”
So we’re all agreeing that the Slumlord Willionaire didn’t accompany the rest of the Middletonedeaf-Wailses to Switzerland, right?
Willnot, AVL’s bad luck charm, what an achievement!
He really might be the team’s bad luck charm. They do seem to lose a lot when he’s in the stands .
England’s leading billionaire wealth hoarder is doing what he does best- nothing.
There are some people that just should not try to wear a beard and he is one of them. The way he wears it reminds me of a how a toddler looks after they’ve sunk their whole face into their first birthday cake,
😂😂😂
The expressions on his face….. Ugh. That’s all I got.
The heir is watching football while the spare is fighting a monumental case over phone hacking and winning it too.
AND getting an apology for their mother. Unlike Willnot who called her ‘paranoid’. Who’s the stupid brother and who is the brave soldier who took on the tabloid world and WON.?? No s**t Sherlock!!
I wonder “what else” William was doing in Monaco?
I guess George isn’t with him then. Pegs looks more sinister in the beard when he roots for a team
All William does is go to soccer matches? Again, the wrong son is inheriting the throne.
He keeps on getting away with the idleness
He doesn’t have to actually do anything, When he becomes King he has to attend Parliament to read a speech written by the PM and read his red boxes and receive a few heads of state.
I suspect this visit was all part of William’s plan to compete with Harry for attention because he thought Harry was going to be in the UK this week. But where’s the outrage from the press that on this trip to Monaco?
He and his wife and children are white so that’s OK.
It truly is as basic as that. ☝🏾
So now we know what the quick photo-op at Centre Point was really about. Not only was it to show the world that instead of taking out “frivolous” law suits he was carrying out his duty as FK. It was also the bury the fact that he was off on another jolly. My goodness this has backfired on him BIG TIME. The vilified son stood up for THEIR mother and got her the apology she deserved.
While William was off watching a football match, Harry was standing firm and doing everything he possibly could to protect his mother’s memory. William is NEVER going to be allowed to forget that he called her “paranoid” when they all knew she was being hacked/followed and basically persecuted by Murdoch and his cabal. SHAME ON WILLIAM.
So he arranged the charity visit so that when he went to this game there would be less criticism, right?
Good lord this man is so lazy. He really just wants to go to football matches and hang out with athletes and that’s about it.
i still laugh at the clip from when Harry was at an LA game last year, maybe the year before – and a reporter asked him as he was getting in an elevator – “you’re an Aston Villa fan right?” and his answer was a very quick and emphatic NO. wrong brother lol. (I think Harry is an Arsenal fan supposedly.)
@Becks1 – Harry was definitely a “Gooner” when he was a lad. There was a fantastic picture of him at the old Wembley with his scarf and cheering on the mighty Arsenal at the FA Cup! I “think” it’s probably because QEII was also a Gooner (the only team she invited to Buck House.) However, as he got older he became more associated with Rugby but, once a “gooner always a gooner” 🙂
haha I didn’t realize that about the late Queen! and okay good to know he IS an Arsenal fan (I mean not for me, we’re a sad Spurs house, lol), but I remembered hearing that somewhere and then wondered if I had just made it up in my head.
I remember commenting a few months ago that these sports teams need to somehow “ban” William from these games because he only brings bad luck to them. I know it’s not likely, but they really should consider it or at least write a snarky article about it.
The middle pic, with him half-sneering– that’s the way I see him talking to Kate and how he formerly spoke to Harry. Full of himself for no damn reason. His “work” is going to pubs, sports events and fancy European vacations. Dullard, hypocrite, idiot. His family did him no favors for bigging him up for years. They’ve made him a clown and an eyesore.
Prince Albert II was at the match but there are no photos of William meeting him, or even talking to him.
I think they were in different sides of the stand. As if Albert would miss one game of Monaco when they play at home. He probably just didn’t care about William lol.
Someone once wrote somewhere that time and the billions of royal possessions play into Wiliam’s hands. I don’t believe that. Since the Queen’s death, everyone in this family has been doing what he or she always wanted to do and wasn’t allowed to do. What he’s doing doesn’t exactly make him look likeable. Neither time nor money will help him to be a popular figure. If people bow down to the role he has, it will never be enough for him.
Does someone like @Mads know how royal engagements are co ordinated and arranged? I know one Cbers said Anne’s diary is packed with events when she in a specific area because her team ask local charities and organisations if they want to be included in her itinerary. Before 2024 W and K seem to do just do 3× 30- 60 engagements once or twice a week over 7 months ( 5 months they are not available due to school holidays). The Fail noted Kate preferred to have events within 20 miles of home. Do they bribe Will with 2 serious events and then big drinkies and footie to follow?
I forget who dubbed him Billy Idle on here, but it really fits him.
Harry is the antithesis of his older brother: charismatic, while William is dull; courageous, while William is a coward.
I’m French and I never really understood why Monaco play in our French football league but today I wish them nothing but the best for the rest of the season. Love to see Villa lose and getting to blame it all on William being bad luck !
I honestly don’t think any royal family should do much, they don’t rule so it’s pretty pointless. They can be wheeled out for big occasions to add some pomp after which they should just hide in their old cold state sponsored palaces
It’s unkind to comment on people’s appearance but in William’s case I’m willing to go low.
How can he look so unattractive in pictures by himself and yet somehow look even worse with others around to compare him to?
And these are photos taken by people who are trying to give him a glow up. Can you imagine what the bad photos look like if these are the good ones?