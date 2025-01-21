Prince William posed in boxing gloves for a visit to Centrepoint’s youth program

Six years ago, people realized that the only way to get Prince William and his wife to get off their lazy asses and do anything was by pointing out how much work Harry and Meghan were doing at the time. It’s true even today, after all of these years – William and Kate are constantly “competing” with two people who left that island five years ago. The Waleses obsessively watch the Susexes’ schedule and they plan for special “thunder-stealing” events. It’s as obvious as it is hilarious, because how is the heir to the throne still behaving like a child? And Kate’s behavior around Meghan has always been disturbing.

So, with all that being said, today is the first day of Prince Harry’s trial against News Group Newspapers. The Windsors clearly believed that Harry would be in town this week, and they scheduled a lot of events to steal his thunder. Harry announced late on Monday that he wouldn’t be in London this week, so I guess it was too late for some of these events to be canceled. Today, William went to Centrepoint and he posed in boxing gloves. A particularly bad look for a man who physically assaulted his brother. The purpose of the boxing photo-op was to highlight the services offered to youths at Centrepoint’s Earling outpost.

Can I just say? William’s ensemble here is awful and he’s aged a decade in the past 12 months. The cardigan is a repeat, from a French label, but the denim shirt is aggressively “common man” try-hard. He also needs to button that sh-t up. Imagine trying to work a half-unbuttoned “hot single dad” energy while visiting homeless youths. What a terrible image.