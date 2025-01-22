Prince William slipped away to Monaco to bring bad luck to Aston Villa

Prince William did a charity event on Tuesday. He stopped by Centrepoint and posed awkwardly in some boxing gloves. As I said, it was more than likely that William planned the event to coincide with the start of Prince Harry’s trial against NGN, and William likely believed that Harry would be in London this week. Well, Peggy must have been so disappointed that his specially planned event failed to steal Harry’s thunder (Harry was not even in London). So William decided to jet off to Monaco to watch some football. What about the fakakta school run??

Prince William was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday. But the future king of England couldn’t bring his beloved team luck as the Premier League side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stade Louis II. Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd, wearing a blue jacket and a grey sweater over blue shirt. He looked cold in the principality, rubbing his hands together as he spoke someone next to him in the stands. Prince William — arguably Villa’s most famous fan — was in the crowd for the team’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition. The loss dealt a blow to Villa’s hopes of automatic qualification for the round of 16. It is provisionally seventh in the standings with one game to go in the league phase of the competition and in danger of dropping out of the top eight. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th face a playoff to advance to next stage.

[From The Associated Press]

In gambling terms, William is a cooler, correct? Meaning, every time he’s rooting for “his” team in person at an important match, he brings them nothing but bad luck. Whether it’s the English team (Three Lions) or Aston Villa, they should start paying Peggy to stay home and not offer his in-person support. Anyway, can’t believe William managed to make his first international trip of 2025 and it was just to watch football. Did the global statesman even call Prince Albert for a quick photo-op, or even ask Albert if he’d like to attend the match?