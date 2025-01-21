Prince William posed in boxing gloves for a visit to Centrepoint’s youth program

Six years ago, people realized that the only way to get Prince William and his wife to get off their lazy asses and do anything was by pointing out how much work Harry and Meghan were doing at the time. It’s true even today, after all of these years – William and Kate are constantly “competing” with two people who left that island five years ago. The Waleses obsessively watch the Susexes’ schedule and they plan for special “thunder-stealing” events. It’s as obvious as it is hilarious, because how is the heir to the throne still behaving like a child? And Kate’s behavior around Meghan has always been disturbing.
So, with all that being said, today is the first day of Prince Harry’s trial against News Group Newspapers. The Windsors clearly believed that Harry would be in town this week, and they scheduled a lot of events to steal his thunder. Harry announced late on Monday that he wouldn’t be in London this week, so I guess it was too late for some of these events to be canceled. Today, William went to Centrepoint and he posed in boxing gloves. A particularly bad look for a man who physically assaulted his brother. The purpose of the boxing photo-op was to highlight the services offered to youths at Centrepoint’s Earling outpost.
Can I just say? William’s ensemble here is awful and he’s aged a decade in the past 12 months. The cardigan is a repeat, from a French label, but the denim shirt is aggressively “common man” try-hard. He also needs to button that sh-t up. Imagine trying to work a half-unbuttoned “hot single dad” energy while visiting homeless youths. What a terrible image.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The weird looking ” statesman “
The flesh beard will never stop being funny.
Weird looking grandpa with dementia. who forgot his age and behaves like a kid.
That blue rug is absolutely 🤢. He is not a statesman. States-Cringe!. God save the UK
Peg looks like he hasn’t bathed in a week. And that cardigan needs to go.
Could it be that through this picture showing him boxing that he is sending a coded message ?
And they call this work…a half hour photo op in boxing gloves. SMH…
So unprofessional. Dude, you’re working, not hanging with your boys and the ladies. Button that shirt up!
One upper cut to his elbow/forearm and he would be hitting himself in the face/jaw.. definitely didn’t look up boxing stances.
Yep. That’s … not how you keep your guard up.
Peggington looks ridiculous! Kaiser is right, he’s aged sooo much in the last year. Too much day-drinking and ruminating about “besting” Good King Harry.
And the threat looming in the courts must keep him up at night, wondering what will come to light during Harry’s legal battle. Guilt and worry really do a number on one’s appearance.
All those photos for naught lol. Harry’s not in town so Peg will probably have to schedule more things when Harry does come to town lol. Now we can add sexy sporty statesman to his credentials lol.
Not only day drinking. Also not finding the right women like M. Can’t live like H.
Have any of you heard of W, meeting with some elite matrimony firms. Idk how far this is true. But the BM won’t spill the tea.
Why foes William.look like he’s fresh off a pub crawl?
Maybe he tied one on before going to flash his chest hairs at youths.
He looks like he slept in the bushes!
He probably is.
He’s looking like death warmed over yet again. I’m sure seeing him in the gloves gave the youths a laugh. There’s nothing objectively wrong with this visit but the fact that he ought to be doing these sorts of visits every day, perhaps multiple times a a day makes the few he does seem very contrived.
What is William really doing here? Putting on the boxing gloves to symbolically make fun of his brother’s trial that just happens to be today?
Also, looks like the separation/ divorce has aged him pretty badly. That happens when you go through stuff like that. The only thing keeping Will and Kate together is their shared interest in competing with Harry and Meghan lol.
“Harry announced late on Monday that he wouldn’t be in London this week, so I guess it was too late for some of these events to be canceled.”
Just imagine Harry’s brother trying to cancel this one because of the weather.
Even the Fail made fun of him last week, writing — and I quote the while paragraph for the glorious shade:
“The Prince of Wales has postponed an
engagement at the Wattisham, Suffolk,
regiments today due to harsh weather.
Prince William, 42, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps, was due to meet service personnel from across both units, observe elements of regular training, and have a firsthand introduction to the regiments today.
However, the weather conditions in Suffolk – *misty with a gentle breeze*, would have restricted William’s planned programme, forcing him to cancel the occasion until further notice.”
Emphasis mine.
I mean, there’s preparation to be done ahead of Blinky visiting something, things get disrupted, so he can’t just throw his toys out of the pram and call it a day when Harry doesn’t show up.
And Bulliam really has been looking sick for quite some time. He caused the Sussexes so much pain, so it seems something is catching up with him.
‘Misty with a gentle breeze’–oh, the shade!!
That beard is terrible. It just makes him look hungover.
He’s aging like rotten eggs. Imagine your entire motivation being one upping your awesome brother, beer and football?
The cardigan is giving me Mr. Rogers vibes except
William has too many anger issues to have ever watched that show.
Yuck. William’looks creepy and is a try hard. And most definitely he came out today because he believed Harry was going to be in town today.
Ooo that is some hateful overhead lighting
See, I took one look at those watery red eyes and scraggly beard and thought he looked very, very lit actually…😉
He is so clueless, posing like he’s going to punch someone… That beard is awful
So he’s really committed to that growth on his face, huh?🤐
He looks skanky and grungy, and those visible chest hairs turn my stomach. Button up, dude!
He still looks like Emmett Kelly
The chest hair is so gross. And, like others have noted, so inappropriate for a “work” event.
He looks like he should be drinking dollar-per-cup wine at the Friday evening mixer at his divorced-person apartment complex.
Of course a poser is gonna pose. Probably thought Harry would be in London today.
I’m in a train station right now, so I had to cover my shriek of laughter with a fit of coughing. Now people just think I have covid instead of being batcrap crazy.
@eurydice 🤣🤣🤣 lol at your post. I love 💖 you celebitches!! You guys are the last safe sane spaces.
He’s definitely rocky with a small r, isn’t he?
😂🤣😂🤣😂
Excellent work.
He’s just coming across as so pathetic and desperate. And its so obvious that he’s trying to one-up his brother……can you imagine what it was like growing up with him – or being friends with him? Dude, you’re going to be king, you’re going to get Sandringham and Balmoral, you’re going to get the duchy of lancaster, you’re going to “win” in all the ways that you think matter. But you still have to try to take everything from your brother and I’m assuming the friends know to make sure they dont have anything better than William – from clothes to a car to vacations. (or to at least keep it from him if they do.)
I remember someone in the Royal Rota once saying in an interview that William was quite jealous of Harry because of the two Harry was more athletic and always caught on quickly to learning things like skiing. His poor hand placement in the top photo reminds of that interview and of the video of Harry climbing the rope with ease on James Corbin’s show and William in comparison barely walking across a board that was barely three feet off of the ground.
Such a sad, small man. He could be given the world, but all that matters to him is that he “wins” over Harry. It must burn his britches that Harry ain’t paying him no mind.
Poor William and Kate are going to have to work again when Meghan’ show premieres and Harry finally arrives in London. Surely they’ll be overworked !
Baha, it must be very sad to try so hard and yet have so little to show for it. Harry didn’t move a muscle and he is still getting all of the headlines because of the potentially huge settlement offer.
You just know in William’s head this photo is making people swoon – oh, he’s a fighter! So hunky! And the top of his shirt unbuttoned! Sir, you are not Andrew Garfield. Nobody wants this. Return to sender please and thank you.